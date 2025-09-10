98 Wholesome Photos Showing Dads Doing Their Best Parenting Moments (New Pics)
“Hi, Hungry! I’m Dad!” If there’s one person in your life that you can always rely on to jump in with a cheesy joke or spend an hour on the phone with you explaining how to change a tire, it’s probably your dad. And he’ll do it all with a smile!
Now, we understand that not everyone is lucky enough to have a great relationship with their father. But if you want your faith in dads to be restored, this article will certainly do the trick. We visited this online community and compiled a list of their most wholesome and heartwarming photos of fathers who clearly love their kids more than anything. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that this list might have your eyes welling up. But enjoy scrolling through these precious pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that remind you to call your father up and tell him how much you love him!
Went To Unicorn World Today, I Was The Only Dad Who Dressed Up
Probably The Funniest Email I’ve Ever Received From My Son’s Teacher
My 6 y/o’s kindergarten teacher sent me this email. I’m considering getting it framed. As someone who hated gym class… I find it very relatable.
We did briefly review “choice words”.
My Son Is Cancer-Free!!!
After 2 years and 34 days of treatment, he’s finally done! It’s been a long journey for all of us, lots of ups and downs. I’m so proud of him, it’s been so hard for him but he has been a warrior. Half of his life has been a fight with cancer. It’s over!!!!
According to ACT For Youth, 70% of kids growing up in the United States live with both of their parents. But 23% live with their mother only, meaning that nearly a quarter of kids in the U.S. grow up without a father. Now, plenty of kids still have great childhoods without having a dad around, as we all know moms are truly amazing as well. But the ideal situation is having two parents around, as there’s something special that each one can bring to the table.
Pediatric Associates of Franklin notes on their site that dads can play a key role in the emotional development of their children. Kids look to both mom and dad to find a sense of security, as well as physical and emotional support. And children who grow up in homes with affectionate and supportive fathers are set up for healthy social and congitive development. Plus, having a supportive dad instills a sense of overall well-being and confidence in kids.
Girl Dad Lifehack
So Proud Of My Son For Learning To Run A Chainsaw!
The cuts were a bit sloppy, but not bad for a beginner. I told him that he can get some PPE for his fourth birthday.
Our Daily Daddy-Daughter Walk. Her New Friends Are A Quiet Bunch
It’s likely that a child’s relationship with their father will also set the bar for what kind of treatment they expect from other people in their lives. For example, if your dad has always told you how much he loves you and has always treated you with respect, you’re not going to accept anything less from friends and future romantic partners.
In fact, young girls, in particular, tend to rely on their dads for emotional support. He is laying the groundwork for what his daughter will seek out in future relationships with men. If she’s only ever seen her dad be calm, level-headed and loving with a great sense of humor, she shouldn’t have any trouble finding a romantic partner who treats her with the exact same level of respect.
I'm Sorry What?
Finally Shaved The Head, Before Mother Nature Did It For Me! My 4 Year Old Autistic Son Stopped In His Tracks, Stared At Me And Then Whispered "...egg..."
A 5-Minute Nap, And They’re Finished
But of course, fathers are just important in their sons’ lives. Dads shape what it means to be a man for their sons, which will impact them for the rest of their lives. If they’re taught that real men cry and that it’s healthy and strong to show emotions, boys will grow up learning how to express their emotions without feeling any shame. Meanwhile, dads can also demonstrate to their sons that cooking and cleaning are jobs for everyone, and that women deserve the utmost respect. If Dad isn’t around to teach their sons these lessons, they might seek out information from questionable sources online.
Pressure Washing Didn’t Remove The Diaper Bin Stench, What Will?
It's Bs That They Didn't Include "Dad" On This Activity From My Son's Kindergarten, But Made Me Tear Up A Little That He Wrote It In Himself
My 6yo Slapped These On My Wife And Me😑
Having a great dad around comes along with more benefits than most people even realize. For example, Parent 4 Success reports that kids who grow up with an involved father tend to do even better in school than those who don’t. Dads can have a significant impact on their kids’ education, whether it’s just providing support and believing in them or actively helping their little ones with homework. In fact, this even translates to higher test scores, as well as greater problem solving and social skills.
How Do You Do, Fellow Dads
After a 16 hour birthing process that culminated in an emergency c-section I'm happy to say mom and baby are safe, healthy, and snoozing! Man, what a night. I spent all the months leading up thinking of all these things and crossing items off the to do list and stressing and as soon as I saw her all that stress melted. She's perfect!
