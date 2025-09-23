ADVERTISEMENT

There's no denying that we, as people, are kind of gross. Let's ditch the 'kind of' -- we're actually gross. Of course, not 100% of the time, but at some points for sure. The level of it depends on the person and their context, as always.

Here, today, you will find a plethora of stories of people getting grossed out by a person they are involved with. The disgust was so major in these cases that these relationships are in the past right now. Did we pique your interest? Let's jump in to satisfy it!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person brushing teeth in bathroom mirror reflecting emotions related to nasty things exes did shocking partners He refused to brush his teeth for a week and kept trying to kiss me bc he read online that the pheremones of his stank breath would hypnotize me into sleeping with him (we broke up very quickly after)

🫧🩶Jacqueline🩶🫧 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Four golden retriever puppies inside a metal crate illustrating shocking and nasty things exes did to partners. Caught my ex at a circuit party locked inside a dog cage, cuffed up and everything. He had used the bathroom on himself more than once… I tried to help him out, but he insisted on staying in there. I had to walk away after that, I couldn't unsee it. Still haunts me 😭💀

    Xavier Banks , Robert So Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    graigguillotte avatar
    Bored Sailor
    Bored Sailor
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Serious question, how did they end up at the circuit party if not into that? I have no idea really what it is so could be different levels of it. Maybe a friend brought them with the intention of seeing it for themselves.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Woman lying in bed looking at her phone, reflecting on nasty things exes did that shocked and grossed out partners. When I went through his phone and found out he was flirting with my mom 😁(she entertained it and never told me )

    chloe smith , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We all have something that grosses us out, that makes us feel disgust. What differs is the things that trigger it in us – they can depend on the person’s character, the contexts of how they grew up, and how they are now, or even biology. You know, the same general thought about us being different and such. 

    You might wonder – what’s the point of this emotion? Why are we wired to feel like this – does it even benefit us anyhow? Well, of course it does! Turns out, disgust is an evolutionary product meant to save us, to keep our bodies in prime condition.
    #4

    Close-up of a damaged wall showing exposed concrete and a hole, illustrating nasty things exes did that shocked partners. His room smelled really bad and he had holes in his walls his brother told me he was peeing in his walls because he was too lazy to walk to the bathroom😭😭

    Kylie 😇 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Curly pink wig on a mannequin head beside makeup products, evoking themes of nasty things exes did. Stealing my clothes, and dressing up as me - wig and all.. and soliciting himself to transsexuals using MY name.. I had no idea. We were married for a decade. We’re no longer married.

    cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My friend got engaged to a great guy. As they were planning their wedding, he confessed he liked to dress up as a woman - would that be ok with her? It was not what she signed up for, so she ended the engagement. Glad he mentioned it before they got married, but that's the kind of thing to hash out way before engagement!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Person wearing ripped jeans and sneakers balancing on a skateboard outdoors, illustrating nasty things exes did. He did a sniff test on his jeans, we’ve all been there running late and forgot to do laundry, BUT he gagged and still wore them 😭

    mahe haroutinian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do laundry (and any other chores) regularly - same day every week or whatever - then one doesn't have to think about it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Our feeling the need to wash our hands is a perfect example of how disgust ends up saving us. By doing this action, we clean the possible bacteria, avoiding infections, diseases, and everything similar, which helps keep us healthy and safe. 

    As we said before, anything can gross out a person, even something that doesn’t seem like a big deal to someone else. Other people are no exception – they can be a trigger just as much as anything else. 
    #7

    Tampons and a panty liner on a wooden tray, symbolizing intimate topics related to nasty things exes did. oh i think i win this... my ex would take my feminine hygiene products out of the trash when i left, came back they were stuck to and hanging from his walls so he could "smell them"

    Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Woman in shadowed room looking thoughtful and upset, illustrating partner shock and grossed out by nasty ex behaviors. The day of my dad’s death anni i found out he was cheating. Confronted him and he told me to go talk to my dad and cry about it 🤪 lol he’s in jail rn

    Ekam Juneja Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Asked for a divorce while I was in active labor in the hospital bed because I couldn’t find daycare for our other two young kids (he was home with them) he then threatened to drop my two young toddlers off at the hospital with me and leave (while I was birthing our third)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In today’s article, we prepared plenty of examples of such happenings. From a dude flirting with his partner’s mom to another dude peeing in the holes in his place (yes, you read that right) – people can be gross in a variety of ways. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some might dub all of these as the red flags or icks, which wouldn’t be so far from the truth. Not that long ago, we wrote about things that gave women icks from their boyfriends, and well, today’s piece can be an addition to that. Or that previous one to this one – it works both ways. 
    #10

