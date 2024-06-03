ADVERTISEMENT

Most men aspire to be dads, Pew research suggests. Even though parenthood is often challenging and takes a toll on parents, this doesn’t stop the majority of them from feeling excited about the prospect of it. For some, this joy continues long after welcoming a new life into the world, proving that being a dad is completely worth it.

Just take a look at these fathers from the awesome “Daddit” community, who share their proudest moments and the rewards of being in such a role. Scroll down to see the most wholesome and silly pictures, showing us just how gratifying fatherhood really can be.

#1

Saw This In Another Sub And Struck Me As A Good Idea. Thought I’d Share Here

Saw This In Another Sub And Struck Me As A Good Idea. Thought I'd Share Here

livefast6221 Report

davidlong_1 avatar
Manana Man
Manana Man
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife and I have a version of this. Everybody has those occasions when they can't find a good escape.

#2

Our Princess Gets Discharged Tomorrow! She Had Her First Round Of Chemo Tuesday And Rocked It. We Also Found Out Yesterday Her Spinal Tap Showed Zero Signs Of Cancer In Her Spinal Cord And Brain

Our Princess Gets Discharged Tomorrow! She Had Her First Round Of Chemo Tuesday And Rocked It. We Also Found Out Yesterday Her Spinal Tap Showed Zero Signs Of Cancer In Her Spinal Cord And Brain

WantedDadorAlive Report

#3

An Accidental Home Birth! (Full Story In Comments)

An Accidental Home Birth! (Full Story In Comments)

3.5 weeks early, we were not expecting it. Especially after 2 late babies. Contractions were too short, assumed they were Braxton Hicks (pre-contractions leading up to the real ones)…. Right up until it was too late. I think we have a couple of hours so I’m packing bags as she yells at me to call 911. Yep, we’ve got a head.
On the line with dispatch, we threw clean towels down in the bathtub and I’m helping her breathe and focus while she starts to push. Two pushes. That’s it. This kid knew it was his time. So yeah, we’re delivering a baby in a bathtub as we waited on EMS. I’m walking through a worst case checklist— if the sac doesn’t rupture do I sterilize some scissors with rubbing alcohol? How quickly can I clear an airway? Bulb syringe? Heaven forbid the cord is wrapped …Y’all it was the smoothest birth we could have asked for. Color was great, I flipped him over and thumped/rubbed his back— he coughed up the fluid and started crying right away. We had about 10 minutes alone with him wrapped in a towel to just take in whatever the fk just happened. It was beautiful.
EMS arrives, it’s a lot of large mustachioed firemen who had never been on a childbirth call… but they at least clamped and cut the cord and took my wife in an ambulance while I followed. Absolute miracle… our amateur APGAR assessment was like a 9 and SAT levels 100 when we got admitted. An ounce shy of 6lbs— he’s doing great.

wtharmon25 Report

#4

Today Marks My Last Day Working Out Of Town In The Oilfields. I've Carried My Daughter's Sock Everyday To Remind Me Why I Was Sacrificing Time Away From Her

Today Marks My Last Day Working Out Of Town In The Oilfields. I've Carried My Daughter's Sock Everyday To Remind Me Why I Was Sacrificing Time Away From Her

havik09 Report

#5

I Let My 6yr Old Choose The Shower Curtain

I Let My 6yr Old Choose The Shower Curtain

Enough-Ad3818 Report

simperium avatar
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your 6 year old should get more involved in your house.

#6

Fixed The Branding On The Baby’s Bathtub

Fixed The Branding On The Baby's Bathtub

Sirbrianpeppers Report

#7

My Daughter Is Officially In Remission! We Have A Long Few Years Ahead To Keep The Cancer At Bay, But It's Working!

My Daughter Is Officially In Remission! We Have A Long Few Years Ahead To Keep The Cancer At Bay, But It's Working!

hajawr12 Report

#8

7 Years, Many Miscarries, And 1 Stillborn, I'm Finally A Dad

7 Years, Many Miscarries, And 1 Stillborn, I'm Finally A Dad

Cptsnuggles21 Report

#9

My Daughter Yelled For Me To Come Quick Because The “Toilet Is Smoking!”

My Daughter Yelled For Me To Come Quick Because The "Toilet Is Smoking!"

Echo_Red Report

#10

How I Eat Candy Around My Kids

How I Eat Candy Around My Kids

No_Brilliant_638 Report

the_true_opifex avatar
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once made the stupid mistake of giving my small nephew a strawberry lollipop (my sister's favourite), and telling him to give it to his mum. He did indeed take it straight to her... so she could remove the wrapper for him. Whereupon he promptly ate it.

