Kids are naive, and we can't blame them for it. Their wrong perspectives stem from their lack of life experience, and having at least a few is a natural part of growing up. But we sure as heck can laugh at them!

Reddit user Aqkj made a post on the platform, asking everyone, "What's the dumbest thing you believed as a child?" It immediately went viral; as of now, it has over 16.8K comments! Turns out there are no limits to childhood stupidity—erh, I mean, creativity! It's universal.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults This will probably get lost, but I believed for many years when my mom told me that cows unroll haybales as sleeping bags at night and roll them back up in the morning.

anon , Klaus Hollederer Report

38points
POST
View more comments
#2

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults I thought that little people (like peter dinklage) were so small because they were born on February 29th. I figured that since their birthday only came round once every 4 years, they would grow to be a quarter size.

SomethingOfTheWolf , Harald Krichel Report

36points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s actually kind of brilliant.

17
17points
reply
View more comments
#3

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults When I was a pre-schooler, my mom told me that you weren't allowed to ride a motorcycle or get tattoos unless your mother was dead. One day, outside the grocery store I saw a big, tough looking dude covered in tats, straddling the loudest motorcycle ever. Damn 5 year old me went up to him and asked, "Hey. Is your mom dead?" Dude looked at me and said, "Yeah." And I was shocked that my mom was right.

suture224 , Kevin Bidwell Report

35points
POST
The Redhead
The Redhead
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It always seems funny to me how bikers appear to those who aren't. My dad was a biker. When I was in my teens a new family moved to the neighborhood we got to know them & they were nice people; they said to me when they first moved in they were a little nervous because the lady they brought the house from informed them that my dad was a member of the hell's angels. 🙄

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults I believed I owned a whale. My parents “adopted” one for me as a Christmas gift. I had a framed picture of her tail and everything. Her name was Ibis. This was about 30 years ago now. I hope she kept swimming. God speed, Ibis.

Dark_haired_girl , Andrea Holien Report

29points
POST
Watermelon_gum
Watermelon_gum
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well I mean you can adopt animals. I have an African wild dog from WWF.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults That there was humans sitting in control rooms watching tons of traffic cams and turning red light to green lights and Visa versa

applecinnamom , Dids Report

26points
POST
Sunshine Lady
Sunshine Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So you're telling me that there's nobody there? 😲

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults My dad told me that I could have a pet chipmunk or squirrel if I caught one. He told me the key to catching one was to shake salt on their tail, they would **always** stop to lick the salt off and then I'd be able to catch it.

Not hard to figure out why he told us that, because my brother and I would spend hours a day running around the yard with a bucket and a salt shaker.

I think the last time I tried was when I was like 9. I never really though about it again until I was like 15 and it was mind blowing to realize it was all just to keep us busy outside lol

_princesspeach3s , Maddie Franz Report

21points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve usually heard this one with birds.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#7

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults I thought color was at one point discovered or invented. Like long ago we lived in a black and white world but eventually we changed for the better.

TheSterlingRuby , Enrique Hoyos Report

21points
POST
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn’t really related to the post but why are there so many ads on here suddenly? I’ve never seen this many ads on here

13
13points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults When I was young my parents told me that if I kept leaving the fridge open then I would freeze the whole world and then no on would like me :(

BigTXsexy , cottonbro studio Report

21points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes, Little Timmy causes the next Ice Age.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#9

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults I felt the need to personally thank the driver of the subway train every time we took it. I thought it would be rude and impolite to not do so.

It must have been so embarrassing for my mom. The driver cabin had tinted windows and I demanded the driver lowered them so I could thank him lol. I was like 5 or 6.

Similarly, I was taught to give my seat to the elderly or pregnant women. One time, as soon as the door opened and an old looking man entered the wagon, I bolted from my seat and ran to him, grabbed him by the hand and brought him to the empty seat.

Thanks god I didn't do that to a fat lady or my mom could have died from embarrassment.

conquer69 , Bekir Donmez Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#10

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults when I asked my mother 'what killed the dinosaurs' my mother, who doesn't believe dinosaurs exist, told me that Shrek did it, and I believed her wholeheartedly.