    Contact lens resting on a fingertip, highlighting clear detail and focus, related to nasty things exes did. He was too lazy to throw away his daily contact lenses if he was already in bed, so he ATE them

    Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Hands holding a green wrapped gift surrounded by other rustic holiday presents and festive pine decorations He gave me a list of things to get him for Christmas and when I asked where my gifts were, he said he was Jehovah's Witness and he doesn’t celebrate Christmas so he didn’t buy me anything 🧍🏽‍♀️then he cheated on me…

    Lucie Liz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    My first born child’s Father cheated on me with my twin sister, while I was 8 months pregnant. He told me he “thought it was me”. Mind you, my twin sister was NOT 8 months pregnant like me so he knew

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even worse that the twin sister slept with that pos.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Essentially, sometimes getting grossed out by a person you’re seeing can be a silver lining – this way, you dodge a bullet by seeing their worst side before committing to them more. Or, if you’re already committed, it may be time to break it off for your own well-being – as we discussed at the beginning – disgust’s function is to save us. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the same time, disgust can also be detrimental for some folks when taken too far. For example, when a person feels grossed out by the things that are not dangerous to them, but are even beneficial. Like probiotic-rich fermented foods

    These can include food items and dishes like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, pickles, and many others. They usually include live microorganisms that are good for gut health, immunity, and digestion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Young woman sitting on a couch looking shocked while reading paper and holding phone, reflecting nasty things exes did. my ex cheated on me with his sister

    Mikhail Nilov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Clawfoot bathtub in a cozy bathroom with white subway tiles, decorative rug, and plants, reflecting nasty exes stories. I opened the door while he was taking a bath. he was pooping in the water, scooping it out of the tub water and into the toilet

    Arina Krasnikova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Person shaving head with electric clippers, illustrating nasty things exes did that left partners shocked and grossed out. (Mines a diff kind of gross) walked in on him using my razor to shave patches out of his hair bc he told me he had cancer for about 8 months & the chemo was making his hair fall out in chunks. He didn’t have cancer.

    Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's pretty deceitful. I hope no one has kids with him - I'd be worried about Munchausen-by-Proxy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Yet, some folks tend to get grossed out by the fact that they have live microorganisms and cannot put any of it in their mouths. Or they might not be triggered by microorganisms, but be repulsed by the taste, which stops them from getting all the benefits. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, disgust can be like a double-edged sword – it can save us from the bad, but also from the good things. Even when it comes to people, getting an ick from someone you’re seeing might be a good thing in one case, but in other cases, it might ruin a good relationship. 

    We’re leaving you to decide whether today’s list items are cases of disgust saving or hurting their receivers – make sure to express your opinion with upvotes and in the comments!
    #16

    Person cleaning a dirty white plate by hand in a kitchen sink representing nasty things exes did that shocked partners. Her dog peed in the house & she was using our dish scrub to clean it up… then proceeded to put it back in the sink to use. I couldn’t believe my eyes ..

    RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Close-up of a book with illustrated cover art, symbolizing shocking and nasty things exes did to their partners. Not really gross but weird, I went to his apartment and there were framed pictures of Anne Frank on the walls in every room.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Close-up of two gold rings with diamonds resting on a dark textured surface, symbolizing exes and nasty relationship actions. He bought me an engagement ring (never proposed) and then proposed to his next gf with the same ring. It didn’t fit her so she wore it on her pinky😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 dodged a BULLET.

    Engin Akyurt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Young man sleeping on bed near window with smartphone and smartwatch, reflecting on nasty things exes did to partners. slept on the phone.. He starts pretending to sleep& then he growled and pretended he knew how to speak latin. he then told me the next day he was half demon&ive never laughed so hard in my entire life.

