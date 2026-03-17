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Zendaya Breaks Silence On Tom Holland Marriage Rumors, Shares “Real Footage” From The Wedding
Zendaya speaking in an interview setting, addressing Tom Holland marriage rumors and sharing real wedding footage.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Zendaya Breaks Silence On Tom Holland Marriage Rumors, Shares “Real Footage” From The Wedding

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Zendaya shared a little something-something when asked about marriage rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Speculation has been swirling about the 29-year-old actress having secretly tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland, especially after her stylist claimed it “already happened.”

For her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zendaya even brought a video with her and played it to “clear the confusion.”

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    Highlights
    • Zendaya had a much-talked about appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week.
    • The actress shared a little something-something when asked about marriage rumors.
    • She even played a video that she said was “real footage” to “clear the confusion.”
    • Speculation about Tom and Zendaya's marriage has been rampant ever since her stylist claimed the “wedding has already happened.”

    Zendaya shared a little something-something when asked about marriage rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    Zendaya reacting with surprise at an event, highlighting marriage rumors and real footage from the wedding.

    Image credits: Roger Kisby/The Academy via Getty Images

    Zendaya and Tom Holland remained tight-lipped after fans spotted what appeared to be a gold band on her finger earlier this year.

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    Her longtime stylist, Law Roach, also teased fans, saying, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

    The rampant speculation even led to fake AI-generated images of their alleged secret nuptials circulating online.

    Zendaya and Tom Holland close together, smiling in a candid black and white photo related to marriage rumors.

    Image credits: zendaya

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Zendaya sharing real wedding footage amid Tom Holland marriage rumors.

    Image credits: Ezmalay1z

    The Euphoria star finally addressed the rumors during her Monday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    When the talk show host said fans were going “berserk,” she sarcastically said, “Really? I haven’t seen any of that.”

    Jimmy then brought up the “very realistic” A.I.-generated photos, which Zendaya admitted had “fooled” many, including people they know.

    The talk show host said fans were going “berserk” after fake AI-generated images of their nuptials circulated online 

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    Zendaya on a talk show set, addressing Tom Holland marriage rumors and sharing real wedding footage.

    Image credits: JimmyKimmelLive

    Tweet discussing Zendaya and Tom Holland marriage rumors with real wedding footage revealed, highlighting Zendaya's control.

    Image credits: jt_martin

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    While she’s just “out and about in real life,” people have been stopping her and saying the ceremony looked “gorgeous,” Zendaya said on the show.

    She joked that there were even “real people” who were “mad” at them for not getting an invite, and she was forced to clarify that they were “not real.”

    Zendaya speaking about Tom Holland marriage rumors, sharing real footage during a TV interview discussing the wedding event.

    Image credits: JimmyKimmelLive

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    In order to clear up the confusion, Zendaya said she brought a video with her on the show.

    She said she wanted to play it for viewers and claimed it was the first time the footage had ever been shown to the public.

    “That was real footage,” Zendaya claimed after the video was played.

    “That was real footage,” Zendaya claimed after playing a video to “clear the confusion”

    Zendaya and Tom Holland exchanging rings during wedding ceremony with officiant holding a microphone and book nearby

    Image credits: The Way We Met

    Tweet by user Nino discussing Tom Holland deepfake edit and mentioning ring and chaos related to Zendaya Tom Holland marriage rumors.

    Image credits: therealnino_k

    The video in question showed a scene from her movie The Drama, which originally showed Zendaya’s character tying the knot with her onscreen partner, played by Robert Pattinson.

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    Tom’s face was awkwardly pasted over Robert’s character as they posed for wedding snaps.

    Having brutally trolled the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Audience, Zendaya continued to enjoy herself as she quipped, “That was real. I was there.”

    Tweet screenshot showing a user reacting humorously to Zendaya breaking silence on Tom Holland marriage rumors.

    Image credits: KHURUM455

    It was at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards when Zendaya flashed a sparkling 5-carat diamond ring on her left hand and triggered speculation about being engaged.

    News outlets confirmed her engagement to Tom the following day.

    Rumors that the couple had possibly tied the knot circulated last month, when the Dune star stepped out in Beverly Hills with film producer Josh Lieberman.