UncleBobtastic , con0.com Report

20points
POST
Illya
Illya
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Schreck did it?! Damn I hate Shrek now.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults I was a real picky eater as a child. My parents, in an attempt to get me to eat more, told me that each grain of rice in my bowl takes a year to grow, and so I should be more appreciative of my food.

Child me somehow took this to mean that every year only *one single* grain of rice can be grown, so my bowl was always filled with hundreds of years of rice. Thought, "heh, cool!"

dancesforfun , Kanesue Report

20points
POST
Illya
Illya
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a picky eater. I just wish I wouldn't be one. It's really annoying.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults I believed that if you stopped at the "stop ahead" sign, you wouldn't have to stop at the stop sign, because you stopped ahead of time.

It was eternally frustrating to me to watch my parents not take this incredibly obvious shortcut.

anon , Gil Cukierman Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#13

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults My dad made me believe that peanut butter came from squeezing squirrels. He also made me believe that white milk came from white cows, chocolate milk came from brown cows, and milkshakes came from shaking the cows.

chewbaccabrn , Fiona Henderson Report

18points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My milkshake shakes all the cows in the barn. ;)

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults When I was really young, I wondered about what was so special about women's breasts that they had to cover them up all the time-- surely there was something secret about them that everyone was hiding from me. My parents wouldn't give me any straight answers. I have no idea why I came to this conclusion, but I thought that maybe there was something dangerous enough about them that they had to be contained. My guess was that they had little mouths with razor sharp teeth.


When I figured out that they were just a bigger version of what I had, I was very confused and disappointed.

lamsaturn , Spencer Selover Report

18points
POST
Watermelon_gum
Watermelon_gum
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I asked my mom why I couldn’t walk around without a shirt on but men could (I present as female) she had to stumble through a few answers because I was so young

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#15

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults My aunt told me god was everywhere including inside me, so I stopped drinking apple juice to avoid getting him sticky. I was never even religious, and apparently didn’t care about everything else I ate that would get him sticky..

tweetygirl2820 , MART PRODUCTION Report

18points
POST
Watermelon_gum
Watermelon_gum
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well I mean…He is everywhere, I just don’t think He can get sticky XD

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults I thought that if you chose to be President of the U.S., it was understood ( as in, part of the job description) that you would eventually be assassinated.

Which made me wonder why anyone would even choose that career to begin with.

FudgySlippers , Pete Prodoehl Report

17points
POST
Michelle C
Michelle C
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Considering that a few US presidents have indeed been assassinated, I can understand his or her logic!

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

That there was an actual black market. I could never understand how the cops couldn’t find.

Bige31 Report

17points
POST
LeeAnne B
LeeAnne B
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. Run by people dressed in black, with little stalls covered in black and they operated down really dark alleys.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#18

The Dairy Queen and Burger King were married, and ruled over a faraway kingdom of fast food. Edit: In the far away land of Inanoute, The Dairy Queen and Burger King rule from the White Castle. Their decrees tempered by the wisdom of their court magician and vizier, Jack of the Bockse, they hold sovereignty over the Fry Folk. Their daughter, Princess Wendy, is as beautiful as the Inanoute itself. She is betrothed to the brave knight, Carl II, of Hardee. The kingdom is protected by the great hero, Whataguy, and his cohort, Attaboy, while the noble Colonel Sanders commands the Royal Guard, composed of the five finest soldiers in the King's army. But all is not well; dark forces gather in the White Castle's evil counterpart, the Krystal, where the wizard McDonald plots to kidnap the Princess, force her to marry him, and usurp the throne of Inanoute.

PowerSkunk92 Report

17points
POST
Michelle C
Michelle C
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can totally see this being a children’s story for mass-market publishing! This one’s actually cute.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#19

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults I thought a necromancer was someone who was just very into necks.

Neck-romancer.

riddleyouthis319 , cottonbro studio Report

16points
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was super confused and weirded out by the term "necking"... I thought high school kids rubbed their necks together like cats

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#20

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults There are midgets inside ATM’s. It’s their job to sit inside it and take your card to check it and then pass out money.
They also have a tv and food in there.

Thanks Dad.

Magneto-Was-Right , Nicolas Vigier Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#21

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults That there was a legal age (13) for caffeine, like the way there is one for alcohol. When I was in high school, I saw some small kid buy a coffee from McDonald's, and remarked that it was illegal. My friends still make fun of me for it.

