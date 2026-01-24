“Black Brooklyn Beckham”: Internet Roasts Jaden Smith Over Debut Christian Louboutin Collection

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaden Smith’s long-awaited debut as Christian Louboutin’s first-ever Men’s Creative Director has landed, and it has been met with brutal ridicule online.

On January 21, the 27-year-old revealed his first menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week. This came after Smith was officially named Creative Director of the luxury brand in September 2025.

Jaden Smith debuted his first-ever menswear collection as Creative Director for Christian Louboutin at Paris Fashion Week.

The collection's $2,900 red faux-fur boots became a viral laughingstock, with critics comparing them to "skinned Muppets" and "first-year student projects."

Smith arrived at the event with his face painted bright red, a nod to Louboutin’s signature soles.

Critics and style influencers slammed the appointment, arguing that Smith’s "spectacle over substance" approach is proof that his famous last name matters more than his design talent.

Instead of applause, however, Smith’s designs quickly became fodder for mockery among fashion designers and online sleuths alike.

“Grow up already, dude, Halloween is only 1 day of the year, clown,” wrote one user.

Jaden Smith and Will Smith posing together at a formal event, highlighting Black Brooklyn Beckham debate.

Jaden Smith wearing a patterned suit and tie posing against a concrete wall, linked to Black Brooklyn Beckham and Louboutin.

Smith’s red-hot AW26 debut collection for Christian Louboutin was unveiled at Paris Fashion Week, marking his first release since his appointment as Creative Director in menswear.

The luxury fashion brand announced the news in an Instagram post at the time.

“As Christian Louboutin’s first Men’s Creative Director, Jaden Smith will oversee the creation of four collections annually, shaping a distinctive visual and emotional universe that extends beyond product design.”

Tweet from user Spoooookyboy referencing Black Brooklyn Beckham in response to StreetFashion01 on social media.

Fashion influencer wearing a pearl-studded hat and multiple black pouches in a bold streetwear look inspired by Black Brooklyn Beckham style

In response, Smith added, “Christian has given me a place to explore, to learn, and to create freely. His legacy is built on hard work and joy, and I want to carry that forward.”

For the recent event, the rapper arrived with his face painted red, a visual callback to Louboutin’s iconic red soles. He paired the look with a black wool coat layered over double denim and his own tactical vest.

Despite his eccentric look, Smith’s collection instantly drew attention online as several online fashion bloggers and commentators zeroed in on the bright red faux-fur footwear

Tweet by JohnJones1586 replying to @streetsouk calling someone a weirdo, dated January 24, 2026, related to Black Brooklyn Beckham.

Jaden Smith in a black pearl-studded hat and coat speaking into a DAZED microphone during an interview.

Tweet from RuledOut xD replying about Jaden Smith’s creative debut in Christian Louboutin collection amid internet roasts.

Style influencer Kevin Shephard slammed the footwear with disappointment, saying, “What are we doing? I’m genuinely pissed off because I was rooting for him so hard,” adding that the designer had “fumbled the opportunity of a lifetime.”

TikTok commentator Carlysle went further, describing the $2,900 boots as looking like “someone skinned Elmo alive,” while likening one furry belt design to “p*bes coming down.”

Young men wearing fur-lined boots and winter hats showcasing Christian Louboutin fashion amid internet reactions to Black Brooklyn Beckham.

Black Christian Louboutin sneakers with red buckles and textured soles displayed on a metallic surface.

Art and design critic Anjela Freyja also criticized the collection as visually loud but creatively thin. She argued it felt like “design for spectacle versus design for design.”

Another viral critique from a TikTok account, I Went To The Art School, called the collection “a first-semester student project being sold as high luxury just because of a famous last name.”

Three vibrant pink furry boots displayed on an orange and red platform at a fashion event for Christian Louboutin collection.

User tweet reacting to Black Brooklyn Beckham and Jaden Smith Christian Louboutin collection with crying emoji on social media.

Twitter user replying to a fashion account making a comment about Black Brooklyn Beckham and Jaden Smith’s Louboutin collection.

