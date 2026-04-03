Woman Shares Bizarre Pregnancy Symptom, And It Freaks Out Netizens

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A pregnant woman went viral after sharing an unusual symptom she experienced.

Steph, who goes by @by.steph_ on TikTok, posted a video of herself touching her belly. As she moved four fingers up and down her stomach, a loud, “gassy” sound could be heard.

Despite the sound coming from her own body, the lawyer couldn’t hide her surprise, opening her eyes wide as she heard it again.

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Highlights Pregnant TikToker Steph shared a viral video of a gassy sound from her belly at 21 weeks, sparking a wave of reactions online.

Many advised the pregnant woman to "run to her doctor," while others simply found the sound funny.

OB-GYN Franziska Haydanek explained what caused Steph's belly sound.

A pregnant woman in Australia turned to the internet to ask whether one of her symptoms was normal



Image credits: @by.steph_

“Is this normal in pregnancy? Asking for a friend,” the mom-to-be wrote over the clip. In the caption, Steph clarified that she is 21 weeks pregnant.

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The video has amassed 3.6 million views since she shared it on Saturday (March 28).

“You know when you drink a lot and you shake your belly? yeahh… this feels like that but imma need you to stop,” one viewer commented on TikTok.



Image credits: @by.steph_

“My stomach does this and I’m not pregnant,” quipped another.

“Maybe don’t do that,” warned a third.

“I have five children and I have no idea, but you need to stop that right now,” echoed one person.

“The baby in there is like omg its storming again,” joked one user, while a separate viewer congratulated Steph for “having a frog.”

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Some users expressed greater concern, advising the mom-to-be to “run to your doctor,” while many others suggested the sound may be caused by amniotic fluid.

Amniotic fluid is a fluid that surrounds and protects a fetus from impact during pregnancy.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the fetus practices swallowing and breathing by drinking the water-like substance, which helps develop their muscles, lungs, and digestive system.

Reactions to the sound coming from her belly ranged from amusement to outright concern



Image credits: @by.steph_

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Amniotic fluid contains nutrients, hormones, antibodies, and other fluids that the fetus swallows and then excretes.

Levels of amniotic fluid peak at 34 to 36 weeks of pregnancy and then slowly decrease as the due date approaches (around 40 weeks).

At its peak, there’s a little less than 1 liter (about 4 cups or 1 quart) of amniotic fluid in a pregnant body, the clinic notes. The fluid is clear or light yellow and odorless.

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Image credits: @by.steph_

However, Dr. Franziska Haydanek told Bored Panda that the sound from Steph’s body is very likely caused by “gas in her intestines, which are now pushed up higher in her abdomen due to the growing uterus.”

By mid-pregnancy, the stomach tilts upward by nearly 45 degrees, bringing it to about the same level as the intestines.

As the uterus grows and compresses the stomach and intestines, people may experience heartburn or indigestion.

Steph, a lawyer, told her followers she was 21 weeks pregnant

Image credits: @by.steph_

The OB-GYN clarified that viewers have nothing to worry about, as Steph pressing her fingers on her belly as she did in the video does no harm to her baby.

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Asked whether Steph should consult a doctor about the sound, Dr. Haydanek said she could bring it up to her OB-GYN, but if it’s just gas, it’s “harmless.”

Image credits: @by.steph_

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While the TikToker’s belly sound was blown out of proportion by viewers, there are some warning signs during pregnancy that should prompt people to consult a doctor.

According to the CDC, some urgent warning signs during pregnancy include headaches that won’t go away or get worse over time, dizziness or fainting, changes in vision, fever, extreme swelling in the hands or face, and trouble breathing.



Dr. Franziska Haydanek shed light on whether Steph had reason to worry about the sound



Image credits: Freestocks/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Other concerning symptoms include severe nausea or abdominal pain that doesn’t go away, the baby’s movement stopping or slowing, severe swelling or redness in the legs or arms, and vaginal bleeding or fluid leakage.

“If you feel like something just isn’t right, or you aren’t sure if it’s serious, talk to your health care provider,” the CDC advises.