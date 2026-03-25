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Things Get Worse For Chappell Roan As Luxury Hotel Sides With Jude Law’s Daughter In Security Guard Scandal
Chappell Roan with red hair and dark makeup wearing a lace gray top in a neutral background for security guard scandal.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Things Get Worse For Chappell Roan As Luxury Hotel Sides With Jude Law’s Daughter In Security Guard Scandal

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Tangará Palace, the hotel where one of Chappell Roan’s security guards allegedly berated an 11-year-old fan, has addressed the controversy, subtly defending the girl and her family.

The child, Ada, who is the daughter of actor Jude Law, stayed at the five-star hotel in Brazil with her mother, Catherine Harding, and stepfather, Brazilian footballer Jorginho Frello.

Highlights
  • Tangará Palace has seemingly sided with Jorginho Frello and his wife, Catherine Harding, amid the scandal involving Harding’s 11-year-old daughter.
  • Frello publicly accused Chappell Roan’s security of “extremely aggressive” behavior toward his stepdaughter.
  • The singer, who was in Brazil for Lollapalooza, insisted that she wasn’t involved in the incident and never saw the girl.

In an Instagram post, Jorginho shared that Ada was a huge fan of Roan and was excited to recognize her while having breakfast at the hotel with her mother.

RELATED:

    Tangará Palace subtly questioned Chappell Roan’s claim that she bore no responsibility for the incident that left a young fan crying
    Chappell Roan with red hair in a lace dress and gloves, posing against a plain background on a fashion shoot.

    Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

    He said the 11-year-old simply walked past the singer’s table to confirm it was really her and did not ask for a picture or interact with her. However, the footballer claimed that a security guard later approached the girl’s table and mistreated her.

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    The security guard, identified as Pascal Duvier, allegedly accused the girl of harassing the superstar and threatened to file a complaint against the mother and daughter with the hotel.

    Jorginho said the security guard began speaking to the pair in an “extremely aggressive” manner and wrote, “Honestly, I don’t know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment.”

    Luxury hotel pool area with white buildings, highlighting controversy involving Chappell Roan and Jude Law's daughter scandal.

    Image credits: palaciotangara/Instagram

    The 34-year-old footballer, who previously played for Chelsea and Arsenal, revealed that his stepdaughter was left “extremely shaken and cried a lot.”

    “Without your fans, you would be nothing,” he wrote, addressing Roan.

    Roan responded to the athlete after performing at Lollapalooza. In a video, she apologized for the security’s behavior but claimed the man wasn’t part of her team, suggesting he either worked for another artist at the hotel or had been hired by the hotel. 

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    Footballer Jorginho accused the singer’s security guard of berating his 11-year-old stepdaughterSmiling young girl at restaurant table, related to Chappell Roan security guard scandal involving luxury hotel and Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: catcavelli/Instagram

    User comment about hotel security and Chappell Roan’s security in the Jude Law daughter security guard scandal discussion.

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    Comment from user Nkosi868 discussing a rogue security guard screaming at little girls in a security guard scandal involving Chappell Roan.

    The Grammy-winning artist insisted that she never directed the man to the girl’s table and didn’t even see her walk past.

    Tangará Palace, São Paulo’s most luxurious hotel, has now told Brazil’s showbiz columnist Leo Dias that “statements from Jorginho and his wife make it clear that the hotel is not involved in the situation involving the singer.”

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    Chappell Roan wearing a black outfit with red hair, posing indoors amid luxury hotel security guard scandal developments.

    Image credits: chappellroan/Instagram

    On social media, people interpreted the statement as the hotel supporting the couple following Roan’s claims.

    “The only other security that would have an interest is Roan’s. Whether it was her personal security or security hired for this particular event is semantics…” one netizen wrote.

    “It’s a PR statement by a company that can’t publicly be seen to choose between two warring guests. But by reiterating what one of the guests says, they are actually confirming it’s not their security,” said another.

    The Grammy winner claimed that she never saw the young fan and that the security guard wasn’t part of her team

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    The 28-year-old star had claimed in her video that the security guard at the center of the controversy “is not my personal security.”

    “I didn’t even see, I didn’t even see a woman and a child like … no one came up to me, no one bothered me, like I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel,” she said.

    “I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child, I did not (…). It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions.”

    Comment from Resident_Ad5153 discussing security guard scandal involving Chappell Roan and luxury hotel sides with Jude Law's daughter.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a security guard scandal involving Chappell Roan and Jude Law's daughter.

    The Good Luck, Babe singer, who has made headlines for emphasizing the importance of boundaries between celebrities and fans, clarified that she doesn’t “hate children” or her supporters.

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    “I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and that … if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that,” Roan added.

    A spokesperson for the pop star later stated that Roan “holds her own teams to the highest standards and has zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive behavior towards her or her fans.”

    The 11-year-old fan is the daughter of Catherine Harding and actor Jude LawMan in a black tuxedo standing in front of blue curtains, related to Chappell Roan and Jude Law's daughter security guard scandal.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images

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    The 11-year-old’s mother, Catherine Harding, gave Roan the benefit of the doubt regarding whether she had actually sent the security guard to her table.

