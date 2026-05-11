School Board Member Faces Reckoning After Student Breaks Silence On His Chilling Remarks At Public Meeting

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Schools are generally seen as places where students learn, grow, and feel safe; however, in the United States, that idea is sometimes questioned despite its status as a developed nation.

Last month, Keith Ervin, a member of a Washington County (Tennessee) school board, known to be in his late 50s, made headlines for a comment about a female student, which many on social media found “creepy.”

Highlights A student who was made uncomfortable by a school board member last month delivered a charged speech on the matter.

She received support from netizens, who labeled the board member everything from “weirdo” to “creepy.”

The board member has a history of misconduct involving students and previously faced disciplinary action in 2009.

Recently, when presented with an opportunity to share her perspective on the matter, the student made her displeasure known in no uncertain terms.

She described Ervin’s remark as “not only unwelcome but sexist and derogatory,” while also calling out other board members for remaining silent when the comment was made and for ultimately failing to punish Ervin.

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A school board member was confronted by the student he had victimized

Image credits: Facebook / Washington County Election Commission

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“God, you’re hot. You know that?” Ervin told Hannah Campbell, an eighteen-year-old student at David Crockett, as he put his arm around her.

The meeting during which he made the comment was live-streamed on YouTube, and viewers were quick to point out how problematic Ervin’s words and actions were.

“So gross,” one said, while another added, “He is a weirdo. He needs to go.”

Several others pointed out how “no other member of the board stood up for the girl.”

Image credits: YouTube / Washington County,TN BOE

On Thursday, May 7, Campbell spoke for four minutes at a meeting organized by the same school board.

Campbell shared she was confident in her assessment of Ervin’s remarks as “sexist and derogatory,” because “he has not behaved this way with any of our male members, nor do I think he ever would.”

Moreover, in her criticism of other board members, Campbell said their failure to act against Ervin hurt her “just as much.”

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“I believe you’re all cowards,” she added.

A teenager called “hot” by a Tennessee school board member during a meeting had strong words for the board, who she says let her and her community down. More: https://t.co/NEGj1PIdLNpic.twitter.com/Vl8XAYv0Nm — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) May 10, 2026

During an emergency meeting held by the school board days after the incident, Ervin apologized, explaining that he was only appreciating Campbell for firing off questions he believed were well thought out.

“When I mentioned she was hot, I meant she was on a roll. It had nothing to do with her appearance,” he said.

Image credits: YouTube / Washington County,TN BOE

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The student denounced Ervin’s apology in her address.

“I do not forgive you, and I do not accept your fake apologies. I don’t believe you deserve that peace of mind, so every time you feel a little bit of discomfort from the public, I want you to remember that it isn’t even a fraction of the discomfort that I felt,” she shared.

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Campbell received ample support from netizens following her speech

Image credits: YouTube / Washington County,TN BOE

“I’ve been proud of people, but I’ve never once called them hot to convey that pride,” one wrote.

“Great job, young lady. I definitely think you are going places would have been an acceptable response,” a second schooled.

🚨WATCH: A Tennessee high schooler BLASTS her school board after she was told “God, you’re hot” by a male board member. Washington County, TN Board of Education member Keith Ervin made the comment to Hannah Campbell during an April meeting. Ervin has said he “meant nothing… pic.twitter.com/811D2kJ5IC — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) May 11, 2026

“If I were her father, you’d be reading about my arrest for a**ault by now,” a third voiced, while a fourth called for Ervin to be “thrown into prison.”

A fifth requested that men not behave as the board members behaved when Campbell was made uncomfortable.

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Image credits: WCYB

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“If you’re ever in this situation as a man, please hit him in the face and ask questions later,” they said.

“Show us a non-blurry photo and let the jury of the court of public opinion decide,” another furious user expressed.

The school board censured Keith Ervin for his remark, though this was not the first time he had faced the said consequence

A censure is a statement by the board expressing disapproval of what a member said or did.

It is the only disciplinary action available to the school boards, as a member, once elected, cannot be terminated unless they do something illegal.

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Ervin refused to resign despite a petition asking for the same that racked up 6,760 signatures.

Image credits: YouTube / Washington County,TN BOE

Ervin was previously censured in 2009 for making “a lewd gesture of a s**ual nature” in a classroom at David Crockett.

Image credits: DSTank27

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A teacher alleged that Ervin had also used profanity in front of students and that he had harassed him on multiple occasions.

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Ervin admitted to making the gesture and using profanity, saying he was “trying to be 18 again,” per records, but denied harassment claims.

“Looks drunk too,” a netizen said about Ervin

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