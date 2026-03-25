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Fans Furious With Chappell Roan After Identity Of Security Guard Who Berated Jude Law’s Daughter Revealed
Chappell Roan performing on stage with bold makeup and costume amid fans furious over security guard incident.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Fans Furious With Chappell Roan After Identity Of Security Guard Who Berated Jude Law’s Daughter Revealed

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marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A new report has denied Chappell Roan’s claims that the security guard who made an 11-year-old fan cry wasn’t part of her team.

The scandal began after the superstar flew to Brazil for the music festival Lollapalooza this month. Hours before her performance, footballer Jorginho Frello made an Instagram post publicly accusing Roan’s security of aggressive behavior toward his stepdaughter.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Chappell Roan claimed that the aggressive security guard who made an 11-year-old girl cry wasn’t on her team.
    • The claim was disproved by a Daily Mail report, which identified the security guard as Pascal Duvier.
    • Footballer Jorginho Frello publicly accused Roan’s security of mistreating his 11-year-old stepdaughter, leaving her shaken and crying.

    The scandal that marred Chappell Roan’s performance in Brazil has taken a new turn

    Chappell Roan performing on stage in elaborate costume, fans furious after security guard identity revealed controversy.

    Image credits: chappellroan/amandabfilms

    In the post, he said his wife and stepdaughter were having breakfast at the five-star Palácio Tangará hotel when the 11-year-old girl, a fan of Roan, walked past the singer’s table to check whether it was really her.

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    “She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything,” Jorginho wrote, adding that a security guard then came over to his family’s table and spoke “in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter.”

    The girl is the daughter of Jorginho’s wife, Catherine Harding, and British actor Jude Law.

    Family dressed in red standing by a decorated Christmas tree amid fans furious with Chappell Roan over security guard identity.

    Image credits: catcavelli

    The Flamengo footballer also posted on Instagram that his stepdaughter was “extremely shaken and cried a lot” following the incident.

    Jorginho said Roan did not deserve her fans’ affection. “Without your fans, you would be nothing,” he wrote.

    The Daily Mail identified the security guard that allegedly berated an 11-year-old fan as Pascal Duvier

    Security guard involved in Jude Law’s daughter incident posing outdoors near a railing with mountainous landscape behind.

    Image credits: pascalduvier

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    After her performance, Roan responded to the midfielder in an Instagram video, apologizing for the incident but claiming the man was not her personal security guard.

    However, according to The Daily Mail, the security guard who confronted the little girl is 53-year-old Pascal Duvier, who does work for the Good Luck, Babe hitmaker.

    The report states that Duvier previously worked for Kim Kardashian and was fired after she was robbed at her Paris hotel room in 2016. During the robbery, Duvier was reportedly at a nightclub with Kim’s sisters, Kourtney and Kendall, leaving Kim unprotected.

    Chappell Roan addressing controversy over security guard who berated Jude Law's daughter in a home setting.

    Image credits: chappellroan

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    The security guard was sued by the reality star’s insurance company over the incident and settled the lawsuit in 2020.

    In light of the report contradicting Roan’s claim about her security, the Hot To Go! singer faced a new wave of backlash.

    “She lied straight up to her fans as damage control, can’t make this up,” one critic wrote.

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    “She’s a liar and a bad one because she really thinks that nobody will investigate this,” shared another.

    Tweet from user VIKTOR criticizing Chappell Roan, mentioning fans' anger over security guard who berated Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: VIK19941

    Others suggested that the singer may have used her security to “intimidate” people before but never expected the issue to become public this time or that the fan would come from a famous family.

    “She lies about EVERYTHING. The receipts are coming out,” one critic posted.

    Meanwhile, some fans gave Roan the benefit of the doubt, writing, “Honestly, who knows what’s true anymore?”

    The singer denied responsibility for the security guard’s actions after he was accused of mistreating Jude Law’s daughter

    Chappell Roan with long red hair and bold makeup, representing fans furious over security guard incident involving Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: chappellroan

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    Screenshot of a tweet about fans furious with Chappell Roan over security guard berating Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: tshegofatsomoon

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    The Grammy winner claimed in her video that the security guard at the center of the controversy “is not my personal security,” suggesting that he had been hired by the hotel or by another artist at the hotel.

    “I didn’t even see, I didn’t even see a woman and a child like … no one came up to me, no one bothered me, like I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel,” she added.

    “I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child, I did not (…) It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken.”

    Muscular man with a beard posing shirtless indoors related to security guard identity controversy fans discuss.

    Image credits: pascalduvier

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    Twitter reply from user Lady Penelope reacting to the identity of security guard involved in Jude Law's daughter incident.

    Image credits: hrrylolz

    The 28-year-old artist continued, “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children – that is crazy.

    “I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and that … if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

    Duvier was reportedly fired by Kim Kardashian after the infamous Paris robbery in her hotel room

    Security guard and celebrity encounter causes fans to react furiously after identity of Jude Law's daughter incident is revealed.

    Image credits: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

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    Following Jorginho’s Instagram post, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Cavaliere, posted on X that the singer was not welcome to perform at the city’s annual Todo Mundo no Rio music festival.

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    “I doubt that Shakira would do that!” he said, adding that Jorginho’s stepdaughter would be a guest of honor at the Colombian star’s upcoming free concert in Rio de Janeiro.

    Screenshot of a tweet showing fans furious with Chappell Roan after security guard who berated Jude Law's daughter was revealed.

    Image credits: katsuraANT02

    Jorginho’s wife, Harding, addressed the incident and Roan’s response in a social media video.

