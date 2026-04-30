“What The Hell Is That?”: Hotel Guests Swear Off Free Breakfast After Learning How Buffet Eggs Are Made

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For many travelers, waking up later than they usually would and heading downstairs for a breakfast buffet is the perfect way to kick off an exciting day full of walking, sunbathing, or exploring.

But sometimes it’s best not to know how those foods are prepared, as demonstrated by a viral TikTok video from a hotel worker.

“Make hotel scrambled eggs with me,” Elizabeth Emmert wrote over her video. In the clip, she gives viewers a glimpse into the kitchen of an unnamed establishment.

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Highlights Elizabeth Emmert, a hotel worker, shared how she prepares the scrambled eggs served at the breakfast buffet.

Many hotel breakfast buffets use liquid or powdered eggs to reduce costs and meet high demand.

Public reactions were mixed: some viewers didn't trust the process, while others accepted it as a practical solution.

A viral TikTok reveals how hotel scrambled eggs are really made behind the scenes

Image credits: elizabeth.emmert

“You might never want them again,” she warned about the popular breakfast food.

Though few recipes are less time-consuming than scrambled eggs, Elizabeth’s hotel doesn’t make them from scratch.

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Instead, the hotel worker takes a sealed plastic bag of beaten eggs and puts it in the microwave to heat.

Image credits: soyleivis

After the yellow mixture is cooked, Elizabeth opens the bag using scissors and dumps the food onto a tray.

The last step is smashing the microwaved eggs into small chunks with a wire masher so they look as though they were stirred with a spoon while cooking in a saucepan.

Elizabeth does not appear to season the eggs.

Image credits: Thinker21T

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The video left viewers stunned, with many saying they would think twice before eating scrambled eggs at a hotel in the future.

“Whelp, that’s ruined my appetite,” one TikTok user admitted.

“What the hell is that?” another asked, while a third commented, “Secret ingredient: ✨microplastic✨”

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“How hard is it to crack 24 fresh eggs and blend them?” someone else questioned.

While some viewers expressed disbelief, others admitted they never expected fresh eggs at the buffet



Image credits: elizabeth.emmert

Others, however, were not surprised by the step-by-step process and admitted they would gladly have the microwaved eggs for breakfast.

“They’re real eggs, they’re just put in these bags for hotels that serve hot breakfast but don’t have a full kitchen,” one viewer suggested.

“Sorry, I never actually thought someone was back there scrambling hundreds of eggs,” admitted another person.

Another user chimed in, “Gimme some ketchup and I’ll eat that whole slab.”

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Image credits: TweetHearts72

A separate user stressed that one cannot be too picky when the breakfast is complimentary. “Girl move, I DONT CARE. Give me my free hotel breakfast.”

The video comes after Steak ‘n Shake, an Indianapolis-based fast food restaurant, banned all microwaves from its kitchens in an effort to “improve food quality.”

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“Quality restaurants don’t need microwaves,” the restaurant posted on X.

Image credits: elizabeth.emmert

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It also follows calls from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins to prioritize minimally processed foods over microwavable, ultra-processed meals.

Kennedy is leading a campaign called “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA).

According to Tasting Table, most hotels use either dehydrated or liquid eggs to make scrambled eggs, a shortcut that allows them to meet high demand for the go-to breakfast item more quickly and at a lower cost.

Many hotels rely on liquid or powdered eggs to keep up with demand while cutting costs



Image credits: elizabeth.emmert

In another viral TikTok, a woman can be seen placing a clear plastic bag filled with the liquid egg mixture inside a microwave, dumping it onto a serving tray, just like Elizabeth did, and separating the jelly-like eggs with a spoon.

“The free hotel eggs y’all love,” the hotel worker wrote over the clip.

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Image credits: daramgaria

As for dehydrated eggs, they’re made by breaking and mixing the eggs, removing the moisture, and grinding them into a fine powder.

The powder is then pasteurized to ensure the safety for consumption and to extend its shelf life, Violeta Morris, a registered dietitian nutritionist, explained to Reader’s Digest.

This process alters the eggs’ chemical structure, resulting in changes to their taste, texture, and color.

Improper handling of eggs increases the risk of bacteria like salmonella, experts warn



Image credits: we.du.phil.ming

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When it comes to buffet scrambled eggs, people should also consider factors like temperature and how well the eggs are handled.

According to the FDA, eggs should be cooked to 160 °F (70 °C) and kept above 140 °F (60 °C) to prevent the growth of bacteria. Therefore, the tray in which eggs are served should be covered and have a heat source.

“It is essential to replenish the eggs at least every two hours to maintain food safety,” Morris added. “If left out for an extended period, bacteria like salmonella can multiply, increasing the risk of foodborne illness.”

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On the bright side, though powdered eggs may not be as tasty as fresh scrambled eggs, the two have no significant nutritional differences.

“Powdered eggs retain most of the same nutrients as fresh eggs, including their mineral and trace element content,” the nutritionist noted.

“I typically avoid the eggs at hotel breakfast buffets due to their taste and unusual texture. However, if there are no other protein options available, I’ll have a serving to balance my breakfast,” Morris concluded.

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“They taste exactly how they look,” one user commented on TikTok

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