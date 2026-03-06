Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Paris Fashion Week Outfits Spark Frenzy As Fans Claim They’re Straight Out Of ‘The Hunger Games’
Person in avant-garde Paris fashion week outfit with pearl face accessory and white makeup against black background.
Paris Fashion Week Outfits Spark Frenzy As Fans Claim They’re Straight Out Of ‘The Hunger Games’

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
Paris Fashion Week is no stranger to headlines for blending glamour and spectacle however, its Fall/Winter 2026–2027 exhibition has attracted an unfavorable spotlight. 

As Matières Fécales’s 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection debuted at the event on Tuesday, March 3, it quickly went viral, leaving viewers disappointed with its combination of unconventional outfits and corresponding makeup.

Highlights
  • Paris Fashion Week sparked online debate after avant-garde label Matières Fécales presented dramatic prosthetics, exaggerated makeup, and unconventional outfits on the runway.
  • The collection reminded viewers of costumes from The Hunger Games, leading many to call it bizarre and unsettling.
  • Despite the backlash, the label has gained attention in recent years, even dressing Lady Gaga for major performances and red carpet appearances.

While some netizens were straightforward in their criticism of the presentation, calling it demonic, others took a more sarcastic approach, expressing it reminded them of what characters in a popular Hollywood movie franchise wore.

“Satan has taken over France,” one said, while another remarked, “Have you seen The Hunger Games? All the elites on there were something like this.”

RELATED:

    Matières Fécales has sparked a social media frenzy with its latest Paris Fashion Week run

    Two models at Paris Fashion Week wearing edgy outfits, one with dollar bill dress and striking makeup inspired by Hunger Games.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    The fashion house’s show, titled The One Percent, was a satirical and dystopian critique of the world’s wealthiest elite.

    The display was staged at the Palais Brongniart, the former Paris Stock Exchange, which served as a symbolic backdrop to their criticism of capitalism.

    Paris Fashion Week outfits modeled on runway, featuring edgy designs that fans say resemble The Hunger Games style.

    Image credits: angkaul

    Model wearing Paris Fashion Week outfits with dollar bill blindfolds, sparking Hunger Games inspired fashion frenzy.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    As models walked the runway at the event, they donned radical prosthetics mirroring botched cosmetic surgeries, alongside a few creations that featured dollar bills and pearls as their central elements.

    While the designer duo, Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran, may have put their best thoughts into their effort to criticize wealth, netizens were unrestrained in sending some criticism their own way.

    “This really is some Capitol Hunger Games type s**t,” said one, while another did one better by stating, “It’s worse than the Capitol in The Hunger Games.”

    “On what occasion would you wear this?” asked another, posting a video of a model strutting down the runway in a spiky number.

    “What a clown show,” commented the next.

    Tweet screenshot showing user vaanathy sengut replying to @saintdoll with the comment coronavirus ahh haute couture at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: Vans_2722002

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing haute couture fashion and its role as visual art, related to Paris Fashion Week outfits.

    Image credits: saintdoII

    Meanwhile, criticism of Paris Fashion Week included one saying, “They have gone from class to trash.”

    A second called it “Fashion Fre*k Week,” leading a third to voice, “This has to be a Halloween party, not a fashion show.”

    Elderly man at Paris fashion week wearing unique makeup and a formal black suit with fans comparing looks to Hunger Games.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    “It looks like a gathering of demons,” a fourth chimed in.

    “What in the actual hell? Our world is imploding,” lamented the next.

    This wasn’t the first time Matières Fécales displayed their eccentric aesthetic and angered netizens

    Model wearing avant-garde outfit with dramatic makeup and voluminous skirt on runway at Paris Fashion Week event.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    The house’s name, which literally translates to “fecal matter,” debuted a collection called Hannah, named after one of its designers, in October 2025 at the same fashion event.

    Tweet praising Suzanne Collins' accuracy in The Hunger Games, shared during Paris Fashion Week outfits frenzy discussion.

    Image credits: diangelolgirl

    Person dressed in Paris Fashion Week outfits inspired by The Hunger Games, wearing dramatic makeup and a floral headpiece.

    Image credits: Jessica0877271

    The outfits, presented at the 17th-century Hôtel d’Évreux in Paris, drew inspiration from Alexander McQueen’s signature silhouettes but added their own dramatic spin, visible in the models’ makeup, with foundation mimicking wall putty and lips overlined so much they almost resembled a clown’s.

