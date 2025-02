This list looks back on the height of MTV Cribs , Limewire, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. We hope you enjoy this nostalgic journey!

The distinct character of that era is why Reddit groups like 2000s Nostalgia exist. Whether you were an adult or came of age during this decade, most of the content shared within this community will likely strike a chord.

The 2000s was a colorful time in history . While the world wasn’t as technologically primitive as in the 1990s , we were also not living in a world with a short attention span driven by TikTok dances and Instagram reels.

#1 How We Dealt With Stress In School

#2 The 2000s Pop Look Reigned Supreme For A Long Time LOL

#3 There Was Something About See Through Gadgets That's A Must Have

In a nutshell, nostalgia is the giddy feeling you get when experiencing a snippet of the past. It could be your high school summer playlist or Seinfeld reruns. But, according to psychology professor and nostalgia researcher Krystine Batcho, it goes much deeper. “Consuming nostalgic media of all types gives us a way of thinking about who we are, and helps us make sense of our purpose in life,” she said.

#4 I'm That Old

#5 When There Actually Were Snow Days

#6 That Music Scene

What happens in our brains during nostalgic moments is also worth noting. A 2008 study by the University of Leeds found that memories during our teenage, formative years are the ones we look back on and cherish the most. Researchers refer to this period as the “reminiscence bump,” which allows us to fondly remember our favorite songs played during our senior prom with utmost clarity.

#7 Who Remember? 😂

#8 Limewire Was Every Computer's Destruction

#9 We All Did It

Nostalgia is so powerful that it's been used as an effective marketing tool. Professionals call it nostalgia marketing, a strategy that aims to create emotional bonds with consumers by tapping into the past. An excellent example is the reissue of 1983's My Little Pony. A once-popular toy from the Gen X era is now back in circulation for younger generations to enjoy.

#10 Some Nostalgia For You

#11 We Old

#12 That's Easy To Start!

But 2000s nostalgia hits home mostly for millennials, the generation that came of age during this era. From a marketing standpoint, they are also the best audience for nostalgia-centric campaigns. According to Adobe's lead social strategist Lauren Friedman Suits, millennials are much more likely to act on something they feel strongly connected with, and it is usually from a "blast from the past." "Fond memories make us smile — and that leaves us open to brand messaging," she wrote in an article for Forbes.

#14 This Pencil ✏️

#15 Who Else Misses Myspace?

We’d like to hear from you, dear readers. What about the 2000s do you fondly recall the most? And why do you think nostalgia has such a powerful impact on people? Make your opinions heard in the comment boxes below!

#16 The 2001 Living Room

#17 If You Have A Favorite Pattern, Your Back Hurts When You Wake Up Now

#18 If You Remember This You Survided A Heart Attack

#19 VHS Tapes

#20 My Cousin And I Watching "The Spongebob Squarepants Movie" In 2005

#21 We Had Kind People On TV Who Cared About Us

#22 Anyone Else Remember

#23 I Wish Burger King Would Bring Back Their Original Chicken Tenders. I Can Still Taste Them

#24 Memories

#25 Valentine's Day Back In The 2000s Election School

#26 Who Remembers This Gem?

#27 TIL

#28 Name A Song That Scream Early 2000s

#29 Three Way Calling

#30 The First Facebook Layout (2004)

#31 20 Years Ago, Youtube Was Launched

#32 It Really Was The Wild West

#34 Movie Rentals

#35 Who Else Is This Old?

#36 Which Store Do You Wish It Came Back?

#37 Who Remembers Microsoft Paint?

#38 What Is The First Game That Comes To Mind

#39 The First Nightclub I Ever Went To

#40 What We Used In The 2000's On A Road Trip Instead Of Ipads

#41 Kids Having Fun In 2005

#42 Now That's What I Call Music - Vol. 16 (July, 2004)

#43 Memories 🔥 🔥 🔥

#44 All 62 Of Them, Delivered Today

#45 POV: You're Sick In 2000s

#46 Techo Color

#47 Buying A DVD In The 2000s Starter Pack

#48 Did You Guys Parents/Family Member Own One Of These Big Tvs In The 2000s?

#49 The Long White Tees Era

#50 POV: You're Getting Ready For A Sleepover

#51 Does Anyone Remember These?

#52 Covid Brought It Back For 2020 Season

#53 Hey Will U Take Our Pic

#54 The 2000s Was The Last Decade For These Past Relics

#55 In The Year 2000 This Was The Coolest A Human Being Could Look

#56 That Campbell's Commercial

#57 You're A True Millennial If You Recognize These

#58 Inconceivable

#59 Who Else Had One?

#60 Mid-2000s Fashion

#61 Scary Movie… So Many Jokes Wouldn't Fly Today

#62 When 🍎 Was Cool And Affordable

#63 All For 40 Bucks. Not Bad

#64 Blades Of Glory (2007)

#65 Burger King In The 2000s

#66 2000s White Tech Fad

#67 Did Anyone Else Experience This?

#68 Which One

#69 I Miss How Early 2000s Technology Looked

#70 Everything About This Movie Is Pure Gold. So Many Quotable Moments. When I Need A Good Laugh I Put This In. Scary Movie 3, 2003

#71 Never Knew That

#72 How It's Made (2001-2019)

#73 This DQ In Texas Stuck In 1999

#74 Pokemon Snacks Were Top Tier Back In The Day

#75 Did Anybody's Else's Teachers Engage In Psychological Warfare Or Just Mine?

#76 Who Remembers The Smell Of Opening A Fresh Pack?

#77 Do You Remember?

#78 I Haven't Laughed This Hard At A Cartoon In 20+ Years

#79 My 2000's Bedroom

#80 Oggy And The Cockroaches (1998-2019)

#81 Goodwill Gave Me PTSD Today

#82 Trix Yogurt

#83 Those Halloween Bone Candies That Allowed You To Build Your Own Skeleton

#84 Gamecube Was So Goated As The Cheap Option

#85 My 9th B-Day: Gameboy Color And Pokemon - Yellow (2000)

#86 I Felt Old When Nobody At Work Knew Who This Was

#87 The Rainforest Cafe. Anyone Else Have The Privilege Of Eating At One Of These?!

#88 Olive Garden In The 2000s

#89 One Of Greatest TV Host Duos Of All Time. Mxc 2003 To 2007. I Miss This Show So Much

#90 Burger King Green Slime Themed Food Line And Toys (2001)

#91 Criminally Underrated Show

#92 Super Underrated 2000s Movie For Me!

#93 Did Anyone Else Have The Sidekick?

#94 Discontinued Sodas From The 2000s

#95 Wish I Could Roll Back

#96 Anyone Here Actually Have One Of The Shirts Back In The Day?

#97 Looks Sick Honestly

#98 Kid Cuisine Before They Reduced Themselves To Just 2 Or 3 Different Meals

#99 Gym Class

#100 Days

#101 Shoes Came Out 18 Year Ago! 👞

#102 Found Mine!! Anyone Still Have Theirs?

#103 Watching TV While Sleeping In The Early Morning

#104 I'll Always Love This Movie

#105 Did Anyone Else Enjoy This Game?

#106 Those Were Simpler Times

#107 '08 Digicam Pix

#108 Who Remembers The Spider-Man Dual Action Web Shooter ?

#109 Those Were Simpler Days

#110 Random Picture I Took Of My Room With A Disposable Camera Back In 2007

#111 Did Anyone Ever Have These Cube World Toys Back Then?

#112 Booted Up My Childhood iPod Touch. My Music Library Was Very Limited But Very 2000s