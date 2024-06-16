ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Father’s Day, pandas! To all the dads out there, we hope you’re relaxing and having some well-deserved fun today.

This holiday is our chance to appreciate the father figures in our lives, but truthfully, their dedication deserves recognition all year round. Think about the countless times they’ve patiently helped with your homework or been your go-to for sound advice. So, show them love whenever you can.

To celebrate on our part, we’ve collected some of the most wholesome dad moments we’ve found on the internet that are funny, touching, and everything in between. Plus, don’t miss our chat with dad coach Ian Dinwiddy, who shares his valuable tips.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Best Father

Best Father

Goodable Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
49points
Add photo comments
POST

The tradition of honoring Father’s Day might feel as timeless as dad jokes, but it actually has a pretty heartwarming origin story. In 1909, Sonora Dodd, inspired by Mother’s Day, wanted to celebrate her dad, William Jackson Smart, who raised her and her siblings on his own. Thanks to her efforts, the first Father’s Day took place the following year in Washington State.

However, it only became a nationwide celebration in 1972, when President Richard Nixon declared the third Sunday of June a federal holiday for dads. It took Dodd 62 years of lobbying everyone from presidents to retailers to make this day happen.
#2

We All Have To Grow Up Eventually

We All Have To Grow Up Eventually

megsullivan07 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST

For this occasion, Bored Panda got in touch with Ian Dinwiddy, founder of Inspiring Dads, which offers coaching to help fathers balance work and family life. Ian himself has two children and was a stay-at-home dad for both of them.

He told us his greatest joy as a parent comes from “creating the time, space and opportunity for [our] children to develop into great humans.” He also loves seeing the world through his kids’ eyes and appreciating their fresh perspective.
#3

Dads Are Always Supporting And Helping Out

Dads Are Always Supporting And Helping Out

TheOnlyCharlesB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Told My Dad His Toast Could Only Be One Page

Told My Dad His Toast Could Only Be One Page

emmanicole23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST

“We get life very wrong when we only focus on big set pieces,” Ian believes. The dad coach highlights that being present and paying attention to small details, like putting away your phone, makes a real difference.

For instance, Ian recalls one of his kids' favorite memories when they were around 6 and 3 years old. They all went to a coffee shop together, and it was raining on one side of the street but not the other. Almost a decade later, they still treasure this experience. “Special moments are all around us,” Ian insists.
#5

"Happy Father's Day To Every Dad Who Didn't Have A Good Example To Follow, But Who Is, Like My Husband, Breaking The Cycle And Giving His Kids What He Needed"

"Happy Father's Day To Every Dad Who Didn't Have A Good Example To Follow, But Who Is, Like My Husband, Breaking The Cycle And Giving His Kids What He Needed"

sewistwrites Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Now That Us Kids Are All Grown Up, My Dad Reads Bedtime Stories To Our Dog

Now That Us Kids Are All Grown Up, My Dad Reads Bedtime Stories To Our Dog

thehippestmanalive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST

Ian now perceives the world as much broader and recognizes the responsibility of nurturing his kids’ individual personalities. “You have to see your children as independent people, and you are their first and potentially most important guide,” he explains.
#7

The Bow Tie Is Such A Cute Addition To This Whole Thing

The Bow Tie Is Such A Cute Addition To This Whole Thing

misskubelik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

The Sweetest Dad

The Sweetest Dad

chronicleflask Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

A Single Dad Turned Up In A Dress At Daughter's School For The Mother's Day Event. He Didn't Want His Daughter To Miss Out On Anything Or Feel Alone

A Single Dad Turned Up In A Dress At Daughter's School For The Mother's Day Event. He Didn't Want His Daughter To Miss Out On Anything Or Feel Alone

Knight_TheRider Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST

Of course, the dad coach understands the challenges fathers face, especially when adjusting to life after their child is born. A study in the UK revealed that fathers often experience stress and guilt about returning to their jobs after paternal leave, feeling torn between their responsibilities at home and work. They also worry about leaving their partners to handle the care alone.
#10

My Dad Wanted To Take A Nice Picture With A Waterfall In Yosemite

My Dad Wanted To Take A Nice Picture With A Waterfall In Yosemite

matteocrayo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

For A Father, Kids Always Are Their Nr. 1

For A Father, Kids Always Are Their Nr. 1

itsalexreiley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

My Parent's Cat Got Hurt, So My Dad Made Him Some Steps For His Litter Box

My Parent's Cat Got Hurt, So My Dad Made Him Some Steps For His Litter Box

Sam_Jackson_Beer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST

“I’d not really thought about coming back to work and kind of knowing that I will miss a big chunk of [my child’s] life because I am at work. I’m out of [their] life for more time than I’m actually in it,” said one of the study participants.

