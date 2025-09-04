People Revealed The Popular Things That Totally Bore Them, And These 44 Stories Are Too Relatable
Some things excite almost everyone—sports, trending TV shows, viral memes—but not everyone feels the same way. Sometimes what has people talking for hours can leave others completely uninterested, yawning through the hype. It’s funny how what thrills one person can totally bore someone else.
We asked the Bored Panda community to share the things that get most people excited but leave them utterly unimpressed. From everyday trends to pop culture crazes, these stories show that everyone’s “boring” button is a little different—and some of the answers might surprise you.
The Kardashians, influencers, and marriage/dating reality shows.
Football, soccer, and sportyball games in general.
Going drinking at a club—everyone wants to get drunk and dance, and that's just not my thing.
Harry Potter. It’s childish and stupid. Likewise with superhero movies. Seriously—I stopped getting into that stuff when I became a teenager.
The beach. I can lie in the hot sun somewhere without seagulls, sand, or a bunch of other people.
Cities. I can handle visiting one for a few days—too many people, too much noise.
I've lived my whole life in cities. Different cities in different parts of world, from Nairobi to London, New York to Beijing, Rio de Janeiro to Philadelphia. They're all different, but they all have a pulse, they're all alive. I love the people and the movement. Rural areas creep me out, they're too still. Fun to go camping for a few nights, but I could never live like that. Also, how do you get around without a car when everything is 20 km away? I like being able to walk to places. Suburbs are the worst of both worlds. I can't stand being in the suburbs. You still have to drive everywhere, but there's no peace and quite.
The whole “family” hype, and how some people have the audacity to lecture you on how to behave: “Family is everything, you should spend your holidays with your parents, you won’t have them forever, blood is thicker than water,” etc.
That may be true for some—those who had the fantastic chance to be raised in healthy, supportive families.
But not for those of us who grew up in toxic, a*****e families, facing domestic violence, and parents struggling with addictions or mental illnesses. Sometimes, abuse went so far that we experienced [unaliving] thoughts or even attempts.
For people like us, such families are—or were—a nightmare, and we’re still grappling with related traumas and complex PTSD. To my fellow survivors: big hug. Family is where you feel safe, not where you walk on eggshells. Do whatever it takes to protect your mental health and inner peace.
Reality shows. They don’t bore me—I find them gross.
Like TV shows, or just...*gestures vaguely at everything*
Concerts: expensive. Noisy. Smelly. Overstimulating. And honestly, the album was better.
Christmas. And New Year. Yay! Let’s all spend our time pretending to have fun with people we avoid the rest of the year.
I love Christmas (especially after I got kids). I love to find little gifts for my kids for their advent calendars, I love the candle light, the creative decorations, the baked goods... all that. Christmas Eve (when we open gifts here) is 50/50 for me. NYE is totally unimportant to me. But, and I will say this until the day I die, my fav Christmasses were by far the ones I celebrated by myself. I ate what I wanted, went for a long walk, watched the "from all of us to all of you"-Disney show at 4pm (as it is every year), turned off all electrical lights and lit up my living room with candles and watched whatever I wanted on TV until I perhaps felt like opening presents. It was a Christmas celebrated mainly in silence and with a focus on light/darkess and also on myself. The bad thing about those Christmasses was that my family would spam me with texts and calls "are you sure you want to be alone on this night? We have food for one more, if you're interested".
Horse racing.
Camping. Why haul a bunch of stuff just to sit in the woods with bugs? I can sit around a campfire at home, with a fully functioning, bug-free bathroom just steps away. Why pay money to live like a homeless person for a few nights?
I’m gonna get a lot of heat for this, but… Lord of the Rings (both books and movies). I know Tolkien and Peter Jackson are masters of their craft, I know the story is great, and I’m aware of the insane amount of hard work that went into it. I’ve just never managed to finish it—the pacing is an utter nightmare for my untreated ADHD (and I’m not exactly a TikTok brain).
The launch event for a new iPhone or sneakers—or whatever. Yaaaaaaawn…
Amusement theme parks—where the idea of fun is paying a small fortune to stand in endless lines while being jostled by strangers who think 'personal space' is a myth.
The rides are basically overpriced torture devices designed to fling you around until you either vomit or achieve a fleeting sense of 'adrenaline' that everyone else seems to worship. Personally, I’d rather skip the whiplash.
The food? The worst cafeteria meal of your life, three times the normal price, served lukewarm on a plastic tray.
And the atmosphere? Oh, simply magical. Nothing says 'family fun' like being crammed into a sweaty crowd of people who look like they lost the will to live somewhere between the roller coaster queue and the fried-dough stand.
Overall: unnecessary stress, overpriced misery, and a soundtrack of distant screaming. Amusement parks truly are the Disneyland of bad decisions.
While I personally love amusement parks, I did give this an upvote because most of what they said is true and I totally see why it's not appealing to all.
'Slebs.' I don’t care what they eat, what they wear, or where they go. Why is everyone so obsessed with them?
Because some people can't think for themselves, maybe? I don't know either.
Mega-cruises. Too many people who just want to party, get wasted, and act out. Mediocre food and entertainment. Expensive drinks. Excursions in a crowd, surrounded by people trying to sell you junk. It’s not the way to see the world.
Watching golf. Friends and family have told me it’s a mental game and extremely difficult to master; however, the slow pace has me yawning and bored to tears…
Chocolate. I just don't understand the attraction.