SleptThroughDinner , Derek Tam Report

15points
POST
Watermelon_gum
Watermelon_gum
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My parents told me this too 🤷🏼‍♀️ although once I was “old” enough, I got a sip of coffee. Spit it right back out

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#22

When I was a kid my two cousins from India were staying with our family as they were trying to settle in the country and become U.S. citizens. My cousins were in their mid twenties, fully grown men. One night I challenged them to an arm wrestling match. They acted like the couldn't keep their arm up and they were breathing hard and stuff. And I beat both of them and they told me how strong I was as a seven year old girl. I thought I was hot stuff until I got to college and randomly challenged a guy to an arm wrestling match and lost pretty quickly. I literally sat there dumfounded and was like "wait how can this be...." And then it hit me.

AllZebras Report

15points
POST
Kitty 🥀
Kitty 🥀
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was trying to figure out what this has to do with Indian culture, when I realized… nothing. Weird detail to add.

2
2points
reply
#23

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults My aunt said that she put a camera in my dog so I would walk him correctly

theryanese , Thomas Altfather Good Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#24

Thunder was the sound of angels bowling.

_iPood_ Report

14points
POST
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read boweling, which I know isn’t a real word

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults My sister and I believed that the ghosts in Pac-Man were played by kids in other countries who played the opposite video game.

rizzle_bizness , Bryan Ochalla Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#26

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults That the TV Guide in the newspaper told the TV what was coming on. I just couldn't figure out out how to write cartoons in neatly enough to get it to work.

AskAboutMyDumbSite , tomovox Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#27

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults That the rock group The Eagles were actually The Philadelphia Eagles doing a side project. When you're 7 and hear "This is the latest from The Eagles" being announced on the radio and your Dad is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, what are you supposed to think?

candylike_button , Baker County Tourism Report

13points
POST
Leanne Hailes
Leanne Hailes
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are some talented Eagles 🏈🎵🎶

0
0points
reply
#28

I asked my library teacher if I could go to the bathroom, she asked “Is it an emergency?”

I thought that meant she was going to call an ambulance. I got scared and said no. Almost pissed my pants that day lmfao

xHiDDen_ Report

13points
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are teachers such a******s about this?? Like what important piece of information were you learning about that you couldn't slip away for 2 minutes?? Guarantee you don't remember but will always remember being denied bathroom privileges

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

My mom told me that every time I told a lie I would get a black mark in my heart and when my heart turned completely black I would go to hell when I died. This was in the early 2000’s

anon Report

13points
POST
LeeAnne B
LeeAnne B
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Save me a spot by the fire.

2
2points
reply
#30

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults My dad used to tell us this very elaborate story of how we were born. He told us he had to cut off a piece of his flesh to implant into our mom’s stomach, and how excruciatingly painful it was for him, and why we should therefore be grateful for his sacrifice. He did this in front of our mother, a woman who natural-birthed four children without epidurals. I’m still amazed that she stood by and let him take the credit without saying a thing

DrFroggie , Pixabay Report

12points
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ummm if my husband did this he would lose a piece of flesh...a very important one.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#31

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults 1. That babies came out of the belly button.
2. That everyone died when they reached 100 years old.
3. That a dad planted a seed in the mom's tummy, which had a 50/50 chance of being born a baby or a fruit/vegetable.
4. That anyone who crossed the centre line while driving was a vampire.
5. That pee was only water, so it didn't matter if I peed on the couch. It would dry!
6. That the ship painting in my bedroom had a face in it that watched me all night long.
7. That an alien spaceship would hang out by my window at night. It was the moon.

PenguinInATopHat , El gringo photo Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#32

I grew up poor in Colombia. One of my uncles bought a car and gave every single family member a ride around the block. When I finally got to see the inside of that car I thought I was in a space ship. Anyways I remember noticing the blinker arrows by the odometer. I could see them come on and off randomly, left, right, right etc. What I couldn't see ? My uncle turning em on and off. I was 7 when this happened. I learned that the car is in fact NOT telling you where to turn at age 15 (in the good ol U S of A.)

