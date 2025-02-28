ADVERTISEMENT

Being a parent is a joy like no other. You get to see a whole human being grow up from a little nugget into an independent thinker. Granted, it also comes with some challenges, like constant worry, having to discipline, the stress, and the fatigue.

So, it's healthy to sometimes take a break and have a laugh at the woes of being a parent. Just like every month, we've collected a bunch of tweets from parents who managed to somehow make it through February. Scroll down and see for yourself that sometimes kids say and do the darndest things!