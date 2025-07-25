84 Wholesome And Funny Dads Doing Their Best (New Pics)
Dads have a special way of showing love, sometimes loud and goofy, sometimes quiet and steady, but always memorable, whether it’s a corny joke delivered with total confidence, a lunchbox note slipped in just because, or staying up late to help with a school project they barely understand.
We’ve gathered some of the cutest pictures of dads being downright wholesome. So prepare to shed some tears, get comfortable, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts, experiences and stories in the comments below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Son’s Drawing Of “Safe”
Well There Is This…
My Wife Normally Writes Notes For Our Daughter’s School Lunch. Since My Wife’s Away For Work, My Daughter Has Been Worried That “Dad’s Just Going To Draw A Stick Person”
Joke's on her: I’m going to draw a s**t ton of stick people!
My Son And I Yesterday
New Dad Level Achieved: French Braids
After 4 Years Of Ups And Downs, Crazy Hospital Visits And A Lot Of Tears, We Finally Got Our First Child!
Stayed Up All Night Drinking With My New Buddy, Feel Kinda Wrecked Today
I Built A 65' Boat In My Backyard For My 4 Boys
My Daughter Wanted Me To Build Her A Jump So I Could Pull Her On Her Sled Off It…
I take no prisoners. I told her to hang on or she’ll be introduced to gravity. Apollo toddler taking flight 🚀🚀🚀
She was perfectly fine and thought it was the coolest thing ever after she landed
The House Is A Wreck But Life Is Pretty Good. 10 Years Ago I Never Thought I Would Get Here
Little Things Like This Make It All Worth It
nah, these are not tears .... its actually raining in my room, right under my eyes
Celebrating 100 Days Old
Campaigning For Better Paternity Leave
Protecting My Kid From Absent Minds
Nobody ever thinks that they’ll make this mistake - with my ADHD I’m gonna be proactive about it.
We’re all fried. The day we brought him home I left the hose running for four hours. Sometimes I’m so concerned with his needs that I forget to eat.
Putting this on my arm when we’re driving and storing it on the car seat when we’re not offers me peace of mind.
“Here Daddy, This Is For Your Desk At Work”
My 2 Year Old Daughter Is Obsessed With Blippi, So I Dressed Up As Him For Her Birthday Party! She Cried Happy Tears!
My Daughter Paid Up On A Bet She Made Me
fortunately she wrote "fake mony", could have fooled me :P
My Son Kept Saying “Elmo” In When He Was In The Bathroom
My Daughter (7) Made Her Own Chore List In Her Room
“Nah Honey, I’m Not Going To Put Down The In-Ground Anchors. This Thing Is Like 700 Pounds, It Isn’t Going Anywhere” Famous Last Words
Witnessed A Beautiful Moment Watching Bluey At The Cinema
Here in the UK (not sure about the rest of the world) there has been a screening of a compilation of Bluey episodes in Reel cinemas across the country. I took my 4yo daughter and witnessed the most amazing moment I may ever see.
The intro music began, usual calling out 'mum', 'dad', 'bingo', then as it would usually sing 'Bluey!'.... it didn't. It was extended and a bunch of other characters joined in with the dancing. This isnt the moment though. Every single kid was pointing out loudly 'oh, it's different' and collectively, 100 parents told their child to shush because they needed to hear it myself included. It's like we said it in unison, realised we are all as sad as each other and all laughed. It was very special.
The Only Thing My Son Is Eating Is Peeled Bagels. Just Absurd. Thought I’d Share
I Must Be Doing Something Right
I’ve Never Been More Proud
Received On My Commute Home
From My Son’s Schoolwork. I’ve Never Been Prouder As A Dad
Kiddo's First Time Trick Or Treating
there's a shark roaming in the neighborhood .... seeking for treats
We Became The Meme Last Night
Just Got This Text About Our 1.5 Yo
My Son (4) Left Me A Note This Morning In His New Notebook
My 5yo Daughter Was A Costco Sample Lady For Halloween
I've Been Banished
A Half Day Of Dishes With Twins
Beer Bonging Water Straight From The Fridge At Five Years Old???
So Many Birthday Parties
Add In Some Free Chips And Salsa And You Just Made My Night
I Laughed. Why Do I Feel Anxious?
My Wife And I Painted Our Nursery!
I Asked My Daughter To Draw A Picture Of My Wife Cooking Dinner
Just Discovered This Sub. My Little Girl Is My Whole World Now!
Why Losing Weight As A Parent Is Important
1 year ago today, after seeing the photo on the left, I realised the small but very powerful reason why I needed to get back on track ❤️
It took me another three months to fully pull myself out of the mess I’d got myself into, but better late than never! 😂
We all say our children are our everything (and I’m no different!), but let’s be honest - life gets in the way.
We’re busy juggling work, socialising, stressing over bills, and just trying to keep everything together.
But to our kids? We are their entire world. Every smile, every tear, every moment - we’re at the centre of it all.
If someone depends on you, you have a responsibility to them.
A responsibility to live long enough to watch them become who they’re meant to be.
To be there to kick a ball around, or to help them practice their gymnastics moves.
To show them, by example, how to live a full and healthy life so that one day, they can do the same.
Do them a favour - live long enough to see them have their own children one day.
That’s the greatest gift you can give them.
Only 1 More Hour Of Bouncing And Shushing To Go
She Must Know!
Just Crossing Paths
I Have No Words
At a distillery, of all places! There's even wipes!
My Wife When I Admit The Blackberries I Bought For The Toddler Are Not Organic
Will The Potato Get Taken?
After Two Weeks In The Nicu, I Just Found Out My Baby Girl Is Coming Home Tomorrow
Just Bragging On My Wife. Our Son Loves Trash Truck But Tt Toys Are Non Existent. She Took Matters Into Her Own Hands And DIY’ed One
First Night In Her Big Girl Bed Ain’t Goin Too Hot Lmao
Happy World Adoption Day
New Dad
Everyone Left Full And Happy, The Babies Are In Bed, And I Can Finally Retreat To The Garage For Football. Happy Thanksgiving, Dads
Spot The Problem
First Time On The School Bus. Where Did My Toddler Go?! Proud Of My Little Girl
When It's 2 Hours Past Nap Time On A Saturday And Your 2 Year Old Is Laughing And Having A Great Time, Showing No Signs Of Fatigue
Gentlemen.. The Time Has Arrived. See You On The Other Side
When My Wife Asks If I’m Abandoning My Plans To Play Video Games Tonight After My Toddler Took 2 Extra Hours To Get To Sleep
Me Following My Kid Around With My Shadow
Just Me?
Sooo Many Questions
5yo Son's Loving Portrait Of Bingo From Bluey
I Don’t Know About The Kind Of Service Y’all Receive At Your Housetaurant But I’ll Have You Know I Just Received 3 Pizzas And 4 Sandwiches Without Even Knowing I Had Ordered!
Always At 2am
Takin It Easy Tonight. What's Your Easy Meal?
The Older I Get, The More I Have In Common With Red Foreman From That 70s Show
First Day Of Daycare
Dropped the little guy off at his first day of daycare. The emotions are more intense then I was prepared for. I know this is what is right for our family, but it hurts. Please tell me it gets easier. I miss him already.