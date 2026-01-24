“Black Brooklyn Beckham”: Internet Roasts Jaden Smith Over Debut Christian Louboutin Collection
Jaden Smith’s long-awaited debut as Christian Louboutin’s first-ever Men’s Creative Director has landed, and it has been met with brutal ridicule online.
On January 21, the 27-year-old revealed his first menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week. This came after Smith was officially named Creative Director of the luxury brand in September 2025.
- Jaden Smith debuted his first-ever menswear collection as Creative Director for Christian Louboutin at Paris Fashion Week.
- The collection's $2,900 red faux-fur boots became a viral laughingstock, with critics comparing them to "skinned Muppets" and "first-year student projects."
- Smith arrived at the event with his face painted bright red, a nod to Louboutin’s signature soles.
- Critics and style influencers slammed the appointment, arguing that Smith’s "spectacle over substance" approach is proof that his famous last name matters more than his design talent.
Instead of applause, however, Smith’s designs quickly became fodder for mockery among fashion designers and online sleuths alike.
“Grow up already, dude, Halloween is only 1 day of the year, clown,” wrote one user.
Smith’s red-hot AW26 debut collection for Christian Louboutin was unveiled at Paris Fashion Week, marking his first release since his appointment as Creative Director in menswear.
The luxury fashion brand announced the news in an Instagram post at the time.
“As Christian Louboutin’s first Men’s Creative Director, Jaden Smith will oversee the creation of four collections annually, shaping a distinctive visual and emotional universe that extends beyond product design.”
In response, Smith added, “Christian has given me a place to explore, to learn, and to create freely. His legacy is built on hard work and joy, and I want to carry that forward.”
For the recent event, the rapper arrived with his face painted red, a visual callback to Louboutin’s iconic red soles. He paired the look with a black wool coat layered over double denim and his own tactical vest.
Despite his eccentric look, Smith’s collection instantly drew attention online as several online fashion bloggers and commentators zeroed in on the bright red faux-fur footwear
Style influencer Kevin Shephard slammed the footwear with disappointment, saying, “What are we doing? I’m genuinely pissed off because I was rooting for him so hard,” adding that the designer had “fumbled the opportunity of a lifetime.”
TikTok commentator Carlysle went further, describing the $2,900 boots as looking like “someone skinned Elmo alive,” while likening one furry belt design to “p*bes coming down.”
Art and design critic Anjela Freyja also criticized the collection as visually loud but creatively thin. She argued it felt like “design for spectacle versus design for design.”
Another viral critique from a TikTok account, I Went To The Art School, called the collection “a first-semester student project being sold as high luxury just because of a famous last name.”
Beyond footwear, Smith was also trolled for a $1,900 tactical vest he described as “formal attire.”
A fashion columnist, Stacey Duguid, bluntly said she “wouldn’t wear that harness to the airport.”
Fashion critics weren’t the only ones who slammed the designer, as the backlash equally landed from social media sleuths.
The internet called out Jaden Smith’s “zero talent” following his Christian Louboutin design launch
The ridicule quickly spilled across social media platforms as several users mocked his designs.
“Nepo babies need zero talent to land opportunities,” wrote one, while another joked, “This just ruins their brand having that nepo baby anywhere there.”
“He had the world at his feet… he is like a joke now,” added a third.
Not everyone slammed his collection as some users praised his art.
“He does it because it is a conceptual art, red represents the color of Louboutin collection, it’s expression, but many don’t get it or understand it,” wrote one.
The backlash also targeted his look at the event, especially his painted face. “My nine-year-old looks like this when she’s unsupervised playing with the Sharpie markers,” slammed one user.
“If that’s what fashion is now, I’m glad I’m not fashionable,” said another.
This isn’t the first time Jaden Smith faced backlash for painting his face as a fashion choice
As reported by Bored Panda, Smith had been mocked earlier for his painted face after attending Paris Fashion Week previously.
In October 2025, the singer wore sagging jeans and exposed underwear during Christian Louboutin’s Spring/Summer 2026 presentation.
@dazed @Jaden walks us through his first ever @Christian Louboutin Men’s collection in Paris ❤️ #DazedFashionTV#JadenSmith#ChristianLouboutin#TikTokFashion♬ original sound – dazed
FULL LOOK at Jaden Smith’s first Christian Louboutin Men’s collection in Paris pic.twitter.com/8I6sQGnTPK
— Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) January 21, 2026
“Bro clearly doesn’t understand fashion,” one comment read.
“Bro went from making movies with Jackie Chan to this,” another added.
Smith’s appearance with a painted red face for the second time in a row has once again become a punchline among viewers.
Despite the pile-on, Smith was supported by his parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who attended the fashion presentation together.
“Some things just have no reason to be made,” wrote one netizen slamming Jaden Smith’s latest designs
