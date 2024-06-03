Most men aspire to be dads, Pew research suggests. Even though parenthood is often challenging and takes a toll on parents, this doesn’t stop the majority of them from feeling excited about the prospect of it. For some, this joy continues long after welcoming a new life into the world, proving that being a dad is completely worth it. Just take a look at these fathers from the awesome “ Daddit ” community, who share their proudest moments and the rewards of being in such a role. Scroll down to see the most wholesome and silly pictures, showing us just how gratifying fatherhood really can be.

#1 Saw This In Another Sub And Struck Me As A Good Idea. Thought I’d Share Here Share icon

#2 Our Princess Gets Discharged Tomorrow! She Had Her First Round Of Chemo Tuesday And Rocked It. We Also Found Out Yesterday Her Spinal Tap Showed Zero Signs Of Cancer In Her Spinal Cord And Brain Share icon

#3 An Accidental Home Birth! (Full Story In Comments) Share icon 3.5 weeks early, we were not expecting it. Especially after 2 late babies. Contractions were too short, assumed they were Braxton Hicks (pre-contractions leading up to the real ones)…. Right up until it was too late. I think we have a couple of hours so I’m packing bags as she yells at me to call 911. Yep, we’ve got a head.

On the line with dispatch, we threw clean towels down in the bathtub and I’m helping her breathe and focus while she starts to push. Two pushes. That’s it. This kid knew it was his time. So yeah, we’re delivering a baby in a bathtub as we waited on EMS. I’m walking through a worst case checklist— if the sac doesn’t rupture do I sterilize some scissors with rubbing alcohol? How quickly can I clear an airway? Bulb syringe? Heaven forbid the cord is wrapped …Y’all it was the smoothest birth we could have asked for. Color was great, I flipped him over and thumped/rubbed his back— he coughed up the fluid and started crying right away. We had about 10 minutes alone with him wrapped in a towel to just take in whatever the fk just happened. It was beautiful.

EMS arrives, it’s a lot of large mustachioed firemen who had never been on a childbirth call… but they at least clamped and cut the cord and took my wife in an ambulance while I followed. Absolute miracle… our amateur APGAR assessment was like a 9 and SAT levels 100 when we got admitted. An ounce shy of 6lbs— he’s doing great.



#4 Today Marks My Last Day Working Out Of Town In The Oilfields. I've Carried My Daughter's Sock Everyday To Remind Me Why I Was Sacrificing Time Away From Her Share icon

#5 I Let My 6yr Old Choose The Shower Curtain Share icon

#6 Fixed The Branding On The Baby’s Bathtub Share icon

#7 My Daughter Is Officially In Remission! We Have A Long Few Years Ahead To Keep The Cancer At Bay, But It's Working! Share icon

#8 7 Years, Many Miscarries, And 1 Stillborn, I'm Finally A Dad Share icon

#9 My Daughter Yelled For Me To Come Quick Because The “Toilet Is Smoking!” Share icon

#10 How I Eat Candy Around My Kids Share icon

#11 Excellent Dadding Spotted In The Wild Share icon

#12 This Is Me Share icon

#13 Thanks, Apple. I’ll Let Her Know Share icon

#14 The Adoption Is Final! Welcome Home Baby Girl, Welcome To Forever! Share icon

#15 "Put This On Reddit And He’ll Be A Meme In 24 Hours" Share icon

#16 18 Weeks Old, Got Her First Prosthetic. Happy To Be Part Of The Club! Share icon

#17 I Lol’d So Hard When I Opened This Changing Table Share icon

#18 6-Yo Daughter Wanted To Type On My Laptop. After I Got Her To Bed, I Opened It Up To Find This Share icon

#19 Hey Dads! I Went Back To School With My Son. We Just Graduated With Engineering Degrees! Share icon

#20 Lpt: Remember To Keep Emergency Outfits Stashed In All Of Your Vehicles Share icon

#21 My Wife Bought A Grey Canopy For Our Daughter's Stroller And I Could Not Resist The Temptation To Recreate The Rhino Scene From Ace Ventura For Her 1 Month Birthday Pics Share icon

#22 My Wife Found My AirPods Share icon

#23 Well I Finally Finished It Solo. The Slide Made Me Angry But My Kid Loves It So Share icon

#24 You Love To See It Share icon

#25 This Got Me 10 Minutes Of Laying Down Time Share icon

#26 I'm 38 Share icon

#27 That 1% Chance Baby Made It Home And Into My Arms! We Couldn't Be Happier Share icon

#28 The Daycare Struggle Share icon

#29 "I'll Add It To The List Of Other Things To Watch But Will Never Get To I Guess..." Share icon

