A kind daddit member suggested I share the story of our son, Hugh, here. We lost our son a little over 4 weeks ago on 5/30/2025. He was almost 18-months old and our first / only child. Hugh suddenly and unexpectedly stopped breathing in his sleep. No known conditions or diseases. We are still waiting on the medical examiners results, but have been warned by our pediatrician that the likely result will be "unexplained".



Hugh was the best boy - he was an easy baby and toddler that slept well (11 hours a night no problem), ate well and always had a smile on his face. He was our miracle baby. My wife and I tried since 2021 to get pregnant with multiple miscarriages before turning to IVF. However, the IVF retrievals did not go well - we did not get that many eggs from each retrieval (and even fewer that turned into embryos). Hugh was our 3rd retrieval where we only got one egg, but our doctor suggested lets just do a fresh transfer (no freezing, no testing) and see what happens. And from this one in a small chance, we became pregnant with Hugh and were the happiest / luckiest parents in the world.



My wife and I both work, and life was busy with a toddler between work during the week and keeping the little one entertained on the weekends. We would read Hugh so many books (in the morning, before bed after bath). He and I would go to the grocery store on weekends where I would buy him a balloon. Hugh and I would typically do bath time, and he loved getting his nose "booped" by his tub toys. You would say "boop" and he would bring his face forward and want you to touch his nose with his rubber tiger. We were fortunate to be able to take Hugh to a lot of places in his 18-months - France, Maine, Florida and Colorado. Hugh had a passport and global entry. I would trade anything in the world to have more time with Hugh - to give him a hug, hear his giggle, feel his hands on my back when playing hide-and-seek.



We had a full-time nanny, Joanna, who could come to the house Monday - Friday - they were best friends (her words) and thick as thieves. They would go on walks in the neighborhood, go to the public library for story time, read books, see his friends, go to the play gym and go to playgrounds / parks with friends. Joanna did an amazing job exposing Hugh activities (art, paint, sand, etc.), teaching him in a patient manner and instilling a sense of confidence. We are incredibly lucky to have her.



Since Hugh's passing, it's been a roller coaster of grief - intense sadness (loss of Hugh and also loss of Hugh's future), guilt (not being able to protect your child), anger at the universe, bitterness at why our child and numbness. The pain is immense - physically, psychologically and emotionally. Waking up every day is a nightmare because the only respite is during sleep but you wake up to this new reality. The part that makes me most upset / sad is that Hugh didn't deserve this - if the universe was angry, why not punish me? Hugh was an innocent 18-month old toddler that we described as "joy personified."



Two things keep us going. First, we want to keep Hugh's memory alive by sharing his memory with as many people as possible. We talk about him openly with everyone, and asked that everyone continue to share their memories of Hugh with us. He will always be our oldest child and firstborn, and when people ask how many kids we have, we'll always include him in the count. To anyone who is interested seeing more photos of Hugh and reading about him, we created a website: www.hughnie.com



Second, we are expecting a daughter in Oct 2025. She was conceived naturally and we are very grateful to have her in our lives. While she will open some wounds as we transition back into taking care of a baby, she will also be incredibly healing for us. Our baby girl will know who her older brother is. While we have not settled on a name yet, we know at least some part of her name will incorporate Hugh's middle name, Maxwell, in honor of her older brother.



We are in contact with the Sudden Unexplained Death in Children (SUDC) collaborative at NYU and are volunteering to help with their research and mission. We will do whatever is possible in our power by participating in their research and providing information so hopefully they are one step closer to finding out what causes SUDC. Our dream is that one day no parent has to go through what we are currently going through.



My wife and I are also going through grief counseling (both together and individually). We are also checking in regularly on Joanna, inviting her over for meals and to hang out, and making sure she goes to grief counseling as well. Joanna spent as much waking time with Hugh as we did over the past year, and I am worried she doesn't get the same support as we do for being parents. We also kept Joanna until our new baby is born so she didn't have to worry about job security for something that was not her fault.



I would give anything to have our "Huggie bear" back, including my life. For now, we will have to settle on this not being goodbye forever, just goodbye for now. We buried Hugh in a cemetery where we also bought the plot next to him so that my wife and I will be buried next to him eventually.



I hope no one here ever has to go through the experience of childloss. It's not something a dad should ever have to go through. Thank you all for reading my long missive.

