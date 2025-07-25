ADVERTISEMENT

Dads have a special way of showing love, sometimes loud and goofy, sometimes quiet and steady, but always memorable, whether it’s a corny joke delivered with total confidence, a lunchbox note slipped in just because, or staying up late to help with a school project they barely understand.

We’ve gathered some of the cutest pictures of dads being downright wholesome. So prepare to shed some tears, get comfortable, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts, experiences and stories in the comments below.

#1

Son’s Drawing Of “Safe”

Child’s simple pencil drawing of three smiling faces behind a line, showcasing wholesome and funny dads doing their best.

eohiggins Report

    #2

    Well There Is This…

    Tweet about toddlers compared to Pokémon, highlighting their lovable, obedient, and mischievous behavior from funny dads perspective.

    Thatguyshadow91 Report

    #3

    My Wife Normally Writes Notes For Our Daughter’s School Lunch. Since My Wife’s Away For Work, My Daughter Has Been Worried That “Dad’s Just Going To Draw A Stick Person”

    Hand-drawn sticky note with many stick figures and a message showing wholesome and funny dads doing their best.

    Joke's on her: I’m going to draw a s**t ton of stick people!

    SleepWouldBeNice Report

    #4

    My Son And I Yesterday

    Dad in a humorous dinosaur costume holding hands with child trick-or-treating at night in a wet parking lot.

    DiabeticButNotFat Report

    #5

    New Dad Level Achieved: French Braids

    Young girl with a neatly braided hairstyle, showcasing wholesome and funny dads doing their best with hair care.

    Gelby4 Report

    #6

    After 4 Years Of Ups And Downs, Crazy Hospital Visits And A Lot Of Tears, We Finally Got Our First Child!

    Newborn baby wrapped in a blanket, resting peacefully on a floral sheet, capturing wholesome and funny dad moments.

    luigi_lives_matter Report

    #7

    Stayed Up All Night Drinking With My New Buddy, Feel Kinda Wrecked Today

    Four baby bottles with milk residue set on a kitchen counter, showing a typical scene of dads doing their best.

    phi4ever Report

    #8

    I Built A 65' Boat In My Backyard For My 4 Boys

    Wooden pirate ship playground in a backyard, showcasing creative and wholesome dads doing their best with fun projects.

    zunbrun Report

    oceantodd_1 avatar
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago

    D**n! I’m in my 50s and wanna go play on that boat!

    #9

    My Daughter Wanted Me To Build Her A Jump So I Could Pull Her On Her Sled Off It…

    Child wearing colorful winter clothes mid-flip in the snow, showcasing wholesome and funny dads doing their best outdoors.

    I take no prisoners. I told her to hang on or she’ll be introduced to gravity. Apollo toddler taking flight 🚀🚀🚀

    She was perfectly fine and thought it was the coolest thing ever after she landed

    tarheel310 Report

    #10

    The House Is A Wreck But Life Is Pretty Good. 10 Years Ago I Never Thought I Would Get Here

    Cozy living room with kids watching TV by a Christmas tree and a fireplace, capturing wholesome dads doing their best moments.

    Son_of_York Report

    #11

    Little Things Like This Make It All Worth It

    Handwritten note saying thankful for dad with a small stick figure drawing, capturing wholesome funny dads doing their best.

    Gliese_667_Cc Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    nah, these are not tears .... its actually raining in my room, right under my eyes

    #12

    Celebrating 100 Days Old

    Dad holding smiling baby at a celebration with a white cake on the table, showcasing wholesome and funny dads moments.

    GOLDTOOTHTATTOO Report

    #13

    Campaigning For Better Paternity Leave

    Group of wholesome and funny dads gathering outdoors in front of historic building, holding signs about dads doing their best.

    SteelerClimate Report

    #14

    Protecting My Kid From Absent Minds

    Dad wearing a yellow Kid in Car wristband, holding a Honda steering wheel while driving in bright sunlight.

    Nobody ever thinks that they’ll make this mistake - with my ADHD I’m gonna be proactive about it.
    We’re all fried. The day we brought him home I left the hose running for four hours. Sometimes I’m so concerned with his needs that I forget to eat.
    Putting this on my arm when we’re driving and storing it on the car seat when we’re not offers me peace of mind.

