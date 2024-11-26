Teen Mom Who Had First Child At 14 Goes Viral After Sharing Emotional College Application

ADVERTISEMENT

Madeleine “Maddie” Lambert, a 21-year-old mom notable for becoming pregnant at the age of 13, recently went viral after sharing her eye-watering college application essay. Maddie’s work detailed her journey from becoming a teen mom to pursuing her dream of becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Madeleine, also known as “Maddie” on social media, took to her popular TikTok page on November 15 to share a picture slideshow.

In the slideshow, which amassed over 7 million views, Maddie included her submission to the University of North Texas Health Science Center (UNTHSC) in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

In her essay, Maddie recalled her dream of one day becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon since she was in eighth grade, as a child who enjoyed science.

“What motivated me the most was proving people wrong,” she admitted, opening up about her struggle with trichotillomania, a disorder that made her compulsively rip her eyelashes out.

The 21-year-old further acknowledged the struggles of becoming pregnant at 13, admitting that many didn’t agree with her choices.

Maddie revealed that she dropped out of school, but eventually turned her life around when she obtained her GED and started taking college classes online.

“My name is Madeleine, but one day it will be Dr Lambert. The world has given me many labels, but this one – this title – I will earn myself,” she concluded in her heartfelt letter.

The clip sparked strong emotions and even encouraged people to share some advice, as a TikTok user commented: “Trichotillomania being mentioned makes my heart so happy.

“It’s such a hard disorder to deal with and knowing I’m not alone means so much.”

A person wrote: “In da clerb, we all cryin.”

“This is beautiful,” a netizen added. “I too am going to be a cardiothoracic surgeon. See you in the OR Dr. Lambert.”

A viewer shared: “Teen mom too, 1st baby at 15, GED. Today I am addressed as Dr also. BTW my babies I had at 15 and 17 are Drs too.”

An observer noted: “Best college essay tip: don’t forget to include actual high school experiences that show interest and motivation – ex: president of biology club; weekly volunteer at a hospital.”

A commentator stated: “This is so fantastic!! The premise is perfect but I encourage you to have people revise – there are some redundant things and some missing grammar things. Best of luck!!!”

A separate individual chimed in: “That’s so beautiful.”

Maddie went on to candidly recount her journey as a teen mom looking to pursue an academic path.

She told Newsweek on Sunday (November 24): “I was doubted a lot by my peers—specifically when I got pregnant.

“I had so many people tell me I was throwing my life away by keeping my daughter.”

Maddie continued: “I wanted to show that I am more than that statistic. I want my peers who gossiped about my ‘failure’ to eat their words.”

She admitted that becoming a mother at 14 was “one [of the] most natural things,” adding: “Yes, it was hard, but becoming a mother at any age has its own unique set of challenges.

“People either looked at me like I was crazy or a charity case when I went in public. I am a great mom; I can confidently say that.

“It feels like my life’s calling to be a mother and pour love into my children.”

The Texas influencer welcomed her second child, Ryder James, with husband Randy Crowley, back in March.

After earning an associate’s degree at Tarrant County College, Maddie reportedly participated in a summer health sciences program at UNTHSC.

She told Newsweek: “I met so many enthusiastic professors and healthcare professionals. They all listened to my questions and taught me so much.

“Each one of them gave a presentation on how they came to their profession and what they faced getting there.

“I knew as soon as I walked in the doors that it was where I wanted to continue my education.”

After completing a health sciences program with her six-year-old daughter, Everly, by her side, Maddie received encouragement rather than judgment, solidifying her decision to pursue medical school instead of ultrasonography.

Maddie now reportedly plans to complete her bachelor’s degree, with hopes of later attending the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine (TCOM).

She told Newsweek: “I’m not too sure what specialty I am going for, but pathology has really sparked my interest.

“Wherever I end up, I know I will make a difference. I am so passionate about medicine and its advancements.

“I am very excited about my future in medicine, wherever that may be.”

Maddie earned media recognition for opening up about the challenges she faced when welcoming her first child, daughter Everly, at the age of 14, after becoming pregnant at the age of 13, Bored Panda previously reported.

Maddie previously recalled: “I broke because I wasn’t used to the amount of hate I was getting.

“Just because I got pregnant I was this horrible person.

“So many people that I thought were my friends would talk behind my back and make fun of me.

“I became the laughingstock of everyone I knew.”

Maddie also opened up about the judgment that teen moms receive. She told Truly in a former interview: “I’d always look down on teen moms if I’m being completely honest.

“I think that was just from a lack of knowing what it’s really like. Whenever you would see the media surrounding teen moms, you see the TV shows, and it’s just really negative and it shows a lot of drama.

“When I actually got pregnant, I was so scared of the reaction people were gonna give.

“I did get a lot of negative reactions, a lot of hate.”

“I’m in awe of your strength and resilience,” a person commented

