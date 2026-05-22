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Being able to take a photo these days isn’t exactly difficult. You can just pull out your phone or camera, tap a few times, and you’re done. But just because taking pictures is easy doesn’t mean capturing a truly amazing one is.

That’s why a great photo can still stop you in your tracks. On Reddit, users shared the most powerful images they’ve ever seen, and we’ve put together some of the best ones below. Scroll down to see them, and hopefully, they’ll move you too.

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#1

Man hugging and kissing a large dog showing a powerful emotional bond It's actually a picture of me and my best friend. The reason it's so powerful is really only to me...because every time I look at it I want to lose it.
This was the last picture taken of me and my buddy, Thor. He was taken into the vet the next day and didn't come back....but he was one of the main reasons I hadn't lost it these past 13 years.

When I would wind up crawling to the bathroom in the middle of the night to throw up in the toilet and black out on the ground due to the pain in my head..he would literally follow me down the hallway and lie next to me in the bathroom so I wouldn't be cold or alone.

I love him. He's gone. That's why this picture hits me hard.

KingNick Report

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    #2

    Powerful photo of a smiling boy in traditional clothing holding an ice cream cone This picture makes me feel so happy inside. It's about simple pleasures. I remember the first time I saw this photograph and was so tickled by the gaze of admiration that this little boy has on his face. He is so happy, just him and his ice cream cone.

    TarantusaurusRex Report

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    jonnydio avatar
    Jonny Dio
    Jonny Dio
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All children deserve to be happy.

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    #3

    Mother holding and smiling at her newborn baby in hospital Look, I know this is going to be buried, but I really want this to join these, as part of the narrative. I've seen many of these other images before, and cried over them and had them tear my heart out, but I want to share my own photo.

    It's an image similar to what most of you will have of yourselves or maybe your children. It's an image similar to that that you've probably rolled your eyes at in your Facebook feed a hundred times.

    It's the first time I held my daughter. She was a mighty 4.4 pounds and was 32 weeks gestational age. At 23 weeks, my ob/gyn did a rescue cerclage and then said, I've done all I can, please don't expect to make tomorrow.

    And that night I I went to sleep quite early. And then I woke up. I can't remember the time now, perhaps 11 o'clock. And fear gripped me. This horrible, intense, overwhelming fear. It hurt my insides and made my head vibrate. It was the most terrible thing I have ever experienced. And then thoughts like no one should ever think filled my head. Sad, scared, lonely thoughts. I was so worried about being given full anaesthetic the next day and desperately wanted to ask for an epidural.

    Who would demand my daughter be given oxygen if she was born breathing and fighting? Who would wrap her up and put her hat on? Who would hold her and kiss her? Who would rock her gently to a never waking sleep? Who would take photos of my sleeping angel? Would I be brave enough to hold her and love her if I woke up after she was gone? Would she be cold or would they keep her warm for me? Would I let the nurses take her when it was time? How on earth would I EVER be brave enough to put her in the ground?

    But we made it to 32 weeks. We were so thrilled. But the paed that attended her birth said to me: "32 weeks. That's good. 99% survive. I don't say that to give you hope, I say that because 1% don't. She won't be breathing, she'll need resuscitation and you won't get to hold her today and probably not tomorrow either." But she came out screaming and this was taken when the midwife handed her to me after she had been checked over.

    My husband, on his way back from dropping her off at the NICU ran into another father taking photos of the sunrise and the father stopped him and asked him how excited he was and wasn't our babies' first sunrise so exciting and beautiful. And my husband did the "Yeah man. Boy or girl?" thing, but inside he was thinking "What is this guy on about? First sunrise? Couldn't care less. She's *alive!*"

    She's doing well now. She's 2 and 27 pounds and simply amazing.

    anon Report

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    #4

    Powerful photo of Martian sunset with sun near horizon and glowing sky This is a sunset on Mars. The amount of effort, science, hope, manpower, time, EVERYTHING that went into capturing that image is beyond my comprehension.

    anon , NASA Report

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    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AGREED-Its just astonishing. In an age of technical miracles, this image sometimes gets glossed over. Its MARS !!!!

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    #5

    Powerful vintage photo showing a Native American child and a boy in formal attire One product of the residential school systems in Canada.

    So much culture...destroyed.

    zajirobo Report

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    charlotteingle avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This juxtaposition was supposed to show "progress". It was not.

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    #6

    Cylinder casting a square and circular shadow illustrating optical illusion This. Not that it's gripping, or joyful, or makes tears come to my eyes. It's the sudden realization that two seemingly irreconcilable points of view can *both* be correct.

    anon Report

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    #7

    Soldier in camouflage petting dog at memorial for war dogs One that always sticks out in my mind is this one of a soldier with a dog at a Memorial for dogs in service.

    brodiemann Report

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    #8

    Powerful photo showing a vast field of distant galaxies in deep space with stars and cosmic light The Hubble Deep Field image.

    And that's just a piece of 'empty' sky the diameter of a straw.

    Mikey-2-Guns , NASA Report

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    #9

    Powerful photo of vast frozen Antarctic landscape under a starry night sky Antarctica

    PapaQBear Report

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    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks more other worldly than the Mars photo.

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    #10

    Animals in War monument honoring animals in war in powerful photos The Animals In War Memorial in Hyde Park. The inscription reads:

    >This monument is dedicated to all the animals that served and persihed alongside British and Allied forces in wars and campaigns throughout time.

    Then, to the far right:

    **They had no choice.**

    ofthe5thkind Report

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    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then why the f**k did we make them?

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    #11

    Saturn with illuminated rings captured in powerful photos space image Photo of Saturn. That bright star on the left of Saturn, just inside the outer ring, is Earth.What's most spectacular is that Earth is being cradled just within the outer rings. It makes me realize the vastness, emptiness, and just how small we are.

    wroguard , NASA Report

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    #12

    Historic powerful photo of a space shuttle explosion in midair The imagery of the Challenger breaking up. As an 8 year old at the time, it got real.

    ow1977 Report

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    charlotteingle avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was 13. We heard about how a teacher was on board and it was going to be a big deal... And then the adults all changed the subject like "nothing to see here". Because that works /s

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    #13

    Punk teenager with dyed hair smiling and interacting with child on street This one

    I_KICK_WALLS Report

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    #14

    Black and white photo of two soldiers in emotional distress during war War, for both sides, is hell. A young German soldier is scared

    TheRunningMan2 Report

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    charlotteingle avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some were literally children

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    #15

    Earth rising over the moon surface in a powerful space photograph That picture. You already know which one I'm talking about.

    *The* picture, if only one picture in all the world were to survive

    gbCerberus , NASA Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Man looking through a telescope in a dark setting capturing powerful moments 1991 January 13, Lithuanians defending the TV Tower from tanks with their bare hands, so it could braodcast the russian attack to europe

    anonymous , Lietuvos nacionalinis radijas ir televizija Report

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    #17

    Powerful photo of a smiling World War I soldier in a trench receiving medical care Shell shocked soldier, 1916

    Forkgoesontheleft Report

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    #18

    Powerful photo of Earth from space showing pale blue dot with sun rays This. Not only the picture, but Carl Sagan's quote associated with it.
    >But for us, it's different. Look again at that dot. That's here. That's home. That's us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives. The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies, and economic doctrines, every hunter and forager, every hero and coward, every creator and destroyer of civilization, every king and peasant, every young couple in love, every mother and father, hopeful child, inventor and explorer, every teacher of morals, every corrupt politician, every "superstar," every "supreme leader," every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there – on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.

    >The earth is a very small stage in a vast cosmic arena. Think of the rivers of blood spilled by all those generals and emperors so that in glory and in triumph they could become the momentary masters of a fraction of a dot. Think of the endless cruelties visited by the inhabitants of one corner of the dot on scarcely distinguishable inhabitants of some other corner of the dot. How frequent their misunderstandings, how eager they are to [attack] one another, how fervent their hatreds. Our posturings, our imagined self-importance, the delusion that we have some privileged position in the universe, are challenged by this point of pale light. Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark. In our obscurity – in all this vastness – there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves. It is up to us. It's been said that astronomy is a humbling, and I might add, a character-building experience. To my mind, there is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world. To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly and compassionately with one another and to preserve and cherish that pale blue dot, the only home we've ever known.

