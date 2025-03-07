We've also reached out to parent coach for dads Bryce Mathern, LPC. He kindly agreed to tell Bored Panda more about how fathers are defying societal expectations more and more and how dads can fight misconceptions about fatherhood. Read his expert insights below!

Today, we've got you a collection of the most wholesome dad posts from the Daddit subreddit . New dads, veteran dads, girl dads, boy dads, toddler dads ands dads to teens – you'll find all kinds of representation of fatherhood here. But with one thing in common: all heart melting and wholesome.

In a world where many fathers are absent, growing up with one who enjoys fatherhood is a blessing. Although people often emphasize how many absent fathers there are in the U.S., this time, we're focusing on the ones who stay and enjoy it so much they almost shout it from the rooftops.

#1 Due To Popular Demand, Here's The Painting By My 5yo Share icon

Gone are the days when fathers would sit on the sofa with a beer in their hand instead of playing with their kids. Today, dads are communicating with their kids beyond replying with that thumbs-up emoji only. Many want to be better fathers than the ones they had or didn't have at all. In 2023, 83% percent of American dads told Pew that being a father is either the most important or one of the most important aspects of their identity. In that same survey, the dads said they prioritize honesty, ethics, and hard work as the most important traits to pass on to their children.

#2 Son’s Drawing Of “Safe” Share icon

#3 This Highlights The Dad Responsibility Share icon

We reached out to a parent coach for dads Bryce Mathern, LPC, who helps men become more present and connected in their parenting efforts. According to him, there aren't many resources for dads who want to become better fathers. "I think that much of the parenting information out there is directed towards women and comes from women," he observes. "This often leaves out a clear understanding of how it is different for men in raising children." ADVERTISEMENT "For many moms, they are with their kids after having nurtured them In their bodies for nine months and have a much deeper cellular connection," Mathern notes. "This is a good thing because moms are often protective of their children. Dads offer more challenges and less safety for their kids' development," the parent coach explains.

#4 Annual Photo Follow Up Share icon

#5 Psa: Newborn Wraps Share icon

#6 When My First Son Was Born, I Asked My Dad For What He'd Learned -- His Advice: "Bring A Camera". Best Parenting Advice I've Gotten. Here's Four Years Of Dad-Camming The "Unimportant" Days Share icon

Mathern clarifies that children need both protection and to be challenged, but says that there's this common misconception that dads are often not protective enough. "I get a sense that dads get represented as irresponsible or inattentive when in reality we often trust the capacity of our children to be safe and make good decisions," he explains. ADVERTISEMENT Indeed, that same Pew survey found that most fathers are more likely to feel judged for their parenting decisions than their spouses or partners. Like in everything, there needs to be balance in our culture: both in parenting strategies, but in whose opinion, mom's or dad's, matters more, too. "I think this pull by moms and dads is healthy, but if the culture overemphasizes what moms feel it leads to a coddled child that is not able to spread their wings and take risks," Mathern explains.

#7 How Is She 6 Months And This Cool Already Share icon

#8 My 2 Year Old's Insurance Won't Be Happy About This Share icon

#9 How It Be Share icon

Mathern thinks that the role of a good father is to challenge his children and help them gain independence. "I think we see this in children, adolescents and young adults today. I believe kids need more challenges to feel their ability to land on their feet so to speak and build the confidence [so] that they can do things well. This is what good fathers do for their children."

#10 What Can My Fellow Papas Add? Share icon

#11 Sooo Many Questions Share icon

#12 My Wife Normally Writes Notes For Our Daughter’s School Lunch. Since My Wife’s Away For Work, My Daughter Has Been Worried That “Dad’s Just Going To Draw A Stick Person.” Jokes On Her: I’m Going To Draw A Shit Tonne Of Stick People! Share icon

#13 Ok To Gift This To My Brother? Share icon

#14 My Son Has Been Begging For A Playstation Despite Behavior That Warrants Coal. Now I Have The Opportunity To The Funniest, Meanest Thing Ever Share icon

#15 Happy "Wrapping Speakers In Cotton Eve" To All Who Celebrate Share icon

#16 Well There Is This… Share icon

#17 Toddler Dads, Put A Slide In Your Living Room In The Winter Time. Trust Me. It Allows Them To Climb And Burn Energy Without Going Outside In The Cold, And They Love It Share icon

#18 Psa: Party City Announced It’s Closing And This Huge Inflatable Igloo Is 50 Percent Off. Do With This Info With Whatever You Need Share icon

#19 "Papa, I Want Rainbow Pancakes" Share icon

#20 Me, A First Time Dad Watching My Newborn Sleep And Can't Tell If He's Alive Share icon

#21 Saw Some Vandalism On A Parking Sign Today Share icon

Today, Millennial dads spend three times more time with their kids than their own fathers did. In Mathern's view, every new generation of dads shows up for their kids more and more. "Being in the protector/provider role is not just about making sure there is food on the table. For many dads (and this cuts across political lines), they want to be good fathers."

