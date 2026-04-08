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Sometimes the funniest moments in life come from the ordinary – or the absurd. That’s exactly the kind of world cartoonist Matt Czap creates in his comics. With a mix of silly storylines, quirky characters, and unexpected twists, his strips turn everyday situations into hilarious scenarios.

Czap’s work mostly consists of short, four-panel strips, though he occasionally experiments with one-off or longer comics. His goal is simple: to make readers laugh while sprinkling in a little heart and relatable humor. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the newest collection of comics by this artist that we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | mattczap.com | patreon.com | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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CloPotato
CloPotato
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Premium 17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, my depression's made by Vivaldi with artichokes, mushrooms, olives and ham.

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG, it's the BP comments section!

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    CloPotato
    CloPotato
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    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy s**t I googled baby pigeons and they are indeed fugly. They do grow up to be pretty and friend-shaped though, while I remain a judgemental b***h. (link to a pic in the reply)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    CloPotato
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    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pshh, some of us p**p and talk with the same hole.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    CloPotato
    CloPotato
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    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...And here's what it taught me about conducting business

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    50 Absurdly Funny Comics By Matt Czap That Perfectly Capture How Weird Life Really Is (New Pics)

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    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it's important to not separate the artist from the a*****e. I mean, you can go and praise Gauguin's art, that's a matter of taste. But if you start telling about how his childhood in Peru was formative or his relationships with fellow artists, you should not push aside his relationship with his underage model Hannah. Physically separating the artist and the b******e would be hard, too.

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    CloPotato
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    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry I'm commenting too much, but I wanted to point out that this guy looks like Louis Sarkozy. Last panel is cathartic.

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    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't one just repeating yourself, and the other rambling without actually saying anything? Or did I misunderstand what "sounding like a broken record" means?

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