There’s something magical about cats. These little creatures have so much personality, along with the power to rule an entire household of humans. Whiskers wants the sink running so she can drink some fresh water? You better help her out immediately! Shadow wants to lay on your lap even though you were just about to get up? Sorry, you’re now locked in this position until he decides you can move.

We just can’t get enough of these adorable furry friends. And if you’re looking for some photos of kitties that will make you chuckle, you’re in for a treat, pandas. We visited the No Context Cats account on X and compiled a list of their best photos below. You might not be able to decipher what exactly is happening in these pics, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them! Have fun scrolling through these precious photos, and remember to upvote the ones that make you love cats even more than you already did.