One more dad shared, “I remember… crying on the bus on the first day. So, a combination of just being sleep deprived and really not wanting to be there when I was at work, I felt pretty rotten.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Now That I'm Over 18 I Got A Venmo Request From My Dad

Now That I'm Over 18 I Got A Venmo Request From My Dad

clarinetist420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

The Other Day, My Dad Called Me And Told Me His Golden Retriever Found A Baby Squirrel That Was Half Alive In The Yard. He Rescued It And Fed It. This Is Them A Few Days Later

The Other Day, My Dad Called Me And Told Me His Golden Retriever Found A Baby Squirrel That Was Half Alive In The Yard. He Rescued It And Fed It. This Is Them A Few Days Later

Kh0nsuu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

My Dad Put Together A Book Of Memes That We Shared During Family Group Texts

My Dad Put Together A Book Of Memes That We Shared During Family Group Texts

kenin614 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST

Another study found that many fathers continue to see themselves in a traditional role as providers and supporters of their families. As a result, they often choose not to share their stressful emotional experiences with their partners to avoid burdening them.
#16

I Created A Dads' And Daughters' Hair Class To Help Other Fathers Learn About Hair. We Had A Small Class Full Of Dads That Learned Basic Brushing, Ponytails, Braids, And Buns

I Created A Dads' And Daughters' Hair Class To Help Other Fathers Learn About Hair. We Had A Small Class Full Of Dads That Learned Basic Brushing, Ponytails, Braids, And Buns

MashedPotatoh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

I've Been A Full-Time Single Dad Since November, And Today, I Took My Girls To Get Our Nails Done. It Was My First Time, And I Love It

I've Been A Full-Time Single Dad Since November, And Today, I Took My Girls To Get Our Nails Done. It Was My First Time, And I Love It

Benzorgz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

My Dad Ironing American Cash Before A Trip To The Old Country

My Dad Ironing American Cash Before A Trip To The Old Country

Parking_Spot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST

75% of dads in the US are looking for more mental health support. “While there is still a lot of stigma around getting help for one’s mental health, this is especially true for men,” said Saba Harouni Lurie, a licensed marriage and family therapist, in response to these findings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gender stereotypes dictate that men should be stoic and self-reliant, which are seen as signs of strength.”
#19

My Dad Who Secretly "Doesn't Feed" The Dogs

My Dad Who Secretly "Doesn't Feed" The Dogs

TryNorth8139 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

18 Years After High School And I'm Jumping In And Showing My Daughter Anything Is Possible

18 Years After High School And I'm Jumping In And Showing My Daughter Anything Is Possible

Chexty2600 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

My Dad Drove To My Workplace And Waited For Me To Arrive So He Could Pour A Trail Of Salt So That I, His 38-Year-Old Daughter, Wouldn't Slip And Fall On The Ice

My Dad Drove To My Workplace And Waited For Me To Arrive So He Could Pour A Trail Of Salt So That I, His 38-Year-Old Daughter, Wouldn't Slip And Fall On The Ice

Elizabeth Bautista Boyd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST

Moreover, more than half of dads said they wished their friends or family would check on them more often. At the same time, they felt judged if they talked about their mental health to others.

#22

"No One Can Hurt Me Now!"

"No One Can Hurt Me Now!"

mk_lobb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

I Completed My Weekend Project. Sandbox With Folding Benches

I Completed My Weekend Project. Sandbox With Folding Benches

ZacZ003 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

I Know It's Not Perfect, But I'm So Proud Of This. I'm A Single Dad, And Last Year, I Couldn't Even Do A Ponytail. This Year, I've Given Her Heart Braids

I Know It's Not Perfect, But I'm So Proud Of This. I'm A Single Dad, And Last Year, I Couldn't Even Do A Ponytail. This Year, I've Given Her Heart Braids

mwngky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Ian Dinwiddy shared a technique to help fathers improve their lives. He recommends connecting with your personal 'Be, Do, Have'—writing down everything you want to be, do, and have, and then narrowing it down to the top five priorities. “If you have a partner, get them to do the same,” he suggests. Comparing lists can help create core principles for the family unit, providing clarity of focus and direction for making decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

