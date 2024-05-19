ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a time and a place for swearing, but it's not around kids. Despite that, the occasional curse word is going to slip out accidentally from time to time! And no matter how diligent of a parent you are, it’s very likely that your little munchkins will pick up a few inappropriate words outside of home, too. 
Here at Bored Panda, we’ve collected some of the most amusing and hilarious internet posts that parents shared about kids and cursing on X (formerly Twitter), and they’re bound to make you giggle. Check out the best of the best below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that you vibed with the most.
We reached out to Samantha Scroggin, who runs the brilliant ‘Walking Outside in Slippers’ parenting blog, to get her thoughts on swearing. Check out the insights she shared with Bored Panda below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

mom_tho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
benbear avatar
The Other Ben
The Other Ben
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife (southern gal) often refers to pants as 'britches'. One day our daughter toddled out of her room, with no pants, and yelled "Mama! Where my b*tches at?!". In front of our dinner guests...she's 20 now and we still tell the story. ETA: My daughter is 20...not my wife.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

We asked the creator of the witty 'Walking Outside in Slippers’ blog about a good way for parents to respond if they overheard their children using swear words. "I have some experience in the area of finding my kids cursing, as my 12-year-old son is apt to lose his temper and mutter or yell a doozy," Samantha told Bored Panda in an email.

"He has ADHD and the self-control issues that come with it, so it’s not as simple as telling him not to curse. Plus, I am rather fond of curse words myself," she said.

"I think there is a time and place to let the occasional curse fly. And those words should never be demeaning, racist or sexist. I think a gentle reminder that certain language is not appropriate in front of others should suffice in most situations."
#2

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

DocAtCDI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

dinahaddie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

According to Samantha, if she found out that a child who hung around her kids kept using curse words around them, she would ask them not to use that sort of language. Of course, this would be done gently.

"If they can’t listen despite the reminders, maybe it’s time we find some other friends to socialize with who are more respectful," she told us.

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

michimama75 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

pro_worrier_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

mommajessiec Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

From the mom's point of view, curse words really do have a time and a place in life. However, it's important to remember moderation. "I think curse words are an effective stress reliever, and just plain fun to say," Samantha shared.

"Other people think it makes them funny or cool. I would say too much of just about anything is not a good thing. Including curse words."

According to Healthline, swear words can have a powerful positive effect in some instances. For example, swearing can help us tolerate pain better in situations where we’re hurt. On top of that, cursing can help us build emotional resilience as well, especially in cases where we might not have any control. 

Referring to one study conducted by researchers at Keele University in the UK, Forbes suggests that swearing may reduce our perception of pain by causing emotional arousal.
#7

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

DaddingAround Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

ThisOneSayz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah and Daddy never gets told to stop cursing or drive the speed limit!!!!!! ;p

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

NewDadNotes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Psychiatrist.com points out that swearing can not only reduce our perception of pain, but it also serves as a distraction to pain and discomfort. In other words, some timely cursing helps us handle physically and emotionally tough situations much better than if we were to suffer in silence.

Meanwhile, swearing isn’t just about expressing anger either. Coming up with unusual insults can show off someone’s creativity and love of languages. On top of that, in some social circles, cursing can actually help you get closer to the other members of the group. It’s a way to fit in with them. Curse words can also show our genuine feelings about a particular situation. 

Unless you live under a rock or in a tiny community far away from the hustle and bustle of modern life, you won’t avoid curse words. And even then, you might soon find yourself developing curses for when something bad happens or you hurt yourself.

Even something like ‘gosh darn it,’ ‘oh, fiddlesticks,’ and ‘holy baloney, this fudging situation is a total dumpster fire of a mess’ can sound harsh if you have nothing more powerful or crass to compare it to.
#10

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

2questionable Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

OyVeyLady Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

Edgar_Allan_Moe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Truth be told, anything can become a swear word if you put enough emotion and emphasis behind it. How we say something, not just what we say, matters a lot. Our tone of voice and body language can turn even the most lighthearted ‘dagnabbit' into something that would make even the saltiest sailor blush with embarrassment.

[Redacted], [again, redacted], and [still redacted] might objectively be regular sounds or signs on a screen/piece of paper, but how people use them makes them profane and unsuitable for the public. 
#13

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

LizerReal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

BunAndLeggings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

KatieDeal99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Kids are going to be kids. They learn through repetition. So, don’t be surprised if they copy everything that their parents, teachers, relatives, friends, and classmates do. It’s how we all learn about the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

We do something and then see what the consequences are. It’s how we learn about what society finds (un)acceptable.
#16

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

erbrooker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

thedad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

piya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Makes sense. Inquisitive inspiring minds need to know. Make it make sense.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

How we react to hearing curse words is going to shape how the people around us, especially the little ones, use them. For instance, someone who’s lauded for using swear words is probably going to feel hip and cool, respected, and accepted by the crowd.

Meanwhile, someone who gets chastised for being unnecessarily rude will probably learn to avoid them altogether… or to use them when their parents aren’t around. 
#19

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

haleshannon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

daddydoubts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

thedad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on kid you are on the same team have your parents back in public then call them out in private.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

Realistically, you probably won’t get your children to avoid swear words unless you explain why it’s impolite to use them in public. Something that’s taboo and forbidden is always going to draw some people in.

Outright ban something, and you make it all the more appealing. With that in mind, it’s better to talk about the reasons why using profanities might not be the best idea. For example, if your kid realizes that their friends’ parents might not let them play together if they keep cursing, they might swear off (put unintended) profanities altogether.
#22

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

Tobi_Is_Fab Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

DoctorAngry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

LizerReal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Swear words are all about letting everyone know about our emotions and state of mind. In some cases, they can add some much-needed friggin’ emphasis to your ideas. They exude authenticity.

But much of their power lies in their rarity. If you curse too much and pepper every sentence with profanities, you’re going to reduce the effect. Now, even the most expletive-riddled story is going to feel mundane to anyone who knows you. In short, save the swearing for when it’s actually needed. Like when you accidentally smash your thumb with a hammer.
#25

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

momtransparent1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plot twist they were playing teams with their sibling in another room and also Dad in the living room.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

RodLacroix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

RYGdance Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

What’s your policy on using profanities, Pandas? Do you avoid them all the time, use them sparingly, or embrace curse words because they’re an unavoidable part of language? What would you do if you caught your kids swearing?

Feel free to share your thoughts and parenting experiences in the comment section!
#28

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

BigHatLala Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

Cynical_Parent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

GerryMcBride Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

Acidic_Blonde Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
nanofarad_1 avatar
nanofarad
nanofarad
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

poopy diapers was our big one. When you are up to your elbows in them, it is pretty effective curse.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

GrahamKritzer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

MegStEsprit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

NewDadNotes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

LindsayPrint Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
nanofarad_1 avatar
nanofarad
nanofarad
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

in Madagascar Marty says Oh Sugar Honey Ice Tea. Kids were watching it in the car and I took the first letter of each word and just lost it. So sneaky.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

MfanwyEvans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

( sitting with stunned face ) how do you explain that. Golly gee.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

Chhapiness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

michaelschaub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

nameshiv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

stayathomies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

mommajessiec Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

gfishandnuggets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

RYGdance Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I totally do this. "Mom/Tia/Auntie what is this song about?" Gives them a short sweet simple answer as fast as my brain can!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

whinecheezits Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Kids-Using-Swear-Words

michimama75 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!