#11

Excellent Dadding Spotted In The Wild

Excellent Dadding Spotted In The Wild

S_Insley_H Report

#12

This Is Me

This Is Me

drawntosenia Report

#13

Thanks, Apple. I’ll Let Her Know

Thanks, Apple. I'll Let Her Know

Parelius Report

#14

The Adoption Is Final! Welcome Home Baby Girl, Welcome To Forever!

The Adoption Is Final! Welcome Home Baby Girl, Welcome To Forever!

ChrisHammer94 Report

#15

"Put This On Reddit And He’ll Be A Meme In 24 Hours"

"Put This On Reddit And He'll Be A Meme In 24 Hours"

pesqules Report

firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fire: my problems Kid with too small a watering can: me, trying to fix everything

#16

18 Weeks Old, Got Her First Prosthetic. Happy To Be Part Of The Club!

18 Weeks Old, Got Her First Prosthetic. Happy To Be Part Of The Club!

[deleted] Report

#17

I Lol’d So Hard When I Opened This Changing Table

I Lol'd So Hard When I Opened This Changing Table

BaldingAndLovingIt Report

#18

6-Yo Daughter Wanted To Type On My Laptop. After I Got Her To Bed, I Opened It Up To Find This

6-Yo Daughter Wanted To Type On My Laptop. After I Got Her To Bed, I Opened It Up To Find This

aerorich Report

#19

Hey Dads! I Went Back To School With My Son. We Just Graduated With Engineering Degrees!

Hey Dads! I Went Back To School With My Son. We Just Graduated With Engineering Degrees!

mkrjoe Report

#20

Lpt: Remember To Keep Emergency Outfits Stashed In All Of Your Vehicles

Lpt: Remember To Keep Emergency Outfits Stashed In All Of Your Vehicles

Coelrom Report

#21

My Wife Bought A Grey Canopy For Our Daughter's Stroller And I Could Not Resist The Temptation To Recreate The Rhino Scene From Ace Ventura For Her 1 Month Birthday Pics

My Wife Bought A Grey Canopy For Our Daughter's Stroller And I Could Not Resist The Temptation To Recreate The Rhino Scene From Ace Ventura For Her 1 Month Birthday Pics

zombiechuck01 Report

#22

My Wife Found My AirPods

My Wife Found My AirPods

libovness Report

#23

Well I Finally Finished It Solo. The Slide Made Me Angry But My Kid Loves It So

Well I Finally Finished It Solo. The Slide Made Me Angry But My Kid Loves It So

ragingseaturtle Report

#24

You Love To See It

You Love To See It

skuzzlebutt420 Report

#25

This Got Me 10 Minutes Of Laying Down Time

This Got Me 10 Minutes Of Laying Down Time

AAMeye Report

#26

I'm 38

I'm 38

freefergi Report

#27

That 1% Chance Baby Made It Home And Into My Arms! We Couldn't Be Happier

That 1% Chance Baby Made It Home And Into My Arms! We Couldn't Be Happier

Lonogg Report

#28

The Daycare Struggle

The Daycare Struggle

beermecaptn Report

#29

"I'll Add It To The List Of Other Things To Watch But Will Never Get To I Guess..."

"I'll Add It To The List Of Other Things To Watch But Will Never Get To I Guess..."

Throne0fBlood Report

#30

Little Man Is Cooler Than I Ever Will Be

Little Man Is Cooler Than I Ever Will Be

wreckupotamus Report

#31

I Have To Brag Because I'm So Damn Proud Of Her

I Have To Brag Because I'm So Damn Proud Of Her

gorillagargoyle Report

#32

Son's First Dental Visit And He Looks Ready To Drop A Mix Tape

Son's First Dental Visit And He Looks Ready To Drop A Mix Tape

jollyreaper2112 Report

hayley-im avatar
Mashmelo
Mashmelo
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'm a two-year-old, at the dentist today, Tiny teeth check, got the plaque on display. Bright lights, big chair, kinda scary in a way, But I’m brave, I’m bold, ain't no tears in the fray.

