At first glance, the job of an average security guard may seem boring . And for the most part, it is. The shifts can be long, dreadful, and tedious, as they spend long hours looking at surveillance cameras on the off-chance that something goes wrong. But when, on rare occasions, it does, oh boy, does it get interesting.

#1 I was doing security in a hospital at the time, decided to do the basement patrol with a flashlight for funsies, I was sweeping the light into the offices when I saw a semi-transparent man staring back at me from inside on of the rooms. Well I nearly s**t myself before I realized I had caught my own reflection in the glass because of the flashlight.

RELATED:

#2 I worked swing shift (3-midnight) security at a ski resort. Every night when my shift ended I had to walk down the mountain to the bus stop to catch the last bus of the day to get home. It was about a 15 minute walk from the security office to the bus stop, it was thick woods on either side of the road and no streetlights, it was always dark as s**t. A pack of like coyote lived in the woods and every night on my walk they would circle me the whole way to the bus stop. I'd hear them making spooky noises, I'd see their eye shine through the trees, every once and a while I'd see one running across the road ahead of or behind me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I work for a major Cruise Line, part of my night rounds was accounting all the life rings in the open decks (we had an incidents where guests would throw life rings in the ocean just for kicks), while nearing the ship's bridge I pulled out my flashlight so I can see in the dark, but lo and behold there was a white figure standing in the corner near the life ring I was supposed to check, all the hair in my neck and arms rose as I stood frozen for a few seconds, only to realize it was deck officer in his white uniform making a phone call on his ship phone staring at me grinning like an idiot, knowing too well that he startled me. Alessio if you're on reddit, screw your Italian a*s man.

#4 I don't know what was the story behind this one but. I once found a random finger on the road... A real human finger with the bone still inside. I immediately reported this and quit later on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 First job as a security guard, I was patrolling a big factory when I started hearing a metallic "clang" repeatedly like every 5 seconds). Sound was really loud and at night, being isolated, it was pretty scary. I investigated and found nothing. Back to the guard post, I tell the story to my colleague, and he laughs at me, thinking that I exaggerated the story. Next day, same thing happens, except this time I radio my colleague so he can hear the sound. He started to panic a bit too, that s**t was definitely unusual. For days we kept hearing the same stuff without finding what it was, until one day, I noticed a partially detached pipe banging against a metallic plate...



The sound was just as loud as a fork put down on a plate, but was amplified like crazy thanks to the structure of the building.





Same job, one night I spotted a humanoid shadow passing quickly in front of me. Getting a grip, I decided to follow it, but immediately lost it (it was the same building as before btw). I called my colleague, as there was a maintenance team on night shift, and they are supposed to warn us if they enter certain buildings as they are under alarm. My colleague wasn't aware of that, decided to verify...and it was them, they just figured it wasn't worth the call as they didn't enter a zone that was under alarm...



Thing that made this creapier : I was only carrying a s****y flashlight that barely light up to 5m.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Ayyyy my time to shine.



Head of security at an industrial facility here. Disappearing people are an interesting one. Watching someone I don’t recognize walk around a random area outside that nobody should generally be walking around, they go to move to the next camera zone.....they’re gone. There are no doors or anything they could’ve gone it.



One of my guards had a really good one. He’s a tough old hillbilly, not much scares him. We have this long hallway with motion sensor lights every few feet or so that click on as someone walks under them. Well, it was Christmas Day a few years ago, he was totally alone in the plant, and he starts walking down this hallway. From the other end, the lights start clicking on as if someone is walking under them, but nobody is there. He got a little unnerved, but went ahead and yelled “HEY WHAT THE HELL YA DOIN” which is is go to “something is suspicious” line. Nothing and nobody there.



Other than that, we’ve got this office hallway. Our office is right outside of it, off of the lobby. When you’re there and there’s nobody else, you’ll hear doors slamming and stuff from that hallway. The lights will click on on their own, stuff like that. I’m used to it now, but I can’t explain it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I was security for a large office building/warehouse, every shift had to do tours of the building. I was on the night shift, so I did the tour around 11pm or midnight. First thing that creeped me out one night was that I swore I heard someone running up the fire exit stairs. I opened the door found no one, I went back and pulled tape since each fire stairwell door has a camera right outside of it. I pulled an hour did not see anyone go in or out of the stairwell. The one incident that made me end my tour early one night was an administrative assistant had a Staples "That was easy" button on her desk that went off by it self. When I got up to that floor I saw lights were left on, which is totally normal thing to happen. As I got closer to the assistant's desk the lights shut off, I got such a weird feeling like someone was there. I went over to the area and announced myself to see if any employees were there working late, I got no response and saw no one. I started to walk away and the button went off right near me, I was not walking anymore lol. The assistant's desk was right under a camera and I pulled tape as well, did not see anyone that time either. I work on the day shift now lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 My uncle 's been a security guard for one of the biggest national childrens hospitals for a good couple years. He said the creepiest thing he's ever witnessed wasn't any phenomena, but that one patrol night past 3AM a woman ran out of one of the buildings bawling about her lost infant in the middle of the courtyard. Her cries were so loud and haunting even the neighbors close to the area still talk about it from time to time.

