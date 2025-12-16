Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“How Can She Stand Him?”: JD Vance’s Wife Usha Breaks Silence On Their Marriage Amid Public Speculation
Usha Vance speaking at a podium with microphone, addressing public speculation about her marriage to JD Vance.
“How Can She Stand Him?”: JD Vance’s Wife Usha Breaks Silence On Their Marriage Amid Public Speculation

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Usha Vance has addressed the speculation that her marriage to US Vice President JD Vance has entered rocky territory.

The couple met in 2010 while they were both students at Yale Law School. JD has previously revealed that they instantly clicked and that he told Usha he loved her on their first date. Four years later, they married in an interfaith Christian and Hindu ceremony.

  • Usha Vance has addressed online speculation that her marriage to US Vice President JD Vance is strained.
  • The Second Lady pushed back against those “building stories” about her and her husband.
  • Usha was recently photographed without her wedding ring during public appearances with First Lady Melania Trump.

JD and the Second Lady share three children together: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

    Usha Vance speaking at a podium with a microphone against an American flag background during a public event.

    Second Lady Usha Vance is setting the record straight on her marriage to JD Vance
    Usha Vance speaking at a podium with a microphone against an American flag background during a public event.

    Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Recently, the mom of three was spotted without her wedding ring, leading to speculation that she and JD had separated.

    The cause of their breakup, some people claimed, was JD’s close relationship with Erika Kirk, who shared an affectionate embrace with the politician during a Turning Point event in October and said she saw “similarities” between JD and her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

    Usha Vance smiling and speaking at a podium in a burgundy dress amid public speculation about their marriage.

    Usha Vance smiling and speaking at a podium in a burgundy dress amid public speculation about their marriage.

    Image credits: greendragonhq

    Screenshot of a tweet from Ana’s Writing Nook discussing daily life, reflecting public speculation on JD Vance’s wife Usha.

    Screenshot of a tweet from Ana’s Writing Nook discussing daily life, reflecting public speculation on JD Vance’s wife Usha.

    Image credits: AnaBredenberg

    Speaking with NBC, the US Vice President said his relationship with Usha is “as strong as it’s ever been” and that the couple is “getting a kick” out of the breakup speculation.

    A spokesperson for Usha similarly shut down the speculation by addressing her ringless appearance at Camp Lejeune, a military training facility in Jacksonville, last month.

    The couple has been facing speculation of a marital crisis for months

    JD Vance and wife Usha smiling together outside a building amid public speculation about their marriage.

    JD Vance and wife Usha smiling together outside a building amid public speculation about their marriage.

    Image credits: Antoine Gyori – Corbis/Getty Images

    Earlier this month, Usha appeared without her ring again while accompanying Melania Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

    The spokesperson said that the 39-year-old is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

    Usha Vance smiling at JD Vance while ascending stairs, highlighting public speculation about their marriage.

    Usha Vance smiling at JD Vance while ascending stairs, highlighting public speculation about their marriage.

    Image credits: Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

    Now, Usha herself has spoken about how she deals with strangers on the internet discussing her marriage.

    “I find that one of the really curious things about this life is that people really like to read the tea leaves, and there’s a kind of an industry building stories about everything that they can imagine,” she told USA Today on Monday (December 15).

    Both JD and Usha admitted that they find online theories of a crisis funny

    Usha Vance smiling and dancing with JD Vance at a formal event amid marriage and public speculation.

    Usha Vance smiling and dancing with JD Vance at a formal event amid marriage and public speculation.

    Image credits: Rod Lamkey-Pool/Getty Images

    “I’d rather just sort of live in my marriage and in the real world and less in kind of the fever dreams that surround it,” she added.

    Referring to the internet theory that she was experiencing a marital crisis, Usha said, “I mean, it is kind of a family joke, but also not something that I spend very much time thinking about.”

    JD Vance and his wife Usha in a tense discussion at a restaurant amid public marriage speculation.

    JD Vance and his wife Usha in a tense discussion at a restaurant amid public marriage speculation.

    Image credits: rookiehatesyou

    Though she and JD find it “funny” that strangers are talking about them, she said she doesn’t “find it fruitful” to keep track of online gossip.

    The San Diego native also addressed her ringless appearances, explaining, “Sometimes I’m wearing it and sometimes I’ve just been to the gym and showered and I’m not wearing it.”

    The Vice President and the Second Lady share three children

    JD Vance’s wife Usha and family sitting closely amid public speculation about their marriage at a formal event.

    JD Vance’s wife Usha and family sitting closely amid public speculation about their marriage at a formal event.

    Image credits: Stefano Costantino/Getty Images

    Asked about her life before she was the Second Lady of the United States, Usha said there are some things she misses and others she’s “excited to have moved on from.”

    Amid the speculation that the Vances were in crisis, JD reposted a viral image that showed him seemingly shouting at his wife while having dinner together.

