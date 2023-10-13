ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not uncommon to see that a new school board meeting controversy has reached the headlines now. After all, each parent has a unique perspective on the best way to educate their children, and the idea of entrusting this vital responsibility to others doesn’t sit well with all of them.

The most recent example of the complexities of finding common grounds when it comes to school policies took place in Gilbert, Arizona, when a father stripped down to a tank top and short jean shorts to protest the changes in the district’s dress code policy.

“Under the proposed policy, this would be appropriate in a classroom,” Ira Latham said at a Sep. 20 meeting as he took off his shirt and pants at the podium to show a more revealing outfit.

Discussions to establish a more flexible dress code at the Higley Unified School District began in May.

The new proposed policy established that “clothing must cover all private body parts and/or undergarments and must not be see-through. Undergarment waistbands and/or straps that are incidentally visible under clothing are permitted; however, undergarments may not be worn as clothing.”

Unlike the previous rules, which were installed in 2001, students would now be permitted to expose their chest, abdomen, and midriff.

Latham, who has four children who study in the district, believes that the new dress code would interfere with the learning process by creating unwanted distractions.

“As a parent, I expect the district to be able to enforce policies that help my children be able to go to class and know how they can contribute to a safe classroom environment, as well as limiting the needless distractions in class,” he said.

The new policy allows students to expose their chest, abdomen, and midriff as long as they cover their private parts

“This policy does not do that. I also think that it brings a lot of unnecessary pressure on teachers having to deal with the vagueness of this policy.”

The only way he could make a statement about the lax rules, he explained, was by demonstrating what they would look like on his own body.

“Because I have no other way to describe my concerns about this policy, I’ll do an object lesson,” he said before removing his clothes.

“Now, if you ask me, this is inappropriate for a board meeting. If you have a dress code policy that allows this in a classroom, it does not promote a safe classroom environment.”

The governing board president, Tiffany Schulz, argued that the old dress code disproportionally targeted female students

Another governing board member, Anna Van Hoek, advocated for keeping the more modest dress code, arguing that it prepared students for entering the workforce and that it was synonymous with “self-respect.”

“If we are prepping our children to be college and career-ready, then they need to learn to be able to have self-respect, and that doesn’t include showing off their body parts,” she stated, a concern that was shared by Latham.

The dad of four later told NBC: “The dress code that they wanted to get to is just basically a dress code for a public pool. Make sure that kids cover their underwear, and that’s about it,” Latham said.

You can watch Latham’s dramatic demonstration below

In contrast, the governing board president, Tiffany Schulz, argued that the existing rules disproportionately targeted female students, as they are the ones who commonly wear tank tops and crop tops.

“We’re saying that they need to cover up because of the way it might make someone else feel, and that is wrong,” Schulz said.

The board president said that teachers needed to focus on teaching, not on measuring a student’s shirt or making her feel “uncomfortable.”

Amanda Wade, another governing board member, backed Schulz’s ideas: “These are kids. They’re not at a job and I recognize at the end of the day this is the most job that they have but we need to allow freedom,” she explained.

Despite Latham’s dramatic demonstration, the school board voted 3-2 in favor of updating the dress code policy.

However, other school districts have gone in the opposite direction.

Mississippi’s Madison, Rankin, and Hinds County districts have prohibited crop tops and established that short and long-sleeved shirts must cover the stomach. Under the new policy, pants are not allowed to have holes, and certain skirt lengths are not permitted.