My Brother Works At UPS And Is A New Father Of Twins, So I Took A Porch Photo Of The Three Of Them

My Brother Works At UPS And Is A New Father Of Twins, So I Took A Porch Photo Of The Three Of Them

lauraintacoma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

"He Even Wore It With A Suit To My High School Graduation"

"He Even Wore It With A Suit To My High School Graduation"

xanaxcowboy_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

A Father Who Cares

A Father Who Cares

madeleinelily Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST

Ian also stresses the importance of understanding ‘the second shift’ and ‘mental load’ to reduce relationship tension. By recognizing and addressing these additional responsibilities, fathers can better support their partners and contribute to a harmonious family life.
#28

My Dad Helping My Cat Reach A Bug He'd Been Stalking

My Dad Helping My Cat Reach A Bug He'd Been Stalking

jbird8806 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

My Grandpa, My Dad, And Myself. Making Three Generations Of Wives Worried Sick

My Grandpa, My Dad, And Myself. Making Three Generations Of Wives Worried Sick

Sandite5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

My Dad Spent 3 Hours Disassembling Wood Chipper To Rescue A Trapped Feral Kitten

My Dad Spent 3 Hours Disassembling Wood Chipper To Rescue A Trapped Feral Kitten

Administrative_Cow20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST

So, we hope you take a moment to recognize the dedication that goes into parenting and celebrate Father’s Day by showing your dad or father figure some extra love. Here’s to all the amazing dads who positively impact our lives every day!
#31

Dads Imitating Their Daughters On The Beach

Dads Imitating Their Daughters On The Beach

Kafadafada Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Daughter Begged Me To Make Her A Costume, But Was Too Nervous To Wear It To School. Her Dad Wore It There Instead

My Daughter Begged Me To Make Her A Costume, But Was Too Nervous To Wear It To School. Her Dad Wore It There Instead

HomeFin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Brilliant

Brilliant

AndyKimNJ , AndyKimNJ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

This Escalated Quickly

This Escalated Quickly

100Climbs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My Dad Makes My Stepmom Take Pictures Of Him Doing Weird Things When We Have Record-Breaking Low Temperatures

My Dad Makes My Stepmom Take Pictures Of Him Doing Weird Things When We Have Record-Breaking Low Temperatures

PM_ME_YOUR_BEARDD , PM_ME_YOUR_BEARDD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My Father Fell Against The Wall And Later On Decided To Frame It

My Father Fell Against The Wall And Later On Decided To Frame It

Weary_Astronomer_826 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Every Time My Dad Visits, He Hides A $20 Bill Before He Leaves. This Spot Is By Far The Best. I've Been Making Coffee Like This For A Week Before I Noticed

Every Time My Dad Visits, He Hides A $20 Bill Before He Leaves. This Spot Is By Far The Best. I've Been Making Coffee Like This For A Week Before I Noticed

sweetpeachesforme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

It Stormed During The Eclipse, So My Dad Improvised

It Stormed During The Eclipse, So My Dad Improvised

djbootybutt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

My Buddy Gregg Built This Handicap-Accessible Snow Fort For His Daughter

My Buddy Gregg Built This Handicap-Accessible Snow Fort For His Daughter

danthoms Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Dad's Nap Hack

Dad's Nap Hack

GloomyFudge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

10 Years Ago, I Got Sand In My Eyes. Now I Got Iron Bits. Both Of The Times My Dad Drew Me Fake Eyes

10 Years Ago, I Got Sand In My Eyes. Now I Got Iron Bits. Both Of The Times My Dad Drew Me Fake Eyes

TrileceTheCat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

I Had To Make A Cake Last Minute For A Potluck For My Daughter's Class. I Don't Have An Electric Hand Mixer, So I Had To Improvise

I Had To Make A Cake Last Minute For A Potluck For My Daughter's Class. I Don't Have An Electric Hand Mixer, So I Had To Improvise

New_Fry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

My Dad Spent Over 20 Minutes Writing This Graduation Note For Me. He Was Diagnosed With Brain Cancer In 2009, And Writing Is Extremely Difficult For Him, But He Still Managed To Write This

My Dad Spent Over 20 Minutes Writing This Graduation Note For Me. He Was Diagnosed With Brain Cancer In 2009, And Writing Is Extremely Difficult For Him, But He Still Managed To Write This

