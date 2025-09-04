Some things excite almost everyone—sports, trending TV shows, viral memes—but not everyone feels the same way. Sometimes what has people talking for hours can leave others completely uninterested, yawning through the hype. It’s funny how what thrills one person can totally bore someone else.

We asked the Bored Panda community to share the things that get most people excited but leave them utterly unimpressed. From everyday trends to pop culture crazes, these stories show that everyone’s “boring” button is a little different—and some of the answers might surprise you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable The Kardashians, influencers, and marriage/dating reality shows.

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
52points
User avatar Drop Bear from Hell
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Football, soccer, and sportyball games in general.

    Fancy Crave Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    37points
    User avatar Thomas51
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Going drinking at a club—everyone wants to get drunk and dance, and that's just not my thing.

    Long Truong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    33points
    User avatar Firstname Lastname
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never went to a club, never intend to. As a shy introverted person in my late teens/early twenties, I'd much rather have stuck my face in a blender. Nowadays... I'm too old for that s**t. (Though yes, I did start using that line at 25.)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Harry Potter. It’s childish and stupid. Likewise with superhero movies. Seriously—I stopped getting into that stuff when I became a teenager.

    Artem Maltsev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    31points
    User avatar DB
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable The beach. I can lie in the hot sun somewhere without seagulls, sand, or a bunch of other people.

    Niklas Ohlrogge (niamoh.de) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    30points
    User avatar R Dennis
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    2 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought I was alone on this one! I always get such weird looks when I tell people I don’t like beaches much.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Cities. I can handle visiting one for a few days—too many people, too much noise.

    James Ting Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    User avatar Yrral Spavit
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've lived my whole life in cities. Different cities in different parts of world, from Nairobi to London, New York to Beijing, Rio de Janeiro to Philadelphia. They're all different, but they all have a pulse, they're all alive. I love the people and the movement. Rural areas creep me out, they're too still. Fun to go camping for a few nights, but I could never live like that. Also, how do you get around without a car when everything is 20 km away? I like being able to walk to places. Suburbs are the worst of both worlds. I can't stand being in the suburbs. You still have to drive everywhere, but there's no peace and quite.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable The whole “family” hype, and how some people have the audacity to lecture you on how to behave: “Family is everything, you should spend your holidays with your parents, you won’t have them forever, blood is thicker than water,” etc.

    That may be true for some—those who had the fantastic chance to be raised in healthy, supportive families.

    But not for those of us who grew up in toxic, a*****e families, facing domestic violence, and parents struggling with addictions or mental illnesses. Sometimes, abuse went so far that we experienced [unaliving] thoughts or even attempts.

    For people like us, such families are—or were—a nightmare, and we’re still grappling with related traumas and complex PTSD. To my fellow survivors: big hug. Family is where you feel safe, not where you walk on eggshells. Do whatever it takes to protect your mental health and inner peace.

    Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    User avatar Alexia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Reality shows. They don’t bore me—I find them gross.

    Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    User avatar Inés Olabarria Smith
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Concerts: expensive. Noisy. Smelly. Overstimulating. And honestly, the album was better.

    ActionVance Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    User avatar ️Rando Panda
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Christmas. And New Year. Yay! Let’s all spend our time pretending to have fun with people we avoid the rest of the year.

    Mariana B. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    User avatar Heffalump
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leneeriksen1984 avatar
    Lene
    Lene
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love Christmas (especially after I got kids). I love to find little gifts for my kids for their advent calendars, I love the candle light, the creative decorations, the baked goods... all that. Christmas Eve (when we open gifts here) is 50/50 for me. NYE is totally unimportant to me. But, and I will say this until the day I die, my fav Christmasses were by far the ones I celebrated by myself. I ate what I wanted, went for a long walk, watched the "from all of us to all of you"-Disney show at 4pm (as it is every year), turned off all electrical lights and lit up my living room with candles and watched whatever I wanted on TV until I perhaps felt like opening presents. It was a Christmas celebrated mainly in silence and with a focus on light/darkess and also on myself. The bad thing about those Christmasses was that my family would spam me with texts and calls "are you sure you want to be alone on this night? We have food for one more, if you're interested".

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Horse racing.

    Mathew Schwartz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    User avatar Agfox
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd rather ride a horse myself than watch other people ride them.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Camping. Why haul a bunch of stuff just to sit in the woods with bugs? I can sit around a campfire at home, with a fully functioning, bug-free bathroom just steps away. Why pay money to live like a homeless person for a few nights?

