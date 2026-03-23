Clip Of Chappell Roan Siccing Security On Fan Resurfaces Amid Backlash For Treatment Of Jude Law’s Daughter

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Netizens have speculated that Chappell Roan set her security on Jude Law’s daughter, Ada Law, despite the singer’s denial.

Roan’s bodyguard was recently accused of being “aggressive” with Ada by her mother, Catherine Harding, and stepfather, Jorginho.

Now, a video of Roan at the Sydney airport a few weeks ago has resurfaced, and many are using it to argue that the singer has allegedly shown a pattern of being unpleasant to fans.

Highlights Chappell Roan faced severe backlash online after her security guard allegedly treated Jude Law’s daughter, Ada, aggressively at a São Paulo hotel.

Netizens have used a few-week-old video of Roan to argue that she set her security guard on the 11-year-old.

Roan denied the allegations and claimed that the guard in question was not a member of her personal security.

“Treating a serious allegation like a YouTube ‘Try not to laugh’ compilation,” one user said, referring to the video she posted addressing the accusation.

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Chappell Roan’s security allegedly threatened to file a complaint against Jude Law’s daughter

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On March 22, former Chelsea and Arsenal soccer player Jorginho posted a lengthy statement on Instagram Stories, accusing Roan’s security of ill-treating his stepdaughter.

Jorginho, who is married to singer and Jude Law’s ex-partner, Catherine Harding, said that his family was in São Paulo for Lollapalooza. Roan, who was in the city for the Todo Mundo no Rio festival, appeared to be staying at the same hotel as the singer.

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After spotting Roan at breakfast, Ada, “like any child, recognized her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her,” Jorginho wrote.

“And the worst part is, she didn’t even approach her. She simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum,” Jorginho added. “She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything.”

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A “large security guard” allegedly approached Ada and Harding at their table and spoke to them in an “extremely aggressive manner.”

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“He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears,” the soccer star said. “My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.”

Harding shared a similar statement on her Instagram account.

“Even if [Roan] did send him or she didn’t send him, I don’t know, for me it felt like it really overstepped a boundary,” Harding wrote.

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Roan was indefinitely banned from performing at the festival by Rio de Janeiro’s mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere, as Bored Panda previously reported.

The internet brought up past incidents to accuse Chappell Roan of siccing security on the girl

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Chappell Roan denied sending the security guard in a video shared on Instagram after she faced backlash online following the incident.

She emphasized that the man was not part of her personal security and was an employee of the hotel. Roan added that she did not see the child or her mother at breakfast.

“I’m sorry to the mother and child… if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

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However, after her apology video, the accusations quadrupled.

“She’s currently the very best liar in the entire music industry,” one person said.

Another wrote, “I’m supposed to believe a random security guard came out of nowhere to defend her honor and thought the kid was a threat?”

Several users shared a video of Roan pointing out a fan to her security at Sydney airport during the Laneway Festival and claimed, “Yeah, she 100% did it.”

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“This is exactly how she pointed out that 11-year-old,” another person said, using the same video.

A third wrote, “How self-entitled is she?”

“Umm, she’s at a public airport; they have every right to use their camera,” chimed in a fourth.

“She did it. Watch this video, and you will realize what she says about her fans,” one netizen said, sharing Roan’s earlier video calling fans who stop her on the street “weird.”

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Roan has called out fans and paparazzi multiple times in the past for “harassing” her and her family members on the street for pictures and autographs, with many supporting her while others dismissed it as “arrogance.”

“The paparazzi are a bunch of venomous vipers,” one person commented about her Sydney airport video. Another called it a “form of legal stalking.”

Chappell Roan’s “pop dynasty” shocked fans in Australia

Chappell Roan responds to the controversy involving a security guard confronting a young fan. pic.twitter.com/i3bNx7b9FS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026

Earlier in February, when Roan was headlining the Laneway Festival in Australia, a source told Daily Mail that her entourage surprised people.

She was allegedly traveling with over 28 people for the five-day event, including not only her core members and security but also stylists, creative collaborators, and family members.

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“People were genuinely shocked,” the insider said. “You just don’t usually see an entourage that size on a festival run. Especially for someone still considered a relatively new global breakout.”

“She runs it like a pop dynasty. It’s very deliberate and very controlled.”

An entire gymnasium and a yoga studio at Southport Sharks was shut down to create a makeshift green room for the pop star and her group during her stop in Gold Coast, the source further revealed.

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“These weren’t just basic rooms with a couch,” they said. “They were roped off, styled, and fully stocked: food, alc*hol, everything you could think of.”

However, there was “diva” behavior from anyone in the entourage, including Roan herself, the source insisted.

“What an awful person.” Social media was up in arms after Chappell Roan’s security allegedly berated Jude Law’s 11-year-old daughter

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