Being a parent is a joy like no other. You get to see a whole human being grow up from a little nugget into an independent thinker. Granted, it also comes with some challenges, like constant worry, having to discipline, the stress, and the fatigue.

So, it's healthy to sometimes take a break and have a laugh at the woes of being a parent. Just like every month, we've collected a bunch of tweets from parents who managed to somehow make it through February. Scroll down and see for yourself that sometimes kids say and do the darndest things!

#1

Tweet from a parent humorously depicting a conversation about coffee between a child, grandpa, and grandma.

HenpeckedHal Report

    #2

    Tweet from a parent humorously discussing bedtime and kid's curious questions.

    daddygofish Report

    #3

    Tweet from a parent about their son asking if they knew him at 2 years old, with crying emojis.

    uLuyanda_Gama Report

    #4

    Tweet from a parent wishing for missed childhood naps, reflecting on parenting challenges.

    Kica333 Report

    #5

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing their daughter's assertive comment about wanting clothes.

    IHideFromMyKids Report

    #6

    Parent tweeting about a conversation with their child, showcasing humor in parenting moments.

    daddygofish Report

    #7

    Tweet from a parent humorously answering a stranger about her problem, mentioning drinking and eating chips.

    ddsmidt Report

    #8

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing an interaction with their child.

    deloisivete Report

    #9

    Tweet from a parent humorously exaggerating the cost of taking kids to a movie; mentions drinks and snacks.

    themultiplemom Report

    #10

    Parent tweets about a family bedtime mishap involving facial masks and a string of screams.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #11

    Tweet from a parent about an unexpected birthday party organized by their son with neighborhood kids.

    UpTambourine Report

    #12

    Tweet humorously reflecting a parent's experience with kids, questioning why phones replaced giant TVs for teens.

    deloisivete Report

    #13

    Unhinged tweet from a parent joking about ignoring $30,000 hospital bills after giving birth.

    maryarchived Report

    #14

    Tweet from a parent sharing a humorous moment with their two-year-old in denial about family relationships.

    chionogirl Report

    #15

    Parent tweets humor about a child's comment on neighbor's Valentine decorations legality.

    deloisivete Report

    #16

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing kids coating the kitchen with avocado oil in two minutes.

    UpTambourine Report

    A funny tweet from a parent about their child's perception of yelling, highlighting parenting humor.

    themultiplemom Report

    #18

    Tweet humor from a parent about leaving dishes to soak overnight.

    deloisivete Report

    #19

    Tweet from a parent sharing a funny bedtime question from their kid.

    deloisivete Report

    #20

    Tweet from a parent sharing a humorous story about their daughter's creative way of getting a boyfriend.

    Pettyyyboop Report

    #21

    Tweet from a parent humorously noting their child's sudden energy at bedtime.

    deloisivete Report

    #22

    Tweet by a parent humorously suggesting the invention of a kid who listens the first time.

    allholls Report

    #23

    Parent shares unhinged tweet about a child's reaction to a dropped waffle, emphasizing humor in parenting moments.

    allholls Report

    #24

    Tweet from a parent humorously recounting a child's reluctance to spend their own money.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #25

    Tweet from a parent about finding pringles under their child's pillow, humorously calling him their life coach.

    deloisivete Report

    #26

    Tweet from a parent about a humorous interaction with their 7-year-old, referencing a preference for cash.

    deloisivete Report

    #27

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing an interaction with their child about the 1980s and 1880.

    daddygofish Report

    #28

    Tweet from a parent keeping their mind active by worrying, part of unhinged tweets collection.

    ddsmidt Report

    #29

    Tweet from a parent humorously planning a blanket fort, inspired by their child’s age restriction rule.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #30

    Tweet from a parent about their child's amusing expectation for an upcoming airport trip.

    allholls Report

    #31

    Unhinged tweet from a parent sharing a humorous interaction with their child.

    MadHatterMommy Report

    #32

    Parent tweet about time spent waiting in car for kids, posted by Simon Holland.

    simoncholland Report

    #33

    Tweet from a parent humorously discussing the high price of eggs and car seat priorities with kids.

    mommeh_dearest Report

    #34

    Tweet from a parent humorously questioning if misnaming kids is part of parenting, posted by user Sarcastic Mommy.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #35

    Parent tweet humor about kids fixing a phone screen.

    LurkAtHomeMom Report

    #36

    Tweet from a parent describing a man at the playground with a powerful dad voice, causing them to drop their book.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #37

    Tweet from a parent humorously recounting a child's wake-up time change after late bedtime.

    simoncholland Report

    #38

    Tweet from a parent featuring an unhinged conversation with a 4-year-old about talking to the dead.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #39

    Tweet from a parent about their 9-year-old downloading Google Slides for a presentation.

    deloisivete Report

    #40

    Tweet from a parent humorously telling their child it's "really sigma" to brush their teeth.

    michimama75 Report

    #41

    Parent tweet with a funny misunderstanding about weather and age.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #42

    Tweet from a parent humorously expressing constant tiredness, part of unhinged tweets collection about parenting.

