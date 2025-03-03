ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Czap returns to Bored Panda with his hilarious comics! The world of his series is filled with humans, animals, and fantastical creatures, all caught in delightfully unexpected and funny situations. If you missed our previous post featuring his earlier works, now’s the perfect time to catch up!

The artist shared that there isn’t a specific recurring theme in his comics. However, he noted: “Mostly, I just want them to be funny, but looking back, I do notice quite a few about birds and sad people.”

If you’d like to check out the latest strips and learn more about Matt and his series, keep scrolling!

More info: Instagram | mattczap.com | patreon.com | twitter.com

#1

Comic by Matt Czap showing animals critiquing human behavior with humor.

mattczap Report

    #2

    Comic by Matt Czap featuring a funny scenario with a cat and a litter box misunderstanding.

    mattczap Report

    #3

    Clever comic by Matt Czap featuring birds discussing another bird's personal issues humorously.

    mattczap Report

    #4

    Clever comic by Matt Czap showing a humorous take on gender reveal parties.

    mattczap Report

    #5

    Comic by Matt Czap about hidden laptop folder with napping photos, featuring a humorous interaction between two characters.

    mattczap Report

    #6

    Clever comic by Matt Czap featuring cartoon birds humorously sharing a meal at a table.

    mattczap Report

    #7

    Comic by Matt Czap showing a character interacting humorously with a bee.

    mattczap Report

    #8

    Comic by Matt Czap showing a humorous "boyfriend filter" scenario with a couple taking outfit photos.

    mattczap Report

    #9

    Two birds at a cafe table in a comic by Matt Czap, one expresses hidden concerns.

    mattczap Report

    #10

    Comic strip by Matt Czap featuring a humorous take on a wish to become a bird and fly away.

    mattczap Report

    #11

    Comic by Matt Czap: A character reveals family photo as true strength, surprising the purple antagonist.

    mattczap Report

    #12

    Comic by Matt Czap: A woman with a service animal causing humorous misunderstanding with a store employee.

    mattczap Report

    #13

    Two cartoon characters discussing holidays, with one holding heart-shaped balloons. Comic by Matt Czap.

    mattczap Report

    #14

    Clever comic by Matt Czap featuring a cat humorously illustrating contemporary slang.

    mattczap Report

    #15

    Comic by Matt Czap featuring a birdwatcher observing a blue rock thrush with humorous dialogue about preventing its spread.

    mattczap Report

    #16

    Clever comic by Matt Czap featuring a knight and dragon humorously debating economics.

    mattczap Report

    #17

    Clever Matt Czap comic discussing boomer empathy and humorous lead deficiency solution.

    mattczap Report

    #18

    Two teachers in a comic discussing challenges of education and capitalism, drawn by Matt Czap.

    mattczap Report

    #19

    A clever comic by Matt Czap about LinkedIn, depicting a humorous dinner conversation gone awkward.

    mattczap Report

    #20

    Comic by Matt Czap depicting a humorous scene about needing coffee to function at work.

    mattczap Report

    #21

    Comic by Matt Czap showing a frog facing challenges and doing laundry with executive dysfunction.

    mattczap Report

    #22

    Clever comic by Matt Czap featuring humorous dialogue between two ant characters.

    mattczap Report

    #23

    Comic by Matt Czap features a character trying to stop a wedding, with humorous twist.

    mattczap Report

    #24

    Comic by Matt Czap: Young character wants cereal, dreams of independence; older character desires it, humor in aging perspective.

    mattczap Report

    #25

    Comic by Matt Czap depicting a humorous scenario about an AI CEO in a corporate meeting.

    mattczap Report

    #26

    Comic by Matt Czap showing a character joking about attending a party "in spirit" as a ghost drinks at the gathering.

    mattczap Report

    #27

    Clever comic by Matt Czap with animated flowers wrapping small human figures in paper, creating a humorous scene.

    mattczap Report

    #28

    Comic by Matt Czap: Child worried about monster under bed, reassured it's in the closet.

    mattczap Report

    #29

    Clever comic by Matt Czap showing a humorous conversation about vegetarianism and eating habits.

    mattczap Report

    #30

    Clever comic by Matt Czap featuring the spirit of nostalgia explaining only past things are good.

    mattczap Report

    #31

    Comic by Matt Czap featuring a painter thoughtfully creating a landscape scene.

    mattczap Report

    #32

    Comic by Matt Czap depicting a man using a firefighter app, with a map and tipping at a fire scene.

    mattczap Report

    #33

    Comics by Matt Czap: A comedian jokes about doctors not believing pain, performing on stage with a microphone in hand.

    mattczap Report

    #34

    Clever comic by Matt Czap showing a student humorously using a computer to solve math equations.

    mattczap Report

    #35

    Clever comic by Matt Czap showing future grocery prices and a funny conversation at checkout.

    mattczap Report

    #36

    Comic by Matt Czap showing a Christmas scene with a boy wishing for his grandpa, then noticing something behind the couch.

    mattczap Report

    #37

    Cartoon dog wearing New Year hat, shocked as phone shows 2017 instead of 2025. Clever comic by Matt Czap.

    mattczap Report

    #38

    Clever comic by Matt Czap depicting a green character reacting to a small dog behind a “Beware of Dog” sign.

    mattczap Report

    #39

    Comic by Matt Czap featuring talking clouds, humorously debating their shapes and appearances.

    mattczap Report

    #40

    Comic by Matt Czap showing a character choosing riches over future consequences, humorously dismissing concerns.

    mattczap Report

    #41

    Comic by Matt Czap showing a character humorously canceling a gym membership after resolving to change.

    mattczap Report

    #42

    Clever comic by Matt Czap shows a humorous conversation about world inheritance and parenting.

    mattczap Report

    #43

    Comic by Matt Czap featuring humorous dialogue about being God's strongest soldier and a twist with a goat-like figure.

    mattczap Report

