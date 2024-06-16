To celebrate on our part, we’ve collected some of the most wholesome dad moments we’ve found on the internet that are funny , touching, and everything in between. Plus, don’t miss our chat with dad coach Ian Dinwiddy , who shares his valuable tips.

This holiday is our chance to appreciate the father figures in our lives, but truthfully, their dedication deserves recognition all year round. Think about the countless times they’ve patiently helped with your homework or been your go-to for sound advice. So, show them love whenever you can.

Happy Father’s Day, pandas! To all the dads out there, we hope you’re relaxing and having some well-deserved fun today.

#1 Best Father Share icon

The tradition of honoring Father’s Day might feel as timeless as dad jokes, but it actually has a pretty heartwarming origin story. In 1909, Sonora Dodd, inspired by Mother’s Day, wanted to celebrate her dad, William Jackson Smart, who raised her and her siblings on his own. Thanks to her efforts, the first Father’s Day took place the following year in Washington State. However, it only became a nationwide celebration in 1972, when President Richard Nixon declared the third Sunday of June a federal holiday for dads. It took Dodd 62 years of lobbying everyone from presidents to retailers to make this day happen.

#2 We All Have To Grow Up Eventually Share icon

For this occasion, Bored Panda got in touch with Ian Dinwiddy, founder of Inspiring Dads, which offers coaching to help fathers balance work and family life. Ian himself has two children and was a stay-at-home dad for both of them. He told us his greatest joy as a parent comes from “creating the time, space and opportunity for [our] children to develop into great humans.” He also loves seeing the world through his kids’ eyes and appreciating their fresh perspective.

#3 Dads Are Always Supporting And Helping Out Share icon

#4 Told My Dad His Toast Could Only Be One Page Share icon

“We get life very wrong when we only focus on big set pieces,” Ian believes. The dad coach highlights that being present and paying attention to small details, like putting away your phone, makes a real difference. For instance, Ian recalls one of his kids' favorite memories when they were around 6 and 3 years old. They all went to a coffee shop together, and it was raining on one side of the street but not the other. Almost a decade later, they still treasure this experience. “Special moments are all around us,” Ian insists.

#5 "Happy Father's Day To Every Dad Who Didn't Have A Good Example To Follow, But Who Is, Like My Husband, Breaking The Cycle And Giving His Kids What He Needed" Share icon

#6 Now That Us Kids Are All Grown Up, My Dad Reads Bedtime Stories To Our Dog Share icon

Ian now perceives the world as much broader and recognizes the responsibility of nurturing his kids’ individual personalities. “You have to see your children as independent people, and you are their first and potentially most important guide,” he explains.

#7 The Bow Tie Is Such A Cute Addition To This Whole Thing Share icon

#8 The Sweetest Dad Share icon

#9 A Single Dad Turned Up In A Dress At Daughter's School For The Mother's Day Event. He Didn't Want His Daughter To Miss Out On Anything Or Feel Alone Share icon

Of course, the dad coach understands the challenges fathers face, especially when adjusting to life after their child is born. A study in the UK revealed that fathers often experience stress and guilt about returning to their jobs after paternal leave, feeling torn between their responsibilities at home and work. They also worry about leaving their partners to handle the care alone.

#10 My Dad Wanted To Take A Nice Picture With A Waterfall In Yosemite Share icon

#11 For A Father, Kids Always Are Their Nr. 1 Share icon

#12 My Parent's Cat Got Hurt, So My Dad Made Him Some Steps For His Litter Box Share icon

“I’d not really thought about coming back to work and kind of knowing that I will miss a big chunk of [my child’s] life because I am at work. I’m out of [their] life for more time than I’m actually in it,” said one of the study participants. One more dad shared, “I remember… crying on the bus on the first day. So, a combination of just being sleep deprived and really not wanting to be there when I was at work, I felt pretty rotten.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Now That I'm Over 18 I Got A Venmo Request From My Dad Share icon

#14 The Other Day, My Dad Called Me And Told Me His Golden Retriever Found A Baby Squirrel That Was Half Alive In The Yard. He Rescued It And Fed It. This Is Them A Few Days Later Share icon

#15 My Dad Put Together A Book Of Memes That We Shared During Family Group Texts Share icon

Another study found that many fathers continue to see themselves in a traditional role as providers and supporters of their families. As a result, they often choose not to share their stressful emotional experiences with their partners to avoid burdening them.

