“No Context Cats”: 143 Images That Require No Backstory To Be Amazing
There’s something magical about cats. These little creatures have so much personality, along with the power to rule an entire household of humans. Whiskers wants the sink running so she can drink some fresh water? You better help her out immediately! Shadow wants to lay on your lap even though you were just about to get up? Sorry, you’re now locked in this position until he decides you can move.
We just can’t get enough of these adorable furry friends. And if you’re looking for some photos of kitties that will make you chuckle, you’re in for a treat, pandas. We visited the No Context Cats account on X and compiled a list of their best photos below. You might not be able to decipher what exactly is happening in these pics, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them! Have fun scrolling through these precious photos, and remember to upvote the ones that make you love cats even more than you already did.
When Grandma knits you a sweater and Mom makes you wear it.
There is nothing is the world cuter than a baby kitty blep.
Definitely looks like this cat is plotting something evil.
I am well aware of that pose and about the fact that the photo taker is just about to be pounced on and viciously attacked by a seasoned killer.
You are lucky you are only getting a blep now. When kitty is released, all of creation will come crashing down on your head.
Did the owner put a plastic box or stool on top of their cat?
Better check your shoes before you put them on again. I've seen that look before.
A lot of overweight cats on this thread. We need to do better as owners.