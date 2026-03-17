Zendaya Breaks Silence On Tom Holland Marriage Rumors, Shares “Real Footage” From The Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Zendaya shared a little something-something when asked about marriage rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Speculation has been swirling about the 29-year-old actress having secretly tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland, especially after her stylist claimed it “already happened.”

For her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zendaya even brought a video with her and played it to “clear the confusion.”

RELATED:

Highlights Zendaya had a much-talked about appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week.

The actress shared a little something-something when asked about marriage rumors.

She even played a video that she said was “real footage” to “clear the confusion.”

Speculation about Tom and Zendaya's marriage has been rampant ever since her stylist claimed the “wedding has already happened.”

Zendaya shared a little something-something when asked about marriage rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Image credits: Roger Kisby/The Academy via Getty Images

Zendaya and Tom Holland remained tight-lipped after fans spotted what appeared to be a gold band on her finger earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, also teased fans, saying, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

The rampant speculation even led to fake AI-generated images of their alleged secret nuptials circulating online.

Image credits: zendaya

Image credits: Ezmalay1z

The Euphoria star finally addressed the rumors during her Monday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

When the talk show host said fans were going “berserk,” she sarcastically said, “Really? I haven’t seen any of that.”

Jimmy then brought up the “very realistic” A.I.-generated photos, which Zendaya admitted had “fooled” many, including people they know.

The talk show host said fans were going “berserk” after fake AI-generated images of their nuptials circulated online

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: JimmyKimmelLive

Image credits: jt_martin

ADVERTISEMENT

While she’s just “out and about in real life,” people have been stopping her and saying the ceremony looked “gorgeous,” Zendaya said on the show.

She joked that there were even “real people” who were “mad” at them for not getting an invite, and she was forced to clarify that they were “not real.”

Image credits: JimmyKimmelLive

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to clear up the confusion, Zendaya said she brought a video with her on the show.

She said she wanted to play it for viewers and claimed it was the first time the footage had ever been shown to the public.

“That was real footage,” Zendaya claimed after the video was played.

“That was real footage,” Zendaya claimed after playing a video to “clear the confusion”

Image credits: The Way We Met

Image credits: therealnino_k

The video in question showed a scene from her movie The Drama, which originally showed Zendaya’s character tying the knot with her onscreen partner, played by Robert Pattinson.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom’s face was awkwardly pasted over Robert’s character as they posed for wedding snaps.

Having brutally trolled the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Audience, Zendaya continued to enjoy herself as she quipped, “That was real. I was there.”

Zendaya shares video of her wedding on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ pic.twitter.com/HIPAOCmOqy — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 17, 2026

Image credits: KHURUM455

It was at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards when Zendaya flashed a sparkling 5-carat diamond ring on her left hand and triggered speculation about being engaged.

News outlets confirmed her engagement to Tom the following day.

Rumors that the couple had possibly tied the knot circulated last month, when the Dune star stepped out in Beverly Hills with film producer Josh Lieberman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: dayashlland

Fans noticed that her previously worn diamond sparkler was replaced with a gold band.

The couple reportedly got matching tattoos in Massachusetts on November 27, 2024, just a few weeks before Holland popped the question.

Zendaya inked a tiny “t” flightly below her armpit, and Tom got a matching “z” on his ribcage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, fueled the marriage speculation after claiming the “wedding has already happened”

Image credits: James Devaney/GC Images

Image credits: DattiObi

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither Zendaya nor Tom has given any concrete confirmation about the status of their relationship.

They have remained fiercely private about their personal life ever since their romance was confirmed in 2017.

During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zendaya spoke about her next Spider-Man film, Brand New Day, set to hit the big screen on July 31.

The couple had first met and sparked dating rumors on the first installment of the franchise, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The Euphoria star spoke about the upcoming Spider-Man film and how she was “biased” towards Tom

Image credits: JimmyKimmelLive

“I feel very good about it,” the actress said about the upcoming Spider-Man film.

“It’s such a huge part of our story, obviously, and we grew up making those films,” she continued. “And it’s such a privilege to be able to do them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She acknowledged that it was a role Tom cared about “so much about” and wanted to do “justice” to.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Jimmy called Holland the “best Spider-Man ever,” the actress admitted she was “biased” but agreed with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Fans called Zendaya a “genius” for the way she handled the marriage rumors and simultaneously promoted The Drama, which releases on April 3.

“Keeping her wedding completely private while indirectly tying it into promo for her new film… yeah, she’s a genius,” one said.

“I guess that’s how they’ll actually keep their private life private,” one commented online

“Zendaya could not have timed that wedding more perfectly!” one quipped, while another said, “One of my top 3 favorite couples!! I love their love so much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why hide your marriage makes no sense,” one said.

“Better hope she doesn’t divorce him. All assets in her name..wow,” a critic snarked.

Netizens had plenty to say after Zendaya’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Image credits: QixSoo

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: FrankObi03

Image credits: AdanuKrizz

Image credits: therealnino_k

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: mbalenhle998

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: PromzyKyleEkesn

Image credits: spanishmic

Image credits: Kolosmental

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: alkenny2k

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: thecutestzoe

Image credits: supermanswify

Image credits: temi_temii

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: InTheoryChaotic