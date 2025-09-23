Here, today, you will find a plethora of stories of people getting grossed out by a person they are involved with. The disgust was so major in these cases that these relationships are in the past right now. Did we pique your interest? Let's jump in to satisfy it!

There's no denying that we, as people, are kind of gross. Let's ditch the 'kind of' -- we're actually gross. Of course, not 100% of the time, but at some points for sure. The level of it depends on the person and their context, as always.

#1 He refused to brush his teeth for a week and kept trying to kiss me bc he read online that the pheremones of his stank breath would hypnotize me into sleeping with him (we broke up very quickly after)

#2 Caught my ex at a circuit party locked inside a dog cage, cuffed up and everything. He had used the bathroom on himself more than once… I tried to help him out, but he insisted on staying in there. I had to walk away after that, I couldn't unsee it. Still haunts me 😭💀

#3 When I went through his phone and found out he was flirting with my mom 😁(she entertained it and never told me )

We all have something that grosses us out, that makes us feel disgust. What differs is the things that trigger it in us – they can depend on the person’s character, the contexts of how they grew up, and how they are now, or even biology. You know, the same general thought about us being different and such. You might wonder – what’s the point of this emotion? Why are we wired to feel like this – does it even benefit us anyhow? Well, of course it does! Turns out, disgust is an evolutionary product meant to save us, to keep our bodies in prime condition.

#4 His room smelled really bad and he had holes in his walls his brother told me he was peeing in his walls because he was too lazy to walk to the bathroom😭😭

#5 Stealing my clothes, and dressing up as me - wig and all.. and soliciting himself to transsexuals using MY name.. I had no idea. We were married for a decade. We’re no longer married.

#6 He did a sniff test on his jeans, we’ve all been there running late and forgot to do laundry, BUT he gagged and still wore them 😭

Our feeling the need to wash our hands is a perfect example of how disgust ends up saving us. By doing this action, we clean the possible bacteria, avoiding infections, diseases, and everything similar, which helps keep us healthy and safe. As we said before, anything can gross out a person, even something that doesn’t seem like a big deal to someone else. Other people are no exception – they can be a trigger just as much as anything else.

#7 oh i think i win this... my ex would take my feminine hygiene products out of the trash when i left, came back they were stuck to and hanging from his walls so he could "smell them"

#8 The day of my dad’s death anni i found out he was cheating. Confronted him and he told me to go talk to my dad and cry about it 🤪 lol he’s in jail rn

#9 Asked for a divorce while I was in active labor in the hospital bed because I couldn’t find daycare for our other two young kids (he was home with them) he then threatened to drop my two young toddlers off at the hospital with me and leave (while I was birthing our third)

In today’s article, we prepared plenty of examples of such happenings. From a dude flirting with his partner’s mom to another dude peeing in the holes in his place (yes, you read that right) – people can be gross in a variety of ways. ADVERTISEMENT Some might dub all of these as the red flags or icks, which wouldn’t be so far from the truth. Not that long ago, we wrote about things that gave women icks from their boyfriends, and well, today’s piece can be an addition to that. Or that previous one to this one – it works both ways.

#10 He was too lazy to throw away his daily contact lenses if he was already in bed, so he ATE them

#11 He gave me a list of things to get him for Christmas and when I asked where my gifts were, he said he was Jehovah's Witness and he doesn’t celebrate Christmas so he didn’t buy me anything 🧍🏽‍♀️then he cheated on me…

#12 My first born child’s Father cheated on me with my twin sister, while I was 8 months pregnant. He told me he “thought it was me”. Mind you, my twin sister was NOT 8 months pregnant like me so he knew

Essentially, sometimes getting grossed out by a person you’re seeing can be a silver lining – this way, you dodge a bullet by seeing their worst side before committing to them more. Or, if you’re already committed, it may be time to break it off for your own well-being – as we discussed at the beginning – disgust’s function is to save us. ADVERTISEMENT At the same time, disgust can also be detrimental for some folks when taken too far. For example, when a person feels grossed out by the things that are not dangerous to them, but are even beneficial. Like probiotic-rich fermented foods. These can include food items and dishes like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, pickles, and many others. They usually include live microorganisms that are good for gut health, immunity, and digestion. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 my ex cheated on me with his sister

#14 I opened the door while he was taking a bath. he was pooping in the water, scooping it out of the tub water and into the toilet

#15 (Mines a diff kind of gross) walked in on him using my razor to shave patches out of his hair bc he told me he had cancer for about 8 months & the chemo was making his hair fall out in chunks. He didn’t have cancer.