#9 I worked at Tower Records after high school. Our store had a rumor it was haunted, because two or three construction workers had been k**led in accidents during the initial build of the strip mall.



Our store was open 9am to midnight, every day of the year. There were a number of weird things that would happen from time to time after closing the store. I remember walking through the book section, and there was a book on one of those plastic display stands, where they put one book angled at about 45 degrees on top of the waist-high shelves to draw the eye.



As I was walking down that aisle, one of those books on one of those stands plopped off on to the floor. I watched it happen, and it moved just as if someone had flipped it up off the stand. The way the book was on the stand, there was no way it would have just fallen off on its own, much less flipped up into the air like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Not me, but my husband. He works security at a hospital. Let me tell ya, mental illness is no joke. He had to restrain a patient who was running down the halls naked, covered in blood, while ripping at the sutures on his neck. Why did he have sutures on his neck? Because he had tried to SAW off his own head with a handsaw.

#11 Worked nights at a very big tourist destination in Canada. Was in the control room and got an alert for the front door opening (despite being locked a few hours before). Sent a foot patrol to the area and checked the cameras. The door didn't visually open on the footage, so I assumed it might've been a hard wind blowing on the door that might've shook it enough to trigger the sensor. But then on the CCTV footage, all 4 metal detectors inside the front door lit up a few seconds after the alarm was triggered on the footage.

Foot patrol reported nothing unusual, and said there was no significant wind outside. Weather reports indicated the same.



We initially just assumed some sort of electrical malfunction, but the trace detection units stationed at the metal detectors, as well as the overhead lights in the room, were completely unaffected despite being plugged into the same power source as the metal detectors. Never did get to the bottom of it, but it freaked out everyone who watched the footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I worked at a state correctional facility for juveniles. One night, while I was working a boys unit overnight, we got a call over our radios to do a physical headcount. No big deal, we do them several times a shift, usually means someone important is doing random checks on campus and they want to be extra careful. I count my kids, call it in and go about my business. Not 10 minutes later we get a second request for another physical headcount. I’m thinking dang, someone can’t count. But then we get a 3rd call, and everyone is starting to feel nervous about it.



A few hours later when our on-duty supervisor came to look over our dorm, we asked him wtf was going on with the physical headcounts. Apparently a nurse had looked out one of the windows of the infirmary and had seen an inmate very clearly running around the soccer field. She said the figure went behind a building and disappeared so she called it in. Pretty f*****g wild. No cameras pointing in that direction to confirm if she did actually see what she thought she did, but we all didn’t really like the vibe of the campus already so her experience did not help lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I was working an extremely remote warehouse site, where the guard shack (literally a shack) was at the back bays hardly anyone ever used.



Of course it was the overnight shift, 11pm - 7 am, that I had to work there. There was one grimy 3 foot x 3 foot window to peer out of - into nothing.



Like, literally nothing. A huge, empty, flat, field devoid of anything.



I sat there with a tony lamp reading a book when I heard this weird scraping noise and breathing. I went on RED ALERT and clicked off the lamp to assess the situation.



Again, scraping, and soft padded footsteps.



I readied my pepper spray first and quietly opened the door behind me. Nothing was directly behind the door (which exited towards the warehouse), so I crept to the front of the shack, peered around the corner and...



...came face to face with a big ole honking deer.



I know, funny now, but it wasn't then.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I scared the bananas out of a guard by accident once, I felt really bad about it.



We had a cook returning to our kitchen after being off due to injury. The night before he was to return, we stuffed his uniform, mounted it up on the table, turned off the lights and went home. The cook who came back thought it was hilarious, the guard - we forgot about and who walked through the restaurant alone in the middle of the night - politely asked us not to do that again.

#15 Doing site work out in the countryside and had two other lads on shift with me at an old university site, shut down, was in the process of being sold but still required us to keep it from being smashed up.



We've got one guy down the road in a cabin watching the road while me and the other guy are in the main building, watching cameras and talking s**t, as you do and then we here this shrieking outside. We went out, it sounded like a kid or something screaming out and it's not the first time kids have wandered onto the site and snuck into the building. We're super worried because obviously none of us want to deal with kids after they've impaled themselves on a fence or something so we've ran out and tried to find where the racket is coming from.



Let me be clear, it's like 1am, cold and foggy and most of the site lights had been turned off as the buildings were no longer used and we're hearing this shrieking, whatever it is it sounds bad and as we're getting closer me and the other fella are dreading what we're about to walk into, it sounds like someone is getting m******d at this point.



Foxes. F*****g foxes banging in the trees just beyond our perimeter, as we saw them they stopped what they were doing and darted but jesus christ it s**t us all up. If you've never heard them before, try and find it on google or something but it's pretty unnerving.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I've got one but it's a bit morbid I'm afraid.



