ADVERTISEMENT

For more than ten years, Tokyo-based photographer Masayuki Oki has been documenting the everyday lives of stray cats across Japan. His photos capture them just as they are — curious, sleepy, grumpy, affectionate, and everything in between. Oki has a special talent for noticing the small moments that reveal each cat’s unique personality, turning ordinary encounters on the street into touching, funny, and sometimes surprisingly emotional portraits.

This time, we’re doing something special — a celebration of the very best of Oki’s work. We’ve gathered the top photographs shared on Bored Panda over the years — the ones our readers loved most, voted for, and couldn’t stop commenting on. These are the moments that made us smile, laugh, and maybe even tear up a little. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this ultimate collection of Masayuki Oki’s most beloved cat photos — a purrfect tribute to the street cats that have captured all our hearts.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Stray cat in Japan grooming itself near blue crates, captured in a heartwarming and candid moment by Masayuki Oki.

okirakuoki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Masayuki’s journey began by chance. “It was New Year’s Eve, and I was very exhausted. I went to a nearby park to have a break, where I met a cat in the middle of the road. From the time I met it, the course of my life changed greatly,” he once told Bored Panda. That cat — Busanyan Senpai — became his first muse and the reason he picked up his camera the next day. “The more I looked at the cat, the bigger an urge I felt to photograph it. A passion was born in my heart.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Stray cat with orange fur sitting on pavement, licking its lips, one paw raised, in heartwarming Japan street scene.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Two stray cats playfully wrestling on a stone ledge, capturing the charm of Japan’s stray cats in a candid moment.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since then, Oki has spent countless hours walking through Tokyo’s backstreets and traveling to Japan’s “cat islands” to meet and photograph new feline faces. He says each cat teaches him something different. “Sometimes I feel as if the cats are telling me to capture the moment, making them my photography teachers,” he shared. “Once you know the quirks, you can predict the future and find the best shooting position.”
    #4

    Two Japan stray cats, one stretching and hanging from a rusty bar, the other sitting nearby on stone ground.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Snowy, this is not the place to show your pole act.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Smiling black and white stray cat sitting among greenery in Japan, captured in a heartwarming photo by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But photographing cats isn’t always easy. In recent years, Oki has noticed that the number of stray cats in Tokyo has been decreasing due to TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) efforts. “Lately, the number of cats I photograph in Tokyo has been decreasing... As a result, my photography days have also decreased, and I often go more to check on the cats’ well-being rather than to photograph them.” Still, he makes time to visit cat islands for longer photo trips, photographing “relentlessly from sunrise to sunset.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    White stray cat stretching and hanging on a metal pipe outdoors in a green garden, featured in Japan’s stray cats photos.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Gray tabby Japan stray cat stretching playfully on a leaf-covered stone path near a traditional wooden house.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Through all these years, his motivation has stayed the same. “I've always hoped that my cat photos would bring happiness to people around the world, and I approach my photography with that belief,” Oki said. “It might sound laughable, but my feelings about this haven’t changed.”
    #8

