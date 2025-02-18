ADVERTISEMENT

The 2000s was a colorful time in history. While the world wasn’t as technologically primitive as in the 1990s, we were also not living in a world with a short attention span driven by TikTok dances and Instagram reels. 

The distinct character of that era is why Reddit groups like 2000s Nostalgia exist. Whether you were an adult or came of age during this decade, most of the content shared within this community will likely strike a chord. 

This list looks back on the height of MTV Cribs, Limewire, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. We hope you enjoy this nostalgic journey!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

How We Dealt With Stress In School

Chewed pencils, pencil in eraser, coin rubbings, broken pens; nostalgic 2000s memories.

ILovePublicLibraries Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just looking at these images I can still taste those pencils

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    The 2000s Pop Look Reigned Supreme For A Long Time LOL

    Cartoon drawing of a 2000s band member with spiky hair, goatee, and baggy shorts.

    XzaltedEmpire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    There Was Something About See Through Gadgets That’s A Must Have

    Colorful 2000s gadgets like consoles and devices arranged against a white background, showcasing nostalgic tech design.

    Marilefty1987 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    In a nutshell, nostalgia is the giddy feeling you get when experiencing a snippet of the past. It could be your high school summer playlist or Seinfeld reruns. But, according to psychology professor and nostalgia researcher Krystine Batcho, it goes much deeper. 

    “Consuming nostalgic media of all types gives us a way of thinking about who we are, and helps us make sense of our purpose in life,” she said.

    #4

    I'm That Old

    Two men face each other with text about 2000s songs and 80s nostalgia.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    When There Actually Were Snow Days

    Tweet highlighting nostalgic 2000s memory of learning about school cancellations from TV, comparing it to today's text alerts.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And watching it all the way up to the last minute before you had to leave just in case your district was late with their anouncement

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    That Music Scene

    Inside of a cheese grater visually resembling early 2000s rap music video aesthetics.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What happens in our brains during nostalgic moments is also worth noting. A 2008 study by the University of Leeds found that memories during our teenage, formative years are the ones we look back on and cherish the most. 

    Researchers refer to this period as the “reminiscence bump,” which allows us to fondly remember our favorite songs played during our senior prom with utmost clarity.

    #7

    Who Remember? 😂

    Old TV cart and overhead projector, nostalgic items from the 2000s school experience.

    Iworkathogwarts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Limewire Was Every Computer’s Destruction

    Blurry cartoon character, representing a nostalgic 2000s memory of downloading music on a family PC.

    consumethedead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The enjoyment of downloading a file for 8h and it turns out to be corrupted

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    We All Did It

    Child using Limewire on a vintage 2000s computer, feet on desk, embodying 2000s nostalgia.

    consumethedead , dougboneparth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Nostalgia is so powerful that it’s been used as an effective marketing tool. Professionals call it nostalgia marketing, a strategy that aims to create emotional bonds with consumers by tapping into the past. 

    An excellent example is the reissue of 1983’s My Little Pony. A once-popular toy from the Gen X era is now back in circulation for younger generations to enjoy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Some Nostalgia For You

    Playground, car CD holder, fast-food play area, Windows XP login screen; nostalgic 2000s memories unlocked.

    cupofmacsauce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    We Old

    Two 19-year-old consoles compared: Sega Genesis and PlayStation 3 for 2000s nostalgia.

    ExpiredColors Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    That's Easy To Start!

    Foot pressing power button on a 2000s computer tower, capturing nostalgic 2000s humor.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But 2000s nostalgia hits home mostly for millennials, the generation that came of age during this era. From a marketing standpoint, they are also the best audience for nostalgia-centric campaigns. 

    According to Adobe’s lead social strategist Lauren Friedman Suits, millennials are much more likely to act on something they feel strongly connected with, and it is usually from a “blast from the past.” 

    “Fond memories make us smile — and that leaves us open to brand messaging,” she wrote in an article for Forbes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    😭😭😭😭😭

    Man shouting with a nostalgic expression about 2000s memories like 24-hour Walmarts and $1 McChickens.

    MrSoloDolo9490 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    This Pencil ✏️

    A hand holding a mechanical pencil, a nostalgic item from the 2000s.

    montecristolord Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Who Else Misses Myspace?

    Collage of MySpace profiles from the 2000s showing various layouts and designs.

