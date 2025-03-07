ADVERTISEMENT

In a world where many fathers are absent, growing up with one who enjoys fatherhood is a blessing. Although people often emphasize how many absent fathers there are in the U.S., this time, we're focusing on the ones who stay and enjoy it so much they almost shout it from the rooftops.

Today, we've got you a collection of the most wholesome dad posts from the Daddit subreddit. New dads, veteran dads, girl dads, boy dads, toddler dads ands dads to teens – you'll find all kinds of representation of fatherhood here. But with one thing in common: all heart melting and wholesome.

We've also reached out to parent coach for dads Bryce Mathern, LPC. He kindly agreed to tell Bored Panda more about how fathers are defying societal expectations more and more and how dads can fight misconceptions about fatherhood. Read his expert insights below!

More info: Wholehearted Dads | Facebook

#1

Due To Popular Demand, Here's The Painting By My 5yo

Sunset painting by a dad, showcasing a rewarding artistic expression with vibrant purple and orange hues.

Bruncvik Report

Gone are the days when fathers would sit on the sofa with a beer in their hand instead of playing with their kids. Today, dads are communicating with their kids beyond replying with that thumbs-up emoji only. Many want to be better fathers than the ones they had or didn't have at all.

In 2023, 83% percent of American dads told Pew that being a father is either the most important or one of the most important aspects of their identity. In that same survey, the dads said they prioritize honesty, ethics, and hard work as the most important traits to pass on to their children.
    #2

    Son’s Drawing Of “Safe”

    Child's drawing labeled as 'safe,' shared by a dad, depicting three smiling faces in bed.

    eohiggins Report

    #3

    This Highlights The Dad Responsibility

    Baby's hand gripping dad's finger, showcasing a tender moment of fatherhood and connection.

    Q-burt Report

    We reached out to a parent coach for dads Bryce Mathern, LPC, who helps men become more present and connected in their parenting efforts. According to him, there aren't many resources for dads who want to become better fathers. "I think that much of the parenting information out there is directed towards women and comes from women," he observes. "This often leaves out a clear understanding of how it is different for men in raising children."

    "For many moms, they are with their kids after having nurtured them In their bodies for nine months and have a much deeper cellular connection," Mathern notes. "This is a good thing because moms are often protective of their children. Dads offer more challenges and less safety for their kids' development," the parent coach explains.
    #4

    Annual Photo Follow Up

    Dad documenting years with daughter in hallway, showing the rewarding journey of fatherhood.

    Hohlraum Report

    #5

    Psa: Newborn Wraps

    Dad with baby wrapped in a gray carrier, showcasing the rewarding job of being a dad.

    Martin_TheRed Report

    #6

    When My First Son Was Born, I Asked My Dad For What He'd Learned -- His Advice: "Bring A Camera". Best Parenting Advice I've Gotten. Here's Four Years Of Dad-Camming The "Unimportant" Days

    Dads with kids in various heartwarming moments, highlighting the rewarding aspects of fatherhood through playful and caring interactions.

    Rahtigari Report

    oktopus1973 avatar
    oktopus
    oktopus
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My wife made me buy a fancy camera to record our newborn, but apart from the occasional "nice" s**t, 99% of the many photos we've taken were on our smartphones.

    Mathern clarifies that children need both protection and to be challenged, but says that there's this common misconception that dads are often not protective enough. "I get a sense that dads get represented as irresponsible or inattentive when in reality we often trust the capacity of our children to be safe and make good decisions," he explains.

    Indeed, that same Pew survey found that most fathers are more likely to feel judged for their parenting decisions than their spouses or partners. 

    Like in everything, there needs to be balance in our culture: both in parenting strategies, but in whose opinion, mom's or dad's, matters more, too. "I think this pull by moms and dads is healthy, but if the culture overemphasizes what moms feel it leads to a coddled child that is not able to spread their wings and take risks," Mathern explains.
    #7

    How Is She 6 Months And This Cool Already

    Child in white toy car by a Christmas tree, representing wholesome dad moments.

    GOLDTOOTHTATTOO Report

    #8

    My 2 Year Old's Insurance Won't Be Happy About This

    Child in a tan outfit and green boots looking at snow-covered playhouses in a forest.

