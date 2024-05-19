We asked the creator of the witty 'Walking Outside in Slippers’ blog about a good way for parents to respond if they overheard their children using swear words. "I have some experience in the area of finding my kids cursing, as my 12-year-old son is apt to lose his temper and mutter or yell a doozy," Samantha told Bored Panda in an email.

"He has ADHD and the self-control issues that come with it, so it’s not as simple as telling him not to curse. Plus, I am rather fond of curse words myself," she said.

"I think there is a time and place to let the occasional curse fly. And those words should never be demeaning, racist or sexist. I think a gentle reminder that certain language is not appropriate in front of others should suffice in most situations."