#30 Little Man Is Cooler Than I Ever Will Be Share icon

#31 I Have To Brag Because I'm So Damn Proud Of Her Share icon

#32 Son's First Dental Visit And He Looks Ready To Drop A Mix Tape Share icon

#33 After 2 Years Of Being A Foster I Am Now A Full Fledged Legal Daddy Share icon

#34 I Just Delivered Our Baby In The Backseat Of The Car Share icon

#35 My Wife Helped A Couple Become Fathers And Delivered Last Thursday Share icon

#36 First Time She's Fallen Asleep Against My Chest. I Love Her So Much Share icon

#37 The Worst Game Of Charades Share icon

#38 Unsure If Any Fellow Dads Here Are Celebrating, But Happy World Down Syndrome Day From My Family To Yours 💛💙 Share icon

#39 For All The Dads..you're Not Alone Share icon

#40 I Built A Playground For My Kid. Bonus Back Pain For Me Share icon

#41 I Think This Is The Best Picture I've Ever Got ❤️ My Boy Is 3 1/2 My Girl Is 5 Weeks 😍 Share icon

#42 I’d Say Year 1 Was A Success… Share icon

#43 Based On A True Story Share icon

#44 He Asked For Me Tonight! Share icon

#45 Dave Grohl, Fellow Father Share icon

#46 *laugh/Cries In Dad Share icon

#47 My Dad Was Never The Most Emotional Or Forthcoming Person. He’s Older Now And Has Changed His Ways Slightly. I Found His In A Folder Of His Old Stuff Today. ❤️ Share icon

#48 My Guy Was Headed From The Hospital To The Parking Lot Fully Loaded. Godspeed, Unknown New Dad Share icon

#49 My Son Graduated From Middle School Yesterday! I'm Very Proud Of Him, And I Know His Mom Looking Down At Him Proud Of Him, Now He A Step Closer To The Big League!! It's Hard Raising A Kid In Today's Time But I'm A Oldschool Parent Think God, So He Going To Be Great!! 🙏🏾💜💪🏾 Share icon

#50 This Is My Boy N. He Might Not Look It, But Is 25. He Has Nonverbal Autism. Shoutout To All The Other Special Needs Dads Out There! Share icon

#51 Flew From Sea To Boston With Her And She Did Sooo Good! Say Hello To My Little Travel Buddy! Share icon

#52 My Daughter And Her Favorite Doll Share icon

#53 (Dad Joke) You Should Have Seen The Look On My Wife’s Face When I Told Her This Cheese Was Made Backwards Share icon

#54 Was Originally Told My Son Might Never Wake Up And Today He Crawled! Share icon

#55 (Nsfw) Countertop Porn : Baby Twins And Toddler Are Now At An Age Where I Can Afford Cleaning While They Play, I Havnt Seen My Countertop This Hot Since Forever Share icon

#56 What Has My Life Become? Share icon

#57 After 3 Tough Losses, Our Rainbow Baby Is Here Share icon

#58 Nothin Hits Like The First Cup Of Coffee Before Everyone Wakes Up Share icon

#59 Little Guy Broke My Heart Today. End Of Paternity Leave And First Day Of Childcare. Me Too, Buddy. Me Too Share icon

#60 After Two Weeks In The Nicu We Are Finally Going Home Share icon

#61 My 6 Year Old Drew This Great Picture Of Me With All Of The Things I Love. She Did A Great Job On My “Bike” Share icon

#62 My Son Might Be A Sith Lord? Share icon

#63 This Is The Nicest Thing I've Ever Received In My Entire Life Share icon

#64 My Daughter Knows Me Well Share icon

#65 Such A Proud Day! She's Been So Confident Inside, But First Proper Outside Walk, Holding Daddy's Hand! 13 Months And Proud! ! Share icon

#66 He’s Here! :) After A Few Hours Of Labor, My Little Man Is Here :) Mommy And Him Are Doing Well. He’s A Big Long Baby 😂 Share icon

#67 How To Enrage Two Toddlers Share icon

#68 Yesterday, I Was Granted Full Physical Custody Of My 13 Year Old Daughter! I'm On Top Of The World Right Now 😊 Share icon

#69 I Never Had A Dad To Fish With. This Guy Wanted To Learn So We Learned. We Don't Catch A Lot But It's Fun Share icon

#70 My Oldest (11 Yo) Bought A Spider-Man Man Suit So Spider-Man Can Watch Spidey & Friends W/ His Little Sister & Little Brother Share icon

#71 I'm Not Crying [humor] Share icon

#72 For All The Dads Of Little Ones, I Present My Favorite Picture: Share icon

#73 How Far We’ve Come. Born At 33 Weeks Weighing 3 Lbs To Now Over 10 Lbs. Still On The Small Side But She Keeps Growing And That’s All That Matters Share icon

