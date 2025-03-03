ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Czap returns to Bored Panda with his hilarious comics! The world of his series is filled with humans, animals, and fantastical creatures, all caught in delightfully unexpected and funny situations. If you missed our previous post featuring his earlier works, now’s the perfect time to catch up!

The artist shared that there isn’t a specific recurring theme in his comics. However, he noted: “Mostly, I just want them to be funny, but looking back, I do notice quite a few about birds and sad people.”

If you’d like to check out the latest strips and learn more about Matt and his series, keep scrolling!

More info: Instagram | mattczap.com | patreon.com | twitter.com