    Woman wearing a striking, futuristic Paris Fashion Week outfit that fans say resembles Hunger Games style.

    Image credits: CHI2COL

    “Not one human in sight,” a netizen said at the time.

    “I’m gonna throw up in a trash bag with three holes and call it fashion, and it would still be better than this,” added a second.

    Model wearing dark, textured outfit with fur accents at Paris Fashion Week, inspired by The Hunger Games aesthetic.

    Image credits: nssmagazine

    “I’m convinced the models are literally just demons,” wrote a third social media user, while a fourth asked, “Can’t they design clothing that a normal person might want to wear?”

    “I’ve watched this multiple times, and I’m not sure if I should be terrified or laugh,” expressed the next.

    Lady Gaga has worn the label frequently in recent years

    Tweet discussing fashion week outfits, questioning mainstream styles versus provocative Paris Fashion Week outfits.

    Image credits: JetFuelBorbera

    Cartoon character at France fashion show holding a sign amid Paris Fashion Week outfits sparking frenzy comparisons.

    Image credits: acathleen5

    While the singer made Coachella tremble with her performance of iconic tracks like Just Dance, Paparazzi, Alejandro, Telephone, and Bad Romance, in April 2025, she also impressed with her custom Matières Fécales outfit.

    Based on a white bodysuit, the ensemble was decorated with a bloody red cross, seemingly stitched with staples, and imposing shoulder pads.

    Paris Fashion Week outfits inspired by The Hunger Games with edgy, futuristic designs sparking fan frenzy and social media buzz.

    Image credits: digitalglitch7

    Model wearing avant-garde Paris Fashion Week outfit inspired by The Hunger Games, with white textured fabric and bold makeup.

    Image credits: OliLondonTV

    The bodysuit was not worn alone but paired with vertical white feathered wings and a skirt that matched the design of the top half, connected by a tulle belt.

    Gaga was then spotted in Christian Louboutin heels engineered in collaboration with Matières Fécales in October.

    The footwear was pale pink with a satin finish and a curved stiletto. Mesh paneling at the front and triple ankle straps softened the severity of the design.

    At the 2026 Grammys, the singer again flaunted a Matières Fécales gown built of layered black feathers.

    The silhouette evoked birds like ravens, harpies, and phoenixes — often tied to demise, prophecy, and rebirth.

    Tweet from user Jane Foe sharing an opinion in reply to another user about public awareness at Paris Fashion Week.

    Image credits: JaneFoe3851

    Tweet criticizing Paris Fashion Week outfits, calling them ominous and comparing to Sodom and Gomorrah imagery.

    Image credits: onehundredyear7

    Twitter screenshot of a user commenting on Paris Fashion Week outfits resembling styles from The Hunger Games.

    Image credits: Krystakitkat92

    Paris Fashion Week outfits inspiring frenzy with fans comparing styles to iconic Hunger Games looks.

    Image credits: msw1176

    Models showcase bold Paris Fashion Week outfits with edgy designs resembling looks from The Hunger Games.

    Image credits: keyboardcrumbz

    Tweet discussing how Paris Fashion Week outfits resemble Hunger Games costumes, highlighting fashion industry creativity.

    Image credits: KenNort43180172

    Tweet criticizing capitalism and encouraging independent thinking, posted on March 5, 2026, sparking discussion online.

    Image credits: urdaintynymphet

    Tweet discussing Paris Fashion Week outfits, comparing them to scenes from The Hunger Games in a critical tone.

    Image credits: billhoward41735

    Tweet discussing Paris Fashion Week outfits resembling designs inspired by The Hunger Games, highlighting artistic fashion expression.

    Image credits: thekryptoking_

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Paris Fashion Week outfits resembling costumes from The Hunger Games.

    Image credits: Corina970756738

    Tweet by user A about high fashion runways reflecting designers’ artistic vision sparking Paris Fashion Week outfits frenzy.

    Image credits: ArrieMTB

    Tweet from user Nofjckz humorously commenting on sweat pants fashion with 62 likes and a reply option visible.

    Image credits: urmadurabitch

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    samueltate avatar
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    MedusaWasBeautiful
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hunger Games is still a cheap ripoff of Battle Royale.

    3
    3points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember when fashion was attractive.

    2
    2points
    reply
    leighjordanna avatar
    leighjordanna
    leighjordanna
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    -3
    -3points
    reply
