In 2024, the birth rates in the United States hit a new low, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. While many find joy in parenthood, it’s clear that more adults are choosing not to have children—for various reasons, such as the high costs and emotional demands of raising them. This decision sometimes draws criticism from those who see having kids as the expected thing to do.

In response, many people who have embraced a childfree lifestyle are using social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts. Today, we’ve gathered some of their most insightful and often humorous tweets that shed light on the joys of life without children. Find them below!