Verde_1989 Report

11points
POST
#33

That "Inc." meant "in North Carolina." I live in NC and my dad told me that that is what it meant and I believed it for an embarrassingly long time. I still cringe when I think about it. "Monsters in North Carolina" ugh EDIT: I'm crying. I didn't expect this to take off and now I'm so embarrassed. THANKS, POP.

isaid-overeasy Report

11points
POST
Watermelon_gum
Watermelon_gum
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would go see Monsters in North Carolina tbh

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults When I was a kid, my teacher said humans were mammals. I wasn’t paying much attention, and believed that she said humans were actually camels. So, being the lover of fun facts that I am, I told everyone I knew that humans were actually camels. No one ever corrected me. This went on for years until one day I heard that humans were mammals again and it all clicked.

considerthedog , Frans van Heerden Report

10points
POST
The Redhead
The Redhead
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was in 6th grade we had a small sex ed discussion (opposed to the actual full sex ed courses in 7th & 10th grade). I remember our teacher said boys go through puberty just like girls do. Being a girl & not having brothers I assumed puberty was simply girls getting their period. I remember saying to another girl in my class "I wonder what kind of pad does a guy have to use."

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

My family was going to an event where we had to arrive at 7pm SHARP. I heard 7pm SHARK and thought it meant if we were late we would be fed to sharks.

0kely_d0kely Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#36

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults I'm pretty sure I've talked about this on Reddit before but my parents thought it would be hysterical if they made me believe I was a puppy.

Yes, I believed I was born a puppy.

Now. Before you think I'm just some gullible human let me fill you in.

They took down every single baby picture of me and replaced them with beagle pictures to prove it to me.

So for the first like 8 years of my life I believed I was born a beagle puppy and I left suspicious puddles and smelled funny when I was wet, so mom had gods cell phone number and asked him to turn me into a little girl when I turned 2.

Which in kid brain, is pretty logical. I mean, I didn't remember before I was 2 did you?? So yeah. Spent a while believing I was a beagle

curiousredhead14643 , jeffreyw Report

10points
POST
Carl
Carl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least the kid's therapists will get a kick out of this. Better than a lot of the usual reasons people are in there.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#37

That whenever I saw a store with a “help wanted” sign in the window I thought they were asking for help because of an emergency going on inside the store.

Poopburb Report

10points
POST
#38

That it was illegal to have the inside car light on.

dbot_121 Report

10points
POST
LeeAnne B
LeeAnne B
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had this one too. Probably to dissuade fiddling with the switch. I have never put the light on to this day. Probably because it gives carjackers an idea of how many people they have to contend with.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#39

That I could be anything I wanted when I grew up if I just worked hard enough.

whenthethingscollide Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults When I was about 4, my older sister told me that since the population of Japan was so high, Japanese people slept sideways on their beds so they could fit more people on every bed. I believed it until I went to a sleepover at 13 and suggested that we sleep “Japanese-style” on the bed so everyone could fit.

dmiller22361 , Kampus Production Report

9points
POST
#41

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults I used to think NHL training camps were held in the woods and the players practiced on frozen ponds.

JournalofFailure , Keeton Gale Report

9points
POST
Couragetcd
Couragetcd
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe too many hockey movies?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

That a hellish monster would kill me if i didnt make it down the hallway and up the stairs in 10 seconds.

Suiatsu Report

9points
POST
Watermelon_gum
Watermelon_gum
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m pretty sure everyone still believe this. You gotta dash as soon as the lights are out

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

My grandpa told me bologna was made from elephant. I believed this until I was 19. Despite knowing the truth for all these years I still have never had bologna and I never will.

saturatedscruffy Report

9points
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good. I'm glad to know a fellow elephant lover. I don't think anyone really knows what bologna is made of honestly

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

I remember watching the series finale of Friends when I was 10 years old. My parents kept saying it was the last episode ever, and I watched it with them.

After it was over, I went to bed and cried. I thought that once a TV show was over, it would never be shown again. I thought that I had just witnessed a part of history that would never be seen again in the future.
My mom had to come into my bedroom and console me, telling me that it would play again in reruns.

I have told this story a few times before, and always said I was about 6 years old. After looking up the air date of the final episode, it turns out I was actually 10 and a half, and I'm pretty embarrassed by that fact.