    GreenEngrams Report

    #9

    How It Be

    Dad humor tweet about daycare expenses and viruses, highlighting the rewards and challenges of being a dad.

    daviddoel Report

    Mathern thinks that the role of a good father is to challenge his children and help them gain independence. "I think we see this in children, adolescents and young adults today. I believe kids need more challenges to feel their ability to land on their feet so to speak and build the confidence [so] that they can do things well. This is what good fathers do for their children."
    #10

    What Can My Fellow Papas Add?

    Wholesome dad tweet about humorous toddler truths, featuring a list of parenting insights and funny facts from a father's perspective.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    nicolewhite1993 avatar
    She who must not be named
    She who must not be named
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Santa, tooth fairy, easter bunny etc. My oldest is 9 and still believes and I'm dreading the day she finds out the truth. I know it won't be much longer 😭 But she's got a baby sister we can keep the magic alive for together 🥰

    #11

    Sooo Many Questions

    Yoda tired, caption humorously relates parenting to answering endless questions. Wholesome dad moments.

    VHSDVDBLURAY4K Report

    #12

    My Wife Normally Writes Notes For Our Daughter’s School Lunch. Since My Wife’s Away For Work, My Daughter Has Been Worried That “Dad’s Just Going To Draw A Stick Person.” Jokes On Her: I’m Going To Draw A Shit Tonne Of Stick People!

    Drawing of stick figures on red paper with the phrase "You're one in a million!" written below, highlighting a dad's sentiment.

    SleepWouldBeNice Report

    Although cultural attitudes about what a good father is have shifted dramatically in the past decades, there's still a long way to go. Mathern says that the engaged father 'movement' is currently 'under the radar.' "There is still a lot of intolerance against men who want to be better dads," he observes. "The societal pushback says men who nurture and care for their children are effeminate or lacking in real masculinity."

    #13

    Ok To Gift This To My Brother?

    Book cover of "There Are Dads Way Worse Than You" by Glenn Boozan with a comedic illustration of fatherhood.

    PowerEducational9278 Report

    #14

    My Son Has Been Begging For A Playstation Despite Behavior That Warrants Coal. Now I Have The Opportunity To The Funniest, Meanest Thing Ever

    PlayStation-themed alarm clock in a retail package, resembling a gaming controller.

    Philbertthefishy Report

    #15

    Happy "Wrapping Speakers In Cotton Eve" To All Who Celebrate

    Toy car with open orange shell on wooden floor, showcasing DIY repair by a dad, highlighting the rewards of fatherhood.

    DCisforBoners Report

    But Mathern sees more and more dads who want to push back against these societal constraints. They do it because they want to do right by their children. "There is a lot of information out there about parenting but the main gist of it is that being kind, nurturing and empathetic towards our kids actually makes them turn out to be the kind of adults most parents want to foster," the parent coach tells Bored Panda. Those who want to be 'good' dads, then, have to learn these skills themselves.

    #16

    Well There Is This…

    Text from a dad humorously comparing toddlers to Pokémon, highlighting funny parenting insights.

    SirRipOliver Report

    #17

    Toddler Dads, Put A Slide In Your Living Room In The Winter Time. Trust Me. It Allows Them To Climb And Burn Energy Without Going Outside In The Cold, And They Love It

    Child playing on a small indoor slide, colorful toys around, highlighting a wholesome moment in parenting.

    Greatoutdoors1985 Report

    #18

    Psa: Party City Announced It’s Closing And This Huge Inflatable Igloo Is 50 Percent Off. Do With This Info With Whatever You Need

    Inflatable igloo with colorful lights in a cozy living room, showcasing the rewarding job of being a dad.

    Yo_Dawg_Pet_The_Cat Report

    When clients come to Mathern, for many of them, parenting itself isn't really the challenge. It's more often their own limitations in how they show up in relationships. "Our culture often limits boys and men in their relational development," he explains.

    "This is the real problem for most of the men I work with. The exciting shift towards being an engaged father is that men are forced to develop the skills they didn't know before they became fathers. This is a cultural revolution because it is these cultural constraints that have maintained many of the challenges for women and children being marginalized in our society."

    #19

    "Papa, I Want Rainbow Pancakes"

    Rainbow-colored pancake in a frying pan, showcasing a dad's creativity in cooking for his children.

