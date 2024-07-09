ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, the birth rates in the United States hit a new low, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. While many find joy in parenthood, it’s clear that more adults are choosing not to have children—for various reasons, such as the high costs and emotional demands of raising them. This decision sometimes draws criticism from those who see having kids as the expected thing to do.

In response, many people who have embraced a childfree lifestyle are using social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts. Today, we’ve gathered some of their most insightful and often humorous tweets that shed light on the joys of life without children. Find them below!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

slackmistress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

The term ‘child-free’ has been around since the early 1900s, but it became more popular in the 1970s when feminists started using it to describe women who chose not to have children. The word ‘free’ highlighted the freedom and lack of obligation felt by those who made this choice.

Elizabeth Hintz, an assistant professor in communication at the University of Connecticut, US, who’s studied perceptions of child-free identities, explains that there are different ways people arrive at this decision. “There are people who know early in life that they don’t want children and they never waver. There are people who come to the decision later in life and then proclaim it as a part of their identity. And then there are people who are sort of on the fence about whether to have children that might flip-flop back and forth.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#2

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

Brocklesnitch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

Cooperstreaming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

A 2021 poll by the Pew Research Center showed that 44% of non-parents aged 18 to 49 say it is unlikely they will have children someday, a significant portion of the population. However, many, especially women, encounter criticism for wanting to remain childfree.

“I love children. But I don’t plan on having any of my own,” writes Ursula Taherian for the Los Angeles Times. “It took me a long time to be able to say that out loud. And by ‘out loud’ I mean whispering it with a hint of uncertainty so as not to offend. Because when you’re a married woman of a certain age with no kids, people have questions. Fertility advice. Pity. Judgment. Lots of judgment”.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

Annekinns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

LurkAtHomeMom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

“At gatherings I respond to the anticipated, ‘When are you having kids?’ with a teasing, ‘Ohhh we’ll see hahahaha,’ and hurry over to the snacks. Because if I’m honest about not wanting kids, I’m never getting to the snacks,” shares Taherian. “I’m getting cross-examined. ‘You’ll regret it.’ [...] And someone will promise I’ll feel different once I have my own. But what if I don’t?”
#6

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

slackmistress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ronaldrobin avatar
Ronald Robin
Ronald Robin
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

??? Not all children grow up to hate their parents Nina. And baby otters aren't a replacement for human children.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

OhNoSheTwitnt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

goldengateblond Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

A 2017 study by Indiana University confirms that many people genuinely disapprove of others who don’t want to have children. “Consistent with many personal anecdotes, participants rated voluntarily child-free men and women as significantly less fulfilled than men and women with children,” says Leslie Ashburn-Nardo, an associate professor of psychology, who conducted the research. “This effect was driven by feelings of moral outrage—anger, disapproval and disgust—toward the voluntarily child-free people.”
#9

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

stupidoldandy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

jaboukie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

pleatedjeans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

However, some individuals are more understanding. For instance, Viktoria Lubbock, a mother of two adult men aged 38 and 40, says she and her husband respect their sons’ choice not to have children. They haven’t asked why either, believing it would be “intrusive and potentially judgmental” to do so. “Our role as ‘grandparents’ is therefore limited to cat-sitting for their households, and we are very content with that.”
#12

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

LizHackett Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

AtsukoComedy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

ElizaBayne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

“I think people who choose not to have children think about having children a lot more than those who have them. Because every decision has an opportunity cost—the value of the options you forgo,” says Taherian.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the reasons people decide to go childfree vary widely. Some say they’ve never pictured themselves as parents and never developed the desire to have a child. Others prioritize the freedom to travel and focus on their careers without restrictions. Additionally, some believe that the current state of the world is not safe or welcoming enough to raise a child in. It’s a lot to consider.
#15

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

lenubienne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
c_o_shea avatar
C.O. Shea
C.O. Shea
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have proudly discontinued the line of insanity in my family.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

BisHilarious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

ElyKreimendahl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

sarahjoyshockey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

ZachWeiner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

leenewtonsays Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

KingRainhead Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

ChefNeecie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

MVPJunkie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

JackieHoffman16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

enterrob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

WhoresofYore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

mollyrubenlong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

JessFink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

AbbyHasIssues Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

dafloydsta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

molly7anne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

HenpeckedHal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

Vynse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

ohnoNOTFEMINISM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

tonestradamus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

ambamthankyamam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

truegritrumble Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

liljonlovitz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

probablyMalaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

mdob11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

living_marble Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

colleen_eileen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

envydatropic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

marriedwtoddler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

mdob11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

molly7anne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

jdelwoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

XplodingUnicorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

DestryBrod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

Skelpyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

NatashaMLee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

goldengateblond Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

hannystyles69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

simoncholland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

sageboggs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

brilliantwit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

nedostup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

rad_milk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

sauteslut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Childfree-Joy-Tweets

MVPJunkie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish