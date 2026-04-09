Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details
JD Vance and his wife getting off a plane, caught in a viral video with viewers spotting odd details.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
0

21

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of US Vice President J.D. Vance and his pregnant wife, Usha, is gaining traction on social media as people point to “odd” details.

The clip shows the Second Lady cradling her growing baby bump as she descends from Air Force Two while the politician follows behind.

The couple, who met at Yale Law School, flew to Budapest on Tuesday (April 7) to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary ahead of the elections in the country.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrived in Hungary ahead of the country’s elections.
    • A video shows the couple descending from Air Force Two, with Usha cradling her pregnant belly.
    • The clip sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with people questioning Vance’s behavior and even Usha’s pregnancy.

    A clip of J.D. and Usha Vance descending from Air Force Two in Budapest is making the rounds on social media

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: slotus

    The Vances are expecting a baby boy, due in late July. They are already parents to two sons, Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter, Mirabel.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The video led to criticism for the Vice President for not assisting Usha as she got off the plane. “If your wife’s pregnant, why wouldn’t you hold her getting off the stairs? Such a gentleman! That’s the vice president of America!” one viewer fumed on X.

    “In my world daddy should be going down, more to the front of her, in case she stumbled??” agreed another.

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: Pool

    Pointing to a frame that showed the wind blowing against Usha’s baby bump, one viewer went as far as to claim that the mother lied about her pregnancy.

    “Look closely at her stomach as she walks. There’s no way she’s really pregnant. Those sharp angles are definitely not a pregnancy stomach!” the conspiracy theorist wrote.

    “Is she smuggling a pizza?” asked someone else.

    People slammed Vance for not assisting his wife and questioned whether Usha is pregnant
    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: Pool

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many netizens were quick to call out the bizarre theory. “It’s a top and skirt ffs,” one person explained. High-quality photos from the moment confirm that she was, indeed, wearing a high-waisted skirt and a short-sleeved sweater, which likely gave her belly that shape.

    “When I wore a maternity support belt it did weird things under my clothes,” shared one woman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another suggested that Usha may have worn a bulletproof vest under her clothes.

    Her trip to Hungary comes after she attended the White House Easter Egg Roll, where she read a book to children.

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: JosetteCaruso_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: X/MattWallace888

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: BowTiedClaw

    The Second Lady also announced a new podcast, Storytime With the Second Lady, advocating for childhood literacy. 

    The podcast will have prominent guests, such as NASCAR legend Danica Patrick and US Paralympian Brent Poppen, as they read and discuss short stories in 15-minute episodes meant for young children.

    The couple is expecting a boy, their fourth child, in late July

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Usha has previously said the decline in literacy rates among children is “worrisome,” adding, “If I was going to do anything, this would be the thing to focus on at this moment in time.”

    Last December, Usha gave rare comments about her marriage, addressing the speculation that her husband was having an affair with Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk.

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: DiskoRoman

    The online whispers were rooted in a warm embrace between Erika and Vance following her husband’s passing, during which she touched the back of his head and he held her waist.

    The divorce speculation grew when Usha was photographed without her wedding ring.

    Usha recently addressed online claims that she’s going through a marital crisis with the vice president

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I find that one of the really curious things about this life is that people really like to read the tea leaves, and there’s a kind of an industry building stories about everything that they can imagine,” the 40-year-old lawyer told USA Today.

    “I’d rather just sort of live in my marriage and in the real world and less in kind of the fever dreams that surround it.”

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: Getty/Anna Moneymaker

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Usha and Vance married in 2014 in Kentucky in an interfaith ceremony.

    During the interview, she shared that she and her husband joke about the internet theory that they’re experiencing a marital crisis, adding, “It’s also not something that I spend very much time thinking about.”

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: Getty/Niall Carson – PA Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Regarding her ringless public appearances, she told people not to read too much into it.  “Sometimes I’m wearing it and sometimes I’ve just been to the gym and showered and I’m not wearing it.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Vice President JD Vance (@vp)

    Before being the Second Lady, Usha worked for the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson for almost six years, handling civil litigation and appeals.

    She resigned in July 2024 following the announcement of her husband becoming the Republican Party nominee for vice president.

    People reacted to the viral video showing the Second Couple descending from Air Force Two

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: JosetteCaruso_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: 2yakks

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: BJHam7

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: SRacer399897

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: Achimilito10

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: melody_obr42932

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: Biwwi11Ian

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: melody_obr42932

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: JonEickenberg

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: Its_LaCroix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: JasmineMac11376

    Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

    Image credits: herestherealtea

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    21

    0

    21

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT