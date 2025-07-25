We’ve gathered some of the cutest pictures of dads being downright wholesome. So prepare to shed some tears, get comfortable, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts, experiences and stories in the comments below.

Dads have a special way of showing love, sometimes loud and goofy, sometimes quiet and steady, but always memorable, whether it’s a corny joke delivered with total confidence, a lunchbox note slipped in just because, or staying up late to help with a school project they barely understand.

#1 Son’s Drawing Of “Safe” Share icon

#2 Well There Is This… Share icon

#3 My Wife Normally Writes Notes For Our Daughter’s School Lunch. Since My Wife’s Away For Work, My Daughter Has Been Worried That “Dad’s Just Going To Draw A Stick Person” Share icon Joke's on her: I’m going to draw a s**t ton of stick people!



#4 My Son And I Yesterday Share icon

#5 New Dad Level Achieved: French Braids Share icon

#6 After 4 Years Of Ups And Downs, Crazy Hospital Visits And A Lot Of Tears, We Finally Got Our First Child! Share icon

#7 Stayed Up All Night Drinking With My New Buddy, Feel Kinda Wrecked Today Share icon

#8 I Built A 65' Boat In My Backyard For My 4 Boys Share icon

#9 My Daughter Wanted Me To Build Her A Jump So I Could Pull Her On Her Sled Off It… Share icon I take no prisoners. I told her to hang on or she’ll be introduced to gravity. Apollo toddler taking flight 🚀🚀🚀



She was perfectly fine and thought it was the coolest thing ever after she landed



#10 The House Is A Wreck But Life Is Pretty Good. 10 Years Ago I Never Thought I Would Get Here Share icon

#11 Little Things Like This Make It All Worth It Share icon

#12 Celebrating 100 Days Old Share icon

#13 Campaigning For Better Paternity Leave Share icon

#14 Protecting My Kid From Absent Minds Share icon Nobody ever thinks that they’ll make this mistake - with my ADHD I’m gonna be proactive about it.

We’re all fried. The day we brought him home I left the hose running for four hours. Sometimes I’m so concerned with his needs that I forget to eat.

Putting this on my arm when we’re driving and storing it on the car seat when we’re not offers me peace of mind.



#15 “Here Daddy, This Is For Your Desk At Work” Share icon

#16 My 2 Year Old Daughter Is Obsessed With Blippi, So I Dressed Up As Him For Her Birthday Party! She Cried Happy Tears! Share icon

#17 My Daughter Paid Up On A Bet She Made Me Share icon

#18 My Son Kept Saying “Elmo” In When He Was In The Bathroom Share icon

#19 My Daughter (7) Made Her Own Chore List In Her Room Share icon

#20 “Nah Honey, I’m Not Going To Put Down The In-Ground Anchors. This Thing Is Like 700 Pounds, It Isn’t Going Anywhere” Famous Last Words Share icon

#21 Witnessed A Beautiful Moment Watching Bluey At The Cinema Share icon Here in the UK (not sure about the rest of the world) there has been a screening of a compilation of Bluey episodes in Reel cinemas across the country. I took my 4yo daughter and witnessed the most amazing moment I may ever see.

The intro music began, usual calling out 'mum', 'dad', 'bingo', then as it would usually sing 'Bluey!'.... it didn't. It was extended and a bunch of other characters joined in with the dancing. This isnt the moment though. Every single kid was pointing out loudly 'oh, it's different' and collectively, 100 parents told their child to shush because they needed to hear it myself included. It's like we said it in unison, realised we are all as sad as each other and all laughed. It was very special.



#22 The Only Thing My Son Is Eating Is Peeled Bagels. Just Absurd. Thought I’d Share Share icon

#23 I Must Be Doing Something Right Share icon

#24 I’ve Never Been More Proud Share icon

#25 Received On My Commute Home Share icon

#26 From My Son’s Schoolwork. I’ve Never Been Prouder As A Dad Share icon

#27 Kiddo's First Time Trick Or Treating Share icon

#28 We Became The Meme Last Night Share icon

#29 Just Got This Text About Our 1.5 Yo Share icon

#30 My Son (4) Left Me A Note This Morning In His New Notebook Share icon

#31 My 5yo Daughter Was A Costco Sample Lady For Halloween Share icon

#32 I've Been Banished Share icon

#33 A Half Day Of Dishes With Twins Share icon

#34 Beer Bonging Water Straight From The Fridge At Five Years Old??? Share icon

#35 So Many Birthday Parties Share icon

#36 Add In Some Free Chips And Salsa And You Just Made My Night Share icon

#37 I Laughed. Why Do I Feel Anxious? Share icon

#38 My Wife And I Painted Our Nursery! Share icon

#39 I Asked My Daughter To Draw A Picture Of My Wife Cooking Dinner Share icon

#40 Just Discovered This Sub. My Little Girl Is My Whole World Now! Share icon

#41 Why Losing Weight As A Parent Is Important Share icon 1 year ago today, after seeing the photo on the left, I realised the small but very powerful reason why I needed to get back on track ❤️



It took me another three months to fully pull myself out of the mess I’d got myself into, but better late than never! 😂



We all say our children are our everything (and I’m no different!), but let’s be honest - life gets in the way.



