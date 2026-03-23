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Clip Of Chappell Roan Siccing Security On Fan Resurfaces Amid Backlash For Treatment Of Jude Law’s Daughter
Chappell Roan with styled red hair and bold makeup, standing outdoors near stone steps, reflecting on recent fan controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Clip Of Chappell Roan Siccing Security On Fan Resurfaces Amid Backlash For Treatment Of Jude Law’s Daughter

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Netizens have speculated that Chappell Roan set her security on Jude Law’s daughter, Ada Law, despite the singer’s denial.

Roan’s bodyguard was recently accused of being “aggressive” with Ada by her mother, Catherine Harding, and stepfather, Jorginho.

Now, a video of Roan at the Sydney airport a few weeks ago has resurfaced, and many are using it to argue that the singer has allegedly shown a pattern of being unpleasant to fans.

Highlights
  • Chappell Roan faced severe backlash online after her security guard allegedly treated Jude Law’s daughter, Ada, aggressively at a São Paulo hotel.
  • Netizens have used a few-week-old video of Roan to argue that she set her security guard on the 11-year-old.
  • Roan denied the allegations and claimed that the guard in question was not a member of her personal security.

“Treating a serious allegation like a YouTube ‘Try not to laugh’ compilation,” one user said, referring to the video she posted addressing the accusation.

RELATED:

    Chappell Roan’s security allegedly threatened to file a complaint against Jude Law’s daughter

    Chappell Roan with styled red hair and dramatic makeup, posing outdoors near stone steps, SEO keyword included.

    Image credits: River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

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    On March 22, former Chelsea and Arsenal soccer player Jorginho posted a lengthy statement on Instagram Stories, accusing Roan’s security of ill-treating his stepdaughter.

    Jorginho, who is married to singer and Jude Law’s ex-partner, Catherine Harding, said that his family was in São Paulo for Lollapalooza. Roan, who was in the city for the Todo Mundo no Rio festival, appeared to be staying at the same hotel as the singer.

    Jude Law in a white tuxedo at a red carpet event amid backlash for treatment of his daughter and security incident.

    Image credits: Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

    After spotting Roan at breakfast, Ada, “like any child, recognized her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her,” Jorginho wrote.

    “And the worst part is, she didn’t even approach her. She simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum,” Jorginho added. “She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything.”

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    A “large security guard” allegedly approached Ada and Harding at their table and spoke to them in an “extremely aggressive manner.”

    Chappell Roan smiling with Jude Law's daughter in a casual selfie amid security and fan backlash discussion.

    Image credits: catcavelli/Instagram

    Tweet by Jason Rucki expressing dislike for B or C listers acting like Elvis or the Beatles amid Chappell Roan security fan clash.

    Image credits: JMichaelRu

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    “He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears,” the soccer star said. “My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.”

    Harding shared a similar statement on her Instagram account.

    “Even if [Roan] did send him or she didn’t send him, I don’t know, for me it felt like it really overstepped a boundary,” Harding wrote.

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    Roan was indefinitely banned from performing at the festival by Rio de Janeiro’s mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere, as Bored Panda previously reported.

    The internet brought up past incidents to accuse Chappell Roan of siccing security on the girl

    Family posing together indoors, highlighting Chappell Roan and fan interaction amid security concerns.

    Image credits: catcavelli/Instagram

    Chappell Roan denied sending the security guard in a video shared on Instagram after she faced backlash online following the incident.

    She emphasized that the man was not part of her personal security and was an employee of the hotel. Roan added that she did not see the child or her mother at breakfast.

    “I’m sorry to the mother and child… if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

    @jaydenseyfarth#chappellroan♬ Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
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    However, after her apology video, the accusations quadrupled.

    “She’s currently the very best liar in the entire music industry,” one person said.

    Another wrote, “I’m supposed to believe a random security guard came out of nowhere to defend her honor and thought the kid was a threat?”

    Several users shared a video of Roan pointing out a fan to her security at Sydney airport during the Laneway Festival and claimed, “Yeah, she 100% did it.”

    Tweet from user Joe Lee commenting on Chappell Roan siccing security on a fan, referencing backlash over treatment of Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: 07x18goat

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    Tweet discussing security guard following instructions to keep distance from Chappell Roan amid fan backlash over treatment.

    Image credits: NPerps

    “This is exactly how she pointed out that 11-year-old,” another person said, using the same video.

    A third wrote, “How self-entitled is she?”

    “Umm, she’s at a public airport; they have every right to use their camera,” chimed in a fourth.

    “She did it. Watch this video, and you will realize what she says about her fans,” one netizen said, sharing Roan’s earlier video calling fans who stop her on the street “weird.”

