“Creepy Old Man Vibes”: Will Smith Slammed For X-Rated Onstage Act With Female Singer

Will Smith’s recent steamy on-stage performance with singer India Martinez led to raised eyebrows given the unclear status of his relationship with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The duo’s performance of their song “First Love” at the Premio Lo Nuestro award show in Miami on February 20 was deemed “inappropriate” by fans.

Highlights Fans slammed Will Smith over his intimate performance with singer India Martinez.

In 2023, Will Smith's wife, Jada, announced that they had been separated since 2016.

The couple are reportedly "living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties."

Will Smith’s intimate performance with India Martinez got fans talking



The Oscar-winning actor was seen getting quite flirty with Martinez during their performance at the award show. Embracing on stage, the pair got closer and closer to the point of nearly sharing a kiss in Instagram footage of the performance. The Spanish singer was seen singing as she placed her hand on the back of Smith’s head, pulling his face in close to hers.

In addition to dancing up close with the singer, Will Smith was also pictured putting his hand on Martinez’s backside, channelling the Y2K R&B vibes. In the intimate backstage footage of the duo, Martinez jumps into Smith’s arms and wraps her legs around the actor’s waist.

Fans slammed Smith amid his unusual marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith

The act got the online users talking. Some fans were seen blasting the actor and calling it “inappropriate” due to his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, no matter if it’s supposedly some sort of an open marriage.

After the event’s footage was shared online, one fan commented, “This is the worst”, while another called the performance “Inappropriate, even if it is ‘entertainment.’” One user shared, “’It’s like someone’s dad’s on the karaoke with a drunk local woman.”

As one user said, “Will plays too much.” Another user commented on the backstage footage, saying, “It’s how Will forgot where he was and went to put his arms around her.”

Fans rushed to Will Smith’s rescue among backlash from online users

Not everyone criticized the actor; some fans came to the actor’s rescue. “This man is an actor and has kissed plenty of women who is not his wife, he is a paid entertainer this is legit his job,” one user stated.

About the alleged kiss on stage, another user explained, “If you actually look. You can tell the attempt was a joke. They never actually kissed. The 2nd attempt when she came back still no kiss he leaned his forehead down as to get their lips further apart and backed away.”

One user says Smith deserves “unlimited hall passes” after relationship drama with Pinkett Smith

One user added that Smith deserves “unlimited hall passes” after Pinkett’s admitted affair with Alsina in 2020. Another lashed out, saying, “I know y’all ain’t tripping when Jada has embarrassed this man publicly numerous times!! Come on.”

Seeing it as some sort of justice for the actor, other fans commented, “Let that man live he’s been put through enough, damn,” and “Good for Will! He deserves to live life to the fullest, Jada did him dirty.”

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she and Smith have been separated since 2016

Going public with their relationship for the first time in 1995, the Smiths were once hailed as one of the iconic couples of Hollywood. However, a 2020 episode of Jada’s online show Red Table Talk revealed that she had a romantic relationship with singer August Alsina, their son Jaden’s friend. Adding that it happened while she and Smith were separated in 2016.

And in 2023, Jada Pinkett announced that she and Smith had been separated for seven years, beginning in 2016.



A new report says the couple “are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties”

Pinkett Smith also stated that while they’re still married on paper, they are currently leading their own lives in separate homes. Adding that they have a strong bond, she explained that they are working on their marriage in their own way.

Most recently, People reported that the couple “are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties.”

Fans were quick to comment on Will Smith’s intimate performance

Image credits: HA_Fernandez

