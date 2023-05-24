If you've ever been on parenting duty, you know that it's a rollercoaster in the truest sense. Little ones start to bawl, things break, and suddenly you're on the verge of a nervous breakdown. But then a dad joke comes along and you know that everything will be alright.

Fathers are wonderful creatures. Sure, they're sometimes charmingly lackadaisical. But they inspire entire TV shows and a whole different approach to parenthood for a reason. Moms don't get how they manage. Nobody does, except the wonderful weirdos that are the dads of our world. The 'Life of Dad' Instagram page has been on the mission to "celebrate the adventures of fatherhood" for a while now, and so Bored Panda handpicked the pinnacle of dad memes from the page for you to chuckle at.