    MrSoloDolo9490 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We’d like to hear from you, dear readers. What about the 2000s do you fondly recall the most? And why do you think nostalgia has such a powerful impact on people? Make your opinions heard in the comment boxes below!
    #16

    The 2001 Living Room

    2000s nostalgic entertainment unit with a CRT TV, DVD player, stereo system, and VHS tapes on a wooden shelf.

    nostalgia_history Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    If You Have A Favorite Pattern, Your Back Hurts When You Wake Up Now

    Nostalgic 2000s phone wallpapers with colorful pixel art designs and humorous text about aging.

    consumethedead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskilpatrick avatar
    NetworkMan
    NetworkMan
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spooky castle was always my choice, and my back does hurt now.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    If You Remember This You Survided A Heart Attack

    A 2000s car drives on a winding road surrounded by lush greenery, evoking nostalgic memories.

    Marambal17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    VHS Tapes

    Colorful VHS tapes from the 2000s featuring nostalgic movies and shows.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    My Cousin And I Watching “The Spongebob Squarepants Movie” In 2005

    Kids watching cartoons on an old TV, wrapped in blankets, evokes 2000s nostalgia.

    devinh313 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    We Had Kind People On TV Who Cared About Us

    Collage of 2000s figures promoting love, imagination, friendship, discovery, nature, creativity, knowledge, science, and communication.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Anyone Else Remember

    Collage of nostalgic 2000s school memories, including a projector, playground parachute, and vintage classroom items.

    coronaonwheels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I Wish Burger King Would Bring Back Their Original Chicken Tenders. I Can Still Taste Them

    Burger King chicken tenders and sweet and sour sauce evoke 2000s nostalgia in an open box.

    consumethedead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Memories

    LimeWire window screenshot from the 2000s, highlighting nostalgic music downloading and CD burning struggles.

    nostalgia_history Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    timwilkinson avatar
    Mr. Toast
    Mr. Toast
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh boo hoo ! This is why we are going soft if you were a tape generation and made bespoke tape playlists - CD mixes were a walk in the park. In fact, a CD playlist for someone special never meant the same as it was never the labour of a tape was.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Valentine's Day Back In The 2000s Election School

    2000s nostalgia with Hi-C juice boxes, decorated Valentine's cards, and a dessert cup on a festive table setting.

    Cute-Durian8038 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Who Remembers This Gem?

    Five women posing in front of a colorful 2000s-themed tour bus labeled "Next."

    TankLady420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    TIL

    Crab trap resembling Krusty Krab building, highlighting nostalgic 2000s realization.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Name A Song That Scream Early 2000s

    Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life" album cover, representing a nostalgic moment from the 2000s.

    Willing_Annual8382 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Three Way Calling

    Man in a blue shirt on the phone, caption refers to a common 2000s three-way call scenario.

    consumethedead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    The First Facebook Layout (2004)

    A nostalgic 2000s social media profile with details and friends list layout reminiscent of early online networking.

    consumethedead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    20 Years Ago, Youtube Was Launched

    Early 2000s YouTube homepage with classic layout and featured videos displayed.

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    It Really Was The Wild West

    Nostalgic 2000s music download interface with 2007 music stats highlighted.

    Green420Basturd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Blockbuster candy selection from the 2000s, featuring popcorn tubs and various snacks on display.

    Mcflurry-25 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Movie Rentals

    Blockbuster store at night, people entering and browsing DVDs, capturing nostalgic 2000s vibes.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Who Else Is This Old?

    Hollywood Video storefront at night, evoking 2000s nostalgia.

    Material-Spite-81 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Which Store Do You Wish It Came Back?

    Collage of nostalgic 2000s stores including Borders, Toys R Us, Blockbuster, and RadioShack with a choice prompt.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    Who Remembers Microsoft Paint?

    MS Paint interface from the 2000s, showcasing a blank canvas and classic toolbar icons.

    Sub_Zero19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskilpatrick avatar
    NetworkMan
    NetworkMan
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know it still exists right? I used it yesterday to quickly draw a fibre diagram on a teams call.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #38

    What Is The First Game That Comes To Mind

    2000s nostalgia with an original PlayStation console, evoking memories of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game.

    Cute-Durian8038 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    The First Nightclub I Ever Went To

    2000s Miami nightclub with pink lighting and palm trees, featuring a statue and people walking nearby.

    consumethedead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskilpatrick avatar
    NetworkMan
    NetworkMan
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can tell I'm still waking up because I thought at first 'Oh, that must be the one that the Malibu Club in Vice City is modelled after', and then I realised that this was in fact a screenshot from the game.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    What We Used In The 2000’s On A Road Trip Instead Of Ipads

    Portable DVD player from the 2000s on a carpeted floor, showcasing nostalgic tech design.