Number 6 And I'm Terrified, I Need Your Supports Brothers
My Twin Brothers Reaction To Meeting My Son
I'm 30m and a twin brother, he has never been comfortable around kids and babies but he's taking it in his stride and I'm proud of him for it
Just thought I'd share the photos as they are just too funny
Meanwhile, having a great dad around can help kids and teens make even better decisions. All For Kids reports that kids who grow up with their father being highly involved in their childhood are less likely to act out in school or engage in risky behaviors as a teen. Having an engaged dad also makes boys less likely to display behavioral problems or delinquency in school. On the other hand, kids without dads are, unfortunately, more likely to smoke, drink and use substances in their youth, as well as into adulthood.
Best Part Of My Day
I Officially Became A Dad On Wednesday. My Little Boy Is Already Smiling! So Glad To Be A Part Of The Club, Dads
So, I'm Being Sued
My kids and one of their friends ambushed me with this subpoena when they got home. They're asserting that my arbitrary candy decisions are unfair. I think I might be in real trouble.
So what are some of the top things dads can do to prepare their children for future success? CNBC recommends prioritizing self-confidence over self-esteem. “Real self-confidence is an outcome of doing well, facing obstacles, creating solutions and snapping back on your own,” educational psychologist Michele Borba explains.
It’s also important for dads to teach their children self control. Research has found that this determines future success, and it can be extremely hard to learn later down the line.
Bearly Escaped With My Life!
Not Having A Stellar Evening
Walked Into Our Kitchen To This
Giving kids autonomy is also a key part of setting them up to have a bright future. It can be challenging when you feel like you always know best as their parent, but giving kids the freedom to explore and make their own choices (within reason) is great for their development. Plus, CNBC notes that dads should try not to stress about perfection. Nobody is flawless, including you and your child. So focus on teaching them life lessons rather than molding them into a perfect little human.
We Made A Poor Financial Decision…
My Mil Gifted Us This Giant Picture Of Our Son On Bad Hair Days. This Is Not Twins; It’s The Same Child Photoshopped Over The Shoulder
Custom Baby Gate For Stairs
Caution: Be Careful Showing Your Kid Wreck It Ralph 2
Men, as a dad to a 4 year old princess obsessed girl, the Disneyland & Princess scene literally melted my daughter's brain and she cannot get over it. I am on the 12th rewind of the scene as I am typing this and she is still going bonkers hanging on every line. This is my life now, good night and farewell 🫡
Man Does Time Fly
First picture was about 3+ years ago and the second today. First hike in the pack with the new baby after many many miles in it with the oldest. Oldest can walk a mile or so now (maybe more but he is sooooo slow). Not an ad but the pack has held up well over the years.
The Struggle Is Real
I'm Still Tired Though
Convinced My Son To Go For A Jog And He Held My Hand For Half The Run. Story Below
My son’s legs have been sore due to track practice and rock climbing so I told him to work them out more to help recovery.
I said “you can take a walk around the block or a jog around the smaller block. I’ll go with you, but you decide.”
He opted for the shorter jog and as we started running he holds my hand. I asked him what he’s doing but he just said he wanted to hold my hand. Thought it was the sweetest thing. So we held hands for the first 5 minutes. Then we he let go I made a game out of trying to get his hand back.
It’s little moments like this, my 10year old has such a big heart and I know he won’t want to hold my hand forever so I just embraced it.
Any Other Dads Or Just Me?
My Two Year Old Is Now Getting To The Stage Where He Remembers
Solo Camping Trip With My 3-Year-Old. Hard? Yep. Worth It? 100%
Since my son was born in 2021, I’ve tried to keep my love of the outdoors alive by bringing him along for the ride—even if it means going solo. My wife gets a weekend to herself, my kid gets some adventure, and I get a few precious hours of sanity and bonding.
This weekend we camped together for the first time—just the two of us in the Pine Creek Gorge in PA. I was nervous about how it would go, but it turned out to be one of the most rewarding things I’ve done as a dad.
Highlights:
He was scared the first night, worried I’d leave or animals would get in. By night two, he was asleep by 9 after making spooky stories and playing in the creek.
He hiked, biked, helped with meals, and asked big questions about the stars.
I learned to let go of perfect plans and just be present.
Couple notes for the Dads here—if you’re on the fence about taking your kids on a trip like this, do it. Take the leap, and get out with them early and often. It can be intimidating, and solo trips are never easy—but what it’s done for both of us has been invaluable.
You don’t have to give up your passions when you become a parent. They may not look the same as they did before, and that’s okay. Slower mornings, shorter hikes, more snacks, more stops—but also more laughter, more wonder, and honestly, more joy. You get to experience the things you love again—this time through their eyes.
