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Woman Shares Bizarre Pregnancy Symptom, And It Freaks Out Netizens
Woman shares bizarre pregnancy symptom looking concerned in a home setting with text about pregnancy symptom question.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Woman Shares Bizarre Pregnancy Symptom, And It Freaks Out Netizens

Interview With Expert
marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A pregnant woman went viral after sharing an unusual symptom she experienced.

Steph, who goes by @by.steph_ on TikTok, posted a video of herself touching her belly. As she moved four fingers up and down her stomach, a loud, “gassy” sound could be heard.

Despite the sound coming from her own body, the lawyer couldn’t hide her surprise, opening her eyes wide as she heard it again.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Pregnant TikToker Steph shared a viral video of a gassy sound from her belly at 21 weeks, sparking a wave of reactions online.
    • Many advised the pregnant woman to "run to her doctor," while others simply found the sound funny.
    • OB-GYN Franziska Haydanek explained what caused Steph's belly sound.

    A pregnant woman in Australia turned to the internet to ask whether one of her symptoms was normal
    Woman sharing a bizarre pregnancy symptom, looking concerned while holding her pregnant belly indoors.

    Image credits: @by.steph_

    “Is this normal in pregnancy? Asking for a friend,” the mom-to-be wrote over the clip. In the caption, Steph clarified that she is 21 weeks pregnant.

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    The video has amassed 3.6 million views since she shared it on Saturday (March 28).

    “You know when you drink a lot and you shake your belly? yeahh… this feels like that but imma need you to stop,” one viewer commented on TikTok.

    Woman with surprised expression sharing bizarre pregnancy symptom in a casual indoor setting with plants and artwork behind.

    Image credits: @by.steph_

    “My stomach does this and I’m not pregnant,” quipped another.

    “Maybe don’t do that,” warned a third.

    “I have five children and I have no idea, but you need to stop that right now,” echoed one person.

    “The baby in there is like omg its storming again,” joked one user, while a separate viewer congratulated Steph for “having a frog.”

    @by.steph_#21weeks♬ original sound – by.steph_
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    Some users expressed greater concern, advising the mom-to-be to “run to your doctor,” while many others suggested the sound may be caused by amniotic fluid.

    Amniotic fluid is a fluid that surrounds and protects a fetus from impact during pregnancy.

    According to the Cleveland Clinic, the fetus practices swallowing and breathing by drinking the water-like substance, which helps develop their muscles, lungs, and digestive system.

    Reactions to the sound coming from her belly ranged from amusement to outright concern
    Smiling woman shares bizarre pregnancy symptom in casual red tank top, sparking reaction from netizens in bright room.

    Image credits: @by.steph_

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    Amniotic fluid contains nutrients, hormones, antibodies, and other fluids that the fetus swallows and then excretes.

    Levels of amniotic fluid peak at 34 to 36 weeks of pregnancy and then slowly decrease as the due date approaches (around 40 weeks).

    At its peak, there’s a little less than 1 liter (about 4 cups or 1 quart) of amniotic fluid in a pregnant body, the clinic notes. The fluid is clear or light yellow and odorless.

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    Smiling woman sharing a bizarre pregnancy symptom that freaks out netizens in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: @by.steph_

    However, Dr. Franziska Haydanek told Bored Panda that the sound from Steph’s body is very likely caused by “gas in her intestines, which are now pushed up higher in her abdomen due to the growing uterus.”

    By mid-pregnancy, the stomach tilts upward by nearly 45 degrees, bringing it to about the same level as the intestines.

    As the uterus grows and compresses the stomach and intestines, people may experience heartburn or indigestion.

    Steph, a lawyer, told her followers she was 21 weeks pregnantWoman wearing headphones smiling and holding a drink, illustrating bizarre pregnancy symptom story that surprises netizens.

    Image credits: @by.steph_

    The OB-GYN clarified that viewers have nothing to worry about, as Steph pressing her fingers on her belly as she did in the video does no harm to her baby.

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    Asked whether Steph should consult a doctor about the sound, Dr. Haydanek said she could bring it up to her OB-GYN, but if it’s just gas, it’s “harmless.”

    Woman taking a selfie in elevator wearing purple jacket, illustrating bizarre pregnancy symptom shared online.

    Image credits: @by.steph_

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    While the TikToker’s belly sound was blown out of proportion by viewers, there are some warning signs during pregnancy that should prompt people to consult a doctor.

    According to the CDC, some urgent warning signs during pregnancy include headaches that won’t go away or get worse over time, dizziness or fainting, changes in vision, fever, extreme swelling in the hands or face, and trouble breathing.

    Dr. Franziska Haydanek shed light on whether Steph had reason to worry about the sound
    Pregnant woman gently cradling her belly, highlighting a bizarre pregnancy symptom that surprises many online viewers.

    Image credits: Freestocks/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    Pregnancy test and ultrasound image showing early stage pregnancy related to bizarre pregnancy symptom shared by woman.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Other concerning symptoms include severe nausea or abdominal pain that doesn’t go away, the baby’s movement stopping or slowing, severe swelling or redness in the legs or arms, and vaginal bleeding or fluid leakage. 

    If you feel like something just isn’t right, or you aren’t sure if it’s serious, talk to your health care provider,” the CDC advises.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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