    Chappell Roan speaking in a video defending security actions toward a fan amid backlash for treatment issues.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    Roan has called out fans and paparazzi multiple times in the past for “harassing” her and her family members on the street for pictures and autographs, with many supporting her while others dismissed it as “arrogance.”

    “The paparazzi are a bunch of venomous vipers,” one person commented about her Sydney airport video. Another called it a “form of legal stalking.”

    Chappell Roan’s “pop dynasty” shocked fans in Australia

    Earlier in February, when Roan was headlining the Laneway Festival in Australia, a source told Daily Mail that her entourage surprised people.

    She was allegedly traveling with over 28 people for the five-day event, including not only her core members and security but also stylists, creative collaborators, and family members.

    Tweet from Rodrigo Dementshuk replying to a comment about siccing security, discussing Chappell Roan fan incident backlash.

    Image credits: RDementshuk

    Tweet from user xcxwylmatt replying with a comment about personal boundaries amid Chappell Roan siccing security on fan backlash.

    Image credits: xcwlwm

    “People were genuinely shocked,” the insider said. “You just don’t usually see an entourage that size on a festival run. Especially for someone still considered a relatively new global breakout.”

    “She runs it like a pop dynasty. It’s very deliberate and very controlled.”

    An entire gymnasium and a yoga studio at Southport Sharks was shut down to create a makeshift green room for the pop star and her group during her stop in Gold Coast, the source further revealed.

    Chappell Roan seated on stage holding microphone, wearing a light pink outfit with long red curly hair.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    “These weren’t just basic rooms with a couch,” they said. “They were roped off, styled, and fully stocked: food, alc*hol, everything you could think of.”

    However, there was “diva” behavior from anyone in the entourage, including Roan herself, the source insisted.

    “What an awful person.” Social media was up in arms after Chappell Roan’s security allegedly berated Jude Law’s 11-year-old daughter

    Tweet from Joe Bloggs criticizing security guard’s actions amid Chappell Roan siccing security on fan controversy.

    Image credits: Joe_Bloggs_UK

    Tweet showing user questioning hostility of Chappell Roan's team amid backlash over treatment of Jude Law's daughter fan incident.

    Image credits: zukha76964

    Twitter user Aisar replying to a comment about Chappell Roan siccing security on fan, posted on March 23, 2026.

    Image credits: aisarcore

    Tweet showing a user commenting on Chappell Roan’s personality amid backlash involving security and Jude Law’s daughter.

    Image credits: bobo_huge

    Tweet showing user Leroy Kubeka replying about Chappell Roan siccing security on a fan with angry face emojis visible.

    Image credits: leroykubeka

    Screenshot of a tweet replying about Chappell Roan siccing security on a fan with laughing emojis.

    Image credits: psyber_bully

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to a discussion about Chappell Roan siccing security on a fan amid backlash controversy.

    Image credits: BadBitchBobb

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to the resurfaced clip of Chappell Roan siccing security on a fan.

    Image credits: Gabriel_Tin

    Tweet reply criticizing Chappell Roan’s behavior amid backlash over her siccing security on fan incident.

    Image credits: KevinYusuf16

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing backlash involving Chappell Roan siccing security on a fan amid controversy.

    Image credits: masiz1ba

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Chappell Roan amid fan backlash over security incident.

    Image credits: oneflowhoeee_

    Tweet from Yusuf criticizing celebrities threatening fans’ kids, related to Chappell Roan siccing security on fan incident.

    Image credits: YusufGemz

    Tweet from ManUnited247 questioning why Chappell Roan is famous despite disliking fame.

    Image credits: cakelover247

    Tweet from Gwen reacting to new celebs, mentioning Chappell Roan siccing security on fan amid backlash for treatment of Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: GwenSauce

    Social media user responds amid backlash over Chappell Roan siccing security on fan.

    Image credits: not_nice8

    Tweet screenshot showing user discussing video boundaries amid backlash for Chappell Roan siccing security on fan incident.

    Image credits: zukha76964

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Chappell Roan amid backlash over her security's treatment of a fan.

    Image credits: svmcito

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Chappell Roan amid backlash involving security and treatment of Jude Law's daughter.

    Image credits: ronaldvillardo

    Screenshot of a tweet by Jerry Anders discussing recording phones and referencing Chappell Roan siccing security on fan backlash.

    Image credits: JAnders1983

    Tweet by user YouAreMayaHiga praising Chappell Roan's use of hand signals to efficiently handle security and fan interactions.

    Image credits: sub2pewdsONyt

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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