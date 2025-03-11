ADVERTISEMENT

Fans slammed Will Smith after the actor’s recent post featuring his blended family, with many calling it “fake.”

The photo was shared just two weeks after Smith’s intimate performance with singer India Martinez, which sparked a wave of reactions on social media amid his vague relationship status with wife, Jada.

Will Smith shared a photo of himself with his blended family on Instagram

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Image credits: willsmith

On Monday, March 10, Smith took to social media to share a snap of him napping while his blended family stood behind him. The Academy Award winner captioned the photo, “Someone say it was National Napping Day?”

The photo featured Smith, his current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the couple’s two children, Willow, 24, and Jaden, 26, his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, and their son, Trey, 32. Each member of the extended family did a fun pose while gathered behind Will Smith in the photo.

Fans called Smith’s new photo “fake” and said all family members were acting

Image credits: india_martinez_oficial

Image credits: india_martinez_oficial

The photo comes shortly after the actor was slammed for his “inappropriate” dance performance with India Martinez. The intimate dance led to raised eyebrows, given the long-discussed, unclear relationship status with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Fans quickly called the actor out by saying the photo looks “fake.” One fan commented, “Not a single genuine emotion in this picture.” And another agreed, “They are all acting. Fake af.”

“I feel like they never stop trying to embarrass this man,” one user shared. Another user shared their confusion about the positive comments under the post, saying, “I’m always amazed when people chime in about a couple where a man was cuckold for the most part and dehumanized.”

Although Will and Jada have been separated since 2016, they’re still working on their relationship

Image credits: india_martinez_oficial

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, had long been hailed as one of Hollywood’s iconic couples. Having been together since 1995, the couple’s decades-long marriage has had its fair share of ups and downs.

However, according to Pinkett Smith’s announcement in 2023, the couple has been separated for seven years, beginning in 2016.

In a 2020 episode of her online show Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith also revealed that she had a multi-year romantic relationship with singer August Alsina, their son Jaden’s friend, adding that it happened while she and Smith were separated in 2016.



Pinkett Smith also shared that while they’re still married on paper, they are currently leading their own lives in separate homes. Adding that they have a strong bond, she explained that they are working on their marriage in their own way.

Most recently, People reported that the couple “are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties.”

Pinkett Smith shared that they had to figure out “trying to have a blended family”

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Online users thought Smith’s new snap to be a publicity stunt as a result of his complicated relationship with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, whom the actor was still married to when he met Jada back in the ’90s.

In a 2022 Red Table Talk episode featuring Zampino, Jada admitted that her nuptials were “too soon” after Will’s divorce from his first wife.

“Trying to have a blended family and not really having a blueprint of that. We really had to figure it out along the way,” she shared.

“For me, it was really about maturity. Just not understanding the marital dynamic, like, ‘OK, the divorce papers are sent, and people are over it, and this is done.’”

She then clarified that it is “never done,” as the families would always be intertwined. “So that was my biggest misconception, in that this woman is a part of this family. It’s like not only taking on Trey, but Sheree was coming along too as part of the package,” she said.

Pinkett Smith was heartbroken over Smith’s relationship status when they first met

Image credits: shereezampino

In 2023, Pinkett Smith shared she was heartbroken over Smith’s relationship status when they first started seeing each other. In her memoir, Worthy, she shared, “A few months after I’d really fallen for Will, he had called to announce that Sheree wanted to put the divorce aside and try to reconcile.”

Despite their complicated relationship dynamics, the blended family frequently shares their support of one another on social media.

Online users commented on Smith’s recent photo on social media

