Olympic Hero Alysa Liu Speaks Out After Terrifying Airport Experience
Olympic hero Alysa Liu smiling in a gold outfit, holding a white mascot and wearing a medal against a blue background.
Celebrities

Olympic Hero Alysa Liu Speaks Out After Terrifying Airport Experience

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
Alysa Liu made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics held in Milan-Cortina between February 6 and February 22 by winning gold in both the women’s singles and team figure skating events, ending a 24-year drought for American women in the sport.

Her success brought fame that translated into new sponsorship and endorsement deals, as well as more people recognizing her.

Highlights
  • Winter Olympic champion Alysa Liu has opened up about a disturbing airport experience that occurred in the aftermath of her sudden rise to fame.
  • The figure skating star’s revelation sparked widespread support online, though some critics argued that intense fan attention comes with fame.
  • Despite the challenges of newfound stardom, Liu has been basking in the glory of her victory by making multiple TV appearances.

Stardom, however, almost always comes with downsides, and the case doesn’t appear to be any different for Liu, who recently took to Instagram to detail a terrifying airport experience.

Netizens have sympathized with the athlete following her revelation, with one saying, “Being a celebrity seems like the most horrifying thing of all time,” and another adding, “Humans s**k sometimes, especially when their fixation is someone who is this awesome.”

RELATED:

    Alysa Liu has issued a plea to her fans who put her in a difficult situation recently

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu smiling with gold medal around neck and holding a white mascot against blue background.

    Image credits: Getty/Jamie Squire

    Liu, in the early hours of Thursday, March 5, posted an Instagram story featuring a popular meme picture of a stuffed monkey giving a worried, side-eyed look to the camera.

    “So I land at the airport, and there’s a crowd waiting at the exit with cameras and things for me to sign. All up in my personal space. Someone chased me to my car, bruh,” she divulged, before adding, “Please don’t do that.”

    Close-up portrait of Olympic hero Alysa Liu with decorative hair clips, speaking out after a terrifying airport experience.

    Image credits: TeenVogue

    The skater did not specify at which airport and when the incident occurred, but social media users rushed to her defense.

    “Leave her alone,” requested one, while another echoed, “Please don’t be a creep and stalk Alysa to her car.”

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu expressing strength and resilience after a terrifying airport experience, standing confidently.

    Image credits: svvermaofficial

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu celebrating on the podium with fellow skaters during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

    Image credits: Getty/Matthew Stockman

    “Alysa Liu rose to stardom less than a month ago and is already having to speak out about the invasion of privacy. I can’t believe this,” a third added.

    “Some people genuinely need to learn what boundaries are,” remarked a fourth, while a fifth wrote, “So many people need to get a life.”

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu smiling and holding two gold medals while standing against a blue Tonight Show backdrop.

    Image credits: NBC

    “Supporting someone doesn’t give you the right to invade their space. There’s a difference between support and harassment,” another user commented.

    Some, however, called Alysa Liu’s airport incident her fault

    Meme of a nervous cartoon monkey with text about Alysa Liu’s airport experience involving crowds and personal space invasion.

    Image credits: alysaxliu

    “Just a suggestion: stop posting yourself every day on social media. You can’t both want attention and then have a problem with it,” said one.

    “Don’t become a celebrity if you can’t handle people being in your space,” advised another.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to @TheePopCore about Gen Z, unrelated to Olympic Hero Alysa Liu or airport experiences.

    Image credits: MoonDiver98

    Tweet reply by user HELLO ITS ME responding to another user, expressing agreement in a casual online conversation.

    Image credits: multi_melstan

    “Everybody will forget you in a month or so. Stay humble,” a third stated.

    Don’t whine about being famous,” said a fourth, while a fifth mocked Liu by asking, “Who is she?”

    Alysa Liu’s latest social media activity followed an earlier caveat she had issued to her fans

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu sitting indoors, wearing a patterned dress and holding a small round object in her hand.

    Image credits: TeenVogue

    On Monday, February 2, Liu, via her Instagram Story, confirmed that her only social media accounts are her Instagram: @alysaxliu, and her TikTok: @frigouscigious.

    “Heard there were some accounts pretending to be me. Hope y’all aren’t falling for them. Don’t get scammed,” she said.

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu in a casual outfit speaking out about her frightening airport experience in a social media post.