    Stray cat with white and gray fur sitting near a concrete block in a grassy outdoor area in Japan.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Stray cat perched in a blooming cherry blossom tree, capturing the charm of Japan’s stray cats in springtime nature.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Two Japanese stray cats interact playfully near a stone wall, showcasing heartwarming moments of Japan’s stray cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Stray cat with unique black and white markings sitting near a metal railing in an outdoor urban setting in Japan.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Two Japan stray cats walking side by side on a paved path with dry grass in the background.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Smiling orange and white stray cat in Japan standing on a pavement beside a metal wall, showcasing Japan’s stray cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Gray Japan stray cat sitting outdoors with eyes closed and tongue sticking out in a bright green natural setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Two affectionate stray cats in Japan rubbing heads on a textured stone path under a cloudy sky.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Stray cat in Japan stretching with paws up, captured in a heartwarming and funny moment on a sunny day.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Three Japan stray cats on a sunny road, two grooming and one walking, captured in a heartwarming scene outdoors.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Stray cat in Japan playing with a dry grass stem outdoors, captured in a heartwarming and funny moment.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Fluffy Japan stray cat stretching on pavement near a scooter, captured in a heartwarming street scene.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Stray cat perched on a cherry blossom tree branch in Japan, captured in a heartwarming and funny moment.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Stray cat walking on a dimly lit street in Japan near parked bicycles, captured in a heartwarming nighttime photo.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Two Japan stray cats playfully interacting on a sandy beach with a green hill and calm sea in the background.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Stray cat in Japan stretching beside lush green plants and pink hydrangea flowers in a peaceful outdoor setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two Japan stray cats playfully interacting while climbing tree trunks in a natural outdoor setting with green foliage.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Two Japan stray cats nuzzling affectionately on a gravel path during twilight with blurred background.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Two affectionate stray cats walking closely together on a street in Japan, showcasing heartwarming moments.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Relaxed stray cat resting on concrete steps in a quiet outdoor setting, capturing Japan’s stray cats in natural moments.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Black and white stray cat in Japan carrying a large fish in its mouth near blue containers outdoors.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Stray cat in Japan standing on hind legs holding a small animal in its mouth on a sunlit outdoor path.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Smiling grey tabby stray cat sitting outdoors, capturing a heartwarming moment in Japan's stray cats series.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Stray cat on a fishing boat in Japan holding a fish in its mouth, surrounded by fishing nets and equipment.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Stray cat hiding under a car in Japan, showcasing charming and funny moments of Japan’s stray cats collection.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Two Japan stray cats with white and brown fur, one yawning beside the other on a gravel surface outdoors.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Stray cat grooming itself while resting under a green umbrella, captured in heartwarming Japan stray cats photography.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Black stray cat standing on hind legs with other cats and cherry blossoms in background in Japan street scene.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Three orange and white stray cats resting together in a wooden structure, highlighting Japan’s stray cats charm.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Three stray cats walking on pavement near a white vehicle in Japan, captured in heartwarming and funny photos.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Two stray cats in Japan, one orange and one black, sitting closely together on a street near rustic buildings.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Stray cat lying on a rocky shore with a calm sea and island in the background, capturing Japan’s stray cats charm.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Striped stray cat sitting peacefully in front of a small traditional wooden shrine in Japan.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Orange stray cat lying on its back on a sunlit street in Japan, captured in a heartwarming moment by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Stray cat in Japan sitting behind a vertical metal rod by the water, captured in a heartwarming and funny moment.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Stray cat in Japan lying on pavement licking its paw surrounded by dry grass, captured in a heartwarming photo.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    A relaxed stray cat stretches on a concrete surface by the sea in Japan, captured in heartwarming outdoor photography.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Stray cat resting on a mooring post by the harbor in Japan during warm sunlight, showcasing Japan’s stray cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Three stray cats walking together on a concrete path in a Japanese village setting during daylight.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Orange stray cat stretching on a gravel street, one of Japan’s stray cats captured in heartwarming photos by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Black stray cat sitting between bicycles with a pedal perfectly aligned in front of its face in Japan.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Stray cat in Japan stretching and reaching out on a sunlit paved path with dry grass in the background.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Orange stray cat lying on gravel against a concrete wall, captured in heartwarming Japan stray cats photography.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Group of Japan stray cats sitting on an outdoor wall, captured in a heartwarming moment by Masayuki Oki.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Stray cat balancing on a wooden post in a field at sunset, showcasing Japan’s stray cats in a natural setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Stray cat standing on hind legs near green plants in an outdoor setting, part of Japan’s stray cats photo series.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Three Japan stray cats walking in a line on a paved road surrounded by greenery in a natural setting.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Fluffy Japan stray cat standing on hind legs near boats on a sunny day, captured in a heartwarming photo.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Three Japan stray cats peeking through a narrow gap in a traditional sliding door with painted trees and hills.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Stray cat in Japan climbing down tall stone slabs in a green outdoor area, showcasing unique stray cat behavior.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Two Japan stray cats resting closely together on a weathered blue wooden shelf, captured in a heartwarming moment.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Two Japanese stray cats affectionately grooming each other outdoors near wooden and metal fencing.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Three stray cats sheltering under a clear and a black umbrella on a rainy day in Japan’s outdoors.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Black stray cat in Japan playing with a dried leaf on a street, captured in a heartwarming and funny moment.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Two stray cats nuzzling affectionately on a concrete path in Japan, capturing heartwarming moments of Japan’s stray cats.

    okirakuoki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!