So I was new the security game, and had only worked as a fill in guy for the first few months. My boss called and asked me to fill in a few days and nights at a farm machine factory, the security company before had withdrawn from the contract, leaving who I worked for to take it over. I get to the premises and take over from the night guard, he was really young looking, must of just turned 18, turns out he was even more new to the company than I was. I ask him how it's going, small talk, the normal and he tells me that something is weird about a certain area of the factory and that he hears a slight gargling sound, so he checks that area quick. We laugh it off and I go on with my first day shift.



First night shift:

When doing patrols you had to punch a ticket to prove you had done your checks. I get to the area the kid said about the feeling (although I had forgotten his story) and go to punch my ticket and I can just feel someone is right behind me turn around with my torch (it's darker than batman) and nothing, just the feeling.



Second night:

Same spot, pitch black. Doing the first checks of the night. I hear the ticket punch machine do its thing, I shine my torch, nothing. I walk up to punch out and hear a quite gargling sound coming from the middle of the factory floor. I just plain s**t my pants and book it out of there.



Third (and final) night:

Same place, pitch black, first checks, hear sounds, shine torch, nothing, shine torch in the direction I'm walking, something. I don't know what but as soon as I saw it, it was gone. Book it out again with the gargling sound emitting behind me.



I was done. Told my boss the truth, that the place scared the s**t out of me and that theres some very weird stuff going down. He then thought it would be a good idea to inform me that the company that withdrew from the contract did so because their security guard was k**led by having his throat slit while on patrol of the factory. Never went back.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I do security in a high security building. Every room and corridor is locked so you have to use a key card to get around. My card naturally has all access. I was alone at a late shift and the next guard will arrive in approx an hour. I did my round like usual and eventually got to this corridor. Scanned my card. Red light. What. I tried the door behind me. Red. I'm locked inside. This floor has no windows. I scan again in hope that it was just a mistake, no, red light. I get my phone, no signal.



I was locked inside a small corridor for almost 2 hours because somehow my keycard stopped working and I lost signal.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Not a security guard but when I worked late shifts at a gas station during college I had many Paranormal experiences. I'm a skeptic myself but many of these are not explainable.



The cooler door in the kitchen would open and close all shift randomly even though it was latches shut. It was a giant industrial cooler door.



Also had many of the beverage cooler doors open and close as well. The Manger said that was due to built up pressure by the refrigeration unit, but the door wouldn't just open and close quickly. It was opened all the way open held for several seconds then shut.



Had many nights where I thought I would see movement out the corners of my eyes.



Things randomly got pushed off of shelves as well.



I asked some people about all this and they said back in the 90's there was a fatal stabbing that happened outside the building during a d**g deal gone wrong and that this might be the cause of the activity.



Sorry for any typos I'm on mobile and at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Omfg I forgot the one that actually did happen to me!



I work a large power infrastructure site with heavy security, alarms all over the place, armed guards, and cctv cameras covering d**n near every inch. Our cameras automatically track motion. Anytime anything moves on camera the software renders a colored line box around the object with a little squiggly line tracer trailing off of it showing where it's path so you can tell at a glance if anything is moving on screen and from/to where.



One night I came on duty and the off going shift told me and my partner they had done several patrols the night before and everything was clear. Then the last one they came around a corner and found a f*****g doll standing right in the path of where he normally walks by. Freaked him out. So he kicks it off to the side and carries on. Weird that it's here at all though since it's a fairly industrial site.



So I go on my first patrol and sure enough there's the doll right where he said he left it.



Over the next several days the doll disappears and reappears at different locations in the same area. And not over the day shifts when there's people around but in the middle of the night when there's no one on property but security.



Well one night I do my patrol and, sure enough, fix the location of our creepy doll guest. Later that night I'm in the control room with my partner and I pick up a motion trace on the camera pointing at that area. Now where the doll was was just a little too far away, and the camera resolution a little too low, and the lighting a little too dark to actually be able to see the doll.



But none the less we're getting the hud for a motion trace on screen in real time and where both watching eyes glued to the screen, jaws on the floor just about. Now this motion trace stars exactly where I saw the doll on my patrol. And the bounding box is about the size of. A doll. We can't actually see anything moving but we watch this trace wander around the area, then go off screen and disappear.



Next patrol. No doll.



So that was a fun week. Our guest has moved on though and it's back to boring around here thank god. D**n if we didn't all wanna f*****g shoot that thing though.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I keep seeing this cowboy out of the corner of my eye.



He's always in the same space, always wearing bluejeans, always wearing a white hat and cowboy boots.



And he's looking right at me, sitting like he's waiting for me.



Its strange because its always at the edge of my peripheral vision, but I can picture what he looks like so clearly. I am positive there is no cowboy, but he is always there...

#21 So to begin with, neither of these stories are mine, they came from when my father worked security.



.



So the first one, my dad is working over night at this factory. The place is empty and he is sitting in the security office. He had just finished up one of his rounds and is doing some of his paperwork. Suddenly there comes this loud banging at the door, he looks at the camera but there was no one at the door to explain the 3 loud knocks. He goes about his night, nothing else happens rest of the night. He tells my mom when he gets home and she tells him about death knocks, which is basically a sign that someone you know has died or is going to die soon. We get a call later that afternoon saying my uncle had passed.