    Jellyman1472 , NASA Report

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    #19

    Powerful photo of the Great Sphinx and pyramids in Egypt with desert landscape Uncovering the unknowns of our planet

    anon , United States Library of Congress's Prints and Photographs division Report

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    #20

    Illustration of Calvin and Hobbes in snow, a powerful photos comic scene Calvin and Hobbes. I think it's the way they're smiling at each other.

    ShineyNewBagel Report

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    #21

    Close-up of metallic war relics capturing powerful photos impact Eyeglasses at Auschwitz. It was a whole room full...just the numbers start adding up and my head started to spin.

    sleepyhead1975 , William Warby/Flickr Report

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    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And there's moronic people who say it never happened

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    #22

    Sepia toned powerful photo of a loving couple in vintage attire This image shattered my conception of history. I have never seen older pictures of people smiling, so over time I just developed the idea that history was full of grim and mirthless people.

    To see these two breaking out into laughter, in such a human fashion, really shocked me. All I could think when I saw this photo was "Life.".

    Rasalom Report

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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
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    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a silly attitude.

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    #23

    Black and white photo of blindfolded men standing in a line during historic wartime Mustard gas in World War I

    anon Report

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    bobcameron avatar
    fly on the wall
    fly on the wall
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my mentors in the 60's was a soldier who had been gassed in the first world war. He spent the rest of his life hacking phlegm non stop. RIP Slim.

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    #24

    Sequential image of an injured runner recovering and sprinting in a night track race Poster ad for the Canadian Paralympics

    anon Report

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    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thats so cool. I admire these people so much.

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    #25

    Close-up black and white photo of a scared child with wide eyes The face of a boy hearing for the first time

    literal Report

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    #26

    Powerful photo of man carrying elderly woman in crowded public waiting area A truly dedicated son. Teared up and called my mom. Love is a powerful thing.

    "I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living my Mommy you'll be."

    Yup_repost Report

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    #27

    Astronaut on lunar surface with American flag in powerful photos We did it

    CherrySlurpee , NASA Report

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    #28

    Powerful photo of a young girl in a red coat standing among adults The scene in Schindler's List with the little girl's red coat.

    Young_Sam_Vimes , Universal Pictures Report

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    devonbunny avatar
    Bunny Wood
    Bunny Wood
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes-it's a compelling moment. Try reading Martin Gilbert or Primo Levi if you want to get a better sense of what was happening.

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    #29

    Elderly man in distress in a dim room holding bread and sitting at a table with a cup Sad old man. This haunts me. In ways.

    genida Report

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    #30

    39 Powerful Photos Of All Time That Left People Completely Speechless Heart surgeon after 23-hour (successful) long heart transplantation. His assistant is sleeping in the corner

    A_I_D_A_N Report

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    #31

    39 Powerful Photos Of All Time That Left People Completely Speechless The Two Indias

    extreme_kayaking Report

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    #32

    39 Powerful Photos Of All Time That Left People Completely Speechless Soldier after 3 days of combat

    darwin57 Report

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    #33

    Wall with scratch marks representing powerful images of resilience The inside of a gas chamber in Auschwitz

    T-rez Report

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    #34

    39 Powerful Photos Of All Time That Left People Completely Speechless "The Long Walk": British Army bomb technician during the troubles

    Dack_ Report

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    #35

    39 Powerful Photos Of All Time That Left People Completely Speechless Seen in NJ, what a friendly neighbor

    A_I_D_A_N Report

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    #36

    Artistic life cycle illustration with silhouette scenes from childhood to afterlife So much about life is conveyed in such a simple image. A picture truly does say a thousand words.

    coolcreep Report

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    #37

    39 Powerful Photos Of All Time That Left People Completely Speechless This is my grandmother on the day she came back from a 3 week stay in the hospital. We weren't sure she would be back this time, but she stayed a good long while after that trip. When the second youngest (not the one being held) saw her, he just cried and looked at her and held on to her leg until he was sure she wasn't leaving again. The look on her face just shows how much love she had for her grandkids. I miss that woman so much.

    marsasagirl Report

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    #38

    39 Powerful Photos Of All Time That Left People Completely Speechless My buddy..the biggest ghostbusters fan ever. "see you on the other side ry." rip

    Todders077 Report

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    #39

    39 Powerful Photos Of All Time That Left People Completely Speechless Stata center, MIT, in rememberance of officer Sean Collier

    anonymous Report

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