"So proud of you! My partner in crime... My little My little homie...
Love you,
Dad"

ItsDevax Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

I Was Very Scared To Go To An Appointment Dealing Skin Necrosis, But My Dad, Who Lives Far Away, Got On A Plane At 3 AM And Surprised Me At The Appointment

I Was Very Scared To Go To An Appointment Dealing Skin Necrosis, But My Dad, Who Lives Far Away, Got On A Plane At 3 AM And Surprised Me At The Appointment

Then he took me out for a fancy sandwich. Even at 44, we girls still need our daddy, and I thank the gods every day for mine.

seriphae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

My Friend's Girlfriend's Dad Sent Them An XXXXL Cutting Board For Their Housewarming By Mistake

My Friend's Girlfriend's Dad Sent Them An XXXXL Cutting Board For Their Housewarming By Mistake

gwackr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

"He Always Puts "Dad" At The End Of All His Texts Like A Signature. Dad, I Know It's You"

"He Always Puts "Dad" At The End Of All His Texts Like A Signature. Dad, I Know It's You"

ImNoRoleModel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

My Painter Dad Made The Soup Look Like Edvard Munch's "The Scream"

My Painter Dad Made The Soup Look Like Edvard Munch's "The Scream"

toko92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Peak Dad Behavior

Peak Dad Behavior

randal1211 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Thinking About Having A BBQ This Weekend? Why Not Use The Old Kids' Safety Pen As The Ultimate BBQ Dad Hack

Thinking About Having A BBQ This Weekend? Why Not Use The Old Kids' Safety Pen As The Ultimate BBQ Dad Hack

ladbabyofficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

My Dad Got His Head Stuck In The Porch Yesterday While Trying To Feed A Dead Bee To A Spider That Lives In The Bush

My Dad Got His Head Stuck In The Porch Yesterday While Trying To Feed A Dead Bee To A Spider That Lives In The Bush

KaKiyan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

After Years Of My Dad Tucking Us (5 Kids) In As Either A Mummy Or A Mermaid, Today I Asked Him What He Wanted. Mermaid It Is

After Years Of My Dad Tucking Us (5 Kids) In As Either A Mummy Or A Mermaid, Today I Asked Him What He Wanted. Mermaid It Is

amoleby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

My Husband Is Teaching My Eldest Son How To Shave For The First Time. Best Stepdad Ever

My Husband Is Teaching My Eldest Son How To Shave For The First Time. Best Stepdad Ever

Heatherbanana1984 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Beautiful

Beautiful

bykayshenee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Dad Put This Up For My Younger Sister

Dad Put This Up For My Younger Sister

gcz1214 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Dad's Rescue Cat Wasn't Properly Weaned And Was Very Neglected. The Only Way He Will Drink Water Is If My Dad Holds A Cup. He Does This Multiple Times Per Day

My Dad's Rescue Cat Wasn't Properly Weaned And Was Very Neglected. The Only Way He Will Drink Water Is If My Dad Holds A Cup. He Does This Multiple Times Per Day

emilyfromHR Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

My Dad And His Beloved Pet Duck That He Raised From An Egg In 1994

My Dad And His Beloved Pet Duck That He Raised From An Egg In 1994

mentholnasalspray Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

My Stepmom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him, But Here They Are

My Stepmom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him, But Here They Are

kittyishhh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

My Dad Passed Away Two Weeks Ago. I Found A Letter That He Wrote To Me

My Dad Passed Away Two Weeks Ago. I Found A Letter That He Wrote To Me

"You are more precious than diamonds, more pure than gold. I love you and am so proud that you are my daughter.
I love you.
P.S. It’s all I had."

He used to leave me cash when I was younger (I'm 23 now), so "It’s all I had" refers to the money he left me with the note.
I had a baby 4 months ago and had my baby shower last October. He was extremely broke and couldn’t get me anything. All I wanted was a handwritten letter from him, one written to me and one written to my baby. I felt I was in a place a couple of nights ago to be able to read it, and it was the hardest thing ever. These are the things I’ll carry with me forever.

altrdmind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

"I Can't Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes" - The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning

"I Can't Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes" - The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning

cturn3r Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Fishing Hard Or Hardly Fishing? My Dad On Father's Day

Fishing Hard Or Hardly Fishing? My Dad On Father's Day

Rten-Brel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Since My Dad Moved Away, We Send Each Other Pictures Of Our Food

