The internet is a wonderfully chaotic place. One minute you’re scrolling past cute cat photos, the next you’re staring at a food combo that absolutely shouldn’t exist. And then there are the texts — unfiltered, unhinged, and often shared without a second thought.

Today, we dove into the depths of r/TrashyText to find texts of all kinds: messages, notes, screenshots, and conversations that are equal parts questionable and hilarious. Keep scrolling to see the ones that left people doing a double take.

#1

So I Have This Friend On Instagram

Instagram post showing a humorous text about hiding an EBT card and teeth, illustrating confusing and funny posts.

    #2

    Trashy Boyfriend, Trashy Stranger

    Text message exchange showing confusing texts and posts that made people pause, reread, and scratch their heads.

    #3

    I Hate Being A Mother

    Screenshot of a confusing text post expressing frustration about motherhood, matching curious texts that made people pause.

    Globally, the internet has become everyone’s favorite hangout spot. Billions of people log on daily to scroll, post, comment, and share just about everything. From memes and life updates to oddly specific opinions, the online world never sleeps. Social media alone has pulled in a massive chunk of the global population. That means nearly everyone has a digital footprint now, whether they realize it or not. With so many voices online, things can get entertaining fast. But they can also get messy just as quickly.

    #4

    That's Some Bad News

    Text message exchange showing confusing and surprising texts that made people pause and reread messages.

    #5

    Damn White People

    Facebook post showing a confusing comment exchange that made people pause and reread the texts carefully.

    #6

    My Best Friends Ex-Wife Shared Her Thoughts On Ww3

    Screenshot of a confusing Twitter post that made people pause and reread, showcasing odd texts and posts reactions.

    With so many people online at the same time, using the internet responsibly has become more important than ever. Governments and platforms are starting to step in to set boundaries, especially for younger users. In Australia, for example, kids under 16 are now banned from using major social media platforms. New accounts can’t be created, and existing ones are being shut down. It’s the first rule of its kind and has caught the attention of countries worldwide. The goal is to create a safer digital space. Whether it works long-term remains to be seen, but the conversation has definitely started.

    #7

    Cousin Lovin

    Couple sharing confusing and puzzling text messages and photos that made people pause and reread their post online.

    #8

    Riding A Motorcycle Drunk

    Social media post with confusing text about driving a motorcycle and being too drunk to work a microwave.

    #9

    You Doctors Don't Know. Nerds

    Confusing social media text conversation about parenting advice that made people pause and reread.

    According to officials, these rules aim to reduce the harmful effects of social media’s addictive design. Many platforms are built to keep users scrolling endlessly, often pushing content that isn’t great for mental health. For young people especially, this can affect confidence, mood, and overall wellbeing. The concern isn’t just screen time, but the type of content being consumed. Endless comparison, unrealistic standards, and viral negativity can take a toll. Slowing that cycle is the hope behind these changes. It’s a reminder that online life can have real-world effects.

    #10

    My Hometown, Everyone

    Confusing social media post questioning how a teacher that doesn't speak English was hired, causing people to pause and reread.

    #11

    When You Want To Delete Someone From Fb, But The Constant Trashy/ Tmi Posts Are Too Much Fun

    Screenshot of a confusing text post about embarrassment and bleeding, illustrating texts that make people pause and reread.

    #12

    At Least She's Self-Aware

    Screenshot of a tweeted text post that makes people pause and reread for its unexpected and humorous content.

    On an individual level, posting responsibly matters just as much. It’s easy to hit “send” or “post” without thinking twice. But once something is online, it can spread far beyond your control. Before sharing, it helps to pause and think about the impact. Is it misleading, harmful, or discriminatory in any way? Could it affect someone else negatively? Even jokes can land badly in the wrong context. A little extra thought can save a lot of trouble later.

    #13

    R E E E E E E

    Confusing and emotional text post with grammar errors, causing people to pause and scratch their heads over its meaning.

    #14

    She's 19 With 5 Kids

    Screenshot of a confusing text post about signing paperwork to get fixed and no more babies, causing readers to pause and reread.

    #15

    Hurricane Ida Destroyed Houma & This Guy Wants To Laugh About It

    Funny confusing texts exchange with emojis making people pause reread and scratch their heads in a social media post.

    Privacy and safety go hand in hand when spending time online. Oversharing personal details can put people at real risk. Things like your full date of birth, home address, or phone number should never be public. Even small bits of information can be pieced together by the wrong people. Keeping some parts of your life offline is actually smart, not secretive. The internet doesn’t forget easily. Protecting your personal information helps keep your digital space safer and calmer.

    #16

    Oldest Kid Turns 14, Becomes A Mom The Next Day

    Social media text post with a surprising comment that makes people pause and reread, sparking confusion and curiosity.

    #17

    She's 7 Months Pregnant

    Facebook post about day 5 of no smoking with confusing comments that make people pause and reread.

    #18

    Dont Take John's To Motel 6

    Screenshot of a confusing social media post about a motel call leading to an arrest, illustrating puzzling texts and posts.

    Posting fake or misleading content is another slippery slope. Whether it’s exaggerated stories, false claims, or edited screenshots, misinformation spreads fast. What starts as a joke or a “harmless post” can quickly snowball. People believe what they see, especially when it’s shared confidently. That’s how rumors and false narratives take off. Being honest online builds trust, even in casual spaces. Not everything needs to be dramatic to be interesting.

    #19

    Who's The Dad?

    Pregnancy test showing positive result paired with a confusing social media post about wondering who the dad is.

    #20

    Not Good News

    Screenshot of a confusing social media post where someone questions the meaning of testing positive.

    #21

    What Every Mother Wants To See

    Man showing tongue piercing in a text post that made people pause and reread the comment thread below.

    All of this brings us back to why posts like these exist in the first place. Sometimes, people really do share the most random, bizarre, and questionable things online. It’s shocking, funny, and occasionally uncomfortable all at once. These posts remind us how unpredictable the internet can be. Some make us laugh, others make us cringe. What are your thoughts on what people choose to post online? Tell us which one stood out to you the most.
    #22

    Any Of You Ever Been To Harrison, Arkansas?

    Roadside signs with confusing and controversial text prompting people to pause, reread, and scratch their heads.