    Lessmoney_mo_probems Report

    fru_sunna avatar
    Tussilago
    Tussilago
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Smart. My exhusband forgot a child in the car. I got bad feeling and asked him (like "all kids have eaten?" and he realized the youngest was still in the car. In the sun. But got out in time.

    #15

    “Here Daddy, This Is For Your Desk At Work”

    Hand-drawn kids’ art clipped to a filing cabinet, showcasing wholesome and funny dads doing their best creativity.

    larryb78 Report

    #16

    My 2 Year Old Daughter Is Obsessed With Blippi, So I Dressed Up As Him For Her Birthday Party! She Cried Happy Tears!

    Smiling dad dressed in bright orange suspenders, bow tie, and hat, posing playfully in front of a brick wall.

    SavionJWright Report

    #17

    My Daughter Paid Up On A Bet She Made Me

    Torn pieces of paper with childlike handwriting saying 100 million and fake money, showcasing wholesome and funny dads.

    dahlkomy Report

    #18

    My Son Kept Saying “Elmo” In When He Was In The Bathroom

    Basket filled with two toilet paper rolls and a container of wipes, showing wholesome and funny dads doing their best humor.

    ShoJoATX Report

    #19

    My Daughter (7) Made Her Own Chore List In Her Room

    Colorful butterfly drawing with reminders like clean room, make bed, and be cute, illustrating wholesome and funny dads.

    trogdor259 Report

    #20

    “Nah Honey, I’m Not Going To Put Down The In-Ground Anchors. This Thing Is Like 700 Pounds, It Isn’t Going Anywhere” Famous Last Words

    Wooden backyard playset collapsed on grass showing funny dads doing their best home repair efforts.

    AlexanderTox Report

    #21

    Witnessed A Beautiful Moment Watching Bluey At The Cinema

    Dad smiling with daughter holding popcorn and milkshake, capturing a wholesome moment of funny dads doing their best at the cinema.

    Here in the UK (not sure about the rest of the world) there has been a screening of a compilation of Bluey episodes in Reel cinemas across the country. I took my 4yo daughter and witnessed the most amazing moment I may ever see.
    The intro music began, usual calling out 'mum', 'dad', 'bingo', then as it would usually sing 'Bluey!'.... it didn't. It was extended and a bunch of other characters joined in with the dancing. This isnt the moment though. Every single kid was pointing out loudly 'oh, it's different' and collectively, 100 parents told their child to shush because they needed to hear it myself included. It's like we said it in unison, realised we are all as sad as each other and all laughed. It was very special.

    LancLad1987 Report

    #22

    The Only Thing My Son Is Eating Is Peeled Bagels. Just Absurd. Thought I’d Share

    Hand holding the inside of a bread roll after peeling the crust, showing a dad doing his best with a funny food moment.

    babyfootstink Report

    fru_sunna avatar
    Tussilago
    Tussilago
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    I would seek an evaluation for ARFID if this is more then a short phase.

    #23

    I Must Be Doing Something Right

    Two toddlers sleeping peacefully in cribs, showcasing wholesome and funny dads doing their best parenting moments.

    dr-pickled-rick Report

    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    I can almost hear the very mild snoring of two utterly exhausted toddlers, who had a great, exiting day.

    #24

    I’ve Never Been More Proud

    Toddler holding a beer can with a laughing emoji face, capturing a wholesome and funny dad moment.

    the_busta_25 Report

    fru_sunna avatar
    Tussilago
    Tussilago
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    I would sort of je more concerned then excited. Drinking habits among kids has been studies and you dont need to get plastered to leve remaining negative effects.

    #25

    Received On My Commute Home

    Text message conversation showing a funny dad asking for help after a bathroom accident, highlighting wholesome dad moments.

    kayester Report

    #26

    From My Son’s Schoolwork. I’ve Never Been Prouder As A Dad

    Child's humorous music worksheet showing a creative sentence about treble clef lines with playful drawing, reflecting funny dads.

    Steppyjim Report

    #27

    Kiddo's First Time Trick Or Treating

    Toddler in blue costume trick-or-treating at front door, capturing wholesome and funny dads doing their best moments.