I’m incredibly lucky to be able to do these things with my son, and I encourage every dad to find their own version of adventure—big or small—and make those memories now. The logistics can be hard, the planning is nonstop, and the patience gets tested. But the reward? It's massive. It’s knowing you’re giving them the space to grow, to get curious, to gain confidence—and in the process, you’ll find a different kind of fulfillment you didn’t know you needed.
Lead by example. They’re watching!
This Is Not Fair. Left Was Bought Today. Right Was From A Couple Weeks Ago. Both Bought At The Same Target For The Same Price
Advertising an increase of 6 diapers when in fact they removed 2.
I can’t wait till they’re potty trained!
My Boy Is 99% For Length At 4 Months
Don't Focus On The Negative
Sometimes I worry that I'm not doing a good job as a dad but then I walk into my son's [8] room to kiss him one last time before going to bed myself and I see that he's snuck a book into his bed so he can do more reading and fell asleep while doing so.
This isn't the first time this has happened When I've asked him about it, he's sheepishly told me something like, "I just love reading so much, I can't stop and it relaxes me"
Sometimes this kid is off the walls, which is fine, he's a happy little boy with alot of energy. It's nice to see he can bring his energy level down.
Our Little One Was Brought Into The World Three Days Ago
It was by emergency c section My fourth child , first one to have stay in for oxygen and tube fed which beats scary , but the care has been amazing , was just recommended this sub and it’s heart warming . Night three in hospital and couldn’t be prouder . My partners on her second blood transfusion- she’s a hero.
Aaaaaaand, I'm Crying
I'm So Proud Of Her!
We’re Two Dads With A 13-Month Old. We Both Love The Comic Strip Tintin So Here’s Our Awesome Nursery. Excuse The Mess And The Cluttered Shelf…
Freshly 40 And A First Time Dad! Wrapped Around Her Finger Already!
Our Second Baby Born On The 23rd Is In The Icu With Rsv. I’m A Complete Wreck
We will know more in the next 48 hours but for right now I’m completely freaking out. I’m at home now with our 3 year old trying to help him cope. He doesn’t understand where mamma is and why he can’t go see her. My mind is spinning and there’s nothing I can do. To all of you dads out there. Hold them close tonight just because you can.
Took A Snap Earlier.... Realized I Bottle Fed Everyone In The Pic :p
The Office Is Now The Baby Room. Welcome To Your New Office!
Finally Joined The Girl Dad Group! She So Perfect In Every Way!
Going Through It In Our Household
2.5 year old has hand foot and mouth, and our 5 month old is teething while dealing with a runny nose and a small cold.
We're holding strong and so far preventing the spread of HMFD. Wish us luck!
When You Take A Day Off Due To High Workload The Past Couple Weeks, And Get That Dreaded Text…
Magna-Saurus Wife And I Built. Took 3 Tries But Our Child Was Enthused!
Thanks To Baby Sydney I Can Now Officially Join Daddit 🤣😳
Brand New Dad! Need To Build Up My Dad Joke Repertoire
Tell Me I'm Not The Only One
Found A Note My Daughter Wrote To Herself...and It Made My Heart Melt. Things Like This Are What Make The Journey Do Magical
After Four Years Of Trying, Two Miscarriages, And Making The Decision To Give It Our Best Shot Via Ivf, This Morning I Finally Got To Meet My Son
Anyone Else Have This Struggle?
Sons Just Got In To Star Wars
How To Put A Baby To Sleep, From U/Agingengineer
I Just Wanted To Share My Sons Lunch That I’m Super Proud Of
Jokes
My Honest Pro Tip For New Dads. Something I Learned After My First 6 Months And Having Difficulty Accepting My “New Brain”
Well, Im Part Of The Club Now
Sometimes We're Messy. Not Every Home Can Be A Reader's Digest Photo Shoot
Thought You All Would Appreciate My Dad Joke Text With My Wife Today
Stoked On Their Nurseries
How Do They Know!?
Two Different Worlds…
Reminder To All Dads- Anchor Your Furniture
Before your kids are mobile, please take the time to anchor your furniture (to the studs, not using drywall anchors). This is one aspect of childproofing that is often overlooked.
Anyone Else Turn Into Col. Jessup When Their Partner Is Physically Unable To Parent But Still Has Thoughts On How You Should Do It?
The Most Hard To Read Kids Book Ever
My son loves this book because he thinks its funny that I start crying like a baby the entire time I read it.
Its even harder when you learn the author wrote this book because his wife had stillborn babies and he would sing the words of the book to them.
Holy crap its a hard read!