    Image credits: coinkong

    Alysa Liu reclining on a plaid couch, wearing a black beret and white top, reflecting on her airport experience.

    Image credits: TeenVogue

    Liu had fewer than 220,000 followers on Instagram before she participated in the latest Winter Olympics. She now has 7 million followers on the platform.

    On TikTok, Liu has 2.9 million followers.

    Despite the struggles of stardom, Liu has been basking in it without any sign of discomfort

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu smiling while lying on the floor surrounded by retro music devices and scattered CDs.

    Image credits: TeenVogue

    Liu appeared on the Today show on Monday, where she advised parents against pushing their kids to stay in sports.

    “Don’t,” she said during her interview, adding, “It doesn’t work. The kids know themselves pretty well, and it’s just never good to force anything.”

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu in joyful candid moments showing expressive emotions and playful energy in a casual setting.

    Image credits: digitalnoor356

    She also met Harry Potterstar Daniel Radcliffe behind the scenes of her appearance, who refused to wear her medals around his neck as he admitted it would feel like “stolen valor.”

    Fans of the pair were delighted by the interaction, with one commenting, “An Olympic winner and Triwizard champion.”

    “Nah, Harry Potter was so respectful,” added another.

    On Tuesday, Liu stole the spotlight with her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

    Image credits: alysaxliu

    The setup for her introduction included Fallon expressing a need for a “gold necklace” to complement the bracelet he was wearing.

    The live audience in the studio leapt to their feet and celebrated the champion with enthusiastic cheers as she stepped into the spotlight with both of her Olympic treasures draped around her neck.

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu speaking about her terrifying airport experience with concerned expression and casual outfit.

    Image credits: 118lesbiella

    Alysa Liu, Olympic hero, pictured indoors with layered blonde and brown hair, reflecting after a troubling airport experience.

    Image credits: alysaxliu

    Liu, who graced the cover of Teen Vogue on March 4, could win more medals soon, as she is scheduled to compete at the World Figure Skating Championships later this month.

    She has also expressed interest in competing at the 2030 Winter Olympics. 

    “It’t not hard to not chase someone to their car,” a netizen asserted

    Tweet from Coby’s Gambling Corner discussing fans and signatures, related to Olympic hero Alysa Liu’s airport experience.

    Image credits: CobyValentine24

    Tweet from user tina d expressing frustration about Olympic hero Alysa Liu potentially retiring again due to public reactions.

    Image credits: tinadoy88

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu speaking out after a frightening experience at an airport in a social media post.

    Image credits: MENTAL_H1

    Text post on social media discussing privacy invasion during private schedules related to Olympic hero Alysa Liu.

    Image credits: hudwllms

    Twitter user replying about an airport incident mentioning Olympic hero Alysa Liu’s terrifying experience.

    Image credits: jadednaoi

    A tweet replying to a comment about Olympic hero Alysa Liu, emphasizing she is an athlete not a pop star.

    Image credits: timitious

    Tweet discussing basic human rights and public opinion about Olympic hero Alysa Liu after a terrifying airport experience.

    Image credits: jnkrsbplmx0

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Olympic hero Alysa Liu and reactions to her airport experience and personality.

    Image credits: TessaErnst18

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu posing confidently, highlighting her figure skating talent and recent airport experience.

    Image credits: slimvnsn

    Tweet from Ogreetree2 praising Olympic hero Alysa Liu’s fresh Olympic gold and Teen Vogue cover with unmatched ice queen energy.

    Image credits: Ogreentree2

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu in casual outfit, sharing her experience after a terrifying airport incident on social media.

    Image credits: CZrunss

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu reflecting on her airport experience and showing grace beyond her skating talent.

    Image credits: afterlifeportal

    Tweet from Sherrie praising Olympic hero Alysa Liu for inspiring young athletes with her talent and grace after a recent airport experience.

    Image credits: Sherrie2527

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu speaking out after a terrifying airport experience, sharing her story on social media.

    Image credits: BigImpactHumans

    Tweet praising Olympic hero Alysa Liu as a talented figure skater gaining recognition on a Teen Vogue cover.

    Image credits: damskey4real1

    Tweet discussing Olympic hero Alysa Liu’s sudden rise to fame and parasocial popularity after airport incident.

    Image credits: NadiaBargach_

    Tweet discussing Olympic hero Alysa Liu's popularity as the youngest US figure skating champ and recent airport experience.

    Image credits: ma7yanna

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

