Artist Creates Hilarious Comics About Today’s Absurd World (50 New Pics)
Sometimes the funniest moments in life come from the ordinary – or the absurd. That’s exactly the kind of world cartoonist Matt Czap creates in his comics. With a mix of silly storylines, quirky characters, and unexpected twists, his strips turn everyday situations into hilarious scenarios.
Czap’s work mostly consists of short, four-panel strips, though he occasionally experiments with one-off or longer comics. His goal is simple: to make readers laugh while sprinkling in a little heart and relatable humor. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the newest collection of comics by this artist that we’ve selected for you today.
More info: Instagram | mattczap.com | patreon.com | x.com
This post may include affiliate links.
And it's important to not separate the artist from the a*****e. I mean, you can go and praise Gauguin's art, that's a matter of taste. But if you start telling about how his childhood in Peru was formative or his relationships with fellow artists, you should not push aside his relationship with his underage model Hannah. Physically separating the artist and the b******e would be hard, too.