Me Returning To Adulthood After Dropping My Kid Off At School
I Decorated My Wife's Birthday Cake So Badly I Woke The Children Up Early To Have Them Help Me - Just To Have Someone To Blame
Today Is Day One, Wish Us Luck
Frozen Yogurt Hack
I Thought I Was The Only One
Happens Every Time…
Dads With Sons - How Do You Cope With This?
Found A Father's Day Surprise In My Late Dad's Garage
A couple years ago my father passed and this weekend while working my way through his tool chest I found this gem he left hidden under the bottom of a drawer. Gave me a laugh and a good quiet moment of reflection with a tear or two sneaking out. Cherry on top was a song called "Die Now, Live Later" was playing at the time. Happy Father's Day everyone, hope it was a good one. Now go call your dad!
When I Was A Kid, I Told My Parents I Wanted To Be A Garbage Man. My Kid's Daycare Just Reminded Me Why
What Are Your Favorite Toddler Translations?
My Wife Turned The Eye Of Sauron Upon Us To Check In After I Calmed Our Very Upset Baby
She was surprised when I texted her that I saw her creepin’ and peepin’ on us. She had no idea how obvious it is when the baby monitor camera is turned towards the recliner (where we were having a contact nap) instead of the crib lol!
Last Photo Of My Daughter And I
(This was the last photo of us together a couple days before she passed away)
I have just finished responding to all the comments on a post I made about 6 months ago here when my daughter (9 months) passed away. I have been to therapy to work through issues of suicidal ideation (everyday I still have this void) and blame. We are under contract for a house that we will be moving to soon which is near where our daughter is buried (She was airlifted to KCMO for higher level care, we lived in Wichita at the time).
Something that’s been really bothering me is that I don’t know when or if I can be a dad again.
My wife and I have been doing better, however, this Father’s Day was really tough on me. I also have PTSD surrounding the “incident” (CPR on the kitchen floor, skin turning gray, etc.) but feel conflicted in a way about moving out of the apartment because this was where all the joyful memories of our daughter happened. I walk by the living room where we had her play mat, but now it’s just covered with moving boxes. I walk by where her crib once was. I walk by our guest bedroom that we kept dark and remember all the days I rocked and sang her to sleep. In a way, I don’t want us to move, but I also do. Sorry for the long rant of thoughts.
Thank you Dads
My Wife Says Her Friends Are Jealous
The Final Word On The Matter
Got “Oh Honey”d At The Checkout And The Cashier Said She’s Praying For Us. Apparently The Shape Of My Life Was Very Clear LOL
My Experience As A Soon To Be Dad
Nicu With First Baby. Please Send All Hopes You've Got To Give
This is my first post here. These last few days have been the most emotionally confused I've been in my life. My boy is perfect and he is so beautiful. But he was brought into this world due to a full placental abruption, he wasn't getting oxygen for 10 minutes after coming out. I was in the room alone with doctors while my wife was recovering from the crash c-section.
I had to wait and stare in a room for what felt like forever until they finally said he was getting color in his body then I was able stand next to him for just like 30 seconds until they had to just keep working. We were transported to a hospital much more equipped for all of this, where we are now and have been for the past 3 days.
He has been getting cooled on a pad and is getting brought back up to temp in a few hours. Sometimes this all doesn't feel real. We were 2 days from induction and went into L&D for what had just been feeling like contractions, and it all fell apart. What could possibly ever explain this?
Some hours have been better than others, I know fucked up things just happen but it's unreal. We had just gone to an NST three days earlier. We had at minimum two appointments a week for a BPP and NST. He was doing so good. I feel empty just typing this.
He is still here, and I am so grateful. But he is getting brought back up to temp in less than 3 hours and while there have been massive and major improvements, every doctor has been worried about his brain activity.
I would give it all and more so this boy can make it. He is perfect. My baby boy is a fighter and we're giving all we've got.
Please if you have any success stories , kind words, good vibes or prayers to send his way. We need every ounce we can get. We won't lose hope. I know he deserves so much more than what he's got to experience.
I Did It, Dads! With A 2 And 4 Year Old, I Did It!
I went to the park in the morning with both boys after stopping at a cafe to have breakfast and coffee. Survived that, lunch, nap time, and dinner, all by myself. I some how walked away without any dirt stains, no greasy fingerprints, nothing! All while wearing a white shirt. It’s sometimes the small victories that count the most.
My 2 Year Old Is Wreaking Havoc On Grandma While We’re In The Hospital Having Baby #2. She Turned Off Mickey Mouse Clubhouse So He Took Matters Into His Own Hands
Tale As Old As Time
Got The Wife On Board For The Toolbox Changing Table / Dresser
Takin' Her Home Boys!