    People believed the couple had separated after Usha was seen without her wedding ring following JD’s hug with Erika Kirk

    JD Vance’s wife Usha embraces him warmly amid public speculation about their marriage and relationship.

    JD Vance’s wife Usha embraces him warmly amid public speculation about their marriage and relationship.

    Image credits: Brad Vest/Getty Images

    “Looks like things are not so good in Republicanistan,” read the caption of a user who shared the image on Facebook. “Usha is a liberal. Always has been. Apparently they were having an argument loud enough to quiet the restaurant. Why is he wearing a tee shirt?”

    “I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife,” the 41-year-old politician quipped on X.

    JD Vance and wife Usha embracing on stage amid public speculation about their marriage and relationship.

    JD Vance and wife Usha embracing on stage amid public speculation about their marriage and relationship.

    Image credits: RiseOpenEyes

    In October, JD spoke about his multi-faith household during a Turning Point event. He shared that the couple decided to raise their children as Christian and that Usha, who considers herself Hindu, accompanies him to church most Sundays.

    “Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that,” said the father, who described himself as an atheist before he converted to Catholicism in his 30s.

    Usha Vance speaking at an event and posing on the red carpet with JD Vance amid marriage speculation.

    Usha Vance speaking at an event and posing on the red carpet with JD Vance amid marriage speculation.

    Image credits: amuse

    JD added, “I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”

    Before being the Second Lady, Usha worked for the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson for almost six years, handling civil litigation and appeals. She resigned in July 2024 following the announcement of her husband becoming the Republican Party nominee for vice president.

    “Not all women wear their wedding rings all the time,” one Facebook user commented

    Facebook comment by Kathryn Carabello Hinrichs asking how she can stand him amid public speculation on their marriage.

    Facebook comment by Kathryn Carabello Hinrichs asking how she can stand him amid public speculation on their marriage.

    Comment by LaLa Apple expressing skepticism about JD Vance’s political marriage amid public speculation.

    Comment by LaLa Apple expressing skepticism about JD Vance’s political marriage amid public speculation.

    Comment by Gretchen Snyder reflecting on cultural identity struggles in marriage amid public speculation on JD Vance and Usha.

    Comment by Gretchen Snyder reflecting on cultural identity struggles in marriage amid public speculation on JD Vance and Usha.

    Comment by Mavis Hackett discussing women wearing wedding rings amid public speculation on JD Vance’s marriage.

    Comment by Mavis Hackett discussing women wearing wedding rings amid public speculation on JD Vance’s marriage.

    Comment by Victor Fernandez discussing Usha’s feelings amid public speculation on JD Vance’s marriage issues.

    Comment by Victor Fernandez discussing Usha’s feelings amid public speculation on JD Vance’s marriage issues.

    Comment from Deirdre Capell discussing JD Vance’s wife Usha and speculation about their marriage dynamics.

    Comment from Deirdre Capell discussing JD Vance’s wife Usha and speculation about their marriage dynamics.

    Comment from Tammy Boardman Huling stating their marriage is fake with emphasis emoji in a social media post about JD Vance’s wife Usha.

    Comment from Tammy Boardman Huling stating their marriage is fake with emphasis emoji in a social media post about JD Vance’s wife Usha.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning How Can She Stand Him in relation to JD Vance’s wife Usha amid speculation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning How Can She Stand Him in relation to JD Vance’s wife Usha amid speculation.

    Comment by John Bovee expressing opinion on JD Vance’s wife Usha’s perspective and their marriage amid public speculation.

    Comment by John Bovee expressing opinion on JD Vance’s wife Usha’s perspective and their marriage amid public speculation.

    Comment by Tyler Dylan Brown expressing frustration about JD and relationship stress amid public speculation on their marriage.

    Comment by Tyler Dylan Brown expressing frustration about JD and relationship stress amid public speculation on their marriage.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to JD Vance’s wife Usha amid public speculation on their marriage.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to JD Vance’s wife Usha amid public speculation on their marriage.

    Comment on a social media post reacting to JD Vance’s wife Usha breaking silence amid public speculation about their marriage.

    Comment on a social media post reacting to JD Vance’s wife Usha breaking silence amid public speculation about their marriage.

    Comment about Vance starting a fight and storming away, possibly related to JD Vance’s marriage speculation.

    Comment about Vance starting a fight and storming away, possibly related to JD Vance’s marriage speculation.

    Alt text: Social media comment predicting marriage amid speculation about JD Vance and Usha’s relationship.

    Alt text: Social media comment predicting marriage amid speculation about JD Vance and Usha’s relationship.

    Comment by Stacy L Ricketson expressing opinion on political disputes amid public speculation about JD Vance’s wife Usha and their marriage.

    Comment by Stacy L Ricketson expressing opinion on political disputes amid public speculation about JD Vance’s wife Usha and their marriage.

