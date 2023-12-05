ADVERTISEMENT

We love our dads to bits! Sure, they might be strict from time to time, but they’re incredibly fun-loving and goofy, too. And they’ll almost always be able to improvise their way out of a jam.

Our team here at Bored Panda wanted to show you the lighthearted side of fatherhood, so we’ve curated this list of some truly hilarious and wholesome moments of dads taking care of their kids. Scroll down for a dose of soul-healing fun. And if you needed a sign to call your parents and tell them that you love ‘em—this is it.

#1

I Asked My Husband How Long The Kitchen Table Is. This Is What I Got

hellosweetie_11 Report

#2

I Had To Go To Work By Myself This Morning, And Daddy Kept The Kids. This Is What I Came Home To

sweetharperco Report

#3

Mums vs. Dads

Tucko29 Report

The way that someone raises their kids doesn’t depend on their gender. Instead, they’re influenced by their values, their upbringing, as well as current social and parenting trends.

However, there is a stereotype going around that some dads are more carefree and relaxed when it comes to childcare than moms. And the photos in this list play on this perception in society. 
#4

Dad Life You Say? I Present To You Single Father Dress Up Time

tyhorner Report

#5

My Dad Messing Around

Ciberpotato2000 Report

#6

My Wife's First Day Back To Work While I'm On Daddy Duty. She Asked How He Was Doing And I Sent Her This

butters1214 Report

How someone raises their kids will depend a ton on the family’s situation and needs. While one approach might work perfectly for one family, it might miss the mark in another one.

Ideally, however, parents should aim to create a balance between love and healthy boundaries, for the sake of a nurturing environment at home.

#7

"We Have More Fun Shopping With Daddy"

PoppaClay Report

#8

Damn Right, It's Father's Day

Half-A-Life Report

#9

Week 1 Of Fatherhood (2011) - Eating Out

Decembrio Report

Authoritative parenting is a good approach because it sets clear rules and expectations, but also focuses on open and honest communication, as well as the kids’ opinions.

People’s methods might vary, but the end goal is more or less the same: raising children to be healthy, happy, kind, and driven members of society. However, closing your eyes and hoping for a miracle won’t suddenly put your household in order. Parenting requires consistent dedication, lots of patience, and the willingness to accept the fact that things will never go ‘perfectly.’
#10

A Dad Has To Do, What A Dad Has To Do To Make A Bottle

imgur.com Report

#11

Wash The Kids They Said. Probably The Last Time They Leave Me In Control

action_shannon Report

imogen_3 avatar
Imogen
Imogen
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

And you stood there and took pictures?? Least you could do was blur their faces and censor their bodies… you terrible human 😔

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Like Father, Like Son

domofloge Report

All parents make mistakes. All kids make mistakes, too. It’s how people respond to them (with support, guidance, and a growth-focused mentality) that sets great parents apart. When your kids see ‘failure’ as learning opportunities, the sky’s the limit.

Similarly, if they know that they can always turn to their parents for advice even when things go really wrong, they can move through life with a deep sense of inner confidence.
#13

Daddy Will Fix It

garrynewman Report

#14

Smart Daddy

kaybrynell Report

franziska-birk avatar
Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago

#15

Bought My Daughter A Gaming Chair

4hourserected Report

It’s important to understand that being a ‘perfect’ parent is unreasonable, impractical, and, well, a fairytale. Scrolling through social media and reading awesome parenting blogs can create the illusion that everyone’s raising their kids well and they’ve got it all figured out. It’s a misperception.

Everyone struggles. Everyone has bad days. So long as you’re doing the best you can, you’re doing good enough.
#16

Reason #82 Why Dads Shouldn't Be Left Alone With Their Kids

mikerockitjones Report

#17

My Wife Left Me With The Baby. She's A Worrywart And I Love Photoshop. Lesson Learned: Don’t Reply With Just A Photoshopped Picture When She Asks How Things Are Going With The Baby

FeedBack20 Report

franziska-birk avatar
Francis
Francis
Community Member
damnit i thought it was real for a sec LOL was a bit confused how a small child can held an axe like that :D

#18

When You Leave Dad Alone With Kids On Vacation

4bavul1yol Report

At the core of parenting is the idea that you’re responsible for your children, no matter how good or bad you might feel at the moment. At the same time, it’s vital to remember that parents aren’t just parents. They’re people with needs and wants.

Though parenting is a noble cause, it can lead to a lot of frustration if it’s the only thing folks have going on in their lives. Spending time with your partner and friends, and taking the time to focus on other passions and hobbies isn’t something to avoid: it’s healthy. 

Similarly, parents need to understand that it’s essential that they take care of themselves, too, not just their kids. Someone who’s chronically exhausted, frustrated, demotivated, and feeling unappreciated is going to struggle from day to day. On the flip side, someone who takes good care of their health, splits the housework and childcare with their partner, and has other things going on in their life is going to thrive as a parent.
#19

I Asked To Watch Him For A Minute So I Could Relax

lisa_setaputri Report

#20

When Mommy Is Away And You Can't Control The Baby, Contain Him

instagram.com Report

#21

When Dad Is In Charge Of Watching The Kid

ambersherrell80 Report

That’s why it’s so incredibly fundamental that parents remember to eat well, get plenty of exercise, and get quality sleep every day.

Of course, that’s easier said than done when there are spills to be cleaned, mountains of dishes to be tackled, and primary school math homework to overcome. However, no parent should feel guilty about looking after themselves.

At the end of the day, everyone’s going to struggle at some point. It really helps if you have a safety net or a support network to fall back on. If you find that you’re overwhelmed, hiring a babysitter or asking your family or friends to look after the kids for even half a day can do wonders.
#22

My Daughter's Favorite Way To Cool Me Off After A Long Run On A Hot Day

SleepWouldBeNice Report

#23

Found While Cleaning Out Old Photos. They Would All Scream For Food At Once So The Best Thing I Came Up With Was To Do 3 Bottles Simultaneously

Wabbastang Report

#24

Best Money I've Ever Spent At Sam's Club

YutBrosim Report

You can use that free time as you see fit. Whether that’s soaking in a well-deserved bath while listening to your fave jazz music, going for a hike in nature, or working on a beloved hobby you’d ignored for the past few years.

You can also use the time to reconnect with your partner. Going on dates and small getaways, and having some romance in your day-to-day lives will do wonders for your relationship. You'll come back home reenergized.
#25

My Wife Left Me Alone With Our Son During A Critical Decision. She Was Less Than Amused. Dad Won

IveGotOdds Report

#26

My Cousin Tied His Daughter's Hair Up With A Teriyaki Meat Stick Wrapper Because He Didn’t Have A Hair Tie

fishchipslopez Report

#27

This Is What Happens When Daddy Watches The Baby

brewjockey Report

Moreover, you can change the dynamic and have your kids become a part of your life, not just be munchkins who require feeding and bathing. Fully introduce them to the daily reality of your life, from the chores you have to do to your hobbies. You can involve them in cooking and cleaning up. You can share your passion for reading and hiking as well. Take them with you when you go volunteering.

Not only will you spend quality time together this way, but you’ll also inspire them to be more independent. Parenting can be challenging, yes. But it shouldn’t be just a challenge. It can be a ton of fun, too.
#28

Looked Out The Window To See My Dad Chasing My Baby Sister Dressed Like This

MegatronSucks Report

#29

Dad Was In Charge For 30 Minutes, During That Time My Son Miles Managed To Get Two Half Sleeves And Started Working On His Leg

rinnie5 Report

#30

Yes, Husband Has Been Watching The Kids

andrahall Report

After you’ve upvoted your fave dad pics, feel free to tell everyone about the funniest things your parents have done in the comments, Pandas. Do you have kids yourself? We’d love to hear what your approach to parenting is like. For some more wholesomely hilarious photos of dads taking care of their kids, check out Bored Panda's earlier feature.
#31

