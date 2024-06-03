“Cries In Dad”: 110 Wholesome And Proud Moments That Perfectly Sum Up Dad Life (New Pics)
Most men aspire to be dads, Pew research suggests. Even though parenthood is often challenging and takes a toll on parents, this doesn’t stop the majority of them from feeling excited about the prospect of it. For some, this joy continues long after welcoming a new life into the world, proving that being a dad is completely worth it.
Just take a look at these fathers from the awesome “Daddit” community, who share their proudest moments and the rewards of being in such a role. Scroll down to see the most wholesome and silly pictures, showing us just how gratifying fatherhood really can be.
Saw This In Another Sub And Struck Me As A Good Idea. Thought I’d Share Here
My wife and I have a version of this. Everybody has those occasions when they can't find a good escape.
Our Princess Gets Discharged Tomorrow! She Had Her First Round Of Chemo Tuesday And Rocked It. We Also Found Out Yesterday Her Spinal Tap Showed Zero Signs Of Cancer In Her Spinal Cord And Brain
An Accidental Home Birth! (Full Story In Comments)
3.5 weeks early, we were not expecting it. Especially after 2 late babies. Contractions were too short, assumed they were Braxton Hicks (pre-contractions leading up to the real ones)…. Right up until it was too late. I think we have a couple of hours so I’m packing bags as she yells at me to call 911. Yep, we’ve got a head.
On the line with dispatch, we threw clean towels down in the bathtub and I’m helping her breathe and focus while she starts to push. Two pushes. That’s it. This kid knew it was his time. So yeah, we’re delivering a baby in a bathtub as we waited on EMS. I’m walking through a worst case checklist— if the sac doesn’t rupture do I sterilize some scissors with rubbing alcohol? How quickly can I clear an airway? Bulb syringe? Heaven forbid the cord is wrapped …Y’all it was the smoothest birth we could have asked for. Color was great, I flipped him over and thumped/rubbed his back— he coughed up the fluid and started crying right away. We had about 10 minutes alone with him wrapped in a towel to just take in whatever the fk just happened. It was beautiful.
EMS arrives, it’s a lot of large mustachioed firemen who had never been on a childbirth call… but they at least clamped and cut the cord and took my wife in an ambulance while I followed. Absolute miracle… our amateur APGAR assessment was like a 9 and SAT levels 100 when we got admitted. An ounce shy of 6lbs— he’s doing great.
Today Marks My Last Day Working Out Of Town In The Oilfields. I've Carried My Daughter's Sock Everyday To Remind Me Why I Was Sacrificing Time Away From Her
I Let My 6yr Old Choose The Shower Curtain
Your 6 year old should get more involved in your house.
Fixed The Branding On The Baby’s Bathtub
My Daughter Is Officially In Remission! We Have A Long Few Years Ahead To Keep The Cancer At Bay, But It's Working!
7 Years, Many Miscarries, And 1 Stillborn, I'm Finally A Dad
My Daughter Yelled For Me To Come Quick Because The “Toilet Is Smoking!”
How I Eat Candy Around My Kids
I once made the stupid mistake of giving my small nephew a strawberry lollipop (my sister's favourite), and telling him to give it to his mum. He did indeed take it straight to her... so she could remove the wrapper for him. Whereupon he promptly ate it.
Excellent Dadding Spotted In The Wild
This Is Me
Thanks, Apple. I’ll Let Her Know
The Adoption Is Final! Welcome Home Baby Girl, Welcome To Forever!
"Put This On Reddit And He’ll Be A Meme In 24 Hours"
Fire: my problems Kid with too small a watering can: me, trying to fix everything
18 Weeks Old, Got Her First Prosthetic. Happy To Be Part Of The Club!
I Lol’d So Hard When I Opened This Changing Table
6-Yo Daughter Wanted To Type On My Laptop. After I Got Her To Bed, I Opened It Up To Find This
Hey Dads! I Went Back To School With My Son. We Just Graduated With Engineering Degrees!
Lpt: Remember To Keep Emergency Outfits Stashed In All Of Your Vehicles
My Wife Bought A Grey Canopy For Our Daughter's Stroller And I Could Not Resist The Temptation To Recreate The Rhino Scene From Ace Ventura For Her 1 Month Birthday Pics
My Wife Found My AirPods
Well I Finally Finished It Solo. The Slide Made Me Angry But My Kid Loves It So
You Love To See It
This Got Me 10 Minutes Of Laying Down Time
I'm 38
That 1% Chance Baby Made It Home And Into My Arms! We Couldn't Be Happier
The Daycare Struggle
"I'll Add It To The List Of Other Things To Watch But Will Never Get To I Guess..."
Little Man Is Cooler Than I Ever Will Be
I Have To Brag Because I'm So Damn Proud Of Her
Son's First Dental Visit And He Looks Ready To Drop A Mix Tape
After 2 Years Of Being A Foster I Am Now A Full Fledged Legal Daddy
I Just Delivered Our Baby In The Backseat Of The Car
My Wife Helped A Couple Become Fathers And Delivered Last Thursday
First Time She's Fallen Asleep Against My Chest. I Love Her So Much
The Worst Game Of Charades
Unsure If Any Fellow Dads Here Are Celebrating, But Happy World Down Syndrome Day From My Family To Yours 💛💙
For All The Dads..you're Not Alone
I Built A Playground For My Kid. Bonus Back Pain For Me
I Think This Is The Best Picture I've Ever Got ❤️ My Boy Is 3 1/2 My Girl Is 5 Weeks 😍
Based On A True Story
He Asked For Me Tonight!