    QbDYeqzUUiw Report

    #20

    Me, A First Time Dad Watching My Newborn Sleep And Can't Tell If He's Alive

    A stick figure poking something with text: "C'mon, do something," illustrating a dad's humorous moment.

    40ozT0Freedom Report

    #21

    Saw Some Vandalism On A Parking Sign Today

    Sign on brick wall reading "New Mom or Dad," highlighting rewarding job of being a dad.

    hoguemr Report

    Today, Millennial dads spend three times more time with their kids than their own fathers did. In Mathern's view, every new generation of dads shows up for their kids more and more. "Being in the protector/provider role is not just about making sure there is food on the table. For many dads (and this cuts across political lines), they want to be good fathers."
    #22

    The Only Thing My Son Is Eating Is Peeled Bagels. Just Absurd. Thought I’d Share

    Bread peeled like a fruit held in hand, with a blue tablet nearby, showcasing dad creativity in a wholesome setting.

    babyfootstink Report

    #23

    Kiddo's First Time Trick Or Treating

    Child in a blue dinosaur costume holding a pumpkin bucket, standing at a blue door during Halloween.

    Appropriate_Car2462 Report

    #24

    Pro Dad Tip. Never Dress Up In Full Costume As A Children’s Character In Public

    Dads bonding dressed in fun costumes with kids at a park, showcasing the rewarding job of being a father.

    Technical-Web-2922 Report

    The reality is that many men who are fathers today weren't given the necessary skills to be good dads by their own fathers. "I think of my dad as a good father but he was limited by his own upbringing," Mathern gives an example. "I took his efforts and I'm trying to improve on how I show up for my two boys."
    #25

    Dads! Do Not Sleep On Aldi. $200 For Two Weeks Of Food For A Family Of Four

    Shopping cart filled with groceries, held receipt totals $201.09, showcasing the rewarding job of being a dad.

    mitchsurp Report

    #26

    Packing Away An Era Here Boys

    Colorful children's toys in a box on a carpet, including a musical toy with numbers and animal images.

    AntThrash Report

    #27

    “Nah Honey, I’m Not Going To Put Down The In-Ground Anchors. This Thing Is Like 700 Pounds, It Isn’t Going Anywhere” Famous Last Words

    Fallen wooden playground equipment on grass, illustrating the rewarding aspects of being a dad.

    AlexanderTox Report

    With masculinity becoming a more divisive topic in our culture, Mathern also worries that new lines of critique toward masculinity might get in the way of fathers connecting to their children. But he remains optimistic: "I'm still of the belief that fathers who feel a deep connection to their children are not going to shift out of that to be more stoic and detached. The Genie is out of the bottle, so to speak."

    "I realize I have a limited view because the fathers that come to me are not the ones with more traditional parenting values," Mathern adds. "Still, I am quite positive about where fathering in our culture is currently going."
    #28

    My Son Kept Saying “Elmo” In When He Was In The Bathroom…

    A basket with two toilet rolls and a container, resembling a playful face, showcasing dad's creativity.

    ShoJoATX Report

    #29

    The Battle Is Won, But The War Is Just Beginning

    A frog in a suit humorously talks about his son using the potty, highlighting rewarding dad moments.

    SkyGuy182 Report

    #30

    One Of My Favorite Gifts From My Daughter Haven't Taken It Off For 3 Years Now

    Beaded bracelet with colorful letters spelling "World Best Mediocre Dad" on a beige surface.

    Sangwienerous Report

    As a daughter of an awesome and supportive dad, I can attest – having a present, emotionally mature father can be pretty dope. If you're a Panda dad, don't hesitate to share a snippet of life with your little cub(s) with us in the comments! And if you want to see more tear-jerkingly wholesome dads, check out our previous post about the Daddit subreddit right here!

    #31

    For Those Of You Not Yet With Teenagers, You’ll Have This To Wake Up To Someday

    Dad prepares Grilled Chicken burritos on a kitchen counter, showcasing the rewarding moments of fatherhood.

    El_Mec Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For the love of all it never stops... no matter how much you reiterate, plead, beg... it just continues and you're waiting for them to leave for college just to be able to have a clean house again XD

    #32

    She's About To Get Wrecked

    Dad holding Magic: The Gathering cards while baby plays in the background, capturing the rewarding moments of fatherhood.

    chakra-SUPREME Report

    #33

    Girls Underwear Is Over 50% More Expensive Than The Boy Equivalent. Absolutely Ridiculous

    "Paw Patrol kids' briefs on display, promoting the rewarding experience of being a dad."