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    Zendaya showcasing wedding band and engagement ring, addressing Tom Holland marriage rumors with real footage shared.

    Image credits: dayashlland

    Fans noticed that her previously worn diamond sparkler was replaced with a gold band.

    The couple reportedly got matching tattoos in Massachusetts on November 27, 2024, just a few weeks before Holland popped the question.

    Zendaya inked a tiny “t” flightly below her armpit, and Tom got a matching “z” on his ribcage.

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    Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, fueled the marriage speculation after claiming the “wedding has already happened”

    Zendaya and Tom Holland holding hands walking outdoors, breaking silence on marriage rumors with real footage shared.

    Image credits: James Devaney/GC Images

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Zendaya breaking silence on Tom Holland marriage rumors and wedding footage.

    Image credits: DattiObi

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    Neither Zendaya nor Tom has given any concrete confirmation about the status of their relationship.

    They have remained fiercely private about their personal life ever since their romance was confirmed in 2017.

    During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zendaya spoke about her next Spider-Man film, Brand New Day, set to hit the big screen on July 31.

    The couple had first met and sparked dating rumors on the first installment of the franchise, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

    The Euphoria star spoke about the upcoming Spider-Man film and how she was “biased” towards Tom

    Zendaya speaking in a floral dress during a late-night interview addressing Tom Holland marriage rumors and wedding footage.

    Image credits: JimmyKimmelLive

    “I feel very good about it,” the actress said about the upcoming Spider-Man film.

    “It’s such a huge part of our story, obviously, and we grew up making those films,” she continued. “And it’s such a privilege to be able to do them.”

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    She acknowledged that it was a role Tom cared about “so much about” and wanted to do “justice” to.

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    When Jimmy called Holland the “best Spider-Man ever,” the actress admitted she was “biased” but agreed with him.

     

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    A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

    Fans called Zendaya a “genius” for the way she handled the marriage rumors and simultaneously promoted The Drama, which releases on April 3.

    “Keeping her wedding completely private while indirectly tying it into promo for her new film… yeah, she’s a genius,” one said.

    “I guess that’s how they’ll actually keep their private life private,” one commented online

    “Zendaya could not have timed that wedding more perfectly!” one quipped, while another said, “One of my top 3 favorite couples!! I love their love so much.”

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    “Why hide your marriage makes no sense,” one said.

    “Better hope she doesn’t divorce him. All assets in her name..wow,” a critic snarked.

    Netizens had plenty to say after Zendaya’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Zendaya breaking silence on Tom Holland marriage rumors and wedding footage.

    Image credits: QixSoo

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    Tweet from Silky Bee about Zendaya breaking silence on Tom Holland marriage rumors, sharing real wedding footage.

    Image credits: FrankObi03

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Zendaya and Tom Holland marriage rumors and real wedding footage claims.

    Image credits: AdanuKrizz

    Tweet discussing Zendaya and Tom Holland marriage rumors, addressing wedding footage and fan reactions on social media.

    Image credits: therealnino_k

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    Zendaya reacting to Tom Holland marriage rumors with real wedding footage shared on social media.

    Image credits: mbalenhle998

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    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Zendaya breaking silence on Tom Holland marriage rumors with real footage.

    Image credits: PromzyKyleEkesn

    Tweet screenshot showing a fan excited about Zendaya sharing real wedding footage amid Tom Holland marriage rumors.

    Image credits: spanishmic

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Zendaya and Tom Holland marriage rumors with a comment about Spiderman.

    Image credits: Kolosmental

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    Tweet from alKenny reacting to Zendaya sharing real footage related to Tom Holland marriage rumors with crying emojis.

    Image credits: alkenny2k

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    Tweet from user Zoe discussing Zendaya breaking silence on Tom Holland marriage rumors and media handling of wedding news.

    Image credits: thecutestzoe

    Tweet about Zendaya and Tom Holland marriage rumors showing real wedding footage posted on social media with user reactions.

    Image credits: supermanswify

    Tweet by TemiWritess replying to PopBase, commenting on Zendaya and Tom Holland marriage rumors with laughing emojis.

    Image credits: temi_temii

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Zendaya breaking silence on Tom Holland marriage rumors with real wedding footage.

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    Image credits: InTheoryChaotic

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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