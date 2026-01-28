ADVERTISEMENT

Paris may be the world capital of fashion, but even the biggest stars make mistakes. While fans expected high-end elegance at Paris Fashion Week this year, many celebrities chose outfits that were more confusing than stylish.

From strange animal prints to sheer bodysuits that felt out of place, here are 15 worst-dressed stars who failed to impress in the fashion capital this year.

#1

Natalia Vodianova

Woman posing in an avant-garde outfit with black oversized shoes at Paris Fashion Week worst dressed stars event.

The supermodel wore a micro miniskirt alongside an oddly-shaped, structured suit jacket layered over a delicate lace shirt. She paired it with casual slippers.

Jessica Daus-Warner
35 minutes ago

Looks like she got stopped by an Aunt for a nice photo lol I do think this would've looked nicer with heels

    #2

    Teyana Taylor

    Fashion model in sheer black lace dress and long black coat wearing a jeweled crown at Paris Fashion Week event.

    The One Battle After Another star continued the risque concept from her TIme100 Next gala in October 2025 at the Schiaparelli show. She donned a provocative black Chantilly lace ensemble, going braless beneath a completely transparent top and matching pencil skirt.

    She accessorized the dress with a custom silver crown modeled after the stolen Empress Eugénie tiara, fishnet gloves, and a floor-length black coat.

    Social media users found her ensemble inappropriate, with one critic commenting, "Really ?! What has happened to fashion?! When being half-naked has become fashionable, GEESH! SO TASTELESS.”

    @gq #TeyanaTaylor arriving to today's #Schiaparelli show at #ParisFashionWeek

    Getty/Pierre Suu Report

    ThisIsMe
    38 minutes ago

    "accessorized the dress"?!? What dress? I would say you can't roast her outfit because she isn't really wearing one.

    #3

    Livia Nunes

    Model at Paris Fashion Week wearing a green satin top and lace shorts, representing worst dressed stars fashion trend.

    The Brazilian social media star showed up in a raunchy white lace bodysuit at the Saint Laurent Menswear show. She layered a silky green blouse over the piece and paired it with sheer black tights and classic black high heels.



    Getty/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Report

    #4

    Nadia Lee Cohen

    Model in a light blue lace-trimmed outfit and sheer tights posing outside during Paris Fashion Week worst dressed stars.

    The photographer attended the Saint Laurent Menswear show in a pale blue, lace-trimmed lingerie set that functioned as a micro-romper. Her ensemble featured a dramatic floor-length silk train and was complemented by sheer black tights, champagne-colored pointed slingbacks, and oversized square sunglasses.

    Getty/Kristy Sparow Report

    Niki
    46 minutes ago

    Well, if she was looking to imitate Tim Curry, well done, sort of. I think he wore it better.

    #5

    Jennifer Lawrence

    Woman wearing oversized fur sleeve coat and light jeans at Paris Fashion Week, highlighting worst dressed stars fashion.

    Jennifer Lawrence went with an effortless look at the Dior Haute Couture show, pairing a basic white T-shirt with light-wash “puddle” jeans. She layered the casual outfit with an extra-long wool coat, a Dior Cigale bag, and a fluffy faux-fur stole, which garnered criticism online.

    "De*d animals are not fashion accessories,” wrote one commenter, while another said, “Did she make them from her dogs?”

    @madamefigarofr #jenniferlawrence au défilé @Dior #christiandior

    Getty/Arnold Jerocki Report

    #6

    Demi Moore

    Woman in leopard print outfit and black heels attending Paris Fashion Week, one of the worst dressed stars spotted.

    The Substance actress embraced an animal-print aesthetic at the Schiaparelli show, donning a black catsuit featuring a silver cheetah-print pattern and a matching long, tailored jacket.

    She accessorized the ensemble with a black croc-embossed bag, signature keyhole pumps, and a small, jaunty hat from the designer’s fall collection.

    However, the unconventional headpiece left fans cold, with one critic saying, “This is terrible, and the hat is an insult to injury.”

    @enews Demi Moore brought her animal prints to Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show.
    ♬ original sound - E! News

    Getty/Arnold Jerocki Report

    #7

    Anya Taylor-Joy

    Fashion model wearing an avant-garde coat with fur and colorful patterned cape at Paris Fashion Week event.

    The Queen’s Gambit star opted for a look from Dior’s menswear collection, featuring a Paul Poiret-inspired double-breasted wool coat with exaggerated ombré fur bell sleeves.

    She customized the masculine silhouette with a printed silk cape attached to the collar and ivory satin Dior pumps.

    Critics pointed out the heavy textures, with one commenting, “The fur and cape do NOT go well together at all," while another simply called it a "hard no in every way."

    @dior Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the Dior Spring-Summer Haute Couture show #DiorCouture

    Getty/Arnold Jerocki Report

    #8

    Mathilde Pinault

    A woman wearing a mustard leather jacket and skirt with burgundy belt and gloves at Paris Fashion Week worst dressed stars.