    Appropriate_Car2462 Report

    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    there's a shark roaming in the neighborhood .... seeking for treats

    #28

    We Became The Meme Last Night

    Three kids and a dad in superhero costumes playing outside on grass, capturing wholesome and funny dads moments.

    jollyreaper2112 Report

    #29

    Just Got This Text About Our 1.5 Yo

    Screenshot of a funny text message about a dad flushing his child's pacifier down the toilet and waving at it.

    PuhLeazeOfficer Report

    #30

    My Son (4) Left Me A Note This Morning In His New Notebook

    Hand holding a small handwritten note saying thank you, capturing wholesome dads doing their best moment.

    BigYonsan Report

    #31

    My 5yo Daughter Was A Costco Sample Lady For Halloween

    Young child dressed as a Costco sample lady, holding a tray of candy cups, showing wholesome and funny dad creativity.

    justintevya Report

    #32

    I've Been Banished

    Child's blue marker drawing with a crossed-out figure and handwritten words no dad, showcasing funny dads doing their best.

    rentiertrashpanda Report

    #33

    A Half Day Of Dishes With Twins

    Many baby bottle parts neatly organized and drying on a mat, showing wholesome and funny dads doing their best.

    DoubleT_inTheMorning Report

    #34

    Beer Bonging Water Straight From The Fridge At Five Years Old???

    Child using a yellow tube from fridge dispenser with a playful vibe, capturing wholesome and funny dads doing their best.

    Short_stabber Report

    #35

    So Many Birthday Parties

    Older man with glasses and white beard raising hand, expressing frustration about preschooler birthday party invitations.

    feckinpiece Report

    #36

    Add In Some Free Chips And Salsa And You Just Made My Night

    Tweet by Simon Holland humorously sharing a dad’s unwritten rule about ordering Mexican takeout and enjoying a beer.

    simoncholland Report

    #37

    I Laughed. Why Do I Feel Anxious?

    A wholesome dad humor meme about a haunted house with all the lights on, showing funny dads doing their best.

    fukinmarty Report

    #38

    My Wife And I Painted Our Nursery!

    Room corner with a blue mountain mural in progress, paint cans on the floor and a ladder, showing dads doing their best creativity.

    BikiniBottomObserver Report

    #39

    I Asked My Daughter To Draw A Picture Of My Wife Cooking Dinner

    Child's drawing of a dad figure reacting with surprise near a fire, capturing wholesome and funny dads doing their best.

    bonzombiekitty Report

    #40

    Just Discovered This Sub. My Little Girl Is My Whole World Now!

    Dad wearing sunglasses and a cap carries baby in front carrier while standing on a sidewalk outdoors in a casual outfit.

    ccable827 Report

    #41

    Why Losing Weight As A Parent Is Important

    Man with toddler in winter setting and smiling dad in black shirt showcasing wholesome funny dads doing their best.

    1 year ago today, after seeing the photo on the left, I realised the small but very powerful reason why I needed to get back on track ❤️

    It took me another three months to fully pull myself out of the mess I’d got myself into, but better late than never! 😂

    We all say our children are our everything (and I’m no different!), but let’s be honest - life gets in the way.

    We’re busy juggling work, socialising, stressing over bills, and just trying to keep everything together.

    But to our kids? We are their entire world. Every smile, every tear, every moment - we’re at the centre of it all.

    If someone depends on you, you have a responsibility to them.

    A responsibility to live long enough to watch them become who they’re meant to be.

    To be there to kick a ball around, or to help them practice their gymnastics moves.

    To show them, by example, how to live a full and healthy life so that one day, they can do the same.

    Do them a favour - live long enough to see them have their own children one day.

    That’s the greatest gift you can give them.

    JordanMartinez95 Report

    #42

    Only 1 More Hour Of Bouncing And Shushing To Go

    Distracted man labeled My Wife looking at a woman labeled The Loudest Chores while standing next to a frustrated woman labeled Me 45 Minutes Into Getting Baby to Sleep.

    IcyCarrotz Report

    #43

    She Must Know!

    Wholesome and funny dads humorously reacting to cookies with movie scene captions in a lighthearted family moment.

    skyrimcameoutin2011 Report

    #44

    Just Crossing Paths

    Woman and man in two cars, captured in a funny moment showing wholesome dads doing their best with kids.

    foxpost Report

    #45

    I Have No Words

    Restroom with wooden stalls, sink, changing table, and colorful framed posters on dark gray walls.