Since My Dad Moved Away, We Send Each Other Pictures Of Our Food

another-sad-gay-bich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

No Chopsticks For Dad? Barbie Doll's Legs It Is Then

No Chopsticks For Dad? Barbie Doll's Legs It Is Then

CrayCrayStateofMind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

My Dad Is Hosting A "Burning Spam" Festival And Created This To Kick It Off

My Dad Is Hosting A "Burning Spam" Festival And Created This To Kick It Off

Newfoundplanet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

My Dad Printed Out The Meme I Sent Him

My Dad Printed Out The Meme I Sent Him

professor418 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

I Don't Buy A Playhouse. Just Cut Windows And A Door In A Large Potato Bin From Costco

I Don't Buy A Playhouse. Just Cut Windows And A Door In A Large Potato Bin From Costco

Thick, triple-corrugated cardboard might as well be plywood, given how strong it is. I installed one of those battery-operated PIR motion-activated lights inside, so she has interior lighting when she crawls inside. It's her favorite place to hang out, and it costs a whopping $0. Bonus: It's white and colorable for her own decorative flair.

Work-Safe-Reddit4450 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

The Dad Joke

The Dad Joke

GoshDarnMamaHubbard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

I Went Back To School With My Son, And We Just Graduated With Engineering Degrees

I Went Back To School With My Son, And We Just Graduated With Engineering Degrees

mkrjoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Dads Feeding Their Babies, 7 Years Later

Dads Feeding Their Babies, 7 Years Later

NewGramps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
rebecca-kelly717 avatar
Evolbeky
Evolbeky
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that young girl drinking a beer?? Hope it's empty and just for the photo...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#69

My Father-In-Law Got Me These Pants And Bought 2 More Of The Same Color. My Dad Passed Away When I Was Very Young, So My FIL Doing This Makes Me Feel Very Special

My Father-In-Law Got Me These Pants And Bought 2 More Of The Same Color. My Dad Passed Away When I Was Very Young, So My FIL Doing This Makes Me Feel Very Special

nursebetty88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Proud Dad

Proud Dad

ThePhillLewis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

My Dad, Who Has No Idea How To Cook, Knew I'd Be In Meetings All Day, So He Woke Up Early And Made Me Pancakes And Coffee. They Tasted Awful, But They Were Such A Wonderful Surprise

My Dad, Who Has No Idea How To Cook, Knew I'd Be In Meetings All Day, So He Woke Up Early And Made Me Pancakes And Coffee. They Tasted Awful, But They Were Such A Wonderful Surprise

college-tool Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

My Friend Works At The Movie Theater And This Is His Dad Reaping The Benefits

My Friend Works At The Movie Theater And This Is His Dad Reaping The Benefits

burgundys_mustache Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

This Is Me Dressed Up As Myself And My Dad Dressed Up As Himself. In The Second Picture The Roles Are Reversed

This Is Me Dressed Up As Myself And My Dad Dressed Up As Himself. In The Second Picture The Roles Are Reversed

For Halloween, we dressed up as each other and lots of people wanted to see what we looked like dressed up as ourselves.

Melvin-_-_-Marvelous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

My Dad Was Responsible For Our Neighborhood Sign This Week

My Dad Was Responsible For Our Neighborhood Sign This Week

sammspiess1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

I Found This On My Dad's Label Maker

I Found This On My Dad's Label Maker

End3rrrrrrrrrr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Bonding Time With Dad

Bonding Time With Dad

Two_Inches_Of_Fun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

A Genius Idea For Halloween Costumes

A Genius Idea For Halloween Costumes

yesseniatashiaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
lauralawson_3 avatar
Laura Lawson
Laura Lawson
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No this isn't genius at all. Or funny. It's disturbing & disappointing to see that a man is being treated like a money machine in this day & age. Seriously, we try to move on & ahead but then pics like this just throw us as human beings back into the dark ages again.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#78

I Could Never Game Because Of My Toddler Son, So I Finally Bought A Playpen

I Could Never Game Because Of My Toddler Son, So I Finally Bought A Playpen

argyllcampbell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
hea_c avatar
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, not really wholesome... It would actually be awesome seeing a dad with this toddler, letting his son "help" play a game with a dummy controller.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#79

My Dad Baked Whole Eggs Into A Loaf Of Bread

My Dad Baked Whole Eggs Into A Loaf Of Bread

Jen-uflect Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

An Excellent Game Plan

An Excellent Game Plan

kenzianidiot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!