Beyond footwear, Smith was also trolled for a $1,900 tactical vest he described as “formal attire.”

A fashion columnist, Stacey Duguid, bluntly said she “wouldn’t wear that harness to the airport.”

Fashion critics weren’t the only ones who slammed the designer, as the backlash equally landed from social media sleuths.

The internet called out Jaden Smith’s “zero talent” following his Christian Louboutin design launch

Christian Louboutin black leather bag collection displayed on white mannequins in a red-lit showroom setting.

Tweet from user Clo replying to StreetFashion01 questioning name choices in Christian Louboutin collection debate.

The ridicule quickly spilled across social media platforms as several users mocked his designs.

“Nepo babies need zero talent to land opportunities,” wrote one, while another joked, “This just ruins their brand having that nepo baby anywhere there.”

“He had the world at his feet… he is like a joke now,” added a third.

Not everyone slammed his collection as some users praised his art.

Black Brooklyn Beckham style shoes from Jaden Smith Christian Louboutin debut collection displayed on white surface.

Black leather shoes with perforated holes and decorative metal detail showcased on a white surface in studio lighting.

“He does it because it is a conceptual art, red represents the color of Louboutin collection, it’s expression, but many don’t get it or understand it,” wrote one.

The backlash also targeted his look at the event, especially his painted face. “My nine-year-old looks like this when she’s unsupervised playing with the Sharpie markers,” slammed one user.

“If that’s what fashion is now, I’m glad I’m not fashionable,” said another.

This isn’t the first time Jaden Smith faced backlash for painting his face as a fashion choice

Black Brooklyn Beckham Christian Louboutin collection featuring multiple labeled black leather pouches and bags arranged on display.

Twitter user April Sun SF questions paying 5k for Jaden Smith's Christian Louboutin collection in an online roast.

As reported by Bored Panda, Smith had been mocked earlier for his painted face after attending Paris Fashion Week previously.

In October 2025, the singer wore sagging jeans and exposed underwear during Christian Louboutin’s Spring/Summer 2026 presentation.

Black Christian Louboutin bag with multiple compartments displayed indoors under orange lighting.

Person wearing a pearl-studded black hat holding a Christian Louboutin boot during a fashion event in an indoor setting.

FULL LOOK at Jaden Smith’s first Christian Louboutin Men’s collection in Paris pic.twitter.com/8I6sQGnTPK — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) January 21, 2026

“Bro clearly doesn’t understand fashion,” one comment read.

“Bro went from making movies with Jackie Chan to this,” another added.

Smith’s appearance with a painted red face for the second time in a row has once again become a punchline among viewers.

Despite the pile-on, Smith was supported by his parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who attended the fashion presentation together.

“Some things just have no reason to be made,” wrote one netizen slamming Jaden Smith’s latest designs

Social media comment praising creative genius amid Black Brooklyn Beckham and Jaden Smith Christian Louboutin collection debate.

Tweet from DoogiTube discussing nepotism and society, referenced in context of Black Brooklyn Beckham and Jaden Smith's Louboutin collection.

Screenshot of a tweet roasting Jaden Smith over his debut Christian Louboutin collection mentioning Black Brooklyn Beckham.

Screenshot of a tweet roasting Jaden Smith over his debut Christian Louboutin collection with Black Brooklyn Beckham reference.

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jaden Smith, mentioning nepo baby and its impact on the brand image.

Tweet praising Jaden Smith’s debut Christian Louboutin collection, referencing Black Brooklyn Beckham internet comparison.

User coco bassey responding to criticism about Jaden Smith’s Christian Louboutin collection and internet roasts.

Twitter user FATMEAT GREASY replying with a critical comment about Jaden Smith’s debut Christian Louboutin collection.

A social media post roasting Jaden Smith’s debut Christian Louboutin collection, comparing him to Black Brooklyn Beckham.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply critiquing Jaden Smith’s Christian Louboutin collection as a gen z avant-garde attempt.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking Jaden Smith's debut Christian Louboutin collection with the term Black Brooklyn Beckham.

Tweet replying to StreetFashion01 with critique on brand cheapening and heart eye emojis in a social media post.