#33

After 2 Years Of Being A Foster I Am Now A Full Fledged Legal Daddy

After 2 Years Of Being A Foster I Am Now A Full Fledged Legal Daddy

crxdc0113 Report

#34

I Just Delivered Our Baby In The Backseat Of The Car

I Just Delivered Our Baby In The Backseat Of The Car

SwedishDrummer Report

#35

My Wife Helped A Couple Become Fathers And Delivered Last Thursday

My Wife Helped A Couple Become Fathers And Delivered Last Thursday

benstrikesback Report

#36

First Time She's Fallen Asleep Against My Chest. I Love Her So Much

First Time She's Fallen Asleep Against My Chest. I Love Her So Much

mrprincepercy Report

#37

The Worst Game Of Charades

The Worst Game Of Charades

DukeMacManus Report

#38

Unsure If Any Fellow Dads Here Are Celebrating, But Happy World Down Syndrome Day From My Family To Yours 💛💙

Unsure If Any Fellow Dads Here Are Celebrating, But Happy World Down Syndrome Day From My Family To Yours 💛💙

TheDreamLightDude Report

#39

For All The Dads..you're Not Alone

For All The Dads..you're Not Alone

Celt9782 Report

#40

I Built A Playground For My Kid. Bonus Back Pain For Me

I Built A Playground For My Kid. Bonus Back Pain For Me

dangerz Report

#41

I Think This Is The Best Picture I've Ever Got ❤️ My Boy Is 3 1/2 My Girl Is 5 Weeks 😍

I Think This Is The Best Picture I've Ever Got ❤️ My Boy Is 3 1/2 My Girl Is 5 Weeks 😍

R4TTIUS Report

#42

I’d Say Year 1 Was A Success…

I'd Say Year 1 Was A Success…

WLeeHubbard Report

#43

Based On A True Story

Based On A True Story

OrdoExterminatus Report

#44

He Asked For Me Tonight!

He Asked For Me Tonight!

BigYonsan Report

#45

Dave Grohl, Fellow Father

Dave Grohl, Fellow Father

cotastrophy17 Report

#46

*laugh/Cries In Dad

*laugh/Cries In Dad

state_issued Report

goes-bart84 avatar
Bart
Bart
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they will slowly get replaced by kids bikes and lawn toys! Probably one of the most relatable posts in years on BP...

#47

My Dad Was Never The Most Emotional Or Forthcoming Person. He’s Older Now And Has Changed His Ways Slightly. I Found His In A Folder Of His Old Stuff Today. ❤️

My Dad Was Never The Most Emotional Or Forthcoming Person. He's Older Now And Has Changed His Ways Slightly. I Found His In A Folder Of His Old Stuff Today. ❤️

kballs Report

#48

My Guy Was Headed From The Hospital To The Parking Lot Fully Loaded. Godspeed, Unknown New Dad

My Guy Was Headed From The Hospital To The Parking Lot Fully Loaded. Godspeed, Unknown New Dad

runsanditspaidfor Report

#49

My Son Graduated From Middle School Yesterday! I'm Very Proud Of Him, And I Know His Mom Looking Down At Him Proud Of Him, Now He A Step Closer To The Big League!! It's Hard Raising A Kid In Today's Time But I'm A Oldschool Parent Think God, So He Going To Be Great!! 🙏🏾💜💪🏾

My Son Graduated From Middle School Yesterday! I'm Very Proud Of Him, And I Know His Mom Looking Down At Him Proud Of Him, Now He A Step Closer To The Big League!! It's Hard Raising A Kid In Today's Time But I'm A Oldschool Parent Think God, So He Going To Be Great!! 🙏🏾💜💪🏾

JoJoTheGemini80 Report

#50

This Is My Boy N. He Might Not Look It, But Is 25. He Has Nonverbal Autism. Shoutout To All The Other Special Needs Dads Out There!

This Is My Boy N. He Might Not Look It, But Is 25. He Has Nonverbal Autism. Shoutout To All The Other Special Needs Dads Out There!

Joesdad65 Report

#51

Flew From Sea To Boston With Her And She Did Sooo Good! Say Hello To My Little Travel Buddy!

Flew From Sea To Boston With Her And She Did Sooo Good! Say Hello To My Little Travel Buddy!

BruceInc Report

#52

My Daughter And Her Favorite Doll

My Daughter And Her Favorite Doll

iamfuckked Report

#53

(Dad Joke) You Should Have Seen The Look On My Wife’s Face When I Told Her This Cheese Was Made Backwards

(Dad Joke) You Should Have Seen The Look On My Wife's Face When I Told Her This Cheese Was Made Backwards

Elcium12 Report

#54

Was Originally Told My Son Might Never Wake Up And Today He Crawled!