#16 I Created A Dads' And Daughters' Hair Class To Help Other Fathers Learn About Hair. We Had A Small Class Full Of Dads That Learned Basic Brushing, Ponytails, Braids, And Buns Share icon

#17 I've Been A Full-Time Single Dad Since November, And Today, I Took My Girls To Get Our Nails Done. It Was My First Time, And I Love It Share icon

#18 My Dad Ironing American Cash Before A Trip To The Old Country Share icon

75% of dads in the US are looking for more mental health support. “While there is still a lot of stigma around getting help for one’s mental health, this is especially true for men,” said Saba Harouni Lurie, a licensed marriage and family therapist, in response to these findings. ADVERTISEMENT “Gender stereotypes dictate that men should be stoic and self-reliant, which are seen as signs of strength.”

#19 My Dad Who Secretly "Doesn't Feed" The Dogs Share icon

#20 18 Years After High School And I'm Jumping In And Showing My Daughter Anything Is Possible Share icon

#21 My Dad Drove To My Workplace And Waited For Me To Arrive So He Could Pour A Trail Of Salt So That I, His 38-Year-Old Daughter, Wouldn't Slip And Fall On The Ice Share icon

Moreover, more than half of dads said they wished their friends or family would check on them more often. At the same time, they felt judged if they talked about their mental health to others.

#22 "No One Can Hurt Me Now!" Share icon

#23 I Completed My Weekend Project. Sandbox With Folding Benches Share icon

#24 I Know It's Not Perfect, But I'm So Proud Of This. I'm A Single Dad, And Last Year, I Couldn't Even Do A Ponytail. This Year, I've Given Her Heart Braids Share icon

Ian Dinwiddy shared a technique to help fathers improve their lives. He recommends connecting with your personal 'Be, Do, Have'—writing down everything you want to be, do, and have, and then narrowing it down to the top five priorities. “If you have a partner, get them to do the same,” he suggests. Comparing lists can help create core principles for the family unit, providing clarity of focus and direction for making decisions. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My Brother Works At UPS And Is A New Father Of Twins, So I Took A Porch Photo Of The Three Of Them Share icon

#26 "He Even Wore It With A Suit To My High School Graduation" Share icon

#27 A Father Who Cares Share icon

Ian also stresses the importance of understanding ‘the second shift’ and ‘mental load’ to reduce relationship tension. By recognizing and addressing these additional responsibilities, fathers can better support their partners and contribute to a harmonious family life.

#28 My Dad Helping My Cat Reach A Bug He'd Been Stalking Share icon

#29 My Grandpa, My Dad, And Myself. Making Three Generations Of Wives Worried Sick Share icon

#30 My Dad Spent 3 Hours Disassembling Wood Chipper To Rescue A Trapped Feral Kitten Share icon

So, we hope you take a moment to recognize the dedication that goes into parenting and celebrate Father’s Day by showing your dad or father figure some extra love. Here’s to all the amazing dads who positively impact our lives every day!

#31 Dads Imitating Their Daughters On The Beach Share icon

#32 My Daughter Begged Me To Make Her A Costume, But Was Too Nervous To Wear It To School. Her Dad Wore It There Instead Share icon

#33 Brilliant Share icon

#34 This Escalated Quickly Share icon

#35 My Dad Makes My Stepmom Take Pictures Of Him Doing Weird Things When We Have Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Share icon

#36 My Father Fell Against The Wall And Later On Decided To Frame It Share icon

#37 Every Time My Dad Visits, He Hides A $20 Bill Before He Leaves. This Spot Is By Far The Best. I've Been Making Coffee Like This For A Week Before I Noticed Share icon

#38 It Stormed During The Eclipse, So My Dad Improvised Share icon

#39 My Buddy Gregg Built This Handicap-Accessible Snow Fort For His Daughter Share icon

#40 Dad's Nap Hack Share icon

#41 10 Years Ago, I Got Sand In My Eyes. Now I Got Iron Bits. Both Of The Times My Dad Drew Me Fake Eyes Share icon

#42 I Had To Make A Cake Last Minute For A Potluck For My Daughter's Class. I Don't Have An Electric Hand Mixer, So I Had To Improvise Share icon

#43 My Dad Spent Over 20 Minutes Writing This Graduation Note For Me. He Was Diagnosed With Brain Cancer In 2009, And Writing Is Extremely Difficult For Him, But He Still Managed To Write This Share icon "So proud of you! My partner in crime... My little My little homie...

Love you,

Dad"



#44 I Was Very Scared To Go To An Appointment Dealing Skin Necrosis, But My Dad, Who Lives Far Away, Got On A Plane At 3 AM And Surprised Me At The Appointment Share icon Then he took me out for a fancy sandwich. Even at 44, we girls still need our daddy, and I thank the gods every day for mine.