FakeHair Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Very late to the party, but here goes:

I grew up with a grandmother who was in a diving accident as a young girl. As such, she was relegated to a wheelchair for the rest of her life. Long story short I had a paralyzed grandmother.

When I was old enough to ask what she did for work, I was told she was a paralegal. This being around the time I was learning how prefixes worked in words I heard para, and legal. Thus my young brain made the brilliant connection and all the way until I was 14 years old, I lived believing that a paralegal was a lawyer in a wheelchair.

TL;DR I'm a f*****g idiot

goodgravybatman Report

9points
POST
Couragetcd
Couragetcd
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one makes perfect kid sense and perfectly highlights how the English language can be a huge pain.

0
0points
reply
#46

My dad told me I could only push the crosswalk button once, because each additional push would take $1.00 off of my college fund. He also told me that when you get married, the National Honeymoon Foundation paid for your honeymoon.

My dad likes to f**k with people.

206LC Report

9points
POST
Watermelon_gum
Watermelon_gum
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would like the National Honeymoon Foundation to exist

2
2points
reply
#47

From Innocence to Reality: 75 Delightfully Absurd Beliefs Kids Let Go Of as Adults I believed that when a woman was pregnant with anything more than twins, the babies weren't all in her stomach area because there was no way they would fit. At the time there was a news story about someone who had sextuplets and I thought the setup was two in the stomach, one in each calf, and one in the underside of each arm.

sensualoctopus , Ngakan eka Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#48

That Stephen Hawking was in wheelchair because he was too intelligent. Y’know like his brain was damaged from being so smart

El_Magikarp Report

8points
POST
Couragetcd
Couragetcd
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, most highly intelligent people tend to also be neurodivergent in some way, but not physically impacted.

0
0points
reply
#49

For the longest time I was confused about the whole Native American Indians and Indians from India. The child version of me presumed that they just really hated cowboys and went to America to put an end to those poor western renegades.

I received quite the shock when I was 11 and learned the truth but to be fair I am not from America. What a day that was!

l-Orion-l Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

I was fortunate enough to have a computer when I was growing up back in the early 90s. We had a few games on floppy disc that I played all the time but I always wanted more and couldn't convince my parents to buy them for me.

One day my dumb a*s thought "if I just scribble out the name of the game on the disc and write the name of the game I want...that should do the trick!"

I told my dad about my idea and he just shook his head. He was probably ashamed of the idiot he was raising. I wasn't discouraged though. I grabbed a pen and scribbled "ghost busters" on a copy of some flight simulator game, popped it in and fired it up.

I was disappointed. I'm also still not a smart man.

katastrophyx Report

8points
POST
Couragetcd
Couragetcd
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A for thinking outside the box?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#51

A lot of dumb things, here are a few examples: We lived in my great aunt's house for a while when I was a kid and my parents were getting back onto their feet and there was this heater in the living room. It had a little window where you could see the pilot light in there and when I was a kid I was facinated by it. I thought that because the flame was blue that it would be cold to the touch. It sorta makes sense, but it was incredibly stupid considering this flame was keeping a heater going. One day I decided to stick my fingers through this little chip in the glass to test it out. The flame was not cold, it was hot like regular fire and burned me, luckily not too bad though. When I found out that the little thing at the end when you pluck out a hair is called a root, I thought that maybe I would be able to plant it anywhere on my body. For a long time I tried very hard to grow hairs on my fingertips. I don't know why exactly, just seemed like at cool place at that age and I could use freak people out. Although I eventually found out in theory that method does work and is used, the way I was doing it by letting it sit there on my fingertips does not. Do you remember the commercial where they planted Skittles in the ground and a rainbow grew? Well, when I was a kid my parents convinced me it was true, but took longer than the commercial showed. For about a month or two I tried very hard to grow a rainbow in my backyard, watering it when I would get home from school. Eventually they told me the truth and now as an adult I feel like I would find that pretty to do to my kid too.

-eDgAR- Report

8points
POST
Cindy Brick
Cindy Brick
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a way to get hair to grow on your fingers -- well, on the backsides, that is. Have a climbing accident where the rope you're holding burns through your fingers. Wait until they start healing, and pulling your fingers in a bent position -- then have a skin graft from a part of your body that has hair growing. (Like your abdomen.) Yes, you too will have occasional hairs grow on the back of your fingers! (I pull them out.)

