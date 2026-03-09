Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Trying So Hard To Be Like Lady Gaga”: Chappell Roan Turns Heads With Daring Look At Paris Fashion Week
Chappell Roan with striking makeup and jewelry, turning heads at Paris Fashion Week in a daring look inspired by Lady Gaga.
Celebrities

“Trying So Hard To Be Like Lady Gaga”: Chappell Roan Turns Heads With Daring Look At Paris Fashion Week

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
2

23

2

Chappell Roan left little to the imagination as she attended the Alexander McQueen show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 8, in a sheer black gown.

The outing came not long after the singer had turned heads with her controversial ensemble at the 2026 Grammys.

As Roan’s PFW look made its way to the internet, netizens shared both praise — calling her serve “insane” — and criticism, labeling the look “tacky.”

Highlights
  • Chappell Roan turned heads at Alexander McQueen’s Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday with a floor-length sheer black gown.
  • Following her attention-grabbing Grammys outfit, Roan’s PFW appearances reignited debate over her fashion choices, with fans praising her artistry while critics called the look “tacky” and “disgusting.”
  • Beyond fashion, Roan faced backlash for her interactions with photographers in Paris, as she filmed them while asking for privacy.

Roan flaunted similarly conversation-starting looks when she attended the Vivienne Westwood show on Saturday, March 7, and the Thierry Mugler show the day before that.

RELATED:

    Chappell Roan’s newest fashion statement has taken social media by storm, leaving fans both impressed and alarmed

    On March 6, Roan arrived at Paris Fashion Week in a neutral-toned, body-hugging number with long sleeves by Thierry Mugler. Her hair was fixed up in victory rolls, which hairstylist Lacy Redway dubbed “diva rolls.”

    On Saturday, the musician wore a gothic look, including a gray corseted gown by Vivienne Westwood with a super low-cut bust and accentuated shoulders. 

    Chappell Roan in sheer black dress and bold jewelry, turning heads with daring look at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: Getty/Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

    The back of the gown, which appeared floor-length at first glance, stole the show as the fabric was absent, leaving Roan in only a black thong under sheer stockings.

    Then came the look on Sunday evening, when Roan slipped into a floor-length gown by Alexander McQueen with see-through cutouts. 

    The singer bared her ni**les and flashed a black G-string for a daring take on the sheer dress trend.

    The silk attire was high-neck and sleeveless, which Roan accessorized with jewelry, including a massive choker, coordinated earrings that dangled to her shoulders, and two chunky black wrist cuffs.

    Chappell Roan in a daring sheer black dress with red curly hair, turning heads at Paris Fashion Week event.

    Image credits: Getty/Jacopo Raule

    She rocked dark glam with smoky eyes and red lips, while her hair boasted red curls cascading past her waist and down her back.

    “Prettiest ever,” a netizen called Roan, while another added, “Epitome of art.”

    “God is a woman, and she is you,” a third commented.

    Chappell Roan in a daring outfit turning heads at Paris Fashion Week, embracing a bold Lady Gaga-inspired look.

    Image credits: diandraspov

    Chappell Roan in a daring black sheer dress with long red curly hair, turning heads at Paris Fashion Week event.

    Image credits: Getty/Jacopo Raule

    “I’m in love,” said another.

    A critic, meanwhile, asked, “Why wear anything?”

    “Miss the days when people were classy, not trashy,” added another.

    The backlash was similar to what Chappell Roan had received following her Grammys outing

    This weekend wasn’t the first time Roan rocked Mugler. 

    Her 2026 Grammy look, also designed by the brand, featured an invisible bodice with maroon fabric hanging from her faux n**ple rings.

    The creation was inspired by the spring/summer 1998 Jeu de Paume couture collection of the label. 

    “Desperation for attention,” a detractor said at the time, while another added, “She does a disservice to all women.”

    “Vomit-inducing,” a third commented, prompting a fourth to call Roan’s attire “disgusting at best.”

    Chappell Roan in a daring outfit inspired by Lady Gaga at Paris Fashion Week, turning heads with bold fashion choices.

    Image credits: TheSituationZA

    Chappell Roan in a daring sheer outfit and dramatic hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week, inspired by Lady Gaga.

    Image credits: Getty/Aurore Marechal

    “What was she thinking?” inquired a fifth.

    “She needs to fire anyone who told her she looked good,” offered the next.

    Chappell Roan did not make headlines on Sunday for just her look— She was also accused of being arrogant

    In a viral X video, Roan can be seen filming the paparazzi in Paris while explaining that she asked them to leave her alone several times, but they failed to comply.

    “I’m just trying to go to dinner,” the singer can be heard saying as she rotates her phone camera to capture the sea of photographers, accusing them of “completely disregarding all of my boundaries.

    Chappell Roan at Paris Fashion Week in a daring look inspired by Lady Gaga, turning heads with bold style choices.

    Image credits: onbrandviews

    Chappell Roan in daring outfit at Paris Fashion Week, making a bold style statement inspired by Lady Gaga.

    Image credits: lustfortrack7

    Fame comes with sacrifices. If you don’t want to make those sacrifices, find a different career,” advised a netizen.

    “She’s always playing the victim when she is the one who asked for the fame and money. She should try smiling and letting them take pictures. It’s nothing but free advertisement,” said another.

    Chappell Roan with red hair and smoky eye makeup in a daring black outfit at Paris Fashion Week turning heads.

    Image credits: chappellroan

    “She always seems so unprofessional. The situation is something every celebrity has to deal with,” remarked a third.

    “She would not have made it in the 2000s lol,” added another.

    “She is trying so hard to be Lady Gaga,” a netizen noted about Roan’s fashion

    Chappell Roan in a bold and daring look at Paris Fashion Week, channeling Lady Gaga’s iconic style and influence.

    Image credits: dilosim

    Chappell Roan in a daring outfit at Paris Fashion Week, drawing attention with a bold look inspired by Lady Gaga.

    Image credits: therealvivet

    Tweet discussing a celebrity annoyed by paparazzi, highlighting challenges of fame and media attention.

    Image credits: relaeh_

    Chappell Roan at Paris Fashion Week wearing a daring outfit, turning heads with a bold Lady Gaga-inspired look.

    Image credits: Iucas_13

    Chappell Roan at Paris Fashion Week turns heads with a daring look inspired by Lady Gaga style.

    Image credits: pauljefff_

    Chappell Roan in a daring look at Paris Fashion Week, turning heads with a style reminiscent of Lady Gaga.

    Image credits: nensszn

    Chappell Roan in a daring look at Paris Fashion Week, drawing attention with a bold style inspired by Lady Gaga.

    Image credits: Swissdreamer_

    Person holding phone takes selfie with friend at night outside, capturing moment while trying so hard to be like Lady Gaga.

    Image credits: rubia_254

    Chappell Roan in a daring fashion look at Paris Fashion Week, channeling vibes similar to Lady Gaga’s bold style.

    Image credits: nickiwontmiss

    Chappell Roan at Paris Fashion Week wearing a daring outfit inspired by Lady Gaga, turning heads with bold style choices.

    Image credits: strawbrryvape_

    23

    2

    23

    2

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
