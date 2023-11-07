90 Feminist Memes That Might Make Most People Laugh But Trigger Sexists
You’d think that it’s the 21st century and that humanity has progressed enough for social and cultural issues in terms of gender, race, age and the like to not be a thing anymore. Alas, we can only dream.
But, hey, at least there’s numerous movements that point out the wrongs in hopes that people keep on keeping on and things are made right in the end. Even if the medium to do so is memes that focus on satire through misandry, like this dedicated Instagram page.
Misandrist Memes is an Instagram page that posts “edgy memes for depressed queens”. Don’t be fooled by the tagline, though, anyone can enjoy the memes. But you gotta keep in mind that, while they can give you a good laugh because memes, they serve a greater purpose—and that is to point out the social, cultural and other issues around gender inequality, toxic masculinity and other sad realities women often find themselves in in terms of the patriarchy.
THIS!!! So many times, when people (women) try and raise a feminist issue and the comments are "what about men's mental health". FFS. 1. Feminists have long said that the patriarchy is damaging to men's physical and mental health and that toxic masculinity needs to be addressed for this very reason!! 2. If men's mental health is your cause, then DO SOMETHING about it. Don't just pay lip service to it or use it as some kind of defence in a blame game. Women are not responsible for men or their mental health. Men are responsible for men. Full stop.
The page was created back in mid 2021. It currently houses 485 posts and is home to a bit over 23,000 followers.
It also is affiliated with the Sad Girls Against The Patriarchy podcast, hosted by two women, Alison and Alexis. The podcast aims to educate and entertain folks by covering a variety of related subjects, like misogyny, toxic masculinity, and the harmful realities they tie in with.
This, it's all about how the girl "got herself pregnant" and everything she now has to do and can or cannot do to deal with it. If she's a minor...someone did that to her. If they are both minors or adults, 2 people made a baby, 2 people have equal responsibility for that.
So, why is misogyny still a thing in today’s day and age? The short answer, history. You can say someone just came up with it and it’s been like that for so long that it’s become a status quo.
Culture and religion had whole stances and viewpoints on women, explaining their roles, functions and statuses in society. The snowball grew bigger and bigger, ultimately leading to misogyny evolving into an ideology. And so the vicious cycle was perpetuated even further.
Numerous generations and millennia later, women said “enough is enough” and started what is now called the feminist movement. It strives to delineate, establish and achieve multiple layers of equality among sexes—political, economic, personal, and social.
It’s important to note to all the haters out there that feminism isn’t about women’s supremacy—rather it’s about equality between genders.
As a straight male, except for d**k pics that happens to me, too
And now we have this very true post after dozens of just bashing the feelings of men. Contradictory, ain't it?
While we’re not quite there yet as a society, feminism has made great progress in terms of establishing equality between men and women. There’s now legal reforms out there on sexual harassment in the workplace, there’s the whole fourth-wave feminism movement that’s all about pushing away the tide of online misogyny, and, last but not least, the entire #MeToo movement as well as campaigns like Everyday Sexism Project and No More Page 3 that forced many “untouchable” people to suddenly become accountable for their bigotry.
In 2000, my best friends and I took a road trip from Long Island to New Paltz to stage an intervention with our other friend who was in a hideously toxic and controlling relationship. I remember one of us saying during the drive that the only thing that would get her out of the relationship would be another guy. When we got there, she'd broken up with the toxic àrsehole and introduced us to Nick. You could literally SEE the light radiating from her. They've been together for 24 years and welcomed a baby girl last February. Bless you, Nick, for saving our friend ❤
Yeah, come on, ladies. Up your game and start pulling your weight.
The UN Women has a detailed rundown of statistics and other numbers putting violence against women in today’s society into perspective. Into real perspective—regarding everything from violence in public life to economic costs of violence to technology-facilitated abuse of women.
So we blame the men of today what the men two thousand years ago started? Shame on you, we should work together to fix our problems, not against each other
1 in 10 women in the European Union have experienced cyber-harassment since the age of 15. In 2021 alone, around 45,000 women around the globe were killed by their partners or family members.
Heck, even natural disasters resulting from climate change create situations that put women at risk of displacement, resource scarcity and food insecurity that might ultimately lead to social dependence and human trafficking.
This alone is indicative of a problem that’s far from resolved.
This woman is certainly no wife material, just another narcissist. If you're monogamous, don't flirt around!
One thing’s for certain—the issues of misogyny and toxic masculinity have to be dealt with. While there’s a number of ways to do so, virtually all of them boil down to education, i.e. teaching the right kinds of behavior from the get-go and fixing the behaviors that aren’t right.
And when it comes to that, teaching has to be done by someone who’s trained and uses safe, effective materials and methods, all the while establishing a safe learning environment devoid of focusing on specific influencers, websites or groups that promote harmful attitudes.
And if toxic masculinity is already ingrained in your head, it’s not too late to do something about it. Question your understanding of masculinity by asking 'do you deny yourself things that feel feminine, do you judge folks for not being masculine enough or and do you follow harmful behaviors dictated by others'?
Challenging those beliefs goes a long way, and accepting the fact that you are where you are and working towards fleshing out the reasoning and actions that are constructive instead of destructive gradually is a good first step.
Eeeeeh, I absolutely doesn't think it sounds cool when someone tells me their ex hit them, controlled what they do or stuff like that. Doesn't matter if it's a man, woman or anyone else. Open eyes when dealing with abusive relationships matter!
This sounds so arrogant. We all are bad at certain things. I for example can't do math at all. I'm on 5th grader level. My partner on the other hand just forgets a lot of things, probably even his own head if it wasn't attached
Someone in the back "That's not how that works, cause you see.... "
Another raging sexist woman. Don't worry, someone with an attitude like you nobody would ever want.