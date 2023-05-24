If you've ever been on parenting duty, you know that it's a rollercoaster in the truest sense. Little ones start to bawl, things break, and suddenly you're on the verge of a nervous breakdown. But then a dad joke comes along and you know that everything will be alright.

Fathers are wonderful creatures. Sure, they're sometimes charmingly lackadaisical. But they inspire entire TV shows and a whole different approach to parenthood for a reason. Moms don't get how they manage. Nobody does, except the wonderful weirdos that are the dads of our world. The 'Life of Dad' Instagram page has been on the mission to "celebrate the adventures of fatherhood" for a while now, and so Bored Panda handpicked the pinnacle of dad memes from the page for you to chuckle at.

#1

lifeofdad Report

#2

lifeofdad Report

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
i’ve never seen a lion so done with life lmao

#3

lifeofdad Report

Loverboy
All children deserve parents, not all parents deserve children. Be kind to everyone, you have no idea what they're going through and how much they need it.

#4

lifeofdad Report

Sally Close
Bahahaha not what I was expecting. Love it

#5

lifeofdad , guyrleech Report

Loverboy
I mean it's a fake story but still funny

#6

lifeofdad Report

KJ
There is still hope for all the bits and pieces I have kept for years.

#7

lifeofdad Report

#8

lifeofdad Report

KJ
They seem like such a nice fun loving couple.

#9

lifeofdad Report

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
i do this too, but with myself. it’ll only be a 30 min nap…and then i’ll wake up 3 hours later

#10

lifeofdad Report

Loverboy
My sister is like this. Generally kind but she hits like a f*****g truck

#11

lifeofdad Report

#12

lifeofdad Report

Clearly sunny
Awwww☹️ kids can be cruel.

#13

lifeofdad Report

#14

lifeofdad Report

potatoe
Bro did they just cover the original watermark and stick a boredPanda over it??

#15

lifeofmom Report

#16

lifeofdad Report

Nadine Debard
Mine sleeps like this when we allow him in our bed AND FARTS. I mean chemichal weapon farts.

#17

lifeofdad Report

#18

lifeofdad Report

#19

lifeofdad Report

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
shrek is love. shrek is life.

#20

lifeofdad Report

#21

lifeofdad Report

#22

lifeofdad Report

Betsy Ray
I wonder if he is also strong a physically fit. No double chin either.

#23

lifeofdad Report

#24

lifeofdad Report

Nurichwersonst
But it can bark 3,258 times in a day... 😬

#25

lifeofdad Report

Lakota Wolf
3 orange children, 1 yellow child, and 1 brunette child XD

#26

lifeofdad Report

#27

lifeofdad , KingiJosh Report

#28

lifeofdad Report

#29

lifeofmom , gavinthomas2015 Report

Loverboy
I feel like I'm being watched...

#30

lifeofdad , bigpoppadrunk Report

Loverboy
Yeah... I'm starting to think it's the people that are the problem and not the marriage.

#31

lifeofdad Report

#32

lifeofdad Report

#33

lifeofdad Report

#34

lifeofdad Report

#35

lifeofdad , HenpeckedHal Report

#36

lifeofdad , sportsnerd4life Report

Loverboy
My hack is just don't have kids.

#37

lifeofdad Report

Nadine Debard
*Back and knee pain* - Alright, still alive!

#38

lifeofdad Report

#39

lifeofdad Report

Miss Tinker
I received both today 🙏❤️

#40

lifeofdad Report

#41

lifeofdad Report

#42

lifeofdad Report

Nadine Debard
Very accurate. We found rituals and made them evolve though months (songs, or naming body parts, explaining each step...). Very useful.

#43

lifeofdad , MeLlamoTrevor Report

#44

lifeofdad Report

#45

lifeofdad , simoncholland Report

#46

lifeofdad Report

Loverboy
Aye but have you smelled yours? Don't act like you're clean mf

#47

lifeofdad Report

#48

lifeofdad Report

Did I say that out loud?
And how often they knew perfectly well that you were lying.

#49

lifeofdad Report

Did I say that out loud?
Heard this one before, but it was a little boy.

#50

lifeofdad Report

censorshipsucks
calendar it in, then you won't forget. as soon as you know what the plans are.

#51

lifeofdad Report

xolitaire
Wow. I want that :( (but how do you eat the pizza without half of the toppings landing on your face? asking for a friend)

#52

lifeofdad Report

#53

lifeofdad Report

Clearly sunny
As a mother of a 13 year old, no, no it doesn't get easier and they're less cute also.

#54

lifeofdad Report

Did I say that out loud?
This is me since the pandemic. I have to plan ahead if I think I'll need a pound coin for the shopping trolley.

#55

lifeofdad Report

Clearly sunny
The third one is a teenage girl as well.

#56

lifeofdad Report

#57

lifeofdad , rudy_betrayed Report

Pamela24
How is this "Life of dad meme"?

#58

lifeofdad Report

LuckyL
Even then she gave me heartburns!

#59

lifeofdad Report

censorshipsucks
I let them do it, they do eventually run out of energy. Like at 11pm.

#60

lifeofdad Report

#61

