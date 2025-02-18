ADVERTISEMENT

The 2000s was a colorful time in history. While the world wasn’t as technologically primitive as in the 1990s, we were also not living in a world with a short attention span driven by TikTok dances and Instagram reels.

The distinct character of that era is why Reddit groups like 2000s Nostalgia exist. Whether you were an adult or came of age during this decade, most of the content shared within this community will likely strike a chord.

This list looks back on the height of MTV Cribs, Limewire, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. We hope you enjoy this nostalgic journey!