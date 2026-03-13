Surprising Update On Controversial Case Over 15‑Year‑Old Pregnant By 12‑Year‑Old

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There has been an update on the case of the boy who welcomed a child with his girlfriend when they were both minors.

Hunter Johnson and his girlfriend, Bella, are known for appearing in the TLC docuseries Unexpected, which follows teenage couples through their journeys with unplanned pregnancies.

The latest season centered on the Arkansas pair after Bella became pregnant at age 14, when Hunter was just 12.

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Highlights Hunter Johnson and Bella became parents after she got pregnant at 14 when he was just 12.

The couple's story was featured in TLC's 'Unexpected', highlighting their journey through teenage pregnancy.

Bella’s family is supportive; her sister is also a teen mom, giving birth six weeks after Bella welcomed her son Wesley in 2025.

The story of the young couple who became pregnant at 14 and 12 has taken a new twist



Image credits: _izabellavaughn

“I didn’t think at 15 I would be pregnant. I didn’t think with a 13-year-old either,” Bella said in the show.

“I was 12 when I found out I was going to be a dad. Now I’m 13. I did not think I would be finishing 8th grade and becoming a dad at the same time,” said Hunter.

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It has now been reported that Hunter’s father, Casey Johnson, had the court put restrictions in place so that the teen would no longer be allowed to “live” at Bella’s house or spend the night with her.



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“Neither party shall allow the minor child to stay overnight at a romantic partner’s house,” legal documents obtained by The Ashleys state.

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The documents are reportedly part of a custody battle between Casey and Hunter’s mother, Stacie.

Casey filed for full custody of Hunter in April 2025, about a month after Hunter and Bella’s son, Wesley Kristopher, was born.

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The young couple’s story drew national attention on Unexpected

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The father claims the boy’s mother “allowed the minor child to move in with his girlfriend who became pregnant soon after.”

He has also accused her of providing marijuana to Hunter and letting him skip school.

All these factors, Casey says, amount to “an unstable and unwholesome environment” for his son, now 14 years old.

Image credits: _izabellavaughn

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While the custody battle is ongoing, the court has ordered that Hunter must remain enrolled in his local school district, in addition to not being allowed to sleep over at Bella’s house.

Casey does not appear in the TLC documentary. His decision reportedly stemmed from his disagreements with Stacie over the lifestyle she was allowing for Hunter.

On the show, filmed in early 2025, Stacie claimed that Hunter’s relationship with his father “all fell apart after Bella got pregnant.”

“He said I ruined my life,” Hunter said of Casey in a confessional. “I do not feel like I ruined my life.”



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Wesley was born in 2025 after the middle- school couple began dating in seventh and eighth grade



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In a TikTok video, Bella confirmed that there is a court order barring Hunter from sleeping at her house.

“He’s currently— and I’m going to keep this as vague as I possibly can— going through a custody battle with both of his parents. He is not allowed to stay with me, per court decision,” Bella said.

“He cannot stay the night anymore. He has stayed before.”

Bella then clarified that her boyfriend “never lived” with her and that he only spent the night at her place.

Image credits: TLCUnexpectedTheGoodTheBadTheUgly

She also said her parents are completely supportive of her and help her with Wesley at night.

Hunter was born in July of 2011 and was only 12 years old when Bella became pregnant.

Bella, who was reportedly born in January of 2010, was just 14 at the time they conceived Wesley.

The teen parents began dating when Hunter was in 7th grade and Bella was in 8th grade.

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“Even though I wasn’t his FIRST love, I am his first LOVE,” Bella wrote on social media alongside a selfie with Hunter.

Bella’s mother revealed that Bella’s sister, Emi, is also a teen mom and gave birth to her daughter about six weeks after Bella welcomed Wesley.

The 16-year-old said she doesn’t regret sharing her journey through teenage pregnancy on TV.

“If I didn’t want to share my story and let people know my situation, ’cause it is pretty unique compared to other people’s, I wouldn’t do it,” she explained.



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On social media, the teen mom described filming the show as “challenging” and said she initially didn’t know how to handle the hateful comments directed at her.

“But I had a lot of support, so I feel like that made my experience being a teen mom a whole, whole lot easier. If you don’t have support, it’s obviously not going to be as easy, but you can still do it,” she said.



She added that being a young mother “is not as bad as people make it out to be” and that she personally “loved” the experience.

Still, Bella said that when she receives messages from teenage girls saying they want to follow in her footsteps, she quickly dissuades them.



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“I’m like, ‘Absolutely not,’ cause it’s hard, and I wouldn’t wish anyone to do it on purpose. The amount of hate that I get for doing it by accident…No.”

Bella previously shared that she gave Hunter the option not to be present in the child’s life after she found out she was pregnant.

“I did not ruin Hunter’s life. I said, ‘If you can’t do this or you don’t want to be here, that is fine. I understand we’re both very young, but I can do this on my own or with you. It’s your decision. Whatever you choose, I’m fine with.’ He chose to stay with me. He chose to take care of our baby.”

The content creator attends school lessons virtually. After finishing high school, she said she would like to go to cosmetology school and become a hair stylist.