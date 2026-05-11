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School Board Member Faces Reckoning After Student Breaks Silence On His Chilling Remarks At Public Meeting
A School Board Member with a beard and light blue shirt, arms crossed, seated at a long table in a public meeting.
Social Issues, Society

School Board Member Faces Reckoning After Student Breaks Silence On His Chilling Remarks At Public Meeting

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Schools are generally seen as places where students learn, grow, and feel safe; however, in the United States, that idea is sometimes questioned despite its status as a developed nation.

Last month, Keith Ervin, a member of a Washington County (Tennessee) school board, known to be in his late 50s, made headlines for a comment about a female student, which many on social media found “creepy.”

Highlights
  • A student who was made uncomfortable by a school board member last month delivered a charged speech on the matter.
  • She received support from netizens, who labeled the board member everything from “weirdo” to “creepy.”
  • The board member has a history of misconduct involving students and previously faced disciplinary action in 2009.

Recently, when presented with an opportunity to share her perspective on the matter, the student made her displeasure known in no uncertain terms.

She described Ervin’s remark as “not only unwelcome but sexist and derogatory,” while also calling out other board members for remaining silent when the comment was made and for ultimately failing to punish Ervin.

RELATED:

    A school board member was confronted by the student he had victimized

    School Board Member Faces Reckoning After Student Breaks Silence On His Chilling Remarks At Public Meeting

    Image credits: Facebook / Washington County Election Commission

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    “God, you’re hot. You know that?” Ervin told Hannah Campbell, an eighteen-year-old student at David Crockett, as he put his arm around her.

    The meeting during which he made the comment was live-streamed on YouTube, and viewers were quick to point out how problematic Ervin’s words and actions were.

    “So gross,” one said, while another added, “He is a weirdo. He needs to go.”

    Several others pointed out how “no other member of the board stood up for the girl.”

    School Board Member Faces Reckoning After Student Breaks Silence On His Chilling Remarks At Public Meeting

    Image credits: YouTube / Washington County,TN BOE

    On Thursday, May 7, Campbell spoke for four minutes at a meeting organized by the same school board.

    Campbell shared she was confident in her assessment of Ervin’s remarks as “sexist and derogatory,” because “he has not behaved this way with any of our male members, nor do I think he ever would.”

    Moreover, in her criticism of other board members, Campbell said their failure to act against Ervin hurt her “just as much.”

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    “I believe you’re all cowards,” she added.

    During an emergency meeting held by the school board days after the incident, Ervin apologized, explaining that he was only appreciating Campbell for firing off questions he believed were well thought out.

    “When I mentioned she was hot, I meant she was on a roll. It had nothing to do with her appearance,” he said.

    School Board Member Faces Reckoning After Student Breaks Silence On His Chilling Remarks At Public Meeting

    Image credits: YouTube / Washington County,TN BOE

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    The student denounced Ervin’s apology in her address.

    “I do not forgive you, and I do not accept your fake apologies. I don’t believe you deserve that peace of mind, so every time you feel a little bit of discomfort from the public, I want you to remember that it isn’t even a fraction of the discomfort that I felt,” she shared.

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    Campbell received ample support from netizens following her speech

    School Board Member Faces Reckoning After Student Breaks Silence On His Chilling Remarks At Public Meeting

    Image credits: YouTube / Washington County,TN BOE

    “I’ve been proud of people, but I’ve never once called them hot to convey that pride,” one wrote.

    “Great job, young lady. I definitely think you are going places would have been an acceptable response,” a second schooled.

    “If I were her father, you’d be reading about my arrest for a**ault by now,” a third voiced, while a fourth called for Ervin to be “thrown into prison.”

    A fifth requested that men not behave as the board members behaved when Campbell was made uncomfortable.

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    School Board Member Faces Reckoning After Student Breaks Silence On His Chilling Remarks At Public Meeting

    Image credits: WCYB

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    “If you’re ever in this situation as a man, please hit him in the face and ask questions later,” they said.

    “Show us a non-blurry photo and let the jury of the court of public opinion decide,” another furious user expressed.

    The school board censured Keith Ervin for his remark, though this was not the first time he had faced the said consequence

    A censure is a statement by the board expressing disapproval of what a member said or did.

    It is the only disciplinary action available to the school boards, as a member, once elected, cannot be terminated unless they do something illegal.

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    Ervin refused to resign despite a petition asking for the same that racked up 6,760 signatures.

    School Board Member Faces Reckoning After Student Breaks Silence On His Chilling Remarks At Public Meeting

    Image credits: YouTube / Washington County,TN BOE

    Ervin was previously censured in 2009 for making “a lewd gesture of a s**ual nature” in a classroom at David Crockett.

    School Board Member Faces Reckoning After Student Breaks Silence On His Chilling Remarks At Public Meeting

    Image credits: DSTank27

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    A teacher alleged that Ervin had also used profanity in front of students and that he had harassed him on multiple occasions.

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    Ervin admitted to making the gesture and using profanity, saying he was “trying to be 18 again,” per records, but denied harassment claims.

    “Looks drunk too,” a netizen said about Ervin

    School Board Member Faces Reckoning After Student Breaks Silence On His Chilling Remarks At Public Meeting

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    School Board Member Faces Reckoning After Student Breaks Silence On His Chilling Remarks At Public Meeting

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    dangerene avatar
    dan gerene
    dan gerene
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 76 and know that to call any woman young or old "Hot", it means s**y. Plus never touch anyone except a certain few, like my wife.

    3
    3points
    reply
    carriepodhirny avatar
    Carrie
    Carrie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he meant what he said he meant he would have said "you're on fire" you're hot and you're on fire or on a roll are 2 different things.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    dangerene avatar
    dan gerene
    dan gerene
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm 76 and know that to call any woman young or old "Hot", it means s**y. Plus never touch anyone except a certain few, like my wife.

    3
    3points
    reply
    carriepodhirny avatar
    Carrie
    Carrie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he meant what he said he meant he would have said "you're on fire" you're hot and you're on fire or on a roll are 2 different things.

    1
    1point
    reply
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