We’re busy juggling work, socialising, stressing over bills, and just trying to keep everything together.



But to our kids? We are their entire world. Every smile, every tear, every moment - we’re at the centre of it all.



If someone depends on you, you have a responsibility to them.



A responsibility to live long enough to watch them become who they’re meant to be.



To be there to kick a ball around, or to help them practice their gymnastics moves.



To show them, by example, how to live a full and healthy life so that one day, they can do the same.



Do them a favour - live long enough to see them have their own children one day.



That’s the greatest gift you can give them.



#42 Only 1 More Hour Of Bouncing And Shushing To Go Share icon

#43 She Must Know! Share icon

#44 Just Crossing Paths Share icon

#45 I Have No Words Share icon At a distillery, of all places! There's even wipes!



#46 My Wife When I Admit The Blackberries I Bought For The Toddler Are Not Organic Share icon

#47 Will The Potato Get Taken? Share icon

#48 After Two Weeks In The Nicu, I Just Found Out My Baby Girl Is Coming Home Tomorrow Share icon

#50 Just Bragging On My Wife. Our Son Loves Trash Truck But Tt Toys Are Non Existent. She Took Matters Into Her Own Hands And DIY’ed One Share icon

#51 First Night In Her Big Girl Bed Ain’t Goin Too Hot Lmao Share icon

#52 Happy World Adoption Day Share icon

#53 New Dad Share icon

#54 Everyone Left Full And Happy, The Babies Are In Bed, And I Can Finally Retreat To The Garage For Football. Happy Thanksgiving, Dads Share icon

#55 Spot The Problem Share icon

#56 First Time On The School Bus. Where Did My Toddler Go?! Proud Of My Little Girl Share icon

#57 When It's 2 Hours Past Nap Time On A Saturday And Your 2 Year Old Is Laughing And Having A Great Time, Showing No Signs Of Fatigue Share icon

#59 Gentlemen.. The Time Has Arrived. See You On The Other Side Share icon

#60 When My Wife Asks If I’m Abandoning My Plans To Play Video Games Tonight After My Toddler Took 2 Extra Hours To Get To Sleep Share icon

#61 Me Following My Kid Around With My Shadow Share icon

#62 Just Me? Share icon

#63 Sooo Many Questions Share icon

#64 5yo Son's Loving Portrait Of Bingo From Bluey Share icon

#65 I Don’t Know About The Kind Of Service Y’all Receive At Your Housetaurant But I’ll Have You Know I Just Received 3 Pizzas And 4 Sandwiches Without Even Knowing I Had Ordered! Share icon

#66 Always At 2am Share icon

#67 Takin It Easy Tonight. What's Your Easy Meal? Share icon

#68 The Older I Get, The More I Have In Common With Red Foreman From That 70s Show Share icon

#69 First Day Of Daycare Share icon Dropped the little guy off at his first day of daycare. The emotions are more intense then I was prepared for. I know this is what is right for our family, but it hurts. Please tell me it gets easier. I miss him already.



#70 Favorite Sleeper Has Fallen To A Massacre Share icon

#71 Anybody Else Have A Wife That Never Gets Sick While Everyone Else Does? Share icon

#72 Why Do They Have These Spider-Senses? Share icon

#73 Going From 1 To 3 Share icon

#74 Tell Me You Have Kids Without Telling Me You Have Kids Share icon

#75 My 5yo Painted This, And I Couldn't Be More Proud Share icon

#76 My Daughter Put A Hit On This Narc Today, It Didn’t Even Last 24 Hours Share icon

#77 Two Years Ago I Posted This Same Meme About My Son On Thanksgiving Share icon

#78 Not A Single Pair In This Whole Hamper… Share icon

#79 Where The Hell Do These Keep Coming From??? Share icon

#80 F*** What A Stressful Night! But So Thankful You Are Finally Here Baby Luke! Share icon

#81 My Daughter Choked Tonight Share icon

#82 I Feel I Get This Movie So Much More Now I Live With A Newborn… Share icon

#83 Guess I’m Part Of The Club. I Never Knew What Unconditional Love Was Before This Share icon