0
0points
reply
#52

I understood decades, but not centuries.

This means I thought the Civil War and hippies protesting for peace were right after one another, followed by the American Revolutionary War and discos.

VincoP Report

8points
POST
Moë
Moë
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would be a wild ten years!

0
0points
reply
#53

I thought that because 3/4 of my grandparents had been alcoholics, that I had alcoholism running through my veins and the moment I took a sip of alcohol, I’d go off the rails.

Turns out I can enjoy alcohol when I want, but I don’t really drink often at all.

cucumbercats Report

8points
POST
LeeAnne B
LeeAnne B
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're not wrong. I have a family of alkies and addicts. I do believe this makes me at risk of addiction. It's on my medical file and my Dr doesn't prescribe opioids.

1
1point
reply
#54

My dad is missing one of his fingers, when I asked him what happened to it he said it was because he picked his nose with that finger. That was the day I stopped picking my nose.

neonwhite12 Report

8points
POST
#55

I read this article in The Enquirer when I was like 8 about flying carpets. Totally thought they were coming out for mass production. Oh, how I wanted to be rich enough to buy one.

DudeIAmSoTired Report

7points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man the old school tabloids were fun especially the Weekly World News.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

I always heard people say “it went down the wrong hole” when they choked on something and little me automatically assumed that humans had separate “holes” for food and drink and when we swallow it just automatically sorts out. Believed that until I was like 12 when I swallowed a french fry wrong in the car with my mom. I said that it must of went down my drink hole and my mom was super confused and had to explain to me how swallowing food actually works.

rylanu Report

7points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought we had 3 holes in our throat for air, liquids and food. I was 7 when I learnt the truth

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

That If I spit three dots of spit around a worm, usually found on the sidewalk, that it would give me good luck for the rest of the day. No one ever told me this. I just made it up and started doing it for about 2 to 3 years or so.

cutthroatk Report

7points
POST
#58

My father convinced me that jackrabbits were a secret that the women of the world weren’t in on. He basically told me they weren’t real but my mother and sister and all other women didn’t know and I wasn’t to tell anyone. This made for an awkward moment in like 5th grade at an Applebee’s. I was with my mom and we started talking about the animal mounted on the wall and I couldn’t stop smiling. She then proceeded to bust the conspiracy and destroy my dreams of a worldwide gender conspiracy.

Kevins-Chili Report

7points
POST
#59

My step mom told me eating my boogers recycled my brain cells.

megandroubay Report

7points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

I heard that you shouldn't pour warm water on frostbite so I figured, logically, you shouldn't pour cool water on a burn.

I told my friend to pour hot water on her hand when she burned it on the stove.

BasicallyTired Report

7points
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh dear did she listen and let you scald her burning arm?

0
0points
reply
#61

My wife thought that Sloth from The Goonies was a real person with facial deformity that they cast for the role. She only learned last year that it was make-up. She's 38.

ZiplockedHead Report

7points
POST
Couragetcd
Couragetcd
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe she got confused with the movie Mask that was based on a real person?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#62

I grew up near the mountains. On major mountain roads there are pullouts with "no parking" signs that also say "30 min chain up." Sometime in middle school I learned that those signs meant you could stop for 30 min to put snow chains on your car, not that you would be chained up for 30 min as punishment for parking there.

synchroswim Report

7points
POST
#63

If you got a game over in a video game, the game was literally over and you could never play again

skinnyman27 Report

7points
POST
#64

Elementary school is the worst part of life. Everything after this will be amazing.

15402983 Report

7points
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww that's so sad.. it's all downhill from there

0
0points
reply
#65

That when people flew away in hot air balloons, they never came back.

moriarityr Report

7points
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is 100% plausible and the reason I will never ride one. You are floating around in a basket with a balloon attached that has a FIRE underneath it... what's more flammable than a basket and the balloon material?? No thank you NEVER

0
0points
reply
#66

My dad once told me to dry my head first after a bath because "that's where all the water came from." I naturally assumed this meant that your body absorbed water during a bath and it could only come out through your head.

Methuga Report

7points
POST
#67

I was about 9. The lady that was taking care of me at the time was driving me down the interstate and I rolled the window down and she said, "Boy!! You better roll that window up before a snake jump in here, miss you and hit me!!!! You see the way them snakes be jumping back and forth across that road!!!!"