#45 My Friend's Girlfriend's Dad Sent Them An XXXXL Cutting Board For Their Housewarming By Mistake Share icon

#46 "He Always Puts "Dad" At The End Of All His Texts Like A Signature. Dad, I Know It's You" Share icon

#47 My Painter Dad Made The Soup Look Like Edvard Munch's "The Scream" Share icon

#48 Peak Dad Behavior Share icon

#49 Thinking About Having A BBQ This Weekend? Why Not Use The Old Kids' Safety Pen As The Ultimate BBQ Dad Hack Share icon

#50 My Dad Got His Head Stuck In The Porch Yesterday While Trying To Feed A Dead Bee To A Spider That Lives In The Bush Share icon

#51 After Years Of My Dad Tucking Us (5 Kids) In As Either A Mummy Or A Mermaid, Today I Asked Him What He Wanted. Mermaid It Is Share icon

#52 My Husband Is Teaching My Eldest Son How To Shave For The First Time. Best Stepdad Ever Share icon

#53 Beautiful Share icon

#54 Dad Put This Up For My Younger Sister Share icon

#55 My Dad's Rescue Cat Wasn't Properly Weaned And Was Very Neglected. The Only Way He Will Drink Water Is If My Dad Holds A Cup. He Does This Multiple Times Per Day Share icon

#56 My Dad And His Beloved Pet Duck That He Raised From An Egg In 1994 Share icon

#57 My Stepmom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him, But Here They Are Share icon

#58 My Dad Passed Away Two Weeks Ago. I Found A Letter That He Wrote To Me Share icon "You are more precious than diamonds, more pure than gold. I love you and am so proud that you are my daughter.

I love you.

P.S. It’s all I had."



He used to leave me cash when I was younger (I'm 23 now), so "It’s all I had" refers to the money he left me with the note.

I had a baby 4 months ago and had my baby shower last October. He was extremely broke and couldn’t get me anything. All I wanted was a handwritten letter from him, one written to me and one written to my baby. I felt I was in a place a couple of nights ago to be able to read it, and it was the hardest thing ever. These are the things I’ll carry with me forever.



#59 "I Can't Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes" - The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning Share icon

#60 Fishing Hard Or Hardly Fishing? My Dad On Father's Day Share icon

#61 Since My Dad Moved Away, We Send Each Other Pictures Of Our Food Share icon

#62 No Chopsticks For Dad? Barbie Doll's Legs It Is Then Share icon

#63 My Dad Is Hosting A "Burning Spam" Festival And Created This To Kick It Off Share icon

#64 My Dad Printed Out The Meme I Sent Him Share icon

#65 I Don't Buy A Playhouse. Just Cut Windows And A Door In A Large Potato Bin From Costco Share icon Thick, triple-corrugated cardboard might as well be plywood, given how strong it is. I installed one of those battery-operated PIR motion-activated lights inside, so she has interior lighting when she crawls inside. It's her favorite place to hang out, and it costs a whopping $0. Bonus: It's white and colorable for her own decorative flair.



#66 The Dad Joke Share icon

#67 I Went Back To School With My Son, And We Just Graduated With Engineering Degrees Share icon

#68 Dads Feeding Their Babies, 7 Years Later Share icon

#69 My Father-In-Law Got Me These Pants And Bought 2 More Of The Same Color. My Dad Passed Away When I Was Very Young, So My FIL Doing This Makes Me Feel Very Special Share icon

#70 Proud Dad Share icon

#71 My Dad, Who Has No Idea How To Cook, Knew I'd Be In Meetings All Day, So He Woke Up Early And Made Me Pancakes And Coffee. They Tasted Awful, But They Were Such A Wonderful Surprise Share icon

#72 My Friend Works At The Movie Theater And This Is His Dad Reaping The Benefits Share icon

#73 This Is Me Dressed Up As Myself And My Dad Dressed Up As Himself. In The Second Picture The Roles Are Reversed Share icon For Halloween, we dressed up as each other and lots of people wanted to see what we looked like dressed up as ourselves.



#74 My Dad Was Responsible For Our Neighborhood Sign This Week Share icon

#75 I Found This On My Dad's Label Maker Share icon

#76 Bonding Time With Dad Share icon

#77 A Genius Idea For Halloween Costumes Share icon

#78 I Could Never Game Because Of My Toddler Son, So I Finally Bought A Playpen Share icon

#79 My Dad Baked Whole Eggs Into A Loaf Of Bread Share icon