.







The second one. Once again my dad is working overnight. There was a fire at a shopping complex and until the investigation was finished they needed security to keep people from messing around the place. So he is walking around and hears this noise coming from the dumpster. Now he is expecting an animal, maybe a raccoon or something similar. The door is closed so he thinks that maybe it is trapped inside the dumpster so he decides to open the door a bit so it can get out. He opens the door and a student from the local college popped up and my dad said he wasn't sure who was more scared, him because a d**n human comes popping out the dumpster or the student thinking that he just got busted by the police. The student was digging out the slightly damaged cans that the grocery store in the complex had to throw away.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Nothing paranormal, just your standard real life creepy. I worked at an apartment complex.



A naked woman went off the 9th floor balcony. I was the first one there. She had a scrap of bedsheet tied in a loose half hitch around her neck. Both legs were broken in multiple places. Her skin was intact but she was mush inside. She took a few shallow breaths and died.



She and a guy were into bondage and slave play. For some reason, she wrapped a sheet around her neck and tied the other end to a couch and hung herself from the balcony. He decided to save her by cutting the sheet and she fell. Police came and ruled it a s*****e and nothing more came of it.

#23 I'm Security Dispatch at a tribal casino. I do the phones and radio stuff from an office that also has access to some of the surveillance cameras.





One night my supervisor and I were just chatting in my office. One of the surveillance camera monitors was on one of the hotel hallways. We both noticed the hallway lights on screen flickering a little. Then as we watched, a vaguely humanoid but 'invisible' shape moved toward the camera from the far end of the hallway. It moved off screen passing under the camera. We both just kinda glanced at each other then looked back at the monitor. Nothing ever came from it except now we had a story to share whenever the topic of the casino being haunted came up.





More recently, during the initial pandemic shutdown early 2020, the casino was actually closed for a few months. As security, we still had to be there to guard the property. It was pretty spooky, being empty and no slot machine noises, no overhead speakers playing music.





Lights in the hotel rooms would randomly be turned on when no one was in the hotel. There were all of 5 people on the entire property at any given time and I knew where every one of them were. So when i had a camera happen to catch a hotel room light turning on (view from outside the hotel) i got a little spooked. We sent a couple of officers up to check the room with the access key. one of the bedside lamps had been turned on. But the rest of the room was oddly disheveled. Pillows thrown around the room randomly, the toilet paper had been run off the roll into a pile on the floor, stuff like that. We made a note of everything. Turned off the light, and left. Stuff like that kept happening the whole time we were closed. All the hotel room lights would be verified off, then sometime in the night a room would light up and be found tossed when we'd go check on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 In the 1970's I was a night security guard at an upscale, downtown Department Store. It was in a big, rectangular building with three floors and a street level "bargain basement", over an underground parking lot that served our store and the hotel across the street.



The building had four stairwells, one on each corner. The stairwells provided emergency egress from the parking lot, too, so the doors to the lower parking levels had to remain unlocked.



The ground floor landings of the stairwells looked like a charnel house. Display could NOT be dissuaded from using the stairwell to stash mannikins, all stripped n**e and in various levels of assembly.



We had bums. They're street people now, but they were bums then. And the bums would inhabit the parking levels to stay warm, then come up the stairwells to street level.



Where some would pause to have s*x with mannikin parts. I wasn't allowed to patrol the stairwells, the inside doors were alarmed. But I could hear 'em in there. All I could do was pound on the door and yell threats.



Housekeeping would come in at 0600 or so. I'd tell them, "Bums in the stairwells again." They'd sigh, and go get their hazmat suites and disinfectants, shut down the alarms and head for the stairwells. We all HATED the Display Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I volunteered at a children's museum for a while, I would basically just watch the rooms and make sure nothing bad happened that required calling up for first aid etc. One time the power went out so of course we evacuated, and once all the children were out they asked me to sweep the entire building top to bottom to make sure there wasn't anyone left. It's amazing how much more sinister a fun indoor play area is when you're crawling around inside it in the dark as an adult. Definitely felt like I was at the start of a horror movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Not me but one of my friends had a night shift at a museum of sorts he told me a story of him hearing a phone ring, he went to go find it and get it ready to be given back, he picked up the phone ready to say "this phone has been found at ------ please collect it" or something like that, before he could say this he heard "hi there (friends name)" he took it to the lost and found area and immediately phoned his boss and told him he was quitting, we still go there so he can see his old work and speak to former colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 I’ve been working security for almost 15 years now, so I’ve had plenty of minor incidents. The worst is when you’re checking a building and can hear that there’s someone else in there with you but you can’t find them.



My first security job was student security at a college. We’d be out at night on campus in the more populated areas, offering walking escorts and calling in suspicious activity. We always had someone on shift around the quad, etc. but it was a great job because you could show up pretty much any time and they’d let you work extra hours. When we had more people on shift, they’d start assigning us to more remote places on campus to keep us spread out.



