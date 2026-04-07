Melania Trump’s Look At White House Easter Egg Roll Reignites Body Double Conspiracy Theory Over Odd Details

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Conspiracy theories about a “fake Melania” have resurfaced following the first lady’s appearance at the White House Easter celebration.

The claims that Donald Trump has replaced his wife with a body double are not new, with both the US president and the first lady having previously released statements addressing the bizarre theory.

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Highlights The “fake Melania” theory is gaining traction again after the first lady appeared alongside her husband at an Easter event.

Melania attended the White House Easter Egg Roll, where she addressed the crowd and read to young children.

Social media users pointed to alleged differences in her appearance and behavior, claiming that a “body double” attended the event.

Several people are convinced that a Melania Trump look-alike attended the White House Easter Egg Roll



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Still, several social media users remain convinced that the real Melania Trump does not accompany her husband to all public events.

On Monday (April 6), the former Slovenian model appeared at the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll, where an interaction with Trump sparked renewed speculation online.

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In a viral video, the president could be seen searching for the 55-year-old, saying, “It was a big thing to our great First Lady, who’s here someplace. Let’s see. I think this is our First Lady.”

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The 79-year-old president playfully called Melania a “movie star who came from Hollywood,” referring to her self-titled Amazon documentary. The first lady smiled and laughed in response.

The clip revived the long-running “Fake Melania” conspiracy theory, with many viewers claiming that something about the first lady’s appearance and behavior felt off and was noticeably different from her past events.

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One user wrote, “Melania never smiles that much,” while another asked, “Is that Fake Melania?”

“He can’t tell the decoys apart anymore,” one observer said, pointing to Trump’s comment.

The “fake Melania” theory has been around for almost ten years

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“Is he telling on himself that this isn’t the real Melania next to him?” another questioned.

One observer challenged the theory, noting that the absence of her oversized sunglasses was proof that Melania had nothing to hide. “Odd not to have the sunglasses if it was fake.”

At the White House Easter Egg Roll, an event dating back to the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878, Melania addressed the crowd, saying, “We are celebrating a very special Easter Egg Roll this year because it’s the 250th birthday of this beautiful nation. Enjoy it, and I hope you will have a wonderful day.”

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The event’s activities for children included a Be Best ring toss, a lunar exploration experience, egg coloring, and a cookie-decorating station. Melania also read Margaret Wise Brown’s The Runaway Bunny to the youngest attendees.

The “Fake Melania” theory first emerged in October 2017, when the first lady was accused of using a “look-alike” to avoid spending time with her husband. That month, Melania was photographed wearing oversized sunglasses that covered much of her face.

The former Slovenian model read to children at the traditional Easter event

Melania Trump struggles to read a children’s book to kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/wRVGxryVmx — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 6, 2026

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The Guardian journalist Marina Hyde traced its origins to a social media post in which she joked that the first lady was being “played by a Melania impersonator,” adding, “Theory: she left him weeks ago.”

Shortly after, actress and comedian Andrea Wagner Barton amplified the theory with a Facebook post making the same claim.

What began as a joke has since turned into a serious, plausible scenario for hundreds of netizens, who analyze Melania’s appearance and behavior at public events to determine whether it’s really her or her “double.”



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Supporters of the theory argue that “fake Melania” often smiles and holds her husband’s hand, while the real one does not and has different facial features.

Social media users have claimed that a “fake Melania” accompanied her husband to the 2018 NATO summit in Brussels, the 2020 US presidential debate, and even the 2025 presidential inauguration.

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The wild theory was likely fueled by remarks made by Trump’s former communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired after less than two weeks in 2017 and claimed that Melania “hated” her husband.

Many netizens pointed to details about the first lady’s appearance and behavior at the event that they felt were off

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Scaramucci appeared to suggest the idea of a “fake Melania” was true. Asked about the conspiracy on Have You Been Paying Attention? he said, “Michael Cohen, the President’s lawyer, insists that there is a body double and insists that actually her sister sometimes replaces her on the campaign trail.”

In 2019, the president addressed the speculation following his visit to Alabama with Melania.

Supporters of the bizarre conspiracy theory claim that Melania uses a “body double” to avoid spending time with her husband

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He wrote, “The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it’s actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places. They are only getting more deranged with time!”

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Similarly, the first lady’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, called the theory “shameful.”

Both the US president and the first lady have criticized those who spread the conspiracy theory



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“Once again, we find ourselves consumed with a ridiculous non-story when we could be talking about the work the First Lady is doing on behalf of children,” the spokesperson told CNN in 2017.

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People reacted to the theory that Trump attended the Easter event with “Temu Melania”



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