    KingButter42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Kids Having Fun In 2005

    Nostalgic collage featuring 2000s cartoons, gaming consoles, snacks, and technology from a 2005 childhood.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Now That's What I Call Music - Vol. 16 (July, 2004)

    2000s music CD tracklist featuring artists like Outkast, Beyoncé, and Britney Spears, invoking nostalgic memories.

    legovelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Memories 🔥 🔥 🔥

    2000s nostalgic collage featuring iconic media, gadgets, and snacks like Game Boy, Shrek, Windows XP, and Blockbuster.

    nostalgia_history Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    All 62 Of Them, Delivered Today

    Goosebumps books from the 2000s spread on a table, including "The Haunted Mask II" and "Monster Blood III."

    MPD1987 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    POV: You're Sick In 2000s

    Nostalgic 2000s pediatric room with colorful wall art, child-friendly murals, and an old TV.

    Technical-Rest-1712 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Techo Color

    Colorful 2000s gadgets, including phones, iMacs, and game devices, evoke nostalgic memories of early tech trends.

    Djf47021 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Buying A DVD In The 2000s Starter Pack

    Compilation of DVD warnings and logos from the 2000s, including piracy notice and Disney's Fast Play.

    Marambal17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Did You Guys Parents/Family Member Own One Of These Big Tvs In The 2000s?

    Bulky retro TVs from the 2000s in a living room setting.

    MikuNakano069 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    The Long White Tees Era

    Four people in oversized 2000s fashion, wearing baggy jeans and white tees, walk outdoors.

    nostalgia_history Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    POV: You're Getting Ready For A Sleepover

    Nintendo DS in a case with game cartridges and charger, evoking 2000s nostalgia.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Does Anyone Remember These?

    2000s nostalgia: a crowded scholastic book fair with colorful displays and books.

    Technical-Rest-1712 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Covid Brought It Back For 2020 Season

    Stadium crowd of early 2000s sports video game with flat, repetitive audience figures in stands, evoking nostalgia.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Hey Will U Take Our Pic

    Person in a colorful butterfly costume at an MSN booth, capturing a nostalgic moment from the 2000s.

    cellboat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    The 2000s Was The Last Decade For These Past Relics

    2000s gadgets including a CRT monitor, VHS tapes, CD player, boombox, pager, CDs, and a cordless phone.

    Ceazer4L Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    In The Year 2000 This Was The Coolest A Human Being Could Look

    Man in the 2000s wearing a sleeveless top and unique sunglasses, embodying nostalgic 2000s fashion style.

    consumethedead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    That Campbell's Commercial

    Snowman and child enjoying soup, evoking 2000s nostalgia in six-panel collage.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    You're A True Millennial If You Recognize These

    Minute Maid juice bars and Trix yogurt, iconic 2000s snacks, evoke nostalgia with vibrant packaging.

    Cute-Durian8038 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Inconceivable

    Text about nostalgia and the 2000s: "There are children being born whose parents were not alive when Shrek (2001) came out..."

    Legitimate-Lie-9208 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Who Else Had One?

    Zune media player in hand, nostalgic 2000s gadget.

    Last-Pirate-9960 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Mid-2000s Fashion

    Young adults in 2000s fashion at a bowling alley, posing at a party, and walking at night in a crowd, showcasing nostalgia.

    Word_clouds Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Scary Movie… So Many Jokes Wouldn’t Fly Today

    Scary Movie poster featuring characters from the 2000s sitting in a theater with popcorn.

    Zer0_0D Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    daunetullina avatar
    Daune Tullina
    Daune Tullina
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My 14 and 17 years old kids watched this last night. Each week were watching a quintessential comedymovie from the 90s. We started with Dude,Wheres My Car

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #62

    When 🍎 Was Cool And Affordable

    Purple iPod Nano displaying a dance video, evoking 2000s nostalgia with its classic design and UI.

    Winter_Ganache1919 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    All For 40 Bucks. Not Bad

    2000s Gateway computer with CRT monitor and keyboard on a wooden desk.

    Playful_Code563 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Blades Of Glory (2007)

    Two people from 2000s movie scene exchanging humorous insults inside a skating rink.

    rockstoned4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Burger King In The 2000s

    Burger King 2000s menu poster; Get Cheezy fries ad; person with Burger King Shaq Pack display.