    PreschoolBoole Report

    #34

    Am I Wrong To Be Annoyed By This?

    Baby bodysuit with "OK Daddy You Got This!" text, highlighting a dad's rewarding role.

    StockmanBaxter Report

    nicolewhite1993 avatar
    She who must not be named
    She who must not be named
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bought one of these for my daughters Dad 9 years ago and posted it on a funny pics app. I got a lot of stick for it but most thought it was funny, and her Dad thought it was hilarious 🤷🏻‍♀️ Depends on the person I suppose. I never once doubted his abilities as a Dad, he knew it was a joke so that's all that mattered I guess. Looking back now, I can see why some Dads would find it rude or upsetting, it's like it's saying Dad's are incompetent but I still see the funny side, and I would still find it funny if it said Mummy. Perhaps they should make one for each parent, make it fair 🤷🏻‍♀️

    #35

    I Don't Need Maury To Tell Me Who The Father Is. No Denying He's My Son

    Smiling toddlers, one in a plaid shirt, the other in a vest, showcasing the rewarding joy of being a dad.

    i_cwood Report

    #36

    I Built A 65' Boat In My Backyard For My 4 Boys

    A backyard with a large wooden playground ship, surrounded by trees and grass, showcasing a dad's rewarding creativity.

    zunbrun Report

    #37

    We Became The Meme Last Night

    Kids dressed as Spider-Man on a lawn, with a parent watching nearby, illustrating a wholesome dad moment.

    jollyreaper2112 Report

    #38

    I Can Only Eat So Many 😮‍💨

    Toy ice cream set on a table with a decorated Christmas tree in the background; showcasing rewarding dad moments.

    nateb4 Report

    #39

    When You’re Playing With Your Kids, And They Tell You That You Have To Go To Sleep

    Man in a tuxedo holding a glass of olives, captioned "Don't mind if I do," illustrating a wholesome dad moment.

    Shtin219 Report

    #40

    4:30 In The Morning With A 4 Week Old

    Google search showing famous only children, highlighted in search results.

    Otto__Zone Report

    #41

    For The Dads With A Snow Day

    Father bonding with child in a comic strip, illustrating a dad's rewarding role in parenting.

    a_microbear Report

    #42

    My 5yo Daughter Was A Costco Sample Lady For Halloween

    Child dressed as Costco sample employee, smiling with tray of candies, highlighting the rewarding job of being a dad.

    justintevya Report

    #43

    Winter Break Is Here

    Woman humorously questioning what to do with kids during school break, highlighting the rewarding job of being a dad.

    HardlySporting Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    I Know It’s Cheap Content But I Thought Girl Dad’s Would Get A Laugh Out Of This

    Dad humor with a huge toilet roll holder installation, captioned humorously about having a wife and two daughters.

    Simon_the_Great Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw this and actually thought "This would be a game changer"

    #45

    My Son Threw A Paper Airplane At Me And Told Me To Read It

    Child's drawing of a pyramid labeled "poop," showcasing the rewarding job of being a dad through humor and creativity.

    CzechCzar Report

    #46

    My Baby Like To Sleep With His Leg In The Air For Some Reason

    Baby comfortably sitting in a car seat with a raised leg, showing a wholesome dad moment.

    New_Fry Report

    #47

    If You Want To Entertain Your Kids For Cheap

    Colorful marble run toy set showing intricate design and structure, ideal for dads to play and bond with their children.

    limeboi148 Report

    nicolewhite1993 avatar
    She who must not be named
    She who must not be named
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cheap? Not nowadays 😂 Wish I'd kept mine from when I was younger

    #48

    My 2 Year Old Daughter Is Obsessed With Blippi, So I Dressed Up As Him For Her Birthday Party! She Cried Happy Tears!

    Man in bright outfit with orange beret, glasses, and suspenders, showcasing joy and expressing the rewarding role of being a dad.

    SavionJWright Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was thinking Samual L Jackson for a minute there.

    #49

    Some Last Minute Christmas Eve Document Forgery…

    Letter from Santa to Emily, expressing appreciation and confirming goodness, showcasing rewarding moments of being a dad.