    Still, she stated that artists are ultimately responsible for their workers’ behavior and for anyone they hire to act on their behalf.

    “Would he do that if he didn’t have her authority to do so? I don’t know. If he does, then, obviously, that’s a big problem because then he’s representing her in a way that she doesn’t want to be represented,” Harding said in a video.

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    “If she [Roan] really didn’t send him, [the security guard] overstepped a boundary because he is quite an intimidating [man].”

    Family posing outside a private jet, linked to luxury hotel and security guard scandal involving Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: jorginhofrello/Instagram

    She added, “If it wasn’t her, I hope she learns to maybe not allow the people who work for her to treat people like this.”

    After the scandal, Harding posted photos of her daughter attending Sabrina Carpenter’s show at Lollapalooza and meeting Lewis Capaldi.

    The incident even drew attention from Eduardo Cavaliere, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, who said Roan would not be welcome to perform at the upcoming Todo Mundo no Rio free music festival.

    Tangará Palace, a five-star hotel in São Paulo that often welcomes A-listers, distanced itself from the security guard’s actionsAerial view of luxury hotel with courtyard and pool, involved in Chappell Roan and Jude Law's daughter security guard scandal.

    Image credits: palaciotangara/Instagram

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    Flamengo, Jorginho’s football club, also took a jab at the singer by posting a video of its players stopping to pose for selfies with fans.

    “Mengão, wherever it goes, connects with its fans through its idols and icons! Today it was São Paulo’s turn to feel the love!” the club captioned the post.

    Tangará Palace is known for welcoming many celebrities, including F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and musician Paul McCartney.

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    The five-star hotel is home to a Michelin-starred restaurant overseen by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Its Royal Suite is one of the largest in Brazil and can cost up to $6,100 per night.

    The incident involving Chappell Roan and her young fan continues to spark heated debate across social media
    Comment text discussing a security guard scandal involving Chappell Roan and Jude Law's daughter at a luxury hotel.

    Alt text: Text discussing Chappell Roan, Jude Law's daughter, and a luxury hotel security guard scandal and family drama.

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    Comment discussing Chappell Roan and the luxury hotel siding with Jude Law's daughter in security guard scandal.

    Comment about Chappell Roan's fame mishandling in the security guard scandal involving luxury hotel and Jude Law's daughter.

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    Comment explaining Chappell Roan security guard dispute, mentioning venue, privacy, and security instructions.

    Chappell Roan faces controversy as luxury hotel supports Jude Law's daughter in security guard dispute.

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    Comment discussing Chappell Roan’s reputation amid luxury hotel and Jude Law's daughter security guard scandal.

    Comment from WinterMedical on the Chappell Roan luxury hotel security guard scandal involving Jude Law’s daughter.

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    Comment discussing Chappell Roan security guard scandal involving luxury hotel siding with Jude Law's daughter.

    Text message discussing Chappell Roan's management issues amid security guard scandal involving luxury hotel siding with Jude Law's daughter.

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    Text post on social media mentioning Chappell Roan, referencing controversy and problems involving Jude Law's daughter.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the security guard scandal involving Chappell Roan and Jude Law's daughter.

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    Text discussing Brazil's Fairy God Bodyguards who appear and intimidate before disappearing, linked to fae folklore.

    Comment discussing hotel security and Chappell Roan's personal security amid luxury hotel and Jude Law’s daughter scandal.

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    Alt text: Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the complaint involving Chappell Roan and luxury hotel security.

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    Comment mentioning scrambled eggs Chappell ordered for breakfast, reflecting things getting worse for Chappell Roan in luxury hotel scandal involving Jude Law's daughter.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'd think she mvrdered a kindergartener in the streets. Give it a rest, FFS

    2
    2points
    reply
    atilanocantu avatar
    Atilano Cantu
    Atilano Cantu
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until you become famous, leave her alone because I am sure she could care less if you believe her or not, I know I would not give a d**n either. Mind your own d**n business and stop trash talking her you bunch of nosey Rosie's. BTW she is handling fame a lot better than some other Diva's, including Jude.

    0
    0points
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    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On this very website we’ve read dozens of “when I was a kid I said hi to an athlete/entertainer and they snapped at me.” This time the celebrity is getting dragged, and coincidentally the kid is related to another celebrity

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'd think she mvrdered a kindergartener in the streets. Give it a rest, FFS

    2
    2points
    reply
    atilanocantu avatar
    Atilano Cantu
    Atilano Cantu
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until you become famous, leave her alone because I am sure she could care less if you believe her or not, I know I would not give a d**n either. Mind your own d**n business and stop trash talking her you bunch of nosey Rosie's. BTW she is handling fame a lot better than some other Diva's, including Jude.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    sofacushionfort avatar
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On this very website we’ve read dozens of “when I was a kid I said hi to an athlete/entertainer and they snapped at me.” This time the celebrity is getting dragged, and coincidentally the kid is related to another celebrity

    0
    0points
    reply
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