#74 My Wife Donated 402 Ounces Of Milk Today. This Will Go On To Help Nicu Babies At The Children’s Hospital Of The King’s Daughter. I Couldn’t Be Prouder Of Her! Share icon

#75 Any Other Dads Wake Up Early To Play Video Games And Drink Coffee While Their Family Is Still Sleeping? Share icon

#76 Buckling In, Fellow Dads. Have A 2.5 Year Old Girl And Wife Is Pregnant With Triplets. Completely Spontaneous Share icon

#77 My Wife Has Been Away For The Weekend On A Girl's Trip. It's Been Dad And Son Days Of Hot Wheels, Mariokart, Making Pizza, Wrestling, And Watching Movies. She Comes Home This Morning, So I Guess I Should Start Cleaning Up Share icon

#78 This Is The Beautiful Picture I Have Ever Taken Share icon

#79 Turns 3 In 2 Weeks. Soaking In These Moments Because I Know In 10 Years I'll Wish I Had More. Work 6 Days A Week To Support Them But Still Regret The Time Lost Share icon

#80 It’s My Son’s 2nd Birthday Today. What Do Y’all Think? Share icon

#81 Really Proud For My 3 You Right Now Share icon

#82 After Lurking For 9 Months, I Finally Feel Like An Official Member, Share icon

#83 Remember That 1% Baby? He's Now 2 Years Old! Share icon

#84 Best Dad Hack So Far. Fussy Toddler Refusing To Eat? Put It On A Skewer, Snip Off The Sharp End Then Watch Them Eat The Very Same Thing They Refused Seconds Before Share icon

#85 My Wife Vetoed My First Draft Ivf Baby Announcement Share icon

#86 Single Dad... His Mom Is Remarried And Pregnant, Fiancé Recently Cheated And Got Pregnant, Both Due The Same Week In August! At Least I Have You Little Man! Share icon

#87 My Beautiful Daughter Was Born Last Night. Love Her To Death Already! Share icon

#88 4 Miscarriages, A Week Of Induction, 48hr Labour (With A Failed Epidural), 1 C-Section Later. Sadie Is Finally Here. Proud Member Of The Dad Clan Share icon

#89 I Like To Think I've Reached Peak Dad Here. Arrived At Airport 4 Hours Ahead Of Time Share icon

#90 How Many Dad Levels Did I Go Up After Building This? Share icon

#91 Anyone Else Feel Like We've Gone Too Far? (Hotel Room Setup For A 15 Month Old) Share icon

#92 Pop Got Hopped, Now Pop Needs Ibuprofen Share icon

#93 Finally Here Just In Time For Father's Day Share icon

#94 It’s Going To Be Hard To Top My First Father’s Day. I Got To Bring My Boy Home! Share icon

#95 My Dad And My Daughter. Probably One Of My Favourite Pictures Ever. 🥲 Share icon

#96 Evenings Are Back On The Menu, Boys! Share icon

#97 My 5yo Son Is A Genius. This Is What He Wanted For Breakfast: Banana On A Hot Dog Bun With Nutella And Peanut Butter. Side Of Milk Share icon

#98 10 Year Old Daughter Is Quarantined With Covid In Her Room. She’s Ok, But Being A Little Demanding. Lol Share icon

#99 I Don't Have A Lot Of Friends But I Really Want To Tell Someone. My Little Guy Lost His First Tooth! Share icon

#100 My Daughter Is Now 10 Weeks Old And So I Made A Giant Sandwich In Her Honour Share icon

#101 It Was Suggested That I Post This Here. When I First Started Trucking, I Was Told You Can’t Lose Weight While Driving A Truck. In January I Got Serious About Weight Loss, Motivated In Part By My Inability To Play With My Daughter. I Have Lost 90 Pounds So Far. Only 110 More To Go Share icon

#102 My 6 Year Old Daughter Made A Sign For Her Bedroom Door To Keep Her Little Sister Out Share icon

#103 I'm Starting To Think That I Won't Be Healthy At All This Year Share icon

#104 The Day Has Finally Come! I Couldn’t Be Mow Proud Share icon

#105 Our Daughter Makes A Rejection Pile For Dinner. My Wife Was "Confused" Where She Learnt To Do It Share icon

#106 The Look On Her Face Makes Every Day Worth While Share icon

#107 Bought My Wife A Gift Share icon

#108 Hope They Remember Share icon

#109 After Hearing Shouts Of "Dad! Help! I'm Stuck!" From The Other Room... This Was How I Find My Son Share icon