    Djf47021 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    2000s White Tech Fad

    2000s nostalgic tech collection featuring gadgets like iPod, gaming consoles, and early computers.

    Y2Craze Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Did Anyone Else Experience This?

    Red ring on Xbox 360, a nostalgic icon from the 2000s, signaling hardware failure.

    910aj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Which One

    Various 2000s phones: RAZR, Chocolate, Sidekick, BlackBerry, Alias, and Juke, evoke nostalgia among tech enthusiasts.

    nostalgia_history Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Razr…loved it! Practically indestructible! I dropped that poor phone so many times and it never broke not even the screen

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #69

    I Miss How Early 2000s Technology Looked

    Nostalgic 2000s gadgets like a Samsung camera, Sony Discman, and colorful electronics evoke core memories.

    darth_aer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Everything About This Movie Is Pure Gold. So Many Quotable Moments. When I Need A Good Laugh I Put This In. Scary Movie 3, 2003

    Two men having a conversation outdoors, reminiscent of 2000s movie nostalgia.

    XR3TroBeanieX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Never Knew That

    Two side-by-side images: a man from Elf and a child from A Christmas Story, showing nostalgic 2000s connections.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    How It's Made (2001-2019)

    Sign displaying "How It's Made," evoking nostalgic 2000s memories.

    RoughCheap5633 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #73

    This DQ In Texas Stuck In 1999

    2000s Dairy Queen interior with menu board and Texas T-Brand Tacos advertisement.

    ChaseC7527 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Pokemon Snacks Were Top Tier Back In The Day

    Nostalgic 2000s Pokémon-themed foods, including waffles, cereal, Pop-Tarts, fruit rolls, and pasta cans.

    Ajartist1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Did Anybody’s Else’s Teachers Engage In Psychological Warfare Or Just Mine?

    Classroom behavior chart with student names in pockets, nostalgic 2000s education tool.

    PandaPanPink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Who Remembers The Smell Of Opening A Fresh Pack?

    Maxell CD-R Music 50-pack from the 2000s, featuring 80 min capacity and 32x speed.

    Z3pguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Do You Remember?

    Colorful handheld games from the 2000s featuring characters like Sonic and others, arranged on a patterned carpet.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    I Haven’t Laughed This Hard At A Cartoon In 20+ Years

    Two cartoon characters boxing in a garage setting, capturing a humorous moment from the 2000s era.

    jxp497 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    My 2000's Bedroom

    Pink 2000s bedroom with bright bedding, a leaf canopy, and a vintage TV, capturing nostalgic decor elements.

    BriefSurround6842 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #80

    Oggy And The Cockroaches (1998-2019)

    Characters from "Oggy and the Cockroaches" in a vibrant outdoor scene, capturing 2000s nostalgia.

    NoSecret6472 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Goodwill Gave Me PTSD Today

    Shirley Temple DVD collection with nostalgic 2000s packaging on display, featuring special TV offer details.

    Playful_Code563 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Trix Yogurt

    Trix yogurt container with strawberry flavor from the 2000s, featuring the iconic rabbit mascot on the label.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Those Halloween Bone Candies That Allowed You To Build Your Own Skeleton

    2000s nostalgic skeleton toys in colorful plastic coffins, featuring disassembled pieces on a black background.

    RetroVirgo19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Gamecube Was So Goated As The Cheap Option

    Store shelf in the 2000s featuring a boombox priced at $49 with a low prices sign above.

    WhatShouldTheHeartDo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    My 9th B-Day: Gameboy Color And Pokemon - Yellow (2000)

    Child excitedly holding a Game Boy Color in a 2000s-themed outdoor gathering with family and friends.

    Superhero_chris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    I Felt Old When Nobody At Work Knew Who This Was

    Cartoon character with a green face and big eyes, wearing a dark sweater and blue pants, depicting 2000s nostalgia.

    Well_Spoken_Mute Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #87

    The Rainforest Cafe. Anyone Else Have The Privilege Of Eating At One Of These?!

    Rainforest Cafe entrance with jungle theme decor, people exploring the nostalgia of the 2000s.

    FLAluv86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Olive Garden In The 2000s

    Olive Garden in the 2000s with themed cup and waitstaff clapping around a table.