Was Originally Told My Son Might Never Wake Up And Today He Crawled!

SciMonk Report

#55

(Nsfw) Countertop Porn : Baby Twins And Toddler Are Now At An Age Where I Can Afford Cleaning While They Play, I Havnt Seen My Countertop This Hot Since Forever

(Nsfw) Countertop Porn : Baby Twins And Toddler Are Now At An Age Where I Can Afford Cleaning While They Play, I Havnt Seen My Countertop This Hot Since Forever

Sudden_Explorer_7280 Report

#56

What Has My Life Become?

What Has My Life Become?

ShoulderStunning2993 Report

#57

After 3 Tough Losses, Our Rainbow Baby Is Here

After 3 Tough Losses, Our Rainbow Baby Is Here

mcmattj Report

#58

Nothin Hits Like The First Cup Of Coffee Before Everyone Wakes Up

Nothin Hits Like The First Cup Of Coffee Before Everyone Wakes Up

Zachj91 Report

#59

Little Guy Broke My Heart Today. End Of Paternity Leave And First Day Of Childcare. Me Too, Buddy. Me Too

Little Guy Broke My Heart Today. End Of Paternity Leave And First Day Of Childcare. Me Too, Buddy. Me Too

Sarangsii Report

#60

After Two Weeks In The Nicu We Are Finally Going Home

After Two Weeks In The Nicu We Are Finally Going Home

lsass Report

#61

My 6 Year Old Drew This Great Picture Of Me With All Of The Things I Love. She Did A Great Job On My “Bike”

My 6 Year Old Drew This Great Picture Of Me With All Of The Things I Love. She Did A Great Job On My "Bike"

Slowclimberboi Report

#62

My Son Might Be A Sith Lord?

My Son Might Be A Sith Lord?

Lasagna-Llama Report

#63

This Is The Nicest Thing I've Ever Received In My Entire Life

This Is The Nicest Thing I've Ever Received In My Entire Life

Valloric Report

#64

My Daughter Knows Me Well

My Daughter Knows Me Well

lucidspoon Report

#65

Such A Proud Day! She's Been So Confident Inside, But First Proper Outside Walk, Holding Daddy's Hand! 13 Months And Proud! !

Such A Proud Day! She's Been So Confident Inside, But First Proper Outside Walk, Holding Daddy's Hand! 13 Months And Proud! !

RobMusicHunt Report

#66

He’s Here! :) After A Few Hours Of Labor, My Little Man Is Here :) Mommy And Him Are Doing Well. He’s A Big Long Baby 😂

He's Here! :) After A Few Hours Of Labor, My Little Man Is Here :) Mommy And Him Are Doing Well. He's A Big Long Baby 😂

sidman1324 Report

#67

How To Enrage Two Toddlers

How To Enrage Two Toddlers

pre0rm Report

#68

Yesterday, I Was Granted Full Physical Custody Of My 13 Year Old Daughter! I'm On Top Of The World Right Now 😊

Yesterday, I Was Granted Full Physical Custody Of My 13 Year Old Daughter! I'm On Top Of The World Right Now 😊

eyehartraydio Report

#69

I Never Had A Dad To Fish With. This Guy Wanted To Learn So We Learned. We Don't Catch A Lot But It's Fun

I Never Had A Dad To Fish With. This Guy Wanted To Learn So We Learned. We Don't Catch A Lot But It's Fun

Superfist01 Report

#70

My Oldest (11 Yo) Bought A Spider-Man Man Suit So Spider-Man Can Watch Spidey & Friends W/ His Little Sister & Little Brother

My Oldest (11 Yo) Bought A Spider-Man Man Suit So Spider-Man Can Watch Spidey & Friends W/ His Little Sister & Little Brother

playswithwood Report

#71

I'm Not Crying [humor]

I'm Not Crying [humor]

SEOip Report

#72

For All The Dads Of Little Ones, I Present My Favorite Picture:

For All The Dads Of Little Ones, I Present My Favorite Picture:

dadwithoutaplan Report

#73

How Far We’ve Come. Born At 33 Weeks Weighing 3 Lbs To Now Over 10 Lbs. Still On The Small Side But She Keeps Growing And That’s All That Matters

How Far We've Come. Born At 33 Weeks Weighing 3 Lbs To Now Over 10 Lbs. Still On The Small Side But She Keeps Growing And That's All That Matters

dicksledgehammer Report

#74

My Wife Donated 402 Ounces Of Milk Today. This Will Go On To Help Nicu Babies At The Children’s Hospital Of The King’s Daughter. I Couldn’t Be Prouder Of Her!