Dave Grohl, Fellow Father
*laugh/Cries In Dad
My Dad Was Never The Most Emotional Or Forthcoming Person. He’s Older Now And Has Changed His Ways Slightly. I Found His In A Folder Of His Old Stuff Today. ❤️
My Guy Was Headed From The Hospital To The Parking Lot Fully Loaded. Godspeed, Unknown New Dad
My Son Graduated From Middle School Yesterday! I'm Very Proud Of Him, And I Know His Mom Looking Down At Him Proud Of Him, Now He A Step Closer To The Big League!! It's Hard Raising A Kid In Today's Time But I'm A Oldschool Parent Think God, So He Going To Be Great!! 🙏🏾💜💪🏾
This Is My Boy N. He Might Not Look It, But Is 25. He Has Nonverbal Autism. Shoutout To All The Other Special Needs Dads Out There!
Flew From Sea To Boston With Her And She Did Sooo Good! Say Hello To My Little Travel Buddy!
My Daughter And Her Favorite Doll
(Dad Joke) You Should Have Seen The Look On My Wife’s Face When I Told Her This Cheese Was Made Backwards
Was Originally Told My Son Might Never Wake Up And Today He Crawled!
(Nsfw) Countertop Porn : Baby Twins And Toddler Are Now At An Age Where I Can Afford Cleaning While They Play, I Havnt Seen My Countertop This Hot Since Forever
What Has My Life Become?
After 3 Tough Losses, Our Rainbow Baby Is Here
Nothin Hits Like The First Cup Of Coffee Before Everyone Wakes Up
Little Guy Broke My Heart Today. End Of Paternity Leave And First Day Of Childcare. Me Too, Buddy. Me Too
After Two Weeks In The Nicu We Are Finally Going Home
My 6 Year Old Drew This Great Picture Of Me With All Of The Things I Love. She Did A Great Job On My “Bike”
My Son Might Be A Sith Lord?
This Is The Nicest Thing I've Ever Received In My Entire Life
My Daughter Knows Me Well
Such A Proud Day! She's Been So Confident Inside, But First Proper Outside Walk, Holding Daddy's Hand! 13 Months And Proud! !
He’s Here! :) After A Few Hours Of Labor, My Little Man Is Here :) Mommy And Him Are Doing Well. He’s A Big Long Baby 😂
How To Enrage Two Toddlers
Yesterday, I Was Granted Full Physical Custody Of My 13 Year Old Daughter! I'm On Top Of The World Right Now 😊
I Never Had A Dad To Fish With. This Guy Wanted To Learn So We Learned. We Don't Catch A Lot But It's Fun
My Oldest (11 Yo) Bought A Spider-Man Man Suit So Spider-Man Can Watch Spidey & Friends W/ His Little Sister & Little Brother
I'm Not Crying [humor]
For All The Dads Of Little Ones, I Present My Favorite Picture:
How Far We’ve Come. Born At 33 Weeks Weighing 3 Lbs To Now Over 10 Lbs. Still On The Small Side But She Keeps Growing And That’s All That Matters
My Wife Donated 402 Ounces Of Milk Today. This Will Go On To Help Nicu Babies At The Children’s Hospital Of The King’s Daughter. I Couldn’t Be Prouder Of Her!
Any Other Dads Wake Up Early To Play Video Games And Drink Coffee While Their Family Is Still Sleeping?
Buckling In, Fellow Dads. Have A 2.5 Year Old Girl And Wife Is Pregnant With Triplets. Completely Spontaneous
My Wife Has Been Away For The Weekend On A Girl's Trip. It's Been Dad And Son Days Of Hot Wheels, Mariokart, Making Pizza, Wrestling, And Watching Movies. She Comes Home This Morning, So I Guess I Should Start Cleaning Up
This Is The Beautiful Picture I Have Ever Taken
Turns 3 In 2 Weeks. Soaking In These Moments Because I Know In 10 Years I'll Wish I Had More. Work 6 Days A Week To Support Them But Still Regret The Time Lost
It’s My Son’s 2nd Birthday Today. What Do Y’all Think?
Really Proud For My 3 You Right Now
After Lurking For 9 Months, I Finally Feel Like An Official Member,
Remember That 1% Baby? He's Now 2 Years Old!
Best Dad Hack So Far. Fussy Toddler Refusing To Eat? Put It On A Skewer, Snip Off The Sharp End Then Watch Them Eat The Very Same Thing They Refused Seconds Before
My Wife Vetoed My First Draft Ivf Baby Announcement
Single Dad... His Mom Is Remarried And Pregnant, Fiancé Recently Cheated And Got Pregnant, Both Due The Same Week In August! At Least I Have You Little Man!
My Beautiful Daughter Was Born Last Night. Love Her To Death Already!
4 Miscarriages, A Week Of Induction, 48hr Labour (With A Failed Epidural), 1 C-Section Later. Sadie Is Finally Here. Proud Member Of The Dad Clan
I Like To Think I've Reached Peak Dad Here. Arrived At Airport 4 Hours Ahead Of Time
How Many Dad Levels Did I Go Up After Building This?
Anyone Else Feel Like We've Gone Too Far? (Hotel Room Setup For A 15 Month Old)
Pop Got Hopped, Now Pop Needs Ibuprofen
Finally Here Just In Time For Father's Day
It’s Going To Be Hard To Top My First Father’s Day. I Got To Bring My Boy Home!
My Dad And My Daughter. Probably One Of My Favourite Pictures Ever. 🥲
Evenings Are Back On The Menu, Boys!
My 5yo Son Is A Genius. This Is What He Wanted For Breakfast: Banana On A Hot Dog Bun With Nutella And Peanut Butter. Side Of Milk
Done this without the Nutella. Can confirm, kid is indeed genius.