For years I believed that snakes jump into vehicles and attack motorists.

CreswellLane Report

7points
POST
#68

That the reason you tilt your head down when you pray was that you were shooting lasers out of your face at Satan...

Nalyd217 Report

7points
POST
#69

I for real thought that gay sex was like sword fighting with d***s. I went to a Catholic school so asking for clarification was out of the question.

Olla6string Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

My birth parents split when I was four and my mom soon remarried a guy who, while an amazing stepdad, was *profoundly* the polar opposite of my old man and it made Dad f*****g crazy. So, any chance he got, my father would lay something outrageous on me that he knew would make me look askance at my sweet-natured stepdad. My favorite is the time --I must have been six or seven by then--that, out of the blue, Dad asked "Hey Boo, what kind of beer does Bob drink?" I told him that he drank Rolling Rock and my brilliant sh*tbag father instantly replied "Oh, Rolling Rock! I'll tell you something amazing about Rolling Rock... Have you ever looked at the can? It has polar bears frolicking under a waterfall, right? Well, here's why that is: In Pennsylvania, where they bottle Rolling Rock, they maintain a nature preserve that is full of nothing BUT polar bears. Well, once a month, they send a bunch of mean men inside the area with the bears and they chase them around in jeeps and trucks, scaring all the bears... Then, once they're certain that they all have upset tummies, they herd them all into this big pool of water at the top of the waterfall, right? Well, Boo, the moment those bears get in that water they starting p***ing and barfing and shooting diarrhea everywhere... Then, all the p**s/s**t/barf water flowers over the waterfall and they have men at the bottom with barrels and they collect that water... And THAT is how they make Rolling Rock beer." And then he just went on with the rest of his day... Look, in the back of my mind, I *knew* that had to be b******t, right? But, goddamnit, as an elementary-aged kid, there was always just a tiny part of me that thought my stepdad was unknowingly drinking foul Polar Bear excrement/lol. And there, in a single anecdote, kind stranger, you now know everything you need to know about my pop.

anon Report

6points
POST
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow...that shows a lot of deep hatred from something made up off the top of someone's head lol

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#71

I mean.....my dad thought he was a funny guy. He told me that I was black but he gave me white shots so that I would match the rest of our family. That f****d me up for a little bit.

Edit: he actually did a lot of a uff like that. Most of it to keep me safe and some to play pranks on me. We had exposed insulation in our attic and crawl space and he knew I would go in there if he didn’t scare me. So he stomped around in the attic screaming “ooooboooo! Ooooooboooo!” And then he came down and told me I had a monster brother that was mean and angry and would eat me if I went up there. He told me there was a pack of wild dogs in the crawl space to keep me out of there. Just stuff like that. One time he gave me a walk talky and told me and my best pal to go into his office and he would talk to us. It was a rainy night and when we got in there he told us over the walk talky to lock the door because there was a wild hog loose in the house. We were freaked but then he ran up the stairs on what sounded like all fours and squeezed like a pig and ran into the door and scratched it. Typing it out now it sounds like mental abuse but it was exhilarating at the time

anon Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#72

My older brother told me I was severely mentally challenged and that everyone felt bad for me so no-one will ever tell me but him. Still haven't figured out how to prove him wrong/right.

Edit: Oh reddit, my most highest rated comment is now about how "special" my big bro made me feel as a kid. He also tried convincing me I was adopted. If anyone is wondering, I've concluded I either really milked the pity train good my whole life or he was just doing what big brothers do.....be d***s /s.

blindeenlightz Report

6points
POST
Watermelon_gum
Watermelon_gum
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well I mean…older siblings are supposed to do stuff like this but it seems mean to tell him he’s mentally challenged

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#73

My older sister once told me that a new day didn't start until 12:03 a.m. instead of 12:00 a.m.

I believed that s**t until I was like 16.

ermahgawdawful Report

5points
POST
#74

I thought people being diagnosed meant that they *willingly* got whatever they received. Made no sense to me to go to the doctor just to get diagnosed with cancer.

6memesupreme9 Report

5points
POST
#75

That dad was coming home.

YourLocalTrashChild Report

5points
POST
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!