My Wife Donated 402 Ounces Of Milk Today. This Will Go On To Help Nicu Babies At The Children's Hospital Of The King's Daughter. I Couldn't Be Prouder Of Her!

with_the_shits Report

#75

Any Other Dads Wake Up Early To Play Video Games And Drink Coffee While Their Family Is Still Sleeping?

Any Other Dads Wake Up Early To Play Video Games And Drink Coffee While Their Family Is Still Sleeping?

JD-3 Report

#76

Buckling In, Fellow Dads. Have A 2.5 Year Old Girl And Wife Is Pregnant With Triplets. Completely Spontaneous

Buckling In, Fellow Dads. Have A 2.5 Year Old Girl And Wife Is Pregnant With Triplets. Completely Spontaneous

Jclevs11 Report

#77

My Wife Has Been Away For The Weekend On A Girl's Trip. It's Been Dad And Son Days Of Hot Wheels, Mariokart, Making Pizza, Wrestling, And Watching Movies. She Comes Home This Morning, So I Guess I Should Start Cleaning Up

My Wife Has Been Away For The Weekend On A Girl's Trip. It's Been Dad And Son Days Of Hot Wheels, Mariokart, Making Pizza, Wrestling, And Watching Movies. She Comes Home This Morning, So I Guess I Should Start Cleaning Up

Enough-Ad3818 Report

#78

This Is The Beautiful Picture I Have Ever Taken

This Is The Beautiful Picture I Have Ever Taken

Weigerambtenaar Report

#79

Turns 3 In 2 Weeks. Soaking In These Moments Because I Know In 10 Years I'll Wish I Had More. Work 6 Days A Week To Support Them But Still Regret The Time Lost

Turns 3 In 2 Weeks. Soaking In These Moments Because I Know In 10 Years I'll Wish I Had More. Work 6 Days A Week To Support Them But Still Regret The Time Lost

ReSpekMyAuthoriitaaa Report

#80

It’s My Son’s 2nd Birthday Today. What Do Y’all Think?

It's My Son's 2nd Birthday Today. What Do Y'all Think?

arkol3404 Report

#81

Really Proud For My 3 You Right Now

Really Proud For My 3 You Right Now

shift_969 Report

#82

After Lurking For 9 Months, I Finally Feel Like An Official Member,

After Lurking For 9 Months, I Finally Feel Like An Official Member,

AllAm3rIcanT3rr0rIst Report

#83

Remember That 1% Baby? He's Now 2 Years Old!

Remember That 1% Baby? He's Now 2 Years Old!

Lonogg Report

#84

Best Dad Hack So Far. Fussy Toddler Refusing To Eat? Put It On A Skewer, Snip Off The Sharp End Then Watch Them Eat The Very Same Thing They Refused Seconds Before

Best Dad Hack So Far. Fussy Toddler Refusing To Eat?

LancLad1987 Report

#85

My Wife Vetoed My First Draft Ivf Baby Announcement

My Wife Vetoed My First Draft Ivf Baby Announcement

mimic751 Report

#86

Single Dad... His Mom Is Remarried And Pregnant, Fiancé Recently Cheated And Got Pregnant, Both Due The Same Week In August! At Least I Have You Little Man!

Single Dad... His Mom Is Remarried And Pregnant, Fiancé Recently Cheated And Got Pregnant, Both Due The Same Week In August! At Least I Have You Little Man!

TwoAstrosFans Report

#87

My Beautiful Daughter Was Born Last Night. Love Her To Death Already!

My Beautiful Daughter Was Born Last Night. Love Her To Death Already!

pumper911 Report

#88

4 Miscarriages, A Week Of Induction, 48hr Labour (With A Failed Epidural), 1 C-Section Later. Sadie Is Finally Here. Proud Member Of The Dad Clan

4 Miscarriages, A Week Of Induction, 48hr Labour (With A Failed Epidural), 1 C-Section Later. Sadie Is Finally Here. Proud Member Of The Dad Clan

ritesofspring Report

#89

I Like To Think I've Reached Peak Dad Here. Arrived At Airport 4 Hours Ahead Of Time

I Like To Think I've Reached Peak Dad Here. Arrived At Airport 4 Hours Ahead Of Time

Thrillhouse763 Report

#90

How Many Dad Levels Did I Go Up After Building This?

