In a world where many fathers are absent, growing up with one who enjoys fatherhood is a blessing. Although people often emphasize how many absent fathers there are in the U.S., this time, we're focusing on the ones who stay and enjoy it so much they almost shout it from the rooftops.
Today, we've got you a collection of the most wholesome dad posts from the Daddit subreddit. New dads, veteran dads, girl dads, boy dads, toddler dads ands dads to teens – you'll find all kinds of representation of fatherhood here. But with one thing in common: all heart melting and wholesome.
We've also reached out to parent coach for dads Bryce Mathern, LPC. He kindly agreed to tell Bored Panda more about how fathers are defying societal expectations more and more and how dads can fight misconceptions about fatherhood. Read his expert insights below!
Due To Popular Demand, Here's The Painting By My 5yo
Gone are the days when fathers would sit on the sofa with a beer in their hand instead of playing with their kids. Today, dads are communicating with their kids beyond replying with that thumbs-up emoji only. Many want to be better fathers than the ones they had or didn't have at all.
In 2023, 83% percent of American dads told Pew that being a father is either the most important or one of the most important aspects of their identity. In that same survey, the dads said they prioritize honesty, ethics, and hard work as the most important traits to pass on to their children.
Son’s Drawing Of “Safe”
This Highlights The Dad Responsibility
We reached out to a parent coach for dads Bryce Mathern, LPC, who helps men become more present and connected in their parenting efforts. According to him, there aren't many resources for dads who want to become better fathers. "I think that much of the parenting information out there is directed towards women and comes from women," he observes. "This often leaves out a clear understanding of how it is different for men in raising children."
"For many moms, they are with their kids after having nurtured them In their bodies for nine months and have a much deeper cellular connection," Mathern notes. "This is a good thing because moms are often protective of their children. Dads offer more challenges and less safety for their kids' development," the parent coach explains.
Annual Photo Follow Up
Psa: Newborn Wraps
When My First Son Was Born, I Asked My Dad For What He'd Learned -- His Advice: "Bring A Camera". Best Parenting Advice I've Gotten. Here's Four Years Of Dad-Camming The "Unimportant" Days
Mathern clarifies that children need both protection and to be challenged, but says that there's this common misconception that dads are often not protective enough. "I get a sense that dads get represented as irresponsible or inattentive when in reality we often trust the capacity of our children to be safe and make good decisions," he explains.
Indeed, that same Pew survey found that most fathers are more likely to feel judged for their parenting decisions than their spouses or partners.
Like in everything, there needs to be balance in our culture: both in parenting strategies, but in whose opinion, mom's or dad's, matters more, too. "I think this pull by moms and dads is healthy, but if the culture overemphasizes what moms feel it leads to a coddled child that is not able to spread their wings and take risks," Mathern explains.
How Is She 6 Months And This Cool Already
My 2 Year Old's Insurance Won't Be Happy About This
How It Be
Mathern thinks that the role of a good father is to challenge his children and help them gain independence. "I think we see this in children, adolescents and young adults today. I believe kids need more challenges to feel their ability to land on their feet so to speak and build the confidence [so] that they can do things well. This is what good fathers do for their children."
What Can My Fellow Papas Add?
Santa, tooth fairy, easter bunny etc. My oldest is 9 and still believes and I'm dreading the day she finds out the truth. I know it won't be much longer 😭 But she's got a baby sister we can keep the magic alive for together 🥰
Sooo Many Questions
My Wife Normally Writes Notes For Our Daughter’s School Lunch. Since My Wife’s Away For Work, My Daughter Has Been Worried That “Dad’s Just Going To Draw A Stick Person.” Jokes On Her: I’m Going To Draw A Shit Tonne Of Stick People!
Although cultural attitudes about what a good father is have shifted dramatically in the past decades, there's still a long way to go. Mathern says that the engaged father 'movement' is currently 'under the radar.' "There is still a lot of intolerance against men who want to be better dads," he observes. "The societal pushback says men who nurture and care for their children are effeminate or lacking in real masculinity."
Ok To Gift This To My Brother?
My Son Has Been Begging For A Playstation Despite Behavior That Warrants Coal. Now I Have The Opportunity To The Funniest, Meanest Thing Ever
Happy "Wrapping Speakers In Cotton Eve" To All Who Celebrate
But Mathern sees more and more dads who want to push back against these societal constraints. They do it because they want to do right by their children. "There is a lot of information out there about parenting but the main gist of it is that being kind, nurturing and empathetic towards our kids actually makes them turn out to be the kind of adults most parents want to foster," the parent coach tells Bored Panda. Those who want to be 'good' dads, then, have to learn these skills themselves.
Well There Is This…
Toddler Dads, Put A Slide In Your Living Room In The Winter Time. Trust Me. It Allows Them To Climb And Burn Energy Without Going Outside In The Cold, And They Love It
Psa: Party City Announced It’s Closing And This Huge Inflatable Igloo Is 50 Percent Off. Do With This Info With Whatever You Need
When clients come to Mathern, for many of them, parenting itself isn't really the challenge. It's more often their own limitations in how they show up in relationships. "Our culture often limits boys and men in their relational development," he explains.
"This is the real problem for most of the men I work with. The exciting shift towards being an engaged father is that men are forced to develop the skills they didn't know before they became fathers. This is a cultural revolution because it is these cultural constraints that have maintained many of the challenges for women and children being marginalized in our society."
"Papa, I Want Rainbow Pancakes"
Me, A First Time Dad Watching My Newborn Sleep And Can't Tell If He's Alive
Saw Some Vandalism On A Parking Sign Today
Today, Millennial dads spend three times more time with their kids than their own fathers did. In Mathern's view, every new generation of dads shows up for their kids more and more. "Being in the protector/provider role is not just about making sure there is food on the table. For many dads (and this cuts across political lines), they want to be good fathers."