    0x00900 Report

    #50

    I Know You’ll Do Your Duty, Gentleman 🫡

    Dad humor meme: family laughing while dad stands behind, ready with a trash bag.

    Dharma_Plum Report

    #51

    It's 1am Christmas Morning, My Wife And I Just Finished Assembling This Bohemeth

    Loft bed with climbing wall and rope, showcasing a dad's rewarding creativity in making a fun play area for kids.

    grhollo Report

    #52

    Get Him A Tower, They Said. It Will Be Fun To Have Him Help In The Kitchen, They Said

    Spilled liquid in a kitchen with a toddler step stool, showing a light-hearted dad moment in parenting.

    DomeTrain54 Report

    #53

    I’ve Never Been More Proud

    A child holding a beverage can with a large laughing emoji over their face, highlighting a humorous dad moment.

    the_busta_25 Report

    #54

    My Wife’s Car Died In A Parking Lot; She Ubered Home And I Went To Get It Started And I Get This Text

    Text message from a child expressing love and missing their dad, showing that being a dad is rewarding.

    casedawgz Report

    #55

    Seriously, What Do You Guys Do With All The Daycare Scribbles?

    Toddler proudly showing colorful drawings, referencing the rewarding role of being a dad through humor.

    DoctorPoopMD Report

    #56

    You Are Not Alone

    Messy playroom filled with toys, showcasing the rewarding chaos of being a dad.

    gunsmitten Report

    #57

    Well, Gents. It Finally Happened To Me

    Toolbox and dryer repair parts on a washing machine, illustrating the rewarding job of being a dad.

    Kalabajooie Report

    #58

    Faith In Humanity Restored This Christmas, Thanks Daddit!

    Wholesome dad moments: a festive Christmas tree with gifts labeled from dad, showcasing love and joy.

    i_am_the_koi Report

    #59

    F*ck

    Stuffed fox on a chair with text about parenting challenges.

    papajbird Report

    #60

    The Songs That This Thing Plays Are Actually Pretty Good

    Colorful toy piano with animal designs on keys, used by dads to create rewarding playtime moments.

    GreemBeemz Report

    #61

    Get A Toddler Tower

    Dad and child baking together in the kitchen, illustrating the joy of being a dad.

    BlueHorseshoe00 Report

    #62

    Home Depot Kids Workshops 2025 Schedule

    Home improvement craft calendar with DIY projects for kids, featuring designs like Birdy Buffet and Valentine Candy Box.

    B1naryBl00d Report

    #63

    Does Anyone Else Loathe Bottle Washing Then Sanitizing? There Must Be An Easier Way

    Clean baby bottles soaking in a tub, showcasing the rewarding duties of being a dad.

    RDRNR3 Report

    nicolewhite1993 avatar
    She who must not be named
    She who must not be named
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I learned to not let them build up so much. I take them down to the sink and everytime something else needs washing up I do the bottle first and then the other things. Then I leave the bottles on the drainer until there is enough to fill the steriliser and then put that on. The bottles in the steriliser are good for 24 hours once opening the lid 👌🏻 That being said, I will be grateful when I no longer have to do the sterilising part 😂

    #64

    Tonight My 8 Year Old Son Asked How Time We Will Have Together

    Infographic showing parent time, highlighting the significance of being a dad as a rewarding role throughout life.

    IManageTacoBell Report

    #65

    Wfh Dads....kids Now Know When To Not Come In The Office

    Door with an "On Air" sign, showcasing a dad's dedication to creating a special home environment.

    col18 Report

    #66

    I Made A Mistake

    Text messages from a dad to family about a parenting mishap with a child scootering around.

    Other_Trouble_3252 Report

    #67

    So Many Birthday Parties

    Man humorously expressing surprise at the high number of birthday parties for his preschooler, highlighting dad experiences.

    feckinpiece Report

    #68

    Wife: Alone I Don’t Have Time To Shower. Daddit:

    Baby in a playpen in bathroom, showcasing a dad's creative childcare solution.

    betogess Report

    eva-katherinesmith avatar
    Kitty Smith
    Kitty Smith
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did this with mine too. Don't forget to put something on top or else your gonna learn how good a toddlers throwing arm is.