    Salma Hayek’s stepdaughter made a loud entrance at the Balenciaga show in a voluminous, oversized bright yellow coat. She paired the look with a lime green mini skirt and long, eye-catching brown gloves.

    Getty/Kristy Sparow Report

    #9

    Dua Lipa

    Woman in yellow and black patterned dress and jacket at Paris Fashion Week, highlighting worst dressed stars and Shein style critiques.

    The pop star attended the Chanel show in an ‘80s-inspired tweed skirt suit from the Métiers d’Art Spring 2026 collection. The outfit featured a jacket and pencil skirt in graphic yellow, black, and red print, which she paired with ankle-strap stilettos and a matching Chanel Flap bag.

    The loud colors failed to impress fans, with one user noting, "I don't know fashion, but I know my eyes are hurting."

    @nssmagazine Take a look at Dua Lipa arriving at the @ChanelOfficial Haute Couture show #dualipa #chanel

    Getty/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Report

    #10

    Nicole Kidman

    Woman in black feathered dress and sunglasses at Paris Fashion Week event, showcasing worst dressed stars style.

    The 58-year-old Babygirl star attended the Chanel show in an all-black dress from the Métiers d'Art 2026 collection. Her ensemble featured a sequined skirt and heavy black-and-white feather accents around the collar and hips.

    She accessorized with a black crocodile handbag, chunky cat-eye shades, and square-toed heels.

    Online, critics were unimpressed by the clashing textures, with one adding, "This feels very...plastic? I don't like the way all the textures are playing together. Hate the shoes. Wish her hair were doing something different. I don't like that it's lying on the feathers that way. Miss for me!"

    Getty/Pierre Mouton Report

    Tyranamar Suess
    54 minutes ago

    I like these shoes. They're different.

    #11

    Tilda Swinton

    Model walking runway in chic beige textured skirt suit and sheer top, showcasing style at Paris Fashion Week worst dressed stars.

    The Chronicles of Narnia alum skipped the typical couture glitz and opted for a Chanel ensemble consisting of a light gold tweed jacket and a matching midi skirt.

    She layered the suit over a sheer bronze top embellished with frond motifs and finished the look with two-tone slingback heels.

    “The black leather belt tied in the black cap on the stark white shoe does not work at all with that suit,” wrote one critic.

    @bogdan_cernat Tilda Swinton leaving the @ChanelOfficial couture show in Paris #tildaswinton #couture #hautecouture #chanel

    Getty/Pierre Mouton Report

    #12

    Lauren Sanchez

    A couple dressed in stylish outfits attending Paris Fashion Week, highlighting worst dressed stars and fashion critiques.

    Lauren Sanchez donned a blood-red skirt suit by Schiaparelli featuring a cinched corset-style blazer and a matching pencil skirt. She paired her outfit with pointy suede heels in a matching shade and a white crocodile-leather “Face Bag” with gold accents.

    Despite the luxury label, the ensemble was roasted online, with one user likening it to a “Shein” order.

    "Idc how much money they have, she always looks cheap,” said another.


    Shutterstock Report

    Vicki Seale
    48 minutes ago

    That's the strangest 'blood red' Ive ever seen

    #13

    Lisa Rinna

    Woman in black dramatic gown posing on red carpet at Paris Fashion Week event with bold styling and elegant makeup.

    The Real Housewives alum leaned into gothic chic at the Stéphane Rolland show, donning a dramatic black gown with a high collar and long sleeves. The floor-length ensemble was styled with a dark, brunette, blunt-cut bob and straight bangs that framed her face.

    She complemented her look with moody makeup and a pair of dark sunglasses.

    Getty/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Report

    N Fritz
    27 minutes ago

    Mrs. Danvers, is that you?

    #14

    Gracie Abrams

    Model wearing a yellow and black plaid fringed jacket with wide beige pants at Paris Fashion Week worst dressed stars.

    The singer debuted a French-girl pixie cut at the Chanel show in a yellow, black and white houndstooth tweed jacket paired with camel wide-leg trousers.

    She paired the look with reverse two-tone cap-toe pumps and Coco Crush jewelry. Social media slammed her aging silhouette, with one user adding, “Gracie is giving Omaha middle school PTA president from the neck down in this, I’m so sorry.”

    Another wrote, "Gracie is dressed like someone’s fun grandma. The hair doesn’t help."

    Getty/Aurore Marechal Report

    #15

    Charlie Hunnam

    Man wearing oversized brown coat and satin shirt standing outside at Paris Fashion Week worst dressed stars event.

    The Monster star attended the Saint Laurent Menswear show in a clashing palette consisting of an olive green satin button-down shirt and navy-blue slacks. He topped the look with a silky dark brown trench coat and opted for neatly gelled hair.

    Getty/Pierre Suu Report

