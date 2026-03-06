Paris Fashion Week Outfits Spark Frenzy As Fans Claim They’re Straight Out Of ‘The Hunger Games’

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris Fashion Week is no stranger to headlines for blending glamour and spectacle however, its Fall/Winter 2026–2027 exhibition has attracted an unfavorable spotlight.

As Matières Fécales’s 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection debuted at the event on Tuesday, March 3, it quickly went viral, leaving viewers disappointed with its combination of unconventional outfits and corresponding makeup.

Highlights Paris Fashion Week sparked online debate after avant-garde label Matières Fécales presented dramatic prosthetics, exaggerated makeup, and unconventional outfits on the runway.

The collection reminded viewers of costumes from The Hunger Games, leading many to call it bizarre and unsettling.

Despite the backlash, the label has gained attention in recent years, even dressing Lady Gaga for major performances and red carpet appearances.

While some netizens were straightforward in their criticism of the presentation, calling it demonic, others took a more sarcastic approach, expressing it reminded them of what characters in a popular Hollywood movie franchise wore.

“Satan has taken over France,” one said, while another remarked, “Have you seen The Hunger Games? All the elites on there were something like this.”

Matières Fécales has sparked a social media frenzy with its latest Paris Fashion Week run

The fashion house’s show, titled The One Percent, was a satirical and dystopian critique of the world’s wealthiest elite.

The display was staged at the Palais Brongniart, the former Paris Stock Exchange, which served as a symbolic backdrop to their criticism of capitalism.

As models walked the runway at the event, they donned radical prosthetics mirroring botched cosmetic surgeries, alongside a few creations that featured dollar bills and pearls as their central elements.

While the designer duo, Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran, may have put their best thoughts into their effort to criticize wealth, netizens were unrestrained in sending some criticism their own way.

“This really is some Capitol Hunger Games type s**t,” said one, while another did one better by stating, “It’s worse than the Capitol in The Hunger Games.”

“On what occasion would you wear this?” asked another, posting a video of a model strutting down the runway in a spiky number.

“What a clown show,” commented the next.

Meanwhile, criticism of Paris Fashion Week included one saying, “They have gone from class to trash.”

A second called it “Fashion Fre*k Week,” leading a third to voice, “This has to be a Halloween party, not a fashion show.”

“It looks like a gathering of demons,” a fourth chimed in.

“What in the actual hell? Our world is imploding,” lamented the next.

This wasn’t the first time Matières Fécales displayed their eccentric aesthetic and angered netizens

The house’s name, which literally translates to “fecal matter,” debuted a collection called Hannah, named after one of its designers, in October 2025 at the same fashion event.

The outfits, presented at the 17th-century Hôtel d’Évreux in Paris, drew inspiration from Alexander McQueen’s signature silhouettes but added their own dramatic spin, visible in the models’ makeup, with foundation mimicking wall putty and lips overlined so much they almost resembled a clown’s.

“Not one human in sight,” a netizen said at the time.

“I’m gonna throw up in a trash bag with three holes and call it fashion, and it would still be better than this,” added a second.

“I’m convinced the models are literally just demons,” wrote a third social media user, while a fourth asked, “Can’t they design clothing that a normal person might want to wear?”

“I’ve watched this multiple times, and I’m not sure if I should be terrified or laugh,” expressed the next.

Lady Gaga has worn the label frequently in recent years

While the singer made Coachella tremble with her performance of iconic tracks like Just Dance, Paparazzi, Alejandro, Telephone, and Bad Romance, in April 2025, she also impressed with her custom Matières Fécales outfit.

Based on a white bodysuit, the ensemble was decorated with a bloody red cross, seemingly stitched with staples, and imposing shoulder pads.

The bodysuit was not worn alone but paired with vertical white feathered wings and a skirt that matched the design of the top half, connected by a tulle belt.

Gaga was then spotted in Christian Louboutin heels engineered in collaboration with Matières Fécales in October.

The footwear was pale pink with a satin finish and a curved stiletto. Mesh paneling at the front and triple ankle straps softened the severity of the design.

At the 2026 Grammys, the singer again flaunted a Matières Fécales gown built of layered black feathers.

The silhouette evoked birds like ravens, harpies, and phoenixes — often tied to demise, prophecy, and rebirth.