So I’m working one night with a lot of other students and I’m assigned to patrol an area way out on the edge of campus in pretty much the middle of nowhere. It was around the college observatory, so as far away from other buildings as possible to cut down on light pollution. As I’m walking the road around the observatory, I hear something in the woods off to my right. I look and see the eye shine of something staring at me.



It’s big, because it’s looking back at me right at eye level.



I grab my mag light and point it over to see who/what it is.



Immediately about 40 more pairs of eyes light up in the trees behind it.



Freaked me out so much I can’t even remember at what point I realized it was a herd of deer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 While ago an ex-friends of mines dad worked as a security guard in this apartment complex. Here are sum s**t hes seen.



Saw a woman screaming for help but when he went up she was fine and had a few men with her. They all looked like m**h heads. He figured they were there to use her as bait to lure people and mug em. He called the cops.



Resident's had smelt something real bad for some time now. He went to check it out. Old woman rotting alone in her apartment still in her armchair. Jeopardy still playing.

#29 I wasn't a professional security guard but I was hired for a two night gig to watch over a building that was used to house the local harvest fair exhibition. The building was an old community hall with a large main area where the exhibits were on display, with a warren of hallways and rooms behind, most of them closed up and used for storage.



My shift was from 7PM to 7AM. When I got there I went around checking that all the exterior doors were locked and that the place was indeed empty, then put my feet up and read my book. A couple of hours later I hear something faint, and after listening for a few moments I realize it's a phone ringing. I went to the kitchen area because I had seen a phone there but it was silent. About half an hour later I hear it again, definitely not coming from the kitchen. I start going down hallways listening, and can't quite figure out where it is coming from. It is really faint, like just on the edge of hearing. Many of the doors off the halls I encounter are locked, but listening at them tells me that the ringing isn't coming from inside any of them. I finally come to a short hall at the back of the building half-filled with boxes. I can see a door at the far end so I snake my way through them and listen at it. I catch the tail end of a ring and then silence. I tried the k**b and found it unlocked so I look inside. It is another store room, filled with shelving, boxes, and the accumulated junk of decades, and there on the far wall is an old rotary phone. I wasn't able to reach it because of all the stuff in the way and I was kind of weirded out at this point, so I just waited a few moments to see if it would ring again (it didn't) then shut the door and went back to the main area. I heard it ringing sporadically for the rest of the night. If the building hadn't been so silent I doubt that I would have even noticed it otherwise. I'm guessing it was a malfunctioning phone line but it was weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 One of the sites I work is a University Campus in Northern Ontario, Canada. The main building housed an Indian Residential School from 1873-1970. It has an old church, the main building, the Dean's mansion, and in the woods nearby there is a graveyard with graves that are nearly 150 years old.



There are several different things I've had happen while working there. If you do some research on the Indian Residential Schools you'll find out that they were run by the Catholic church. And the Priests and Nuns regularly tortured, r***d, and even k**led (hello graveyard) some young Native children. Their mission statement was to "K**l the Indian, save the man."



Starting with the graveyard, we aren't allowed to patrol the trails in the woods after dark. Several guards have been injured in weird accidents out there. There have been sightings of children playing in the graveyard. And once a group of teenagers broke into the graveyard and knocked over headstones. Since then several people have had falls in the graveyard and been hospitalized (broken bones, cuts, etc).



The Dean's mansion is never entered. It's kept locked and we only check to make sure it is still locked. There have been multiple sitings of a Priest standing in the top floor windows by guards patrolling the grounds at night.



Likewise we never enter the old church. Just check to make sure that the windows are intact and doors locked during patrols. On multiple occasions I've heard crying and sometimes screaming coming from inside the church with no possible way for people to have got in as the doors are padlocked on the outside and the windows have never been broken.



Now the main building... it has been added onto multiple times during It's history. The original part of the building houses the faculty offices. There is also a museum on the executive floor that has artifacts and pieces of the original building. The original part of the building is considered a Heritage Site and therefore a large part of the walls, some of the windows, and the front door are all original. The lighting is motion activated, and will randomly come on even when nobody is in the area. Guards and the night custodians often feel like they are being followed and watched. At the bottom of each stairwell (there's 4) there is a cupboard underneath where the Priests and Nuns would lock children up who were "bad". I've heard crying coming from some of them. The 5th floor was originally where the children's bunks were kept. Doors up there will randomly be found unlocked after being locked by the guard. I've also heard children laughing while walking the hallway.



I've never felt anything that seemed malicious or any kind of negative energy. But I have felt like I wasn't alone, even though I knew for a fact the building was empty. The exception to this is walking along the edge of the woods at night. It just freaks me out and I won't go back there unless I absolutely have to.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Security at a Native American Tribal Casino here. We had an ongoing joke about the white security guards whistling. At one point a new hire came back from his rounds and swore up and down that he was chased by a shadow person. Our response: "you were whistling, huh?" He was.

