“I Hope You Sue”: Couple Sparks Debate After Airline Kicks Them Off Flight Due To Their “Sick” Crying Baby

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Sydney and Kyle Tash boarded an Allegiant Air flight from Punta Gorda, Florida, to Indianapolis on March 27, but their journey was disrupted when they were asked to get off the plane because of their crying infant, Ellie.

In a TikTok video detailing the incident, Sydney said a flight attendant deemed their baby sick and unfit to fly because her face was red from crying.

Highlights Sydney and Kyle Tash claim they were removed from a plane after an attendant reported their crying baby as sick.

Allegiant Air has stated that its crew consulted a medical service provider, which determined it was not in the baby’s best interest to travel.

Public opinion on the matter is divided, with some supporting the airline’s approach and others sympathizing with the parents.

Netizens have since debated the incident, with some favoring the airline while others sympathized with the couple.

“The flight attendant’s action was out of care and concern for this child and not any other reason,” one said, while another asked, “Why does the world make it more difficult for new parents?”

RELATED:

Allegiant Air has responded to the incident, standing by its claim that the baby was not fit to travel

Image credits: quarantinecutiee

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According to Sydney’s TikTok, the family of three did not have any issues getting through security and to their gate at the airport, despite Ellie being fussy.

While seated on the plane, they were reportedly asked to show their boarding passes and were questioned about their baby, such as her name and birthdate.

They were then told that a flight attendant had reported their baby as feverish, that medical professionals wouldn’t clear her to fly, and that they would have to disembark.

Image credits: allegiant

Sydney alleged that nobody on the flight took her baby’s temperature.

They only said, “She looks red, and it looks like a rash.”

“Several other babies were on the flight and also crying,” she said, adding that they were the only ones told to “get off the flight or police would take us off,” even though they were not “arguing or cussing.”

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Image credits: quarantinecutiee

Allegiant Air addressed the incident in a statement given to the New York Post:

“Our crews are responsible for making real-time decisions that prioritize the safety and well-being of all passengers on board. If a crew member has concerns about a passenger’s ability to travel, especially when an infant or potential medical issue is involved, they may pause boarding to consult with our medical information service provider, MedLink.”

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According to the airline, the family was deboarded after MedLink observed it was “not in the child’s best interest to continue travel.”

Per Sydney, her family was booked on another flight the next morning.

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As a result of the incident, the family was booked on a second flight 24 hours later

Image credits: jessicabrennan66

In her TikTok, Sydney claimed Allegiant did not provide them with a car, stroller, or accommodation amid the inconvenience.

According to her, their luggage was also left on their original flight.

Image credits: jessicabrennan66

On their second flight, Sydney said her family was given extra legroom and refreshments, but she wants an “apology” from the airline.

According to digital lifestyle media brand BroBible, the delay caused her to miss picking up her “other two kids from their dad on time.”

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She also had to get her “pet sitter to stay another night” and “pay for another night of parking at Indy’s airport.”

@jessicabrennan66 I will never fly allegiant ever again! They kicked this young couple and their baby off because the baby was hot and in a diaper so he’d be more comfortable. This power tripping allegiant lady accused the baby of having a fever and kicked them off the airplane!!! Shame on you allegiant. #allegiant #allegiantairlines Id also like to add that this baby was fine but the allegiant employee continued to stall the airplane and came back several times to ask for birth certificate, date of birth, etc. And the baby got upset. Then, accused the baby of having a fever. She never took the temperature. Everyone on the plane was disturbed by this injustice. #allegiantreviews #allegiant #allegiantairlines ♬ original sound – Jessica Brennan

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Sydney said she believes Allegiant should compensate her for the hassle.

To close, Sydney said: “People are entitled to a childless life, but not a child-free world. My kids will be on planes, in restaurants, and in stores. They deserve to experience the world, and I’m not keeping them home just because you don’t want kids around.”

“Also, if flights want to have policies on traveling, they need to be posted, and medical personnel should be available in person, not just over the phone. You cannot examine someone through audio on a cell phone.”

Netizens remain divided over the incident, with many recounting their own experiences as passengers on flights with crying kids and as parents managing them

Image credits: quarantinecutiee

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Some on social media speculated that there may be more to the story than the mother has shared, basing their hypothesis on the baby being “naked” at the airport.

However, the majority of the conversation focused on the baby crying and the couple being asked to get off the plane.

Image credits: quarantinecutiee

“I’m 100% with the airline,” read one Facebook comment, while another added, “I would be cheering.”

“Give the flight attendant a raise,” remarked a third.

“They should do the same in movie theaters,” a fourth advised.

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One in favor of parents said, “When I was part of the DINK (Double Income, No Kids) club, I hated it when there was a crying baby on board. But now that I have a one-year-old, my feelings have changed.”

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“The baby just needed time to settle down,” another added.

A third said, “Airlines should make special accommodations for parents traveling with babies. Maybe a special section so they’re the first to get on and off the plane.”

“This is insane. People are getting meaner by the minute,” a separate user said

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