Happy Valentines Day!
Promoted Yesterday X2!!
Now I Can Officially Join You
For My Fellow Emo Dads Jamming To Spidey And His Amazing Friends
The Best Part Of Saturday Afternoon
In Memory Of Our Little Boy Hugh
A kind daddit member suggested I share the story of our son, Hugh, here. We lost our son a little over 4 weeks ago on 5/30/2025. He was almost 18-months old and our first / only child. Hugh suddenly and unexpectedly stopped breathing in his sleep. No known conditions or diseases. We are still waiting on the medical examiners results, but have been warned by our pediatrician that the likely result will be "unexplained".
Hugh was the best boy - he was an easy baby and toddler that slept well (11 hours a night no problem), ate well and always had a smile on his face. He was our miracle baby. My wife and I tried since 2021 to get pregnant with multiple miscarriages before turning to IVF. However, the IVF retrievals did not go well - we did not get that many eggs from each retrieval (and even fewer that turned into embryos). Hugh was our 3rd retrieval where we only got one egg, but our doctor suggested lets just do a fresh transfer (no freezing, no testing) and see what happens. And from this one in a small chance, we became pregnant with Hugh and were the happiest / luckiest parents in the world.
My wife and I both work, and life was busy with a toddler between work during the week and keeping the little one entertained on the weekends. We would read Hugh so many books (in the morning, before bed after bath). He and I would go to the grocery store on weekends where I would buy him a balloon. Hugh and I would typically do bath time, and he loved getting his nose "booped" by his tub toys. You would say "boop" and he would bring his face forward and want you to touch his nose with his rubber tiger. We were fortunate to be able to take Hugh to a lot of places in his 18-months - France, Maine, Florida and Colorado. Hugh had a passport and global entry. I would trade anything in the world to have more time with Hugh - to give him a hug, hear his giggle, feel his hands on my back when playing hide-and-seek.
We had a full-time nanny, Joanna, who could come to the house Monday - Friday - they were best friends (her words) and thick as thieves. They would go on walks in the neighborhood, go to the public library for story time, read books, see his friends, go to the play gym and go to playgrounds / parks with friends. Joanna did an amazing job exposing Hugh activities (art, paint, sand, etc.), teaching him in a patient manner and instilling a sense of confidence. We are incredibly lucky to have her.
Since Hugh's passing, it's been a roller coaster of grief - intense sadness (loss of Hugh and also loss of Hugh's future), guilt (not being able to protect your child), anger at the universe, bitterness at why our child and numbness. The pain is immense - physically, psychologically and emotionally. Waking up every day is a nightmare because the only respite is during sleep but you wake up to this new reality. The part that makes me most upset / sad is that Hugh didn't deserve this - if the universe was angry, why not punish me? Hugh was an innocent 18-month old toddler that we described as "joy personified."
Two things keep us going. First, we want to keep Hugh's memory alive by sharing his memory with as many people as possible. We talk about him openly with everyone, and asked that everyone continue to share their memories of Hugh with us. He will always be our oldest child and firstborn, and when people ask how many kids we have, we'll always include him in the count. To anyone who is interested seeing more photos of Hugh and reading about him, we created a website: www.hughnie.com
Second, we are expecting a daughter in Oct 2025. She was conceived naturally and we are very grateful to have her in our lives. While she will open some wounds as we transition back into taking care of a baby, she will also be incredibly healing for us. Our baby girl will know who her older brother is. While we have not settled on a name yet, we know at least some part of her name will incorporate Hugh's middle name, Maxwell, in honor of her older brother.
We are in contact with the Sudden Unexplained Death in Children (SUDC) collaborative at NYU and are volunteering to help with their research and mission. We will do whatever is possible in our power by participating in their research and providing information so hopefully they are one step closer to finding out what causes SUDC. Our dream is that one day no parent has to go through what we are currently going through.
My wife and I are also going through grief counseling (both together and individually). We are also checking in regularly on Joanna, inviting her over for meals and to hang out, and making sure she goes to grief counseling as well. Joanna spent as much waking time with Hugh as we did over the past year, and I am worried she doesn't get the same support as we do for being parents. We also kept Joanna until our new baby is born so she didn't have to worry about job security for something that was not her fault.
I would give anything to have our "Huggie bear" back, including my life. For now, we will have to settle on this not being goodbye forever, just goodbye for now. We buried Hugh in a cemetery where we also bought the plot next to him so that my wife and I will be buried next to him eventually.
I hope no one here ever has to go through the experience of childloss. It's not something a dad should ever have to go through. Thank you all for reading my long missive.