#32 Got a call from the head that one of the two of us needed to head to a different location. We decided I would go. Couple hours pass and we get a call the guy, I was with initially, hadnt done his check in and wasn't answering. I figured he went to sleep so I offered to go back and check, try and save his job if he had just nodded off. I found his car empty and running, door open and he was gone. Started to look around the immediate area and found his radio and phone half smashed. Long story short I backed out of there and called it in. They called the police. The police found him hogtied and hurt and a whole bunch of metal gone. Not too long after the police arrested a group of guys trying to do the same thing with a stolen uhaul.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Back when I was a guard I was working some Christmas parties. Basically making sure no one took their drinks outside. I sat at a table by the door all night unless anything crazy happened. This guy would come out and talk to me frequently. He was super friendly but more and more intoxicated each time he returned. Offered me a joint at one point which I turned down. The last time he came out his friendly tone was gone. He was monotone and looked super serious. Came up to me and said "how f****d up is life? It could just end at any time." I basically said yeah man crazy. Then dead a*s serious says 'think about it. I could pull a gun and shoot you in the f*****g head right now if I wanted to". Then just gave me a cold as f**k look and walked away. Didn't see him again. Gave me real creepy vibes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Worked in a hotel that was built in the late 60s. Old comedy club that was used as a party/meeting room.



One night I didnt feel like turning the lights on, walked to the back and started coming out, as I walked in and walked out I got this rising feeling of being watched the entire time. Noped the f**k out of there and never went in again without turning the lights on and having a flash light.



Another room next to that one I was checking, it was broad daylight, this room has several rooms off the main hall/room. Used to be offices. One of these offices had a door into the next office. I check the room and look under the door and see a shadow slowly pass, as if someone was in the other room. Whip the door open and no one is there. Window in that room is too high up for anyone to block the light.



Finally, I was working a 11pm to 7am shift, it was a dead weekday, there is a banquet floor above the ground floor with an escalator going from Lobby to Banquet level. I would sit on the 2nd floor on my phone when I had little to do and it left me close to the lobby if I was needed but also away from prying eyes. At one end of this level was a small open meeting area with a door to the footbridge that went over the street to the convention center. On several occasions I would be looking at my phone and catch a human shaped figure walking towards that area, always in my pherpherial vision. Everytime I would get up and check, doors locked, no where for anyone to go.



People also claimed to have seen the ghost of a guy on the 7th floor who fell in the elevator shaft while the building was being built, but I never did.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Doing midnights shift at a mall alone. Everything is dark and silent and the children's coin-operated ride starts to light up and play children's laughter when you're approaching, then turn off an start up again as you leave.



Terrifying.

#36 Worked overnight security at a resort in Wyoming. Pretty standard creepy s**t, I think. One of the restaurants was haunted and nobody liked patrolling it at night. It was always cold, you'd get goosebumps and feel watched. The mounted animals always looked creepy and the murals were rumored to move sometimes, though I never saw that. Didn't really like to wander the property at night, always felt like I was being watched. Biggest wtf moment was walking into a staff dormitory building and seeing copious amounts of blood all over the hallway and into a bathroom. Just...so much blood, everywhere...and we could tell that someone tried to half-a*sedly clean it up, so it was likely worse before we arrived. Had to call local law enforcement and guard the hallway while they did an investigation. It reeked something awful. After 3-4 hrs of hallways duty they let housekeeping come clean it up. Ended up being an abortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 I used to patrol a warehouse facility that stored tobacco. The smell of rotting tobacco is extremely strong. One night doing patrols I came across the very distinct smell of men's aftershave while walking. I was supposed to be the only person on site and this was 3 AM. I looked all over the place and found nothing. I have tons of creepy stories from that place but that one stood out for some reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 So there I was sitting in my shack when I get a reported of a barking dog. I go and investigate. Find a dog barking on a balcony so I go to the room and find the door open. But I knock and announce myself. No response. I enter and it’s pitch black except for a tv that’s on. That’s when I see something in the seat in front of the TVs. It looked like an old. Old woman. Now I wanted to say something but I was afraid to give this person a heart attack and the fact she didn’t hear me come in I was started to get creeped out. I have found dead bodies at this site before but tonight. I was not in the mood. I closed the back door so the dog couldn’t bark at people and snuck right back out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 A friend/colleague of mine worked security doing external patrols & gate duty at a remote military site. Military personnel worked inside the wire; his job was mostly just turning public away and doing a lap around the outer fence line every 1/2 hour.



One night at 0300 he’s doing a patrol and sees a camouflaged guy move ever so slightly amongst some trees. He starts yelling at him but the guy just stays still and doesn’t respond. Buddy radios it in, and within a couple minutes several soldiers and vehicles roll up inside the fence. Apparently there’s rules around military operating outside the fence(or they were just being lazy) so they “cover” the unarmed and lone security guard while he approaches...



Turns out the man in the woods was off duty army, and he had hung himself in the tree. My buddy was never sure if the guy was still alive when he first noted him, or just moved slightly in the breeze, but either way there was nothing he could do at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 I was watching the ring on my nightshift and as soon as the phone in the movie rang my fax machine phone started to ring. Scares the s**t outa me.

