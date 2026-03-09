“Trying So Hard To Be Like Lady Gaga”: Chappell Roan Turns Heads With Daring Look At Paris Fashion Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Chappell Roan left little to the imagination as she attended the Alexander McQueen show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 8, in a sheer black gown.

The outing came not long after the singer had turned heads with her controversial ensemble at the 2026 Grammys.

As Roan’s PFW look made its way to the internet, netizens shared both praise — calling her serve “insane” — and criticism, labeling the look “tacky.”

Roan flaunted similarly conversation-starting looks when she attended the Vivienne Westwood show on Saturday, March 7, and the Thierry Mugler show the day before that.

Chappell Roan’s newest fashion statement has taken social media by storm, leaving fans both impressed and alarmed

On March 6, Roan arrived at Paris Fashion Week in a neutral-toned, body-hugging number with long sleeves by Thierry Mugler. Her hair was fixed up in victory rolls, which hairstylist Lacy Redway dubbed “diva rolls.”

On Saturday, the musician wore a gothic look, including a gray corseted gown by Vivienne Westwood with a super low-cut bust and accentuated shoulders.

The back of the gown, which appeared floor-length at first glance, stole the show as the fabric was absent, leaving Roan in only a black thong under sheer stockings.

Then came the look on Sunday evening, when Roan slipped into a floor-length gown by Alexander McQueen with see-through cutouts.

oh chappell this absolutely insane serve i’m on my knees pic.twitter.com/Q8cfb91uY7 — jess (pluribus era) (@jessinomenon) March 8, 2026

The singer bared her ni**les and flashed a black G-string for a daring take on the sheer dress trend.

The silk attire was high-neck and sleeveless, which Roan accessorized with jewelry, including a massive choker, coordinated earrings that dangled to her shoulders, and two chunky black wrist cuffs.

She rocked dark glam with smoky eyes and red lips, while her hair boasted red curls cascading past her waist and down her back.

“Prettiest ever,” a netizen called Roan, while another added, “Epitome of art.”

“God is a woman, and she is you,” a third commented.

“I’m in love,” said another.

A critic, meanwhile, asked, “Why wear anything?”

“Miss the days when people were classy, not trashy,” added another.

The backlash was similar to what Chappell Roan had received following her Grammys outing

4K | Chappell Roan attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards

📸 (Getty) pic.twitter.com/oAn5Wygo6l — JumpTrailers (@JumpTrailers) February 2, 2026

This weekend wasn’t the first time Roan rocked Mugler.

Her 2026 Grammy look, also designed by the brand, featured an invisible bodice with maroon fabric hanging from her faux n**ple rings.

The creation was inspired by the spring/summer 1998 Jeu de Paume couture collection of the label.

“Desperation for attention,” a detractor said at the time, while another added, “She does a disservice to all women.”

“Vomit-inducing,” a third commented, prompting a fourth to call Roan’s attire “disgusting at best.”

“What was she thinking?” inquired a fifth.

“She needs to fire anyone who told her she looked good,” offered the next.

Chappell Roan did not make headlines on Sunday for just her look— She was also accused of being arrogant

Chappell Roan films the paparazzi after repeatedly asking them to leave her alone.pic.twitter.com/74psDYMyXO — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 9, 2026

In a viral X video, Roan can be seen filming the paparazzi in Paris while explaining that she asked them to leave her alone several times, but they failed to comply.

“I’m just trying to go to dinner,” the singer can be heard saying as she rotates her phone camera to capture the sea of photographers, accusing them of “completely disregarding all of my boundaries.”

“Fame comes with sacrifices. If you don’t want to make those sacrifices, find a different career,” advised a netizen.

“She’s always playing the victim when she is the one who asked for the fame and money. She should try smiling and letting them take pictures. It’s nothing but free advertisement,” said another.

“She always seems so unprofessional. The situation is something every celebrity has to deal with,” remarked a third.

“She would not have made it in the 2000s lol,” added another.

“She is trying so hard to be Lady Gaga,” a netizen noted about Roan’s fashion

