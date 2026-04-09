Video Of JD Vance And His Wife Getting Off Plane Goes Viral After Viewers Spot Odd Details

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A video of US Vice President J.D. Vance and his pregnant wife, Usha, is gaining traction on social media as people point to “odd” details.

The clip shows the Second Lady cradling her growing baby bump as she descends from Air Force Two while the politician follows behind.

The couple, who met at Yale Law School, flew to Budapest on Tuesday (April 7) to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary ahead of the elections in the country.

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Highlights Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrived in Hungary ahead of the country’s elections.

A video shows the couple descending from Air Force Two, with Usha cradling her pregnant belly.

The clip sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with people questioning Vance’s behavior and even Usha’s pregnancy.

A clip of J.D. and Usha Vance descending from Air Force Two in Budapest is making the rounds on social media

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The Vances are expecting a baby boy, due in late July. They are already parents to two sons, Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter, Mirabel.

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The video led to criticism for the Vice President for not assisting Usha as she got off the plane. “If your wife’s pregnant, why wouldn’t you hold her getting off the stairs? Such a gentleman! That’s the vice president of America!” one viewer fumed on X.

“In my world daddy should be going down, more to the front of her, in case she stumbled??” agreed another.

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Pointing to a frame that showed the wind blowing against Usha’s baby bump, one viewer went as far as to claim that the mother lied about her pregnancy.

“Look closely at her stomach as she walks. There’s no way she’s really pregnant. Those sharp angles are definitely not a pregnancy stomach!” the conspiracy theorist wrote.

“Is she smuggling a pizza?” asked someone else.

People slammed Vance for not assisting his wife and questioned whether Usha is pregnant



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Many netizens were quick to call out the bizarre theory. “It’s a top and skirt ffs,” one person explained. High-quality photos from the moment confirm that she was, indeed, wearing a high-waisted skirt and a short-sleeved sweater, which likely gave her belly that shape.

“When I wore a maternity support belt it did weird things under my clothes,” shared one woman.

A video of JD Vance and his wife getting off the plane is going viral as more people start to see it! pic.twitter.com/qw8OaDjOr6 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 9, 2026

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Another suggested that Usha may have worn a bulletproof vest under her clothes.

Her trip to Hungary comes after she attended the White House Easter Egg Roll, where she read a book to children.

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The Second Lady also announced a new podcast, Storytime With the Second Lady, advocating for childhood literacy.

The podcast will have prominent guests, such as NASCAR legend Danica Patrick and US Paralympian Brent Poppen, as they read and discuss short stories in 15-minute episodes meant for young children.

The couple is expecting a boy, their fourth child, in late July

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Usha has previously said the decline in literacy rates among children is “worrisome,” adding, “If I was going to do anything, this would be the thing to focus on at this moment in time.”

Last December, Usha gave rare comments about her marriage, addressing the speculation that her husband was having an affair with Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk.

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The online whispers were rooted in a warm embrace between Erika and Vance following her husband’s passing, during which she touched the back of his head and he held her waist.

The divorce speculation grew when Usha was photographed without her wedding ring.

Usha recently addressed online claims that she’s going through a marital crisis with the vice president

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Second Lady Usha Vance (@slotus)

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“I find that one of the really curious things about this life is that people really like to read the tea leaves, and there’s a kind of an industry building stories about everything that they can imagine,” the 40-year-old lawyer told USA Today.

“I’d rather just sort of live in my marriage and in the real world and less in kind of the fever dreams that surround it.”

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Usha and Vance married in 2014 in Kentucky in an interfaith ceremony.

During the interview, she shared that she and her husband joke about the internet theory that they’re experiencing a marital crisis, adding, “It’s also not something that I spend very much time thinking about.”

Image credits: Getty/Niall Carson – PA Images

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Regarding her ringless public appearances, she told people not to read too much into it. “Sometimes I’m wearing it and sometimes I’ve just been to the gym and showered and I’m not wearing it.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice President JD Vance (@vp)

Before being the Second Lady, Usha worked for the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson for almost six years, handling civil litigation and appeals.

She resigned in July 2024 following the announcement of her husband becoming the Republican Party nominee for vice president.

People reacted to the viral video showing the Second Couple descending from Air Force Two

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