When Dad Is In Charge

veronica890411 Report

#32

A Year Ago I Started Sending My Girlfriend These Photos Whenever She Asked If The Baby Was Okay

onadventurewithdad Report

#33

"Daddy, I Want To Be Elsa, But I Also Want To Be Darth Vader". "Hmm Okay, No Problem"

trwwy321 Report

#34

Oh, You Know, Just A Spa And Movie Time With The Girls

goodjobcobb Report

#35

Father Decides To Take Daily Selfies With His Daughter Right After She Wakes Up And Her Reactions Are Priceless

molograming Report

#36

One Benefit Of Being A Little Person Is You Can Drive Your Daughter Around In Her Barbie Jeep When She Had Too Much To Drink

NicolesResponseIs Report

#37

My Girls Opened Up A Salon

Piratey_Pirate Report

#38

Having A Daughter Means You Have To Encourage Her Interests, And Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone. Not Only To Make Her A Better Person But To Also Make Yourself Better

These moments are the moments that she will remember forever.

crazyunicorntamer Report

#39

My Daughter Has An Irrational Fear Of Hair Clips, But She Said She Wouldn't Be Scared If I Did It First. So Here We Are

CrikeyMikeyLikey Report

#40

My Friend's Niece. Mom's First Day Back At Work And Left Alone With Dad. Parenting, You're Doing It Right

chlor8 Report

#41

When Daddy Takes Charge Of Playtime

Jamnoran Report

#42

Who’s Putting Whom To Bed

megankellydeklerk Report

#43

So, This Is What Happens When Dad Is Left In Charge Of The Youngest. Happy Father's Day, Babe. I'm Not Sure That Is What The Outdoor Cushions Are For

transformingdezigns Report

#44

I Managed 9

lifeofdad Report

#45

As A Single Dad, This Pretty Much Sums Up My Life Right Now

Solix Report

#46

I've Waited For This Moment Since The Day He Was Born. He Gets A Gatorade And The WiFi Password When He's Done

reddit.com Report

#47

When Dad Does Your Hair In The Garage

PoppaFixIt Report

#48

Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time And After Asking For An Update I Sent Her This

johnsbuffalo Report

#49

This Is What Happens When My Wife Leaves Me Alone With The Baby

lester_bangs Report

#50

My Husband Is No Longer Allowed To Go To The Craft Store Alone

plutosrain Report

#51

Wife's Asleep. I'm Babysitting The Newborn

tylerdee Report

#52

Happy Father's Day! Here Is My Favorite Photo I Have Of My Dad And I

Jacobklassen Report

#53

Happy Father's Day To The Guy Who Taught Me The Importance Of A Good Helmet

zombie_petting_zoo Report

#54

Is It Cool If I Spend The Entire Grocery Budget On Dinosaur Heads? Asking For A Friend

ja_sen Report

#55

This Is What Happens When There's Ice/Snow Coverage And You Leave The Kids Alone With Daddy For 3 Days

greatmommymoments Report

lismarie avatar
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
Tbh, after almost falling down on ice twice today I want those inflatables 😬

#56

When Daddy Is In Charge

ancarr Report

#57

I Let My Husband Watch The 2-Year-Old For Just A Few Minutes While I Was Outside

I_tote_my_goats Report

#58

My Kid Had An Educational Day At The Zoo

reddit.com Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
Is that gay lion sex? They both seem to have manes. Not judging ofc, all love is good.

#59

This Is Why You Don't Fall Asleep At The Airport

Scooby303 Report

#60

Single Dad Here, This Happens A Lot

ticosurfer Report

#61

It's Safe To Say They Love It

scott_js Report

#62

My Daughter Likes That I Wear Hair Bows With Her

monkeyinpants Report

#63

As A Father Of 2 Little Girls Who Likes To Take Them Exploring The Woods, I Started Photoshopping Them Into Some Extreme Adventures

AbsintheCube Report

#64

What Fatherhood Looks Like. Putting A Shoe On A 2-Year-Old. Happy Father's Day

strawhatmml Report

#65

Just Wanted To Share My Favorite Picture Of My Husband And Daughter

RoBoggie Report

#66

Fun With Dad

RNW1215 Report

#67

Thinking About Having A Barbeque This Weekend? Why Not Pull Out The Old Kids Safety Pen As The Ultimate Barbeque Dad Hack

ladbabyofficial Report