#41 Where I live is a factory run by Christie Digital. The building is over a hundred years old but you would never know it. I worked 12 Am - 8 AM and was always alone in the entire building until 6 Am when the cooks came in. I had many rounds inside and outside the building as most security guards do. The factory is haunted, especially the upstairs and I was always very unsettled when I had to go up there. When I did my outside rounds I would point my flashlight at the top floor (There were two floors) and sometimes see shadows or heads looking out the window. I know for a fact that I was alone in the factory because knowing who was in and out was a part of my job.



The upstairs was especially unsettling, (although there were a couple of rooms on the bottom floor I did not like either), and I always felt watched and tried to do my rounds up there as fast as possible.



One night I was upstairs and I looked over at a desk. It had one of those portable dividers and I could clearly see a pair of boots and legs like someone was standing behind it. The divider only came up to my chest yet I could not see any head or shoulders. I went around with my flashlight and no one was there. I finished my rounds extra fast that night.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 TLDR: Saw a homeless man attempt s*****e off our balcony. Fell straight down 50ft landing on his feet, crumpling to the ground like a slinky. I was first on scene and saw his shattered ankles with compound fractures, broken wrists, lip bit into, and more. He survived. Wild coincidence at the end.



I worked 3rd shift at a Convention Center for 4 years. The homeless population was high. We had terraces open to the public 24/7. This particular night i was posted at our camera system at about 2am, chatting with another officer who was posted at what we called Base. I see a homeless man go up our outdoor elevator to the terrace, no big deal, I'm keeping an eye on him. He eventually goes to a blind spot that's a dead end, a popular spot for homeless to try and camp in.



We had an officer patrolling the east side and another on the west side. My supervisor was patrolling with our west side officer. I call them on our radio to investigate the area so they could tell him to keep moving. They copy and slowly walk in his direction, just another night.



As they approach the area, I see on our camera system (a camera about 50ft directly below where I last saw the guy, directly outside our office door ground floor) a body fall from the sky, landing on his feet, crumpling to the ground. I jump out of my seat, yelling "HOLY S**T, HOLY S**T, HOLY S**T." Grab our first aid kit and run out the door. Base is already on the phone calling 911 when my supervisor on the radio says "Base! Call 911!"



I'm first on scene and this homeless guy is writhing in pain, manages to squeak out "What happened?" I tell him that he just fell 50ft and to not move. His ankles are shattered with bones poking out from all kinds of directions, hands folded under his body, mouth full of blood. There's nothing my first aid kit is going to help with so I don't touch the guy. He actually manages to roll himself over onto his back.



My supervisor and fellow officer come running down the stairs, saying when they approached him from the terrace he was sitting on the edge. They told him to get down to which he took it literally. He just lifted himself up without saying a word and fell straight down.



First responders show up quick and take him to the nearest hospital. Some police stay behind to take notes and ask questions. They leave. A couple hours later we get a call from the police saying he survived and wanted a copy of the footage we had.



Now for the crazy coincidence. Two days later I got a new roommate that moved in, he brought his girlfriend over and we're all chatting. I mention i worked security at so-and-so and his girlfriend says, "oh, didn't you guys just have a homeless man with -insert exact definition of the guy- attempt s*****e there?" How the f**k does she know this?! It wasn't on the news, she was definitely not there. Turns out she was the guy's God Mother of his children, the baby mama's best friend. She says that he has a history of mental illness, a*******n, and a police record. She went with the baby mama to the hospital that night to visit him. She told me that he was yelling to see his kids but he was in NO condition to see them.



Thanks for reading.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 I work security for a truck repair shop, and I came around the corner (on Halloween night of all nights) to see this



I nearly s**t myself.



Turned out to be a shop mat hung on one of the concrete poles to dry. Smh.

#44 Was working the 3rd (still am) I was working in the middle of nowhere around 2 or 3 am doing a outside tour and I saw a faceless man, and crawl backwards exorcist style into a cornfield behind the property. Believe me or not, this actually happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Giant s****y photoshop spider, the size of a border collie. Semi-seethrough. Middle of the morning. Train yard i worked at was haunted to s**t and back, so that was by far not the only thing. But it was definitely the creepiest. Never had to deal with intruders though, the few transients wandering around walked the extreme edge of the place, and it sure as hell wasn't because of my doughy a*s. Other highlights included whispering in my ear when noone was there, abnormal silence despite the sheer number of crows that hung around, and shadowy masses/people pulling up from the ground in the middle of floodlighted areas.



Honestly with how spooky the place was, it was the easiest f*****g job I've ever had. Only reason I left was because my company lost the contract.



Edit: I should specify the spider popped up in the middle of my patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I worked as a security guard in a homeless centre wich was placed in a old building ( it was a nunnery before in the late 1800) so i was doing my shift and i was checking the bathrooms ( in case someone was using d***s in there ) as i was walking the hallway i heard footsteps behind me.. turned around and saw nothing. I got kinda scared so i started walking faster and then someone breathed in my ear. I got the f**k out of there and gave up my job a few days later. I don't play around with such nonsense.