    Eren Li Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    He told me he threw my mom’s expensive pots and pans out, we found them in a plastic tote in the back yard moldy with food, he just didn’t want to wash them.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a crime! We still use my husband's grandmother's Revere Ware!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Close-up of a spider on its web, illustrating one of the nasty things exes did that shocked and grossed out partners. He would purposely catch spiders and release them in my car

    Egor Kamelev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    juliet_bravo avatar
    Learner Panda
    Learner Panda
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funnily enough this would not bother me at all. My hubby is a different story. If there's one in the house, I'm the one who has to relocate it outside.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Person in purple shirt pouring liquid from a clear bottle into a small white cap, relating to nasty things exes did. My ex roomate reused the same travel size mouthwash everyday. Like swished and spit it back into the container DAILY. (Not a $ issue either)

    Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Stacked disposable and reusable diapers on a stone surface illustrating nasty things exes did that grossed out partners. wore diapers to be able to sit and play the game longer

    Šárka Hyková Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Person scratching hands covered in red rash and sores, showing nasty effects from exes that shocked and grossed out partners Another one- he had scabies and didn’t get proper treatment and he described how he could see them crawling on his body and how he had to squish them

    freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eewwww! I had heard of scabies before but didn't know they were gross little parasites.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    Unmade bed with disheveled blankets and pillows in a cluttered room, evoking messy ex habits that shocked and grossed out partners. She had bed bugs, silver fish in her bed, I don’t mind a messy room but I was stepping in pizza sauce…

    Krišjānis Kazaks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't be so sure that was pizza sauce that OP stepped in...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Hand placing bamboo toothbrush into a green cup illustrating nasty things exes did that shocked and grossed out partners. I found a cup in the bathroom where he kept all the skin he peeled off from sunburns and scabs

    Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Couple hugging in dim light, woman looking shocked and upset, illustrating nasty things exes did to partners. I was SOBBING over something he did and he hugged me and i thought he was gonna comfort me but no he goes “yknow you crying really turns me on you should do it more often” THEN proceeded to try and DO IT WITH ME WHILE I WAS SOBBING

    cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Where do I start.. he had psoriasis which isn’t his fault, but he’d sit at the table and just pick at his scalp, letting the dead skin and scabs get all over himself and the table and wouldn’t wipe it up

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Found a jar of nail clippings in his nightstand. He said he was going to gift them to his mom for Christmas because she “liked to play with them” 😩

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lanebass1990 avatar
    LooseSeal's $10 Banana
    LooseSeal's $10 Banana
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A guy takes the time to give a thoughtful gift to his mom and he gets thrown away like old nail clippings.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Smiling woman at a press conference discussing shocking and nasty things exes did that grossed out their partners. The weirdest thing is too gross to discuss but he would go on and on about how his mom looked like Winona Ryder and in the same breath would say that she’s his biggest celebrity crush

    Karon Liu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    He slept with his MALE best friend after bashing gay people the whole time we were together 😭

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Exterior view of a Walmart store with cars parked outside, illustrating nasty things exes did that shocked partners. p00ped in Walmart bags and threw in the woods behind my house?!? I HAD A WORKING BATHROOM

    David Montero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Hand holding a smartphone with blank screen, symbolizing nasty things exes did that shocked and grossed out partners. Caught him cheating on Grindr and he said it was an invasion of privacy

    cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Female singer with long blonde hair holding a microphone, performing on stage under bright colorful lights about nasty ex behavior. he had a hidden photo album dedicated to iggy azalea. I’m talking about hundreds of different pictures of her.. if you know what kind..

    Laura Murray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Person lying on bed with white socks and brown blanket, illustrating nasty things exes did that shocked partners. The father of my child would buy new sheets to put on top of the dirty ones instead of just washing the old ones

    Livi Po Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    not gross but hella embarrassing, he rubs oil on himself to make it look like he was "working on his car" 😭

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Hands scrubbing with a loofah sponge covered in soap bubbles symbolizing nasty things exes did shocking their partners. My ex shared a loofah with his whole family

    Greta Hoffman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me as a kid not thinking that bathing in water my mother and sister had already used was gross. We were not that poor, the money was spent on vodka - adult me only realised this recently when looking at why I have no money at the end of the month.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    never cleaned. i walked into his bathroom at night once and felt crunching under my bare feet. turned the light on to see the entire bathroom floor covered in trash and ants. 🐜

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    He was breathing funny one night and when I checked on him I realized for the first time his top teeth were dentures and were moving in and out of place, no judgment on the dentures but I never saw him clean them once

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Found a drawer full of ponytails. Like every haircut he’s ever had in a drawer.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is saving them up for when he goes bald - then he'll get them turned into a wig. When people question him whether he's wearing a toupee, he can say honestly that it's his own hair :)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!