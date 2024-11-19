Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Over $55k Raised In Support Of Mom Arrested For Letting Her 10-Year-Old Son Walk To Town Alone
News

Over $55k Raised In Support Of Mom Arrested For Letting Her 10-Year-Old Son Walk To Town Alone

Brittany Patterson, a mother from Georgia, USA, was arrested on October 30 for reckless conduct after her 10-year-old son, Soren, was found walking alone less than a mile (approximately 1.6 kilometers) from their home. Authorities claimed the child was endangered, but Patterson argued the short walk was safe. The case sparked community support, with over $55,000 raised for her legal defense.

Highlights
  • Brittany Patterson arrested for letting son walk less than a mile alone.
  • Over $55,000 raised for Patterson's legal defense by community.
  • Patterson was arrested despite no Georgia law against kids walking alone.

Patterson was arrested for allowing her 11-year-old son to walk less than a mile into a small town, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (November 18).

The 41-year-old was charged with reckless conduct on October 30 after her youngest son, Soren, was reportedly spotted walking less than a mile from their home.

Soren was reportedly walking alongside the road in downtown Mineral Bluff, a town of just 370 people, when a woman asked him if he was OK.

Brittany Patterson, a mother from Georgia, USA, was arrested on October 30 for reckless conduct 

Image credits: GoFundMe/ParentsUSA

Image credits: ABC7

Despite Soren stating that he was doing fine, the woman called the police. Fannin County Sheriff’s Deputies subsequently drove Soren to his home, before arresting Patterson.

Bodycam footage showed Patterson asking why she was under arrest and the deputy responding: “For reckless endangerment.”

The mother-of-four could be heard replying: “And how was I recklessly endangering my child?” to which another deputy responded: “We’re not talking about it.”

She was arrested after her 10-year-old son, Soren, was found walking alone less than a mile (approximately 1.6 kilometers) from their home

Image credits: ABC7

Image credits: NewsNation

Patterson went on to say: “Last time I checked, it wasn’t illegal for a kid to walk to the store.” A deputy replied: “It is when they’re 10 years old.”

At the time of the incident, Soren was 10 years old; he is now aged 11.

In the state of Georgia, there is no specific law prohibiting a 10-year-old from walking alone. However, parents and guardians are responsible for ensuring a child’s safety and could face charges under Georgia’s reckless conduct laws (O.C.G.A. §16-5-60) if their actions or omissions are deemed to endanger the child’s safety, Justia Law explains.

Authorities claimed the child was endangered, but Patterson argued the short walk was safe

Image credits: FreeRangeKids

This includes situations where leaving a child unsupervised results in a “substantial and unjustifiable risk” to their physical well-being, which could lead to legal consequences like a misdemeanor charge, as per Criminal & DUI Law of Georgia.

Nevertheless, Patterson was arrested by deputies after the female witness reported “a juvenile in the roadway” who had gone into and left a nearby Dollar General store, ABC News reported on Friday (November 15).

Image credits: Inside Edition

Patterson’s arrest warrant reportedly claimed she “willingly and knowingly did endanger the bodily safety of her juvenile son.”

Patterson told ABC News on Friday that she had been annoyed Soren didn’t tell her where he was going, but didn’t think he was in any danger.

She said: “I wasn’t panicking or concerned because it’s just a short walk from our house. He knows how to get home.”

The case sparked community support, with over $55,000 raised for her legal defense

Image credits: FreeRangeKids

The mom’s lawyer, David Delugas, questioned the charge his client is facing, stating: “Our criminal justice system is built on the fact that you did something or you were negligent. 

“You did something criminally negligent. So what is it she did?”

Authorities said they would drop the charge against Patterson if she signed a safety plan that involved the use of a GPS tracker on her son’s phone, but Patterson refused to sign it, ABC News reported.

Image credits: NBC News

She said: “I just felt like I couldn’t sign that and that in doing so, would be agreeing that there was something unsafe about my home or something unsafe about my parental decisions and I just don’t believe that.”

Patterson is currently out on bail, but she faces up to one year in jail with the reckless conduct charge.

She has consequently received significant support from her community, which has raised $55,260, as of Tuesday (November 19) on GoFundMe, to help cover her legal expenses.

“Kids walk to and from bus stops further than this,” a reader exclaimed

Andréa Oldereide

Karina Babenok

Kylie
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

This is beyond pathetic. As someone else said different times (but bad stuff still happened), BUT my friends and I roamed far and wide from home when we were his age (and younger) and the only rule was be home by dark. Where were these people when kids were very obviously being abused in their own homes but no-one cared?

Maxi
Maxi
Maxi
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm sorry but here in Germany children are allowed to walk alone when they are 6 years old??!!

RAM31280
RAM31280
RAM31280
Community Member
1 hour ago

I used to go off on my bike more than a half mile away from my house when I was that age, I know times have changed, but really that much where a kid can't go to a store on his own anymore?