    Kevin Ianeselli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    User avatar howdylee
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable I’m gonna get a lot of heat for this, but… Lord of the Rings (both books and movies). I know Tolkien and Peter Jackson are masters of their craft, I know the story is great, and I’m aware of the insane amount of hard work that went into it. I’ve just never managed to finish it—the pacing is an utter nightmare for my untreated ADHD (and I’m not exactly a TikTok brain).

    Thomas Schweighofer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    User avatar Luke Branwen
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable The launch event for a new iPhone or sneakers—or whatever. Yaaaaaaawn…

    Onur Binay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    User avatar B
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Amusement theme parks—where the idea of fun is paying a small fortune to stand in endless lines while being jostled by strangers who think 'personal space' is a myth.

    The rides are basically overpriced torture devices designed to fling you around until you either vomit or achieve a fleeting sense of 'adrenaline' that everyone else seems to worship. Personally, I’d rather skip the whiplash.

    The food? The worst cafeteria meal of your life, three times the normal price, served lukewarm on a plastic tray.

    And the atmosphere? Oh, simply magical. Nothing says 'family fun' like being crammed into a sweaty crowd of people who look like they lost the will to live somewhere between the roller coaster queue and the fried-dough stand.

    Overall: unnecessary stress, overpriced misery, and a soundtrack of distant screaming. Amusement parks truly are the Disneyland of bad decisions.

    Eve Woodhouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    User avatar Dona Laura
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fire-singer avatar
    Fire Singer
    Fire Singer
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While I personally love amusement parks, I did give this an upvote because most of what they said is true and I totally see why it's not appealing to all.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable 'Slebs.' I don’t care what they eat, what they wear, or where they go. Why is everyone so obsessed with them?

    Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    User avatar belle Twinkle
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Mega-cruises. Too many people who just want to party, get wasted, and act out. Mediocre food and entertainment. Expensive drinks. Excursions in a crowd, surrounded by people trying to sell you junk. It’s not the way to see the world.

    Peter Hansen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    User avatar Mel in Georgia
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Watching golf. Friends and family have told me it’s a mental game and extremely difficult to master; however, the slow pace has me yawning and bored to tears…

    Courtney Cook Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    User avatar ShyWahine
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Chocolate. I just don't understand the attraction.

    Egor Lyfar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    User avatar Manic Mama
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    2 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chocolate, provided you get actual chocolate and not that brown coloured sweet stuff with a hint of cocoa, contains several psychoactive chemicals (not unlike cannabis and amphetamines (but much weaker, nobody gets wasted on chocolate!)), stimulants (not unlike mild caffeine). All in all, a dose of chocolate makes for a pleasing perk, but note that good chocolate isn't particularly sweet. I can eat dark chocolate now, but I hated the bitterness when I was a child.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Babies. New mothers bring their babies to the break room at work to show them off, and everyone drops everything to coo at the tiny, human-shaped pukey-poop machines.

    Omar Lopez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    User avatar Rick Murray
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peliniger avatar
    Piper Liniger
    Piper Liniger
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree. Babies truly bore me. I immediately refuse to hold the baby or view any pictures what so ever.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable 'Action' movies. Action scenes in a thriller, suspense, or adventure movie are fine. But the particular genre called 'action movie'—which includes all sorts of sub-genres like superhero, sci-fi, crime, etc.—bores me to tears. They are completely formulaic: chase scenes, a final showdown between the hero and the villain (or nuking baddies in outer space), ending with the hero(s) triumphant. What’s prominently missing is any kind of real plot. Please, spare me.

    Craig McLachlan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    User avatar Mimi M
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kennethmccartney avatar
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the "Big Bang Theory" sitcom, I always thought, "Hey, I'm a nerd for real. I never liked super heroes." Even as a kid. Lame.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Professional sports. If I want to watch a bunch of guys try to score, I’ll go to a nightclub—which I also find abhorrent: too loud to talk, too crowded to relax, too competitive.

    Quino Al Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    User avatar Ikey Solomon
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Being part of weddings. My youngest daughter is getting married in a few months, and the best I can summon is mildly feigned interest. I do not want to dress shop. I do not want to pick venues or indulge in whatever other social hell is expected. I’m supposed to spend HOW much on a mother-of-the-bride dress? Oh hell no—a nice cocktail dress will do.

    OH GODS! Is that high-priced tater sack made of satin or Satan? I can’t wear burgundy for fall colors? It’s the color of wine, which I won’t even be able to touch because I’ll be taking so many anxiety meds just to 'perform' publicly.

    Not only do I have to worry about wearing heels after a decade, but now I’ve got to dance with my son-in-law, who’s 6' to my 5', WITH HEELS on. I didn’t even like my own d**n wedding.

    Leonardo Miranda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    User avatar Hollerfloozy
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Smalltalk.

    Kate Bezzubets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    User avatar Julia Paradis
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Dogs. No, I don’t care about what your dog did or how cute it is. Please do not show me pictures of your dog.

    Alvan Nee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    User avatar Stardrop
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable People talking about food, posting about food, and shaming your food.

    Robin Stickel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    User avatar
    Car-o-Line
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 week ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have known people who are quite indifferent to food. I disagree with food shaming (unless the food is harming a child). For me, it's a sensual pleasure, relates to culture, history, etc. Hey, if someone doesn't like raspberry souffle, more for me!

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Tik-Twittiot Influencergrams.

    Aaron Weiss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    User avatar sweet emotion
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Sermons—I could get a full night’s sleep and STILL nod off while the minister is preaching…

    Aaron Burden Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    User avatar ShyWahine
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The reason I don't nod off during sermons is because I'm using all my energy to stop myself getting up on my hind legs yelling "bollocks". Luckily most of my friends' funerals don't involve god-bothering.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Superhero movies and comic books.

    André Volkmann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    User avatar chillchillpill
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable Is it too late to add Taylor Swift?

    Stephen Mease Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    User avatar B
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    People who 'foodstagram' everything they eat—it’s so common and perfunctory now. No need for social validation or recognition for every culinary experience; please, just enjoy your d**n meal.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    User avatar ShyWahine
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My 83 year old step-dad does this. He doesn't use instagram, but posts pictures of his food to facebook.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Sport games.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    User avatar Alecto76
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Religion. ANY religion. Don’t preach to me, don’t read me a sermon, and don’t tell me made-up stories about heaven and hell. There are no such places, no God, and no 'one true religion.' It’s all b****t—made up by people in the Stone Age to explain what they didn’t understand and to keep people in line. Those stories and made-up rules are still used to control people today.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    User avatar Hill Branda
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    I can’t speak for everyone, but in my family, it’s watching variety shows. Any time my wife sits down to watch one, I decide to fold laundry or wash dishes.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Lost Panda
    Add photo comments
    POST
    elsecretarioleon avatar
    El Secretario León
    El Secretario León
    Community Member
    2 weeks ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your wife may be doing this on purpose, so that you will do those household chores.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Anything to do with politics and politicians.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Tom Hutcherson
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am a very politically aware person, but I am so tired of everyone yelling past each other about how horrible the other side is that I am just about done with it. I will vote, but none of it brings out my attention, passion or excitement anymore.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Gambling. It’s not challenging, it’s not exciting, and the house always wins in the end.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar WednesdayAddams'HashbrownOrder
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then they complain on the bus about being "ripped off" and that it's a "tax on the poor". It's not an obligation to gamble.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    Raving about superheroes, comics, and weird anime and manga.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar chillchillpill
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    I hate all the reruns of Hitler-related garbage.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Estelle Bennett
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Sports, Social Media, Music.

    In New Zealand, we’re supposed to all be into rugby. No—rugby, soccer, whatever. I find watching sports boring. I’ve played a few, which can be fun, but not watching.

    Social media—with all the 'look at me,' 'like me,' and fake portrayals of people’s lives? No, it’s unhealthy, in my opinion.

    Music? I don’t mind it, I just don’t care, especially. Not a musical person.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Grm Moore
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's funny - I *am* a musical person but don't desire to constantly have ear buds in to drown out silence. I love silence. I will turn on dance music to do chores because shaking my booty makes doing them a lot more fun!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    American football. It’s ugly and clunky, and I just can’t understand the hype around a bunch of dudes sniffing each other’s butts, then ramming into each other, then someone remembering there’s an awkward egg to throw and catch, only to run up the field and slam the egg on the ground.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar StrangeOne
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    My problem is the opposite. I get excited by things most people find boring: history, science, math, engineering. I’ll watch YouTube explainers on how an incremental change to an internal combustion engine creates a 3% improvement in fuel efficiency—and be totally fascinated for an hour. I excitedly watch people solve math problems (even really simple algebra). My friends and kids think my enthusiasm is nuts.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar BeesEelsAndPups
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 week ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet YouTube hates you. I personally think that's awesome. 😆

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Professional or college football. I belong to a large extended family, and most of them are rabid fans of one particular college team. George Will said it best: 'Football combines two of the worst aspects of American life: violence and committee meetings.' (George is a baseball guy all the way—baseball is the only big-time sport I enjoy watching.)

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Karen Bryan
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Baseball. It's like sitting around watching paint dry.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar Barbara Schubert
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Hearing about how someone, somewhere is oppressed. Then playing the "ain't it awful" pastime.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Harry Gondalf
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!