    Steven8534 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    One Of Greatest TV Host Duos Of All Time. Mxc 2003 To 2007. I Miss This Show So Much

    2000s nostalgia with two men in colorful costumes, identified as Kenny Blankenship and Vic Romano, on a TV show set.

    XR3TroBeanieX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Burger King Green Slime Themed Food Line And Toys (2001)

    Burger King Big Kids meal with fries, nuggets, and Heinz green ketchup, evoking 2000s nostalgia.

    Cookies_and_Beandip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Criminally Underrated Show

    Promotional image of "Everybody Hates Chris" with main characters, a nostalgic TV show from the 2000s.

    SkyyDweller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Super Underrated 2000s Movie For Me!

    Nostalgic movie poster featuring the cast of "Rat Race" with characters running and dollar bills flying.

    Marambal17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Did Anyone Else Have The Sidekick?

    2000s nostalgia: a hand holding a vintage pink T-Mobile Sidekick slider phone with a keyboard.

    cupofmacsauce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #94

    Discontinued Sodas From The 2000s

    Nostalgic 2000s soda bottles and cans, including Pepsi Blue, Dr Pepper Red Fusion, and more vintage drinks.

    Djf47021 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Wish I Could Roll Back

    Collage of nostalgic 2000s images: DVDs, fish tanks, Walmart bag, McDonald's, lobster tank, and Game Boy.

    Legitimate-Lie-9208 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Anyone Here Actually Have One Of The Shirts Back In The Day?

    Sparkly art of 2000s cartoon characters styled as gangsters, reflecting nostalgic internet trends.

    standardissuegerbil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Looks Sick Honestly

    Illustration of 2000s nostalgia with games, gadgets, and music albums.

    -TazarYoot- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Kid Cuisine Before They Reduced Themselves To Just 2 Or 3 Different Meals

    Kid Cuisine meal boxes featuring 2000s nostalgic designs, including pasta, pizza, and fun-shaped nuggets.

    WiggleShitz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Gym Class

    Colorful scooter boards on a gym floor, bringing back 2000s nostalgia.

    Interesting-Ship7161 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Days

    Two Xbox controllers and a Linkin Park CD from the 2000s on a dark surface.

    Okaybanks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #101

    Shoes Came Out 18 Year Ago! 👞

    Person with blonde wig and glasses, surprised expression, from a 2000s viral video with 7 million views and 68K likes.

    IFGarrett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Found Mine!! Anyone Still Have Theirs?

    Blue plastic pencil case from the 2000s, attached to a binder, with pens and a small notebook inside.

    sb_289 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Watching TV While Sleeping In The Early Morning

    SpongeBob watching TV late at night in 2007, reminiscent of 2000s nostalgia.

    ILovePublicLibraries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    I’ll Always Love This Movie

    Collage of scenes from The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie highlighting nostalgic 2000s moments.

    Delicious-Bet-1087 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Did Anyone Else Enjoy This Game?

    Xbox 360 Guitar Hero III cover, featuring animated rock musicians, represents nostalgic 2000s gaming.

    910aj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Those Were Simpler Times

    PlayStation 2 setup with games, snacks, and a vintage TV, capturing a nostalgic 2000s vibe.

    Marambal17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    ‘08 Digicam Pix

    2000s nostalgia: stack of CDs, an old Alcatel phone, PlayStation 2 setup with games, and an animated fish screensaver on TV.

    Primajuana Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #108

    Who Remembers The Spider-Man Dual Action Web Shooter ?

    2000s nostalgia with a Spider-Man web blaster toy in original packaging, showing a smiling child playing.

    coronaonwheels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Those Were Simpler Days

    Orange VHS tape of "The Rugrats Movie," a nostalgic 2000s item next to its colorful cover.

    Marambal17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Random Picture I Took Of My Room With A Disposable Camera Back In 2007

    Messy 2000s bedroom with posters, cluttered bed, and clothes on the floor.

    TheBoomExpress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    Did Anyone Ever Have These Cube World Toys Back Then?

    Collection of 2000s era pixelated electronic screen toys with colorful cases on a patterned fabric.

    That_Ad_378 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Booted Up My Childhood iPod Touch. My Music Library Was Very Limited But Very 2000s

    iPod displaying 2000s music artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Flo Rida, and LMFAO in a nostalgic setting.

    onesadbean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    Back When You Could Customise Your Own Youtube Channels. I Wonder Why They Changed This

    Early 2000s YouTube page showing Smosh video interface with nostalgic design elements.

    nostalgia_history Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST