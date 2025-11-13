ADVERTISEMENT

For more than ten years, Tokyo-based photographer Masayuki Oki has been documenting the everyday lives of stray cats across Japan. His photos capture them just as they are — curious, sleepy, grumpy, affectionate, and everything in between. Oki has a special talent for noticing the small moments that reveal each cat’s unique personality, turning ordinary encounters on the street into touching, funny, and sometimes surprisingly emotional portraits.

This time, we’re doing something special — a celebration of the very best of Oki’s work. We’ve gathered the top photographs shared on Bored Panda over the years — the ones our readers loved most, voted for, and couldn’t stop commenting on. These are the moments that made us smile, laugh, and maybe even tear up a little. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this ultimate collection of Masayuki Oki’s most beloved cat photos — a purrfect tribute to the street cats that have captured all our hearts.