    Responding to the singer’s claim that she didn’t personally send the security guard to the 11-year-old’s table, she said, “Look, I would like to hope not, but at the same time, I think that you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity to make sure, I guess, that the people who work for you and that act on your behalf are acting on your behalf.”

    Chappell Roan with curly red hair and tattoos, wearing a gray tank top, sitting indoors with plants in the background

    Image credits: chappellroan

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    “Would he do that if he didn’t have her authority to do so? I don’t know. If he does, then, obviously, that’s a big problem because then he’s representing her in a way that she doesn’t want to be represented.

    “For me, I feel like if she [Roan] really didn’t send him, [the security guard] overstepped a boundary because he is quite an intimidating [man].”

    The mother of two said her daughter was a fan of Roan and had asked to go to Lollapalooza for her birthday.

    Harding further claimed the security guard told her that her daughter was “badly educated” and had threatened to file a complaint with the São Paulo hotel.

    Tweet clarifying security guard berating Jude Law’s daughter is unrelated to Chappell Roan, hired for Lollapalooza festival security.

    Image credits: ChappellData

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    Tweet criticizing Chappell Roan regarding the security guard who berated Jude Law’s daughter, causing fan outrage.

    Image credits: adman1921

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    “If it wasn’t her, I hope she learns to maybe not allow the people who work for her to treat people like this,” she concluded.

    Harding also shared photos of her daughter attending Sabrina Carpenter’s show at the festival and meeting Lewis Capaldi.

    “Everything is well with the girls, and thanks for the messages,” Jorginho wrote after the scandal.

    The incident occurred as the fan and her mother were having breakfast at Palácio Tangará, the hotel where Roan was staying

    Security guard at stadium taking a selfie, related to fans furious with Chappell Roan after incident involving Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: pascalduvier

    Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, previously blasted “entitled” fans for their “creepy” behavior in a series of TikToks in 2024, where she emphasized the need for boundaries between stars and their fans.

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    The singer called out people for allegedlystalking her and her family, sending hateful messages online, shouting at her in the street, and becoming violent when she refused to pose for photos or give hugs.

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    Chappell Roan faced a new wave of criticism after the report identified the security guard as part of her team

    Tweet from Ary flamingo reacting to fans furious with Chappell Roan after security guard identity revealed involving Jude Law’s daughter incident.

    Image credits: aryflamingo

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing anger toward Chappell Roan after identity of security guard who berated Jude Law's daughter revealed.

    Image credits: thethoughone

    Screenshot of a tweet by Manlike Khaled reacting to the identity of the security guard who berated Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: MK_CFC24

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    Tweet from user filipo expressing anger about security guard berating Jude Law's daughter, sparking fans furious with Chappell Roan.

    Image credits: upsensodai

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    Social media reaction to security guard berating Jude Law's daughter sparks fans furious with Chappell Roan.

    Image credits: AnnaINTD

    Twitter reply from user EllaS908 accusing Chappell Roan's bodyguard of lying about Jude Law's daughter incident with hotel security.

    Image credits: ellas908

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing fans and related to Chappell Roan amid security guard controversy with Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: Johnstarvinegar

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    Tweet by user Tunde reacting to the identity of the security guard who berated Jude Law's daughter with emojis.

    Image credits: callmetunde_

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    Tweet from DAT Ohaji First Son criticizing Chappell Roan’s actions amid fans furious over security guard identity controversy.

    Image credits: tv_awarra

    Tweet reacting to fans furious with Chappell Roan after identity of security guard who berated Jude Law's daughter revealed.

    Image credits: I_am_akankshya

    Tweet from Gary Salas Peña reacting to fans furious with Chappell Roan after identity of security guard revealed.

    Image credits: unofficialgary7

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    Tweet by user alina criticizing misinformation online amid fans furious with Chappell Roan over security guard identity and Jude Law's daughter incident.

    Image credits: pinkponyalina

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    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning the security guard involved in the incident with Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: Seazured

    Tweet showing fan reaction to Chappell Roan after security guard who berated Jude Law's daughter was revealed online.

    Image credits: flowersdelmal

    Tweet by Dasha Povova responding to fans furious with Chappell Roan after security guard who berated Jude Law's daughter was revealed.

    Image credits: DashaPovova

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    Tweet discussing Chappell Roan, security guard identity, and fans' reactions to Jude Law's daughter's incident.

    Image credits: lilonostitches

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    Tweet criticizing misogyny in relation to fans furious with Chappell Roan after security guard identity revealed.

    Image credits: KawkawHawaSltan

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    lisaj avatar
    Lisa
    Lisa
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People need to calm down. This is dragging far too much, I'm sure there are more important headlines to beat into the ground.

    2
    2points
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    tigiri avatar
    Tigiri
    Tigiri
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a Brazilian, don’t know any of them. So the girl just look at her? And the security came to berate her? And now everybody is acting like he beat everyone up? If it was me that this guy yell at and I complained in my social media would anyone care? No, because my parents aren’t famous, I am not famous the mayor of Rio de Janeiro wouldn’t say boo. So just calm down, and why the player didn’t talk to her since they were all in the same room?

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    User avatar
    POST
    lisaj avatar
    Lisa
    Lisa
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People need to calm down. This is dragging far too much, I'm sure there are more important headlines to beat into the ground.

    2
    2points
    reply
    tigiri avatar
    Tigiri
    Tigiri
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a Brazilian, don’t know any of them. So the girl just look at her? And the security came to berate her? And now everybody is acting like he beat everyone up? If it was me that this guy yell at and I complained in my social media would anyone care? No, because my parents aren’t famous, I am not famous the mayor of Rio de Janeiro wouldn’t say boo. So just calm down, and why the player didn’t talk to her since they were all in the same room?

    0
    0points
    reply
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