The Only Thing My Son Is Eating Is Peeled Bagels. Just Absurd. Thought I’d Share
Kiddo's First Time Trick Or Treating
Pro Dad Tip. Never Dress Up In Full Costume As A Children’s Character In Public
The reality is that many men who are fathers today weren't given the necessary skills to be good dads by their own fathers. "I think of my dad as a good father but he was limited by his own upbringing," Mathern gives an example. "I took his efforts and I'm trying to improve on how I show up for my two boys."
Dads! Do Not Sleep On Aldi. $200 For Two Weeks Of Food For A Family Of Four
Packing Away An Era Here Boys
“Nah Honey, I’m Not Going To Put Down The In-Ground Anchors. This Thing Is Like 700 Pounds, It Isn’t Going Anywhere” Famous Last Words
With masculinity becoming a more divisive topic in our culture, Mathern also worries that new lines of critique toward masculinity might get in the way of fathers connecting to their children. But he remains optimistic: "I'm still of the belief that fathers who feel a deep connection to their children are not going to shift out of that to be more stoic and detached. The Genie is out of the bottle, so to speak."
"I realize I have a limited view because the fathers that come to me are not the ones with more traditional parenting values," Mathern adds. "Still, I am quite positive about where fathering in our culture is currently going."
My Son Kept Saying “Elmo” In When He Was In The Bathroom…
The Battle Is Won, But The War Is Just Beginning
One Of My Favorite Gifts From My Daughter Haven't Taken It Off For 3 Years Now
As a daughter of an awesome and supportive dad, I can attest – having a present, emotionally mature father can be pretty dope. If you're a Panda dad, don't hesitate to share a snippet of life with your little cub(s) with us in the comments! And if you want to see more tear-jerkingly wholesome dads, check out our previous post about the Daddit subreddit right here!
For Those Of You Not Yet With Teenagers, You’ll Have This To Wake Up To Someday
For the love of all it never stops... no matter how much you reiterate, plead, beg... it just continues and you're waiting for them to leave for college just to be able to have a clean house again XD
She's About To Get Wrecked
Girls Underwear Is Over 50% More Expensive Than The Boy Equivalent. Absolutely Ridiculous
Am I Wrong To Be Annoyed By This?
I bought one of these for my daughters Dad 9 years ago and posted it on a funny pics app. I got a lot of stick for it but most thought it was funny, and her Dad thought it was hilarious 🤷🏻♀️ Depends on the person I suppose. I never once doubted his abilities as a Dad, he knew it was a joke so that's all that mattered I guess. Looking back now, I can see why some Dads would find it rude or upsetting, it's like it's saying Dad's are incompetent but I still see the funny side, and I would still find it funny if it said Mummy. Perhaps they should make one for each parent, make it fair 🤷🏻♀️
I Don't Need Maury To Tell Me Who The Father Is. No Denying He's My Son
I Built A 65' Boat In My Backyard For My 4 Boys
We Became The Meme Last Night
I Can Only Eat So Many 😮💨
When You’re Playing With Your Kids, And They Tell You That You Have To Go To Sleep
4:30 In The Morning With A 4 Week Old
For The Dads With A Snow Day
My 5yo Daughter Was A Costco Sample Lady For Halloween
Winter Break Is Here
I Know It’s Cheap Content But I Thought Girl Dad’s Would Get A Laugh Out Of This
I saw this and actually thought "This would be a game changer"
My Son Threw A Paper Airplane At Me And Told Me To Read It
My Baby Like To Sleep With His Leg In The Air For Some Reason
If You Want To Entertain Your Kids For Cheap
Cheap? Not nowadays 😂 Wish I'd kept mine from when I was younger
My 2 Year Old Daughter Is Obsessed With Blippi, So I Dressed Up As Him For Her Birthday Party! She Cried Happy Tears!
Some Last Minute Christmas Eve Document Forgery…
I Know You’ll Do Your Duty, Gentleman 🫡
It's 1am Christmas Morning, My Wife And I Just Finished Assembling This Bohemeth
Get Him A Tower, They Said. It Will Be Fun To Have Him Help In The Kitchen, They Said
I’ve Never Been More Proud
My Wife’s Car Died In A Parking Lot; She Ubered Home And I Went To Get It Started And I Get This Text
Seriously, What Do You Guys Do With All The Daycare Scribbles?
You Are Not Alone
Well, Gents. It Finally Happened To Me
Faith In Humanity Restored This Christmas, Thanks Daddit!
F*ck
The Songs That This Thing Plays Are Actually Pretty Good
Get A Toddler Tower
Home Depot Kids Workshops 2025 Schedule
Does Anyone Else Loathe Bottle Washing Then Sanitizing? There Must Be An Easier Way
I learned to not let them build up so much. I take them down to the sink and everytime something else needs washing up I do the bottle first and then the other things. Then I leave the bottles on the drainer until there is enough to fill the steriliser and then put that on. The bottles in the steriliser are good for 24 hours once opening the lid 👌🏻 That being said, I will be grateful when I no longer have to do the sterilising part 😂
Tonight My 8 Year Old Son Asked How Time We Will Have Together
Wfh Dads....kids Now Know When To Not Come In The Office
I Made A Mistake
So Many Birthday Parties
Wife: Alone I Don’t Have Time To Shower. Daddit:
I did this with mine too. Don't forget to put something on top or else your gonna learn how good a toddlers throwing arm is.