Chocolate, provided you get actual chocolate and not that brown coloured sweet stuff with a hint of cocoa, contains several psychoactive chemicals (not unlike cannabis and amphetamines (but much weaker, nobody gets wasted on chocolate!)), stimulants (not unlike mild caffeine). All in all, a dose of chocolate makes for a pleasing perk, but note that good chocolate isn't particularly sweet. I can eat dark chocolate now, but I hated the bitterness when I was a child.
Babies. New mothers bring their babies to the break room at work to show them off, and everyone drops everything to coo at the tiny, human-shaped pukey-poop machines.
I agree. Babies truly bore me. I immediately refuse to hold the baby or view any pictures what so ever.
'Action' movies. Action scenes in a thriller, suspense, or adventure movie are fine. But the particular genre called 'action movie'—which includes all sorts of sub-genres like superhero, sci-fi, crime, etc.—bores me to tears. They are completely formulaic: chase scenes, a final showdown between the hero and the villain (or nuking baddies in outer space), ending with the hero(s) triumphant. What’s prominently missing is any kind of real plot. Please, spare me.
In the "Big Bang Theory" sitcom, I always thought, "Hey, I'm a nerd for real. I never liked super heroes." Even as a kid. Lame.
Professional sports. If I want to watch a bunch of guys try to score, I’ll go to a nightclub—which I also find abhorrent: too loud to talk, too crowded to relax, too competitive.
Being part of weddings. My youngest daughter is getting married in a few months, and the best I can summon is mildly feigned interest. I do not want to dress shop. I do not want to pick venues or indulge in whatever other social hell is expected. I’m supposed to spend HOW much on a mother-of-the-bride dress? Oh hell no—a nice cocktail dress will do.
OH GODS! Is that high-priced tater sack made of satin or Satan? I can’t wear burgundy for fall colors? It’s the color of wine, which I won’t even be able to touch because I’ll be taking so many anxiety meds just to 'perform' publicly.
Not only do I have to worry about wearing heels after a decade, but now I’ve got to dance with my son-in-law, who’s 6' to my 5', WITH HEELS on. I didn’t even like my own d**n wedding.
Smalltalk.
Dogs. No, I don’t care about what your dog did or how cute it is. Please do not show me pictures of your dog.
People talking about food, posting about food, and shaming your food.
Tik-Twittiot Influencergrams.
Sermons—I could get a full night’s sleep and STILL nod off while the minister is preaching…
The reason I don't nod off during sermons is because I'm using all my energy to stop myself getting up on my hind legs yelling "bollocks". Luckily most of my friends' funerals don't involve god-bothering.
Superhero movies and comic books.
Is it too late to add Taylor Swift?
People who 'foodstagram' everything they eat—it’s so common and perfunctory now. No need for social validation or recognition for every culinary experience; please, just enjoy your d**n meal.
My 83 year old step-dad does this. He doesn't use instagram, but posts pictures of his food to facebook.
Sport games.
Religion. ANY religion. Don’t preach to me, don’t read me a sermon, and don’t tell me made-up stories about heaven and hell. There are no such places, no God, and no 'one true religion.' It’s all b****t—made up by people in the Stone Age to explain what they didn’t understand and to keep people in line. Those stories and made-up rules are still used to control people today.
I can’t speak for everyone, but in my family, it’s watching variety shows. Any time my wife sits down to watch one, I decide to fold laundry or wash dishes.
Your wife may be doing this on purpose, so that you will do those household chores.
Anything to do with politics and politicians.
I am a very politically aware person, but I am so tired of everyone yelling past each other about how horrible the other side is that I am just about done with it. I will vote, but none of it brings out my attention, passion or excitement anymore.
Gambling. It’s not challenging, it’s not exciting, and the house always wins in the end.
And then they complain on the bus about being "ripped off" and that it's a "tax on the poor". It's not an obligation to gamble.
Raving about superheroes, comics, and weird anime and manga.
I hate all the reruns of Hitler-related garbage.
Sports, Social Media, Music.
In New Zealand, we’re supposed to all be into rugby. No—rugby, soccer, whatever. I find watching sports boring. I’ve played a few, which can be fun, but not watching.
Social media—with all the 'look at me,' 'like me,' and fake portrayals of people’s lives? No, it’s unhealthy, in my opinion.
Music? I don’t mind it, I just don’t care, especially. Not a musical person.
It's funny - I *am* a musical person but don't desire to constantly have ear buds in to drown out silence. I love silence. I will turn on dance music to do chores because shaking my booty makes doing them a lot more fun!
American football. It’s ugly and clunky, and I just can’t understand the hype around a bunch of dudes sniffing each other’s butts, then ramming into each other, then someone remembering there’s an awkward egg to throw and catch, only to run up the field and slam the egg on the ground.
I feel the same way about soccer. Kick a ball into a goal. YAY.
My problem is the opposite. I get excited by things most people find boring: history, science, math, engineering. I’ll watch YouTube explainers on how an incremental change to an internal combustion engine creates a 3% improvement in fuel efficiency—and be totally fascinated for an hour. I excitedly watch people solve math problems (even really simple algebra). My friends and kids think my enthusiasm is nuts.
Professional or college football. I belong to a large extended family, and most of them are rabid fans of one particular college team. George Will said it best: 'Football combines two of the worst aspects of American life: violence and committee meetings.' (George is a baseball guy all the way—baseball is the only big-time sport I enjoy watching.)
Baseball. It's like sitting around watching paint dry.
Hearing about how someone, somewhere is oppressed. Then playing the "ain't it awful" pastime.