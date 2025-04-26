25 Weird Food Combos You Have To Judge, Because Someone Thought These Were Good Ideas
Food is personal. What tastes amazing to one person might be an ick for someone else. Let’s be honest - we all know someone who eats food in a way that makes no sense. Maybe it’s even you.
This poll is all about those wild food pairings. You’ll go through 25 of them. All you need to do is vote how you feel about them - yum, yuck, or unsure.
So, ready to judge these weird combos? Scroll down and let’s start! 🍦+🍟
This post may include affiliate links.
Peanut Butter + Pickles
Brie Cheese + Jam
Sausage + Cereal With Milk
I'd do it if it's all I had. I feel like this one has been done by desperate college students once or twice.
French Fries + Ice Cream
I used to dip my fries in a milkshake when I was a kid. I was awesome.
Cucumber + Honey
Garlic Bread + Applesauce
Pineapple + Salt
My fresh pineapple was sour. Someone said put salt on it. It did not help. Maybe I didn't do it right ?🤷
Nutella + Pasta
Apple + Black Pepper & Salt
Ice Cream + Olive Oil + Salt
Melted Cheese + Apple Pie
There's an old rhyme, "apple pie without some cheese is like hug without a squeeze". I tried it once, it wasn't for me.
Milk + Coke
I like doctor pepper and sweet cream but it's not exactly the same thing
Peanut Butter + Mayo Toast
If I were to name it, I would call it the "Abject Poverty Sando".
Hot Cheetos + Cream Cheese
Popcorn + Tabasco + Pickle Juice
Pizza + Pineapple
Banana + Ketchup
Tomato + Sugar
Most spaghetti sauce recipes have sugar. So that combo does work in context.
Fried Chicken + Milkshake
Everyone who votes up on this is someone who's done it with a Wendy's Frosty.
Avocado + Dark Chocolate
Sardines + Plain Yogurt
Vinegar + Strawberries
This has potential. A strawberry vinaigrette could be really good. Raspberry vinaigrette is an thing so why not strawberry?
Ice Cream + Balsamic Vinegar
This is absolutely amazing! Try it and you will agree.
As a nurse with 15 years practice, the only time I had to do CPR was right near the start on an elderly woman who had choked on her morning cornflakes and OJ. I'm not saying there's a link but it's off putting....
As a nurse with 15 years practice, the only time I had to do CPR was right near the start on an elderly woman who had choked on her morning cornflakes and OJ. I'm not saying there's a link but it's off putting....