    At a distillery, of all places! There's even wipes!

    thefactorygrows Report

    #46

    My Wife When I Admit The Blackberries I Bought For The Toddler Are Not Organic

    Close-up of a cat with big eyes, capturing a wholesome and funny vibe related to dads doing their best.

    ArchitectVandelay Report

    #47

    Will The Potato Get Taken?

    Bowl filled with snacks and candy including Goldfish, M&M's, Reese's, and a potato, showing wholesome and funny dad moments.

    edgyusernameguy Report

    #48

    After Two Weeks In The Nicu, I Just Found Out My Baby Girl Is Coming Home Tomorrow

    Newborn baby wrapped in a hospital blanket held gently by a dad showing wholesome and funny dads doing their best moments

    TerryCantaloupe Report

    Cartoon dad chuckling nervously on a bus seat, capturing wholesome and funny dads doing their best humor.

    cajunbander Report

    #50

    Just Bragging On My Wife. Our Son Loves Trash Truck But Tt Toys Are Non Existent. She Took Matters Into Her Own Hands And DIY’ed One

    Toy green truck on wooden floor with a child playing in the background, showcasing wholesome and funny dads moments.

    madeofmountains Report

    #51

    First Night In Her Big Girl Bed Ain’t Goin Too Hot Lmao

    Baby monitor showing a toddler lying on a pillow in a crib, capturing a wholesome and funny dad moment.

    x_FaIleN_x Report

    #52

    Happy World Adoption Day

    Dad crouching with two young kids, all looking at a reptile tank in a nature-themed indoor setting.

    GetUpstairs Report

    #53

    New Dad

    Cartoon of a dad on a bike, struggling with a pacifier and crying, showcasing wholesome and funny dads doing their best.

    Ill_Historian8207 Report

    #54

    Everyone Left Full And Happy, The Babies Are In Bed, And I Can Finally Retreat To The Garage For Football. Happy Thanksgiving, Dads

    View of a dad's organized workshop with tools, storage bins, and a sports game on TV, showcasing wholesome dad moments.

    El_Fleegre Report

    #55

    Spot The Problem

    Restroom signs for men and women with a baby changing station below in a clean public bathroom space.

    jonusfatson Report

    #56

    First Time On The School Bus. Where Did My Toddler Go?! Proud Of My Little Girl

    Dad smiling while helping daughter with backpack board a yellow school bus outdoors in a wholesome moment

    kicksjoysharkness Report

    #57

    When It's 2 Hours Past Nap Time On A Saturday And Your 2 Year Old Is Laughing And Having A Great Time, Showing No Signs Of Fatigue

    Man with mustache and serious expression delivering a humorous warning in wholesome and funny dads doing their best meme.

    TeaManManMan Report

    #58

    Three skeletons sitting and relaxing humorously, illustrating the exhaustion of dads in wholesome and funny moments.

    herman-the-vermin Report

    #59

    Gentlemen.. The Time Has Arrived. See You On The Other Side

    Couch turned into a makeshift bed with stacked pillows, showcasing a wholesome and funny dad's creative effort.

    ThatOneStoner Report

    #60

    When My Wife Asks If I’m Abandoning My Plans To Play Video Games Tonight After My Toddler Took 2 Extra Hours To Get To Sleep

    Two coworkers in an office cubicle discussing change, capturing wholesome and funny dads doing their best humor.

    neverbeard Report

    #61

    Me Following My Kid Around With My Shadow

    Dad protecting toddler from harmful UV radiation, showcasing wholesome and funny dads doing their best at the beach.

    JayGatsby727 Report

    #62

    Just Me?

    Man labeled as "me" distracted by a stroller he’s never seen before while walking with wife, showcasing wholesome and funny dads doing their best.

    UnitedBeardedGuy Report

    #63

    Sooo Many Questions

    A funny dad meme showing Yoda tired from answering questions, illustrating wholesome and funny dads doing their best.

    BuckshotPA Report

    #64

    5yo Son's Loving Portrait Of Bingo From Bluey

    Child's colorful drawing of a quirky creature with large eyes and a playful expression, showcasing wholesome and funny dads creativity.

    Diablosammich82 Report

    #65

    I Don’t Know About The Kind Of Service Y’all Receive At Your Housetaurant But I’ll Have You Know I Just Received 3 Pizzas And 4 Sandwiches Without Even Knowing I Had Ordered!

