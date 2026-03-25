Fans Furious With Chappell Roan After Identity Of Security Guard Who Berated Jude Law’s Daughter Revealed

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A new report has denied Chappell Roan’s claims that the security guard who made an 11-year-old fan cry wasn’t part of her team.

The scandal began after the superstar flew to Brazil for the music festival Lollapalooza this month. Hours before her performance, footballer Jorginho Frello made an Instagram post publicly accusing Roan’s security of aggressive behavior toward his stepdaughter.

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Highlights Chappell Roan claimed that the aggressive security guard who made an 11-year-old girl cry wasn’t on her team.

The claim was disproved by a Daily Mail report, which identified the security guard as Pascal Duvier.

Footballer Jorginho Frello publicly accused Roan’s security of mistreating his 11-year-old stepdaughter, leaving her shaken and crying.

The scandal that marred Chappell Roan’s performance in Brazil has taken a new turn

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In the post, he said his wife and stepdaughter were having breakfast at the five-star Palácio Tangará hotel when the 11-year-old girl, a fan of Roan, walked past the singer’s table to check whether it was really her.

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“She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything,” Jorginho wrote, adding that a security guard then came over to his family’s table and spoke “in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter.”

The girl is the daughter of Jorginho’s wife, Catherine Harding, and British actor Jude Law.

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The Flamengo footballer also posted on Instagram that his stepdaughter was “extremely shaken and cried a lot” following the incident.

Jorginho said Roan did not deserve her fans’ affection. “Without your fans, you would be nothing,” he wrote.

The Daily Mail identified the security guard that allegedly berated an 11-year-old fan as Pascal Duvier

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After her performance, Roan responded to the midfielder in an Instagram video, apologizing for the incident but claiming the man was not her personal security guard.

However, according to The Daily Mail, the security guard who confronted the little girl is 53-year-old Pascal Duvier, who does work for the Good Luck, Babe hitmaker.

The report states that Duvier previously worked for Kim Kardashian and was fired after she was robbed at her Paris hotel room in 2016. During the robbery, Duvier was reportedly at a nightclub with Kim’s sisters, Kourtney and Kendall, leaving Kim unprotected.

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The security guard was sued by the reality star’s insurance company over the incident and settled the lawsuit in 2020.

In light of the report contradicting Roan’s claim about her security, the Hot To Go! singer faced a new wave of backlash.

“She lied straight up to her fans as damage control, can’t make this up,” one critic wrote.

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“She’s a liar and a bad one because she really thinks that nobody will investigate this,” shared another.

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Others suggested that the singer may have used her security to “intimidate” people before but never expected the issue to become public this time or that the fan would come from a famous family.

“She lies about EVERYTHING. The receipts are coming out,” one critic posted.

Meanwhile, some fans gave Roan the benefit of the doubt, writing, “Honestly, who knows what’s true anymore?”

The singer denied responsibility for the security guard’s actions after he was accused of mistreating Jude Law’s daughter

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The Grammy winner claimed in her video that the security guard at the center of the controversy “is not my personal security,” suggesting that he had been hired by the hotel or by another artist at the hotel.



“I didn’t even see, I didn’t even see a woman and a child like … no one came up to me, no one bothered me, like I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel,” she added.

“I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child, I did not (…) It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken.”

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The 28-year-old artist continued, “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children – that is crazy.

“I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and that … if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

Duvier was reportedly fired by Kim Kardashian after the infamous Paris robbery in her hotel room

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Following Jorginho’s Instagram post, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Cavaliere, posted on X that the singer was not welcome to perform at the city’s annual Todo Mundo no Rio music festival.

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“I doubt that Shakira would do that!” he said, adding that Jorginho’s stepdaughter would be a guest of honor at the Colombian star’s upcoming free concert in Rio de Janeiro.

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Jorginho’s wife, Harding, addressed the incident and Roan’s response in a social media video.

Responding to the singer’s claim that she didn’t personally send the security guard to the 11-year-old’s table, she said, “Look, I would like to hope not, but at the same time, I think that you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity to make sure, I guess, that the people who work for you and that act on your behalf are acting on your behalf.”

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“Would he do that if he didn’t have her authority to do so? I don’t know. If he does, then, obviously, that’s a big problem because then he’s representing her in a way that she doesn’t want to be represented.

“For me, I feel like if she [Roan] really didn’t send him, [the security guard] overstepped a boundary because he is quite an intimidating [man].”

The mother of two said her daughter was a fan of Roan and had asked to go to Lollapalooza for her birthday.

Harding further claimed the security guard told her that her daughter was “badly educated” and had threatened to file a complaint with the São Paulo hotel.

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“If it wasn’t her, I hope she learns to maybe not allow the people who work for her to treat people like this,” she concluded.

Harding also shared photos of her daughter attending Sabrina Carpenter’s show at the festival and meeting Lewis Capaldi.

“Everything is well with the girls, and thanks for the messages,” Jorginho wrote after the scandal.

The incident occurred as the fan and her mother were having breakfast at Palácio Tangará, the hotel where Roan was staying

Image credits: pascalduvier

Chappell Roan responds to the controversy involving a security guard confronting a young fan. pic.twitter.com/i3bNx7b9FS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026

Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, previously blasted “entitled” fans for their “creepy” behavior in a series of TikToks in 2024, where she emphasized the need for boundaries between stars and their fans.

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The singer called out people for allegedlystalking her and her family, sending hateful messages online, shouting at her in the street, and becoming violent when she refused to pose for photos or give hugs.

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Chappell Roan faced a new wave of criticism after the report identified the security guard as part of her team

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