    CooperLawrence Report

    #43

    Tweet from a parent humorously sharing a story about taking blame for wife’s embarrassing moment.

    daddygofish Report

    #44

    Tweet from a parent humorously commenting on the irony of "no stress" products.

    michimama75 Report

    #45

    Tweet from a parent humorously comparing a therapy session to dealing with kids.

    allholls Report

    #46

    Tweet humor from a parent about kids' unpredictable movements; knees and elbows as "guided missiles" to sore spots.

    dadliest_duty Report

    #47

    Tweet from a parent humorously questioning their sanity, with engagement icons visible.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #48

    Tweet from a parent humorously wondering how to enjoy a day off while kids are in school.

    deloisivete Report

    #49

    Tweet from a parent humorously discussing a child's curious question, related to unhinged tweets from parents.

    wife_geist Report

    #50

    Parent tweet humorously reflects on baby sleep preferences with cotton swaddle and crib mattress.

    BrotiGupta Report

    #51

    Tweet from a parent humorously discussing teasing with their kids, mentioning Wi-Fi passwords.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #52

    Tweet from a parent humorously noting kids likely won't eat dinner of grilled chicken, broccoli, and mac n cheese.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #53

    Tweet about a kid eating Fun Dip humorously shared by a parent.

    MichaelVogel1 Report

    #54

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing a child's candy business plan.

    deloisivete Report

    #55

    Parent tweet humorously listing reasons their daughter is upset over small issues.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #56

    Tweet from parent sharing a humorous moment with their three-year-old at the dinner table.

    emilykmay Report

    #57

    Tweet from a parent humorously addressing issues with Berenstain Bears books regarding Lizzie.

    EliMcCann Report

    #58

    Tweet from a parent joking about canceling a paternity test after a toddler asks for cornbread.

    treydayway Report

    #59

    Tweet from a parent about kids finding a new screen when PlayStation is down, showcasing humorous parenting moments.

    LurkAtHomeMom Report

    #60

    Tweet from a parent humorously noting their baby's odd eating habits in February.

    mandalynns23 Report

    #61

    Parent tweet with a humorous caption about kids and YouTube shorts, featuring a historical painting.

    deloisivete Report

    #62

    Tweet by a parent describes a 13-year-old's group turmoil after a girl's nonchalant reaction to another's dog's death.

    daringlucile Report

    #63

    Parent tweets about child's dislike for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, humorously questioning if switched at birth.

    allholls Report

    #64

    Unhinged tweet from a parent humorously comparing toddler behavior to adult mistakes.

    milifeasdad Report

    #65

    Tweet joking about a parent's lifestyle shift, highlighting humor in parenting tweets.

    daddygofish Report

    #66

    Tweet from a parent humorously discussing conversations with Alexa about listening issues.

    daddygofish Report

    #67

    Tweet about a parent's experience with their child's pet fish and responsibility, highlighting a funny lesson learned.

    daddygofish Report

    #68

    Tweet from a parent humorously asking Alexa to fold laundry, highlighting unhinged parenting moments.

    MadHatterMommy Report

    #69

    Funny-Parenting-Tweets-February-2025

    roastmalone_ Report

    #70

    Tweet humorously contemplating Smurf smoothie color, reflecting unhinged parenting moments.

    SchmuckOnAHorse Report

    #71

    Tweet from a parent humorously comparing their plant skills to their child's success.

    deloisivete Report

    #72

    Tweet from Henpecked Hal about a child's convincing argument for pizza.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #73

    Tweet from a parent humorously reacting to their child's question about "The Babysitters Club" graphic novel.

    michimama75 Report

    #74

    Tweet from parent humorously deleting a school fundraiser email.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #75

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing the challenge of managing kids during sickness.

    emilykmay Report

    #76

    Parent humor tweet exchange about no TV night due to kid's mishap on couch.

    arod_twit Report

    #77

    Parent jokes about using college fund for child's DJ dream, highlighting humor in parenting tweets.

    daddygofish Report

    #78

    Tweet from a parent joking about enjoying time without responsibilities, featuring humor about parenting challenges.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #79

    Tweet from a parent humorously asking about "accidentally" eating a sleeve of Oreos.

    Kica333 Report

    #80

    A humorous tweet from a parent about kids and $15 milkshakes.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #81

    Tweet from John reminiscing about getting a free gift in cereal, highlighting unhinged parent humor.

    Jumperjohn1976 Report

    #82

    Tweet about parenting challenges with preteens and teens, mentioning fights and broken door jambs.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #83

    Tweet from a parent humorously comparing their child to others, part of unhinged tweets from parents.

    dadmann_walking Report

