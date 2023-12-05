67 Hilarious Photos Of Dads Taking Care Of Their Kids (New Pics)
We love our dads to bits! Sure, they might be strict from time to time, but they’re incredibly fun-loving and goofy, too. And they’ll almost always be able to improvise their way out of a jam.
Our team here at Bored Panda wanted to show you the lighthearted side of fatherhood, so we’ve curated this list of some truly hilarious and wholesome moments of dads taking care of their kids. Scroll down for a dose of soul-healing fun. And if you needed a sign to call your parents and tell them that you love ‘em—this is it.
I Asked My Husband How Long The Kitchen Table Is. This Is What I Got
I Had To Go To Work By Myself This Morning, And Daddy Kept The Kids. This Is What I Came Home To
Mums vs. Dads
The way that someone raises their kids doesn’t depend on their gender. Instead, they’re influenced by their values, their upbringing, as well as current social and parenting trends.
However, there is a stereotype going around that some dads are more carefree and relaxed when it comes to childcare than moms. And the photos in this list play on this perception in society.
Dad Life You Say? I Present To You Single Father Dress Up Time
My Dad Messing Around
My Wife's First Day Back To Work While I'm On Daddy Duty. She Asked How He Was Doing And I Sent Her This
How someone raises their kids will depend a ton on the family’s situation and needs. While one approach might work perfectly for one family, it might miss the mark in another one.
Ideally, however, parents should aim to create a balance between love and healthy boundaries, for the sake of a nurturing environment at home.
"We Have More Fun Shopping With Daddy"
Damn Right, It's Father's Day
Week 1 Of Fatherhood (2011) - Eating Out
Authoritative parenting is a good approach because it sets clear rules and expectations, but also focuses on open and honest communication, as well as the kids’ opinions.
People’s methods might vary, but the end goal is more or less the same: raising children to be healthy, happy, kind, and driven members of society. However, closing your eyes and hoping for a miracle won’t suddenly put your household in order. Parenting requires consistent dedication, lots of patience, and the willingness to accept the fact that things will never go ‘perfectly.’
A Dad Has To Do, What A Dad Has To Do To Make A Bottle
Wash The Kids They Said. Probably The Last Time They Leave Me In Control
And you stood there and took pictures?? Least you could do was blur their faces and censor their bodies… you terrible human 😔
Like Father, Like Son
All parents make mistakes. All kids make mistakes, too. It’s how people respond to them (with support, guidance, and a growth-focused mentality) that sets great parents apart. When your kids see ‘failure’ as learning opportunities, the sky’s the limit.
Similarly, if they know that they can always turn to their parents for advice even when things go really wrong, they can move through life with a deep sense of inner confidence.
Daddy Will Fix It
Bought My Daughter A Gaming Chair
It’s important to understand that being a ‘perfect’ parent is unreasonable, impractical, and, well, a fairytale. Scrolling through social media and reading awesome parenting blogs can create the illusion that everyone’s raising their kids well and they’ve got it all figured out. It’s a misperception.
Everyone struggles. Everyone has bad days. So long as you’re doing the best you can, you’re doing good enough.
Reason #82 Why Dads Shouldn't Be Left Alone With Their Kids
My Wife Left Me With The Baby. She's A Worrywart And I Love Photoshop. Lesson Learned: Don’t Reply With Just A Photoshopped Picture When She Asks How Things Are Going With The Baby
When You Leave Dad Alone With Kids On Vacation
At the core of parenting is the idea that you’re responsible for your children, no matter how good or bad you might feel at the moment. At the same time, it’s vital to remember that parents aren’t just parents. They’re people with needs and wants.
Though parenting is a noble cause, it can lead to a lot of frustration if it’s the only thing folks have going on in their lives. Spending time with your partner and friends, and taking the time to focus on other passions and hobbies isn’t something to avoid: it’s healthy.
Similarly, parents need to understand that it’s essential that they take care of themselves, too, not just their kids. Someone who’s chronically exhausted, frustrated, demotivated, and feeling unappreciated is going to struggle from day to day. On the flip side, someone who takes good care of their health, splits the housework and childcare with their partner, and has other things going on in their life is going to thrive as a parent.
I Asked To Watch Him For A Minute So I Could Relax
When Mommy Is Away And You Can't Control The Baby, Contain Him
When Dad Is In Charge Of Watching The Kid
That’s why it’s so incredibly fundamental that parents remember to eat well, get plenty of exercise, and get quality sleep every day.
Of course, that’s easier said than done when there are spills to be cleaned, mountains of dishes to be tackled, and primary school math homework to overcome. However, no parent should feel guilty about looking after themselves.
At the end of the day, everyone’s going to struggle at some point. It really helps if you have a safety net or a support network to fall back on. If you find that you’re overwhelmed, hiring a babysitter or asking your family or friends to look after the kids for even half a day can do wonders.
My Daughter's Favorite Way To Cool Me Off After A Long Run On A Hot Day
Found While Cleaning Out Old Photos. They Would All Scream For Food At Once So The Best Thing I Came Up With Was To Do 3 Bottles Simultaneously
Best Money I've Ever Spent At Sam's Club
You can use that free time as you see fit. Whether that’s soaking in a well-deserved bath while listening to your fave jazz music, going for a hike in nature, or working on a beloved hobby you’d ignored for the past few years.
You can also use the time to reconnect with your partner. Going on dates and small getaways, and having some romance in your day-to-day lives will do wonders for your relationship. You'll come back home reenergized.
My Wife Left Me Alone With Our Son During A Critical Decision. She Was Less Than Amused. Dad Won
My Cousin Tied His Daughter's Hair Up With A Teriyaki Meat Stick Wrapper Because He Didn’t Have A Hair Tie
Not a great idea when it won't come off without scissors.
This Is What Happens When Daddy Watches The Baby
Moreover, you can change the dynamic and have your kids become a part of your life, not just be munchkins who require feeding and bathing. Fully introduce them to the daily reality of your life, from the chores you have to do to your hobbies. You can involve them in cooking and cleaning up. You can share your passion for reading and hiking as well. Take them with you when you go volunteering.
Not only will you spend quality time together this way, but you’ll also inspire them to be more independent. Parenting can be challenging, yes. But it shouldn’t be just a challenge. It can be a ton of fun, too.
Looked Out The Window To See My Dad Chasing My Baby Sister Dressed Like This
Dad Was In Charge For 30 Minutes, During That Time My Son Miles Managed To Get Two Half Sleeves And Started Working On His Leg
Yes, Husband Has Been Watching The Kids
Do you have kids yourself? We'd love to hear what your approach to parenting is like.
When Dad Is In Charge
A Year Ago I Started Sending My Girlfriend These Photos Whenever She Asked If The Baby Was Okay
"Daddy, I Want To Be Elsa, But I Also Want To Be Darth Vader". "Hmm Okay, No Problem"
Oh, You Know, Just A Spa And Movie Time With The Girls
Father Decides To Take Daily Selfies With His Daughter Right After She Wakes Up And Her Reactions Are Priceless
One Benefit Of Being A Little Person Is You Can Drive Your Daughter Around In Her Barbie Jeep When She Had Too Much To Drink
My Girls Opened Up A Salon
Having A Daughter Means You Have To Encourage Her Interests, And Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone. Not Only To Make Her A Better Person But To Also Make Yourself Better
These moments are the moments that she will remember forever.
My Daughter Has An Irrational Fear Of Hair Clips, But She Said She Wouldn't Be Scared If I Did It First. So Here We Are
My Friend's Niece. Mom's First Day Back At Work And Left Alone With Dad. Parenting, You're Doing It Right
When Daddy Takes Charge Of Playtime
Who’s Putting Whom To Bed
So, This Is What Happens When Dad Is Left In Charge Of The Youngest. Happy Father's Day, Babe. I'm Not Sure That Is What The Outdoor Cushions Are For
I Managed 9
As A Single Dad, This Pretty Much Sums Up My Life Right Now
I've Waited For This Moment Since The Day He Was Born. He Gets A Gatorade And The WiFi Password When He's Done
When Dad Does Your Hair In The Garage
Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time And After Asking For An Update I Sent Her This
This Is What Happens When My Wife Leaves Me Alone With The Baby
My Husband Is No Longer Allowed To Go To The Craft Store Alone
Wife's Asleep. I'm Babysitting The Newborn
Happy Father's Day! Here Is My Favorite Photo I Have Of My Dad And I
Happy Father's Day To The Guy Who Taught Me The Importance Of A Good Helmet
Is It Cool If I Spend The Entire Grocery Budget On Dinosaur Heads? Asking For A Friend
This Is What Happens When There's Ice/Snow Coverage And You Leave The Kids Alone With Daddy For 3 Days
Tbh, after almost falling down on ice twice today I want those inflatables 😬
When Daddy Is In Charge
I Let My Husband Watch The 2-Year-Old For Just A Few Minutes While I Was Outside
My Kid Had An Educational Day At The Zoo
Is that gay lion sex? They both seem to have manes. Not judging ofc, all love is good.