How Many Dad Levels Did I Go Up After Building This?

Kind-Truck3753 Report

#91

Anyone Else Feel Like We've Gone Too Far? (Hotel Room Setup For A 15 Month Old)

Anyone Else Feel Like We've Gone Too Far? (Hotel Room Setup For A 15 Month Old)

OSUBonanza Report

#92

Pop Got Hopped, Now Pop Needs Ibuprofen

Pop Got Hopped, Now Pop Needs Ibuprofen

MapleTopLibrary Report

#93

Finally Here Just In Time For Father's Day

Finally Here Just In Time For Father's Day

Dont_Blink93 Report

#94

It’s Going To Be Hard To Top My First Father’s Day. I Got To Bring My Boy Home!

It’s Going To Be Hard To Top My First Father’s Day. I Got To Bring My Boy Home!

CR1494 Report

#95

My Dad And My Daughter. Probably One Of My Favourite Pictures Ever. 🥲

My Dad And My Daughter. Probably One Of My Favourite Pictures Ever. 🥲

Chanzillla Report

#96

Evenings Are Back On The Menu, Boys!

Evenings Are Back On The Menu, Boys!

IamHeretoSayThis Report

#97

My 5yo Son Is A Genius. This Is What He Wanted For Breakfast: Banana On A Hot Dog Bun With Nutella And Peanut Butter. Side Of Milk

My 5yo Son Is A Genius. This Is What He Wanted For Breakfast: Banana On A Hot Dog Bun With Nutella And Peanut Butter. Side Of Milk

chinoischeckers Report

#98

10 Year Old Daughter Is Quarantined With Covid In Her Room. She’s Ok, But Being A Little Demanding. Lol

10 Year Old Daughter Is Quarantined With Covid In Her Room. She’s Ok, But Being A Little Demanding. Lol

DavidTigerFan Report

#99

I Don't Have A Lot Of Friends But I Really Want To Tell Someone. My Little Guy Lost His First Tooth!

I Don't Have A Lot Of Friends But I Really Want To Tell Someone. My Little Guy Lost His First Tooth!

MlntyFreshDeath Report

#100

My Daughter Is Now 10 Weeks Old And So I Made A Giant Sandwich In Her Honour

My Daughter Is Now 10 Weeks Old And So I Made A Giant Sandwich In Her Honour

Celador18 Report

#101

It Was Suggested That I Post This Here. When I First Started Trucking, I Was Told You Can’t Lose Weight While Driving A Truck. In January I Got Serious About Weight Loss, Motivated In Part By My Inability To Play With My Daughter. I Have Lost 90 Pounds So Far. Only 110 More To Go

It Was Suggested That I Post This Here. When I First Started Trucking, I Was Told You Can’t Lose Weight While Driving A Truck. In January I Got Serious About Weight Loss, Motivated In Part By My Inability To Play With My Daughter. I Have Lost 90 Pounds So Far. Only 110 More To Go

Clayton4NC Report

#102

My 6 Year Old Daughter Made A Sign For Her Bedroom Door To Keep Her Little Sister Out

My 6 Year Old Daughter Made A Sign For Her Bedroom Door To Keep Her Little Sister Out

whatthedamnhell98 Report

#103

I'm Starting To Think That I Won't Be Healthy At All This Year

I'm Starting To Think That I Won't Be Healthy At All This Year

schaefdiggs Report

#104

The Day Has Finally Come! I Couldn’t Be Mow Proud

The Day Has Finally Come! I Couldn’t Be Mow Proud

TheOriginalSuperman Report

#105

Our Daughter Makes A Rejection Pile For Dinner. My Wife Was "Confused" Where She Learnt To Do It

Our Daughter Makes A Rejection Pile For Dinner. My Wife Was "Confused" Where She Learnt To Do It

chr15c Report

#106

The Look On Her Face Makes Every Day Worth While

The Look On Her Face Makes Every Day Worth While

sweetzombiejesus9 Report

#107

Bought My Wife A Gift

Bought My Wife A Gift

glastonbury13 Report

#108

Hope They Remember

Hope They Remember

MorelOrelJr Report

#109

After Hearing Shouts Of "Dad! Help! I'm Stuck!" From The Other Room... This Was How I Find My Son

After Hearing Shouts Of "Dad! Help! I'm Stuck!" From The Other Room... This Was How I Find My Son

The-Nimbus Report

#110

First Transatlantic Flight: Success!

First Transatlantic Flight: Success!

frenchpilot941 Report