Yet, some folks tend to get grossed out by the fact that they have live microorganisms and cannot put any of it in their mouths. Or they might not be triggered by microorganisms, but be repulsed by the taste, which stops them from getting all the benefits. ADVERTISEMENT So, disgust can be like a double-edged sword – it can save us from the bad, but also from the good things. Even when it comes to people, getting an ick from someone you’re seeing might be a good thing in one case, but in other cases, it might ruin a good relationship. We’re leaving you to decide whether today’s list items are cases of disgust saving or hurting their receivers – make sure to express your opinion with upvotes and in the comments!

#16 Her dog peed in the house & she was using our dish scrub to clean it up… then proceeded to put it back in the sink to use. I couldn’t believe my eyes ..

#17 Not really gross but weird, I went to his apartment and there were framed pictures of Anne Frank on the walls in every room.

#18 He bought me an engagement ring (never proposed) and then proposed to his next gf with the same ring. It didn’t fit her so she wore it on her pinky😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 dodged a BULLET.

#19 slept on the phone.. He starts pretending to sleep& then he growled and pretended he knew how to speak latin. he then told me the next day he was half demon&ive never laughed so hard in my entire life.

#20 He told me he threw my mom’s expensive pots and pans out, we found them in a plastic tote in the back yard moldy with food, he just didn’t want to wash them.

#21 He would purposely catch spiders and release them in my car

#22 My ex roomate reused the same travel size mouthwash everyday. Like swished and spit it back into the container DAILY. (Not a $ issue either)

#23 wore diapers to be able to sit and play the game longer

#24 Another one- he had scabies and didn’t get proper treatment and he described how he could see them crawling on his body and how he had to squish them

#25 She had bed bugs, silver fish in her bed, I don’t mind a messy room but I was stepping in pizza sauce…

#26 I found a cup in the bathroom where he kept all the skin he peeled off from sunburns and scabs

#27 I was SOBBING over something he did and he hugged me and i thought he was gonna comfort me but no he goes “yknow you crying really turns me on you should do it more often” THEN proceeded to try and DO IT WITH ME WHILE I WAS SOBBING

#28 Where do I start.. he had psoriasis which isn’t his fault, but he’d sit at the table and just pick at his scalp, letting the dead skin and scabs get all over himself and the table and wouldn’t wipe it up

#29 Found a jar of nail clippings in his nightstand. He said he was going to gift them to his mom for Christmas because she “liked to play with them” 😩

#30 The weirdest thing is too gross to discuss but he would go on and on about how his mom looked like Winona Ryder and in the same breath would say that she’s his biggest celebrity crush

#31 He slept with his MALE best friend after bashing gay people the whole time we were together 😭

#32 p00ped in Walmart bags and threw in the woods behind my house?!? I HAD A WORKING BATHROOM

#33 Caught him cheating on Grindr and he said it was an invasion of privacy

#34 he had a hidden photo album dedicated to iggy azalea. I’m talking about hundreds of different pictures of her.. if you know what kind..

#35 The father of my child would buy new sheets to put on top of the dirty ones instead of just washing the old ones

#36 not gross but hella embarrassing, he rubs oil on himself to make it look like he was "working on his car" 😭

#37 My ex shared a loofah with his whole family

#38 never cleaned. i walked into his bathroom at night once and felt crunching under my bare feet. turned the light on to see the entire bathroom floor covered in trash and ants. 🐜

#39 He was breathing funny one night and when I checked on him I realized for the first time his top teeth were dentures and were moving in and out of place, no judgment on the dentures but I never saw him clean them once