#47 Not creepy, but scary AF. My husband is an armed guard, and on the 4rh of July last year he responded to a noise complaint at an apartment community. When he pulled up, some idiots shot a full-on sky-rocked type firework ***right at his patrol vehicle***. He said that a Ford Interceptor motor can go pretty fast in reverse (LOL). He was on the radio telling Dispatch to call for Station (local PD) while driving backwards as fast as he could.



After 40 years as a Security professional, he has a ton of stories he can tell!

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 I used to work in a shop, one Easter the place was overcrowded with shoppers buying Easter Eggs... I noticed a dude walking closely behind what I thought was his daughter and wife, a few minutes later I saw him walking closely behind another girl, I watched and realised he had his hands in his coat pockets keeping it closed then he would open the jacket and he had his erect d**k out and was rubbing it against their a*s... I went over grabbed him by the ear, and dragged him to the front of the shop, and went to give him a kick up the a*s, I missed, slipped and split my trousers... It was back in the day, when calling the police was a waste of time.

#49 I used to work nightshift at a small zoo in hawaii. The zoo was small enough that there was only a need for one guard, me. noone really wanted the site, which didn't make much sense to me since it paid 2 more dollars an hour than any other site we had. As a young college student I scooped it up since it was an easy gig. Boy was I mistaken, no lights, and the eerie feeling of being watched all night long. With nerves on end already, a faint drumming could be heard through out the zoo. Anyone that knows hawaiian legends have heard about the night marchers. They are a group of warrior spirits that will k**l anyone that disrespects them. They beat drums to signify that they are marching, I finally understood why noone wanted the job. Needless to say I proceeded to read every single plaque in the zoo to see if any animal makes a drumming sound. TIL that the emu make drumming sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I used to work at a movie theatre. We got a promotional Austin Powers cardboard cutout. Here is the thing, it had a little motion sensor and when it went off it said his signature "Hey Baby". We moved that around just about every night to get the opening manager.

#51 I was an overnight security guard at a megachurch. I don't know what happened, I was walking through the second floor of the the sanctuary, in the dark, as I had done hundreds of times before; when I began to feel sheer terror. I was just exposed in this big room and filled with ice cold terror. Like I was a character in a horror movie. I ran out of there and never entered that room again without the lights on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 A few years before we met, my husband worked security for a few buildings in downtown Seattle. For the most part it was a boring job, he wasn't allowed to engage if he saw something, just write it down and call the cops. The hours were s**t and his boss was a jerk so he quit after just a few weeks. 12 days after he quit, the guy they hired to cover his shifts was attacked by some dude who was drugged out of his mind. Dude stabbed him 74 times and left him in a pool of blood. Still scares the s**t out of me to think about.

#53 I work in emergency response on a mine site, we do some security work too. I was returning from a remote office when I'd gone to check it had been locked up by dayshift. I was driving back to the office and I saw something cross the road ahead of me. I live in Western Australia and at work, I see Kangaroos most days. This, thing...was about 100m ahead of me crossing the road,in darkness, I was doing 90kms per hour so I had slowed, but got up to its location pretty quick. It hopped across the road like a roo, but when I pulled up to where it crossed, I saw something big and black legit slide into the bush and disappear, very not like a roo, very uncomfortable ERO.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Told to me by an old British Army veteran while I worked in a foreign bank in London: he worked in some haunted offices in the City of London where the ghosts would *whisper your name* as you did late-night patrols.

#55 I did a few shifts at a dam site, 1900 to 0700, closest person was twenty minutes away by car. Had a pickup truck with four guys pull up at 2am and then turn the engine off. They stayed there for about fifteen minutes then simply left.



I reported it to the foreman when he got there in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 I used to work the grave shift at a museum before switching to day and part of that included obviously patrolling the museum. Not a whole lotta creepy things but I had one night where in a couple different rooms as I was moving through something would fall over. Place has the air conditioner in weird spots which 1, was probably what knocked the stuff down, but 2, also made it where certain spots would suddenly be really cold.



Part of the patrol was a gallery with no windows and the lights off and I have to use a flash light to navigate it. Well I rarely charge the thing and so it was also around then it started running out of power. If you ever played Phasmophobia and you've seen what your flashlight does with the ghost is a hunting, it does that. Really, it was just the air conditioner and not charging a flashlight, but it was still creepy at the time haha.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Worked at a 5 start hotel resort where one of the towers was under renovation and my shift was the locking up shift so one of us, almost always me had to go walk though this empty tower to make sure there were no contractors inside as we shut every door, took an hour or two to do so, and sometimes the wind would blow just right to make it sound like there were people in there with you, and the worst part is for some reason our radios would barely work in there so for some reason so if there was someone in there with you, you were on your own, I ended up working there until covid forced the hotel to shut down.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 I work at a large haunted place and literally you will see shadow people walking in hallways, there are voices in random places, sometimes the cameras pickup anomalies and at times I have run into the random a*s ghost that shows up in the garden.

ADVERTISEMENT