    Dad in a tiger onesie holding colorful magnetic tiles, playing creatively with kids on a couch during family time.

    t-o-m-u-s-a Report

    #66

    Always At 2am

    Sleeping baby wearing a brown cap with text humorously describing dads doing their best in a wholesome and funny way

    Vaiken_Vox Report

    #67

    Takin It Easy Tonight. What's Your Easy Meal?

    Pot of cheesy macaroni and hot dogs on a stove, showcasing wholesome and funny dads doing their best cooking.

    EternalMage321 Report

    #68

    The Older I Get, The More I Have In Common With Red Foreman From That 70s Show

    Two men indoors, one lying on a couch saying my head hurts, capturing wholesome and funny dads doing their best.

    Orion14159 Report

    #69

    First Day Of Daycare

    Baby playing on a cushion and colorful soft books inside a cozy home, showcasing wholesome and funny dads moments.

    Dropped the little guy off at his first day of daycare. The emotions are more intense then I was prepared for. I know this is what is right for our family, but it hurts. Please tell me it gets easier. I miss him already.

    shaggyspike Report

    #70

    Favorite Sleeper Has Fallen To A Massacre

    Man showing funny dad moment, holding stained baby clothes near a trash bin in a wholesome dad doing their best scene.

    GrandeNic0 Report

    #71

    Anybody Else Have A Wife That Never Gets Sick While Everyone Else Does?

    Young boy making funny serious faces in a casual outfit, capturing wholesome and funny dad moments doing their best.

    _AskMyMom_ Report

    #72

    Why Do They Have These Spider-Senses?

    Funny dad meme showing a cartoon character asleep then wide awake, capturing dads doing their best with kids.

    TeaManManMan Report

    #73

    Going From 1 To 3

    Ultrasound image showing early twin pregnancy, highlighting wholesome and funny dads doing their best moments.

    Unveiled_Nuggets Report

    Tell Me You Have Kids Without Telling Me You Have Kids

    Storage usage on an iPhone showing most space taken by photos with limited space remaining.

    DiligentlyMediocre Report

    #75

    My 5yo Painted This, And I Couldn't Be More Proud

    Painting of a serene mountain landscape with birds flying and trees by a lake, capturing wholesome and funny dad creativity.

    Bruncvik Report

    #76

    My Daughter Put A Hit On This Narc Today, It Didn’t Even Last 24 Hours

    Elf doll head detached from body on kitchen counter near induction cooktop, showcasing funny dads doing their best humor.

    ksmash Report

    #77

    Two Years Ago I Posted This Same Meme About My Son On Thanksgiving

    Funny dad cartoon and muscular wife with TV head peeling potatoes, showcasing wholesome dads doing their best moments.

    daskaputtfenster Report

    #78

    Not A Single Pair In This Whole Hamper…

    A collection of mismatched pink and white toddler socks scattered on a carpet, showing wholesome and funny dad moments.

    YankeeMagpie Report

    #79

    Where The Hell Do These Keep Coming From???

    Colorful sensory pop it toys in different shapes and sizes laid out on a carpet, playful and fun objects.

    EMAW2008 Report

    #80

    F*** What A Stressful Night! But So Thankful You Are Finally Here Baby Luke!

    A wholesome dad in medical scrubs and mask gently holding his newborn baby moments after birth.

    Pokey55 Report

    #81

    My Daughter Choked Tonight

    Light grey toddler shirt with colorful text held up in a kitchen sink, showcasing a dad's messy but wholesome effort.

    RjoTTU-bio Report

    I Feel I Get This Movie So Much More Now I Live With A Newborn…

    Bearded dad in outdoor setting making a shushing gesture, capturing a wholesome and funny dad moment.

    tehhellerphant Report

    #83

    Guess I’m Part Of The Club. I Never Knew What Unconditional Love Was Before This

    Adult hand wearing a wedding ring gently holding a newborn baby's tiny hand in a heartwarming moment of dads doing their best.

    krackerjack7 Report

    #84

    Is There A Better Feeling? 16m And 1m Old Both Down At The Same Time For Mom And Dad To Enjoy A Peaceful Dinner Together

    Baby monitors show toddlers asleep in cribs, capturing wholesome and funny dads doing their best parenting moments.

    jschechroor Report