#22 The Only Thing My Son Is Eating Is Peeled Bagels. Just Absurd. Thought I’d Share Share icon

#23 Kiddo's First Time Trick Or Treating Share icon

#24 Pro Dad Tip. Never Dress Up In Full Costume As A Children’s Character In Public Share icon

The reality is that many men who are fathers today weren't given the necessary skills to be good dads by their own fathers. "I think of my dad as a good father but he was limited by his own upbringing," Mathern gives an example. "I took his efforts and I'm trying to improve on how I show up for my two boys."

#25 Dads! Do Not Sleep On Aldi. $200 For Two Weeks Of Food For A Family Of Four Share icon

#26 Packing Away An Era Here Boys Share icon

#27 “Nah Honey, I’m Not Going To Put Down The In-Ground Anchors. This Thing Is Like 700 Pounds, It Isn’t Going Anywhere” Famous Last Words Share icon

With masculinity becoming a more divisive topic in our culture, Mathern also worries that new lines of critique toward masculinity might get in the way of fathers connecting to their children. But he remains optimistic: "I'm still of the belief that fathers who feel a deep connection to their children are not going to shift out of that to be more stoic and detached. The Genie is out of the bottle, so to speak." ADVERTISEMENT "I realize I have a limited view because the fathers that come to me are not the ones with more traditional parenting values," Mathern adds. "Still, I am quite positive about where fathering in our culture is currently going."

#28 My Son Kept Saying “Elmo” In When He Was In The Bathroom… Share icon

#29 The Battle Is Won, But The War Is Just Beginning Share icon

#30 One Of My Favorite Gifts From My Daughter Haven't Taken It Off For 3 Years Now Share icon

#31 For Those Of You Not Yet With Teenagers, You’ll Have This To Wake Up To Someday Share icon

#32 She's About To Get Wrecked Share icon

#33 Girls Underwear Is Over 50% More Expensive Than The Boy Equivalent. Absolutely Ridiculous Share icon

#34 Am I Wrong To Be Annoyed By This? Share icon

#35 I Don't Need Maury To Tell Me Who The Father Is. No Denying He's My Son Share icon

#36 I Built A 65' Boat In My Backyard For My 4 Boys Share icon

#37 We Became The Meme Last Night Share icon

#38 I Can Only Eat So Many 😮‍💨 Share icon

#39 When You’re Playing With Your Kids, And They Tell You That You Have To Go To Sleep Share icon

#40 4:30 In The Morning With A 4 Week Old Share icon

#41 For The Dads With A Snow Day Share icon

#42 My 5yo Daughter Was A Costco Sample Lady For Halloween Share icon

#43 Winter Break Is Here Share icon

#44 I Know It’s Cheap Content But I Thought Girl Dad’s Would Get A Laugh Out Of This Share icon

#45 My Son Threw A Paper Airplane At Me And Told Me To Read It Share icon

#46 My Baby Like To Sleep With His Leg In The Air For Some Reason Share icon

#47 If You Want To Entertain Your Kids For Cheap Share icon

#48 My 2 Year Old Daughter Is Obsessed With Blippi, So I Dressed Up As Him For Her Birthday Party! She Cried Happy Tears! Share icon

#49 Some Last Minute Christmas Eve Document Forgery… Share icon

#50 I Know You’ll Do Your Duty, Gentleman 🫡 Share icon

#51 It's 1am Christmas Morning, My Wife And I Just Finished Assembling This Bohemeth Share icon

#52 Get Him A Tower, They Said. It Will Be Fun To Have Him Help In The Kitchen, They Said Share icon

#53 I’ve Never Been More Proud Share icon

#54 My Wife’s Car Died In A Parking Lot; She Ubered Home And I Went To Get It Started And I Get This Text Share icon

#55 Seriously, What Do You Guys Do With All The Daycare Scribbles? Share icon

#56 You Are Not Alone Share icon

#57 Well, Gents. It Finally Happened To Me Share icon

#58 Faith In Humanity Restored This Christmas, Thanks Daddit! Share icon

#60 The Songs That This Thing Plays Are Actually Pretty Good Share icon

#61 Get A Toddler Tower Share icon

#62 Home Depot Kids Workshops 2025 Schedule Share icon

#63 Does Anyone Else Loathe Bottle Washing Then Sanitizing? There Must Be An Easier Way Share icon

#64 Tonight My 8 Year Old Son Asked How Time We Will Have Together Share icon

#65 Wfh Dads....kids Now Know When To Not Come In The Office Share icon

#66 I Made A Mistake Share icon

#67 So Many Birthday Parties Share icon