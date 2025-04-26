ADVERTISEMENT

Food is personal. What tastes amazing to one person might be an ick for someone else. Let’s be honest - we all know someone who eats food in a way that makes no sense. Maybe it’s even you. 

This poll is all about those wild food pairings. You’ll go through 25 of them. All you need to do is vote how you feel about them - yum, yuck, or unsure.

So, ready to judge these weird combos? Scroll down and let’s start! 🍦+🍟

#1

Peanut Butter + Pickles

Weird food combo of peanut butter and sliced pickles on a wooden board.

Photo By: Kaboompics.com , Ron Lach Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Brie Cheese + Jam

    Weird food combo: slices of soft cheese paired with a jar of cherry jam, showcasing unusual taste ideas.

    Photo By: Kaboompics.com , cottonbro studio Report

    #3

    Sausage + Cereal With Milk

    Weird food combos: Grilled sausage and cereal with milk, placed side-by-side with a plus sign in between.

    Mateusz Dach , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd do it if it's all I had. I feel like this one has been done by desperate college students once or twice.

    #4

    French Fries + Ice Cream

    Bowl of fries plus soft serve cone, a weird food combo for adventurous taste buds.

    Dzenina Lukac , Somben Chea Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to dip my fries in a milkshake when I was a kid. I was awesome.

    #5

    Cucumber + Honey

    Weird food combos: sliced cucumbers and honey on a wooden spoon.

    Alena Darmel , Pixabay Report

    katd_1 avatar
    Malakai
    Malakai
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could see this. Cucumbers have a really mild flavor

    #6

    Garlic Bread + Applesauce

    Weird food combo: garlic bread and applesauce pairing.

    Vikalinka , Rachel Loughman Report

    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, as a child I had some friends who put apple sauce on every kind of dinner, so they may have done it. Don't like apple sauce that much myself, but we sometimes have it with red cabbage, potatoes and slow-cooked beef.

    #7

    Pineapple + Salt

    Slices of pineapple paired with salt, showcasing a weird food combo idea.

    Photo By: Kaboompics.com , Castorly Stock Report

    stripesandwhiskers avatar
    Pink kitty
    Pink kitty
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My fresh pineapple was sour. Someone said put salt on it. It did not help. Maybe I didn't do it right ?🤷

    #8

    Nutella + Pasta

    Nutella paired with uncooked pasta, showcasing a weird food combo to judge.

    Amazon , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    #9

    Apple + Black Pepper & Salt

    Apple next to salt and pepper shakers, illustrating a weird food combo idea.

    Pixabay , Julia Filirovska Report

    #10

    Ice Cream + Olive Oil + Salt

    Weird food combo featuring olive oil and sea salt with ice cream in a glass dish.

    Filippo Berio Report

    katd_1 avatar
    Malakai
    Malakai
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is surprisingly really good. Olive oil ice cream has such a rich, silky texture when you mix it in, and salt in ice cream is really good, especially if it's a vanilla or caramel ice cream

    #11

    Melted Cheese + Apple Pie

    Cheese and apple pie as a weird food combo with cheese cubes and pie slices side by side.

    RDNE Stock project , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's an old rhyme, "apple pie without some cheese is like hug without a squeeze". I tried it once, it wasn't for me.

    #12

    Milk + Coke

    Weird food combo: a glass of milk and Coca-Cola cans on a dark background.

    Alexas Fotos , alleksana Report

    kelliwilson avatar
    Kelli Wilson
    Kelli Wilson
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like doctor pepper and sweet cream but it's not exactly the same thing

    #13

    Peanut Butter + Mayo Toast

    Weird food combo of peanut butter and mayonnaise on bread with a plus sign.

    Photo By: Kaboompics.com , Also The Crumbs Please Report

    #14

    Hot Cheetos + Cream Cheese

    Weird food combo of spicy cheese snacks and creamy yogurt in a split image with a plus sign in between.

    THE SUPPER CLUB , TasteGreatFoodie Report

    #15

    Cereal + Orange Juice

    Pouring orange juice over cereal from Tropicana Crunch box, showcasing a weird food combo on an orange background.

    Food & Wine Report

    #16

    Popcorn + Tabasco + Pickle Juice

    Popcorn with Tabasco sauce and pickle juice, a weird food combo to judge.

    Kam Photos , Jacob Evans , Great Lakes Pickling Report

    #17

    Pizza + Pineapple

    Weird food combo featuring a pizza topped with pineapple chunks on a wooden board.

    Taste Report

    #18

    Banana + Ketchup

    Weird food combo: banana plus ketchup bottle on table.

    Any Lane , Erik Mclean Report

    #19

    Tomato + Sugar

    Weird food combo of tomatoes and sugar cubes in a jar, showcasing unusual culinary ideas.

    Pixabay , Suzy Hazelwood Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most spaghetti sauce recipes have sugar. So that combo does work in context.

    #20

    Mustard + Watermelon

    Weird food combo: mustard and watermelon slices side by side on a table.

    Leite's Culinaria , Any Lane Report

    Fried Chicken + Milkshake

    Weird food combo: crispy fried chicken paired with a chocolate milkshake topped with strawberry and cookies.

    Taste of Home , Horizon Content Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everyone who votes up on this is someone who's done it with a Wendy's Frosty.

    #22

    Avocado + Dark Chocolate

    Avocado and chocolate combo as a creative food idea experiment.

    Ivan Vi , Pixabay Report

    katd_1 avatar
    Malakai
    Malakai
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    YES YES YESSSSS. Avocado is soooo good in desserts if you do it right!

    #23

    Sardines + Plain Yogurt

    Weird food combos: tinned sardines and yogurt juxtaposed, symbolizing unique taste experiments.

    Karen Laårk Boshoff , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    #24

    Vinegar + Strawberries

    Wine vinegar in a glass jug and fresh strawberries side by side, illustrating weird food combos.

    The Ohio State University , Engin Akyurt Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This has potential. A strawberry vinaigrette could be really good. Raspberry vinaigrette is an thing so why not strawberry?

    #25

    Ice Cream + Balsamic Vinegar

    Ice cream scoops with chocolate drizzle in a bowl, representing weird food combos.

    Casa Rinaldi Report

