Our team here at Bored Panda wanted to show you the lighthearted side of fatherhood, so we’ve curated this list of some truly hilarious and wholesome moments of dads taking care of their kids. Scroll down for a dose of soul-healing fun. And if you needed a sign to call your parents and tell them that you love ‘em—this is it.

We love our dads to bits! Sure, they might be strict from time to time, but they’re incredibly fun-loving and goofy, too. And they’ll almost always be able to improvise their way out of a jam.

#2 I Had To Go To Work By Myself This Morning, And Daddy Kept The Kids. This Is What I Came Home To

The way that someone raises their kids doesn’t depend on their gender. Instead, they’re influenced by their values, their upbringing, as well as current social and parenting trends. However, there is a stereotype going around that some dads are more carefree and relaxed when it comes to childcare than moms. And the photos in this list play on this perception in society.

#6 My Wife's First Day Back To Work While I'm On Daddy Duty. She Asked How He Was Doing And I Sent Her This

How someone raises their kids will depend a ton on the family’s situation and needs. While one approach might work perfectly for one family, it might miss the mark in another one. Ideally, however, parents should aim to create a balance between love and healthy boundaries, for the sake of a nurturing environment at home. ADVERTISEMENT

Authoritative parenting is a good approach because it sets clear rules and expectations, but also focuses on open and honest communication, as well as the kids’ opinions. People’s methods might vary, but the end goal is more or less the same: raising children to be healthy, happy, kind, and driven members of society. However, closing your eyes and hoping for a miracle won’t suddenly put your household in order. Parenting requires consistent dedication, lots of patience, and the willingness to accept the fact that things will never go ‘perfectly.’

All parents make mistakes. All kids make mistakes, too. It’s how people respond to them (with support, guidance, and a growth-focused mentality) that sets great parents apart. When your kids see ‘failure’ as learning opportunities, the sky’s the limit. Similarly, if they know that they can always turn to their parents for advice even when things go really wrong, they can move through life with a deep sense of inner confidence.

It’s important to understand that being a ‘perfect’ parent is unreasonable, impractical, and, well, a fairytale. Scrolling through social media and reading awesome parenting blogs can create the illusion that everyone’s raising their kids well and they’ve got it all figured out. It’s a misperception. Everyone struggles. Everyone has bad days. So long as you’re doing the best you can, you’re doing good enough.

#17 My Wife Left Me With The Baby. She's A Worrywart And I Love Photoshop. Lesson Learned: Don't Reply With Just A Photoshopped Picture When She Asks How Things Are Going With The Baby

At the core of parenting is the idea that you’re responsible for your children, no matter how good or bad you might feel at the moment. At the same time, it’s vital to remember that parents aren’t just parents. They’re people with needs and wants. Though parenting is a noble cause, it can lead to a lot of frustration if it’s the only thing folks have going on in their lives. Spending time with your partner and friends, and taking the time to focus on other passions and hobbies isn’t something to avoid: it’s healthy. Similarly, parents need to understand that it’s essential that they take care of themselves, too, not just their kids. Someone who’s chronically exhausted, frustrated, demotivated, and feeling unappreciated is going to struggle from day to day. On the flip side, someone who takes good care of their health, splits the housework and childcare with their partner, and has other things going on in their life is going to thrive as a parent.

That’s why it’s so incredibly fundamental that parents remember to eat well, get plenty of exercise, and get quality sleep every day. Of course, that’s easier said than done when there are spills to be cleaned, mountains of dishes to be tackled, and primary school math homework to overcome. However, no parent should feel guilty about looking after themselves. At the end of the day, everyone’s going to struggle at some point. It really helps if you have a safety net or a support network to fall back on. If you find that you’re overwhelmed, hiring a babysitter or asking your family or friends to look after the kids for even half a day can do wonders.

#22 My Daughter's Favorite Way To Cool Me Off After A Long Run On A Hot Day

#23 Found While Cleaning Out Old Photos. They Would All Scream For Food At Once So The Best Thing I Came Up With Was To Do 3 Bottles Simultaneously

You can use that free time as you see fit. Whether that’s soaking in a well-deserved bath while listening to your fave jazz music, going for a hike in nature, or working on a beloved hobby you’d ignored for the past few years. ADVERTISEMENT You can also use the time to reconnect with your partner. Going on dates and small getaways, and having some romance in your day-to-day lives will do wonders for your relationship. You'll come back home reenergized.

#25 My Wife Left Me Alone With Our Son During A Critical Decision. She Was Less Than Amused. Dad Won

#26 My Cousin Tied His Daughter's Hair Up With A Teriyaki Meat Stick Wrapper Because He Didn't Have A Hair Tie

Moreover, you can change the dynamic and have your kids become a part of your life, not just be munchkins who require feeding and bathing. Fully introduce them to the daily reality of your life, from the chores you have to do to your hobbies. You can involve them in cooking and cleaning up. You can share your passion for reading and hiking as well. Take them with you when you go volunteering. Not only will you spend quality time together this way, but you’ll also inspire them to be more independent. Parenting can be challenging, yes. But it shouldn’t be just a challenge. It can be a ton of fun, too.

#28 Looked Out The Window To See My Dad Chasing My Baby Sister Dressed Like This

#29 Dad Was In Charge For 30 Minutes, During That Time My Son Miles Managed To Get Two Half Sleeves And Started Working On His Leg

After you’ve upvoted your fave dad pics, feel free to tell everyone about the funniest things your parents have done in the comments, Pandas. Do you have kids yourself? We’d love to hear what your approach to parenting is like. For some more wholesomely hilarious photos of dads taking care of their kids, check out Bored Panda's earlier feature.

#32 A Year Ago I Started Sending My Girlfriend These Photos Whenever She Asked If The Baby Was Okay

#35 Father Decides To Take Daily Selfies With His Daughter Right After She Wakes Up And Her Reactions Are Priceless

#36 One Benefit Of Being A Little Person Is You Can Drive Your Daughter Around In Her Barbie Jeep When She Had Too Much To Drink

#38 Having A Daughter Means You Have To Encourage Her Interests, And Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone. Not Only To Make Her A Better Person But To Also Make Yourself Better
These moments are the moments that she will remember forever.

#39 My Daughter Has An Irrational Fear Of Hair Clips, But She Said She Wouldn't Be Scared If I Did It First. So Here We Are

#43 So, This Is What Happens When Dad Is Left In Charge Of The Youngest. Happy Father's Day, Babe. I'm Not Sure That Is What The Outdoor Cushions Are For

#46 I've Waited For This Moment Since The Day He Was Born. He Gets A Gatorade And The WiFi Password When He's Done

#48 Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time And After Asking For An Update I Sent Her This

#54 Is It Cool If I Spend The Entire Grocery Budget On Dinosaur Heads? Asking For A Friend

#55 This Is What Happens When There's Ice/Snow Coverage And You Leave The Kids Alone With Daddy For 3 Days

#57 I Let My Husband Watch The 2-Year-Old For Just A Few Minutes While I Was Outside

#63 As A Father Of 2 Little Girls Who Likes To Take Them Exploring The Woods, I Started Photoshopping Them Into Some Extreme Adventures