“Creepy Old Man Vibes”: Will Smith Slammed For X-Rated Onstage Act With Female Singer
Celebrities, News

“Creepy Old Man Vibes”: Will Smith Slammed For X-Rated Onstage Act With Female Singer

Will Smith’s recent steamy on-stage performance with singer India Martinez led to raised eyebrows given the unclear status of his relationship with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith

The duo’s performance of their song “First Love” at the Premio Lo Nuestro award show in Miami on February 20 was deemed “inappropriate” by fans. 

Highlights
  • Fans slammed Will Smith over his intimate performance with singer India Martinez.
  • In 2023, Will Smith's wife, Jada, announced that they had been separated since 2016.
  • The couple are reportedly "living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties."
RELATED:

    Will Smith’s intimate performance with India Martinez got fans talking

    A woman in a blue dress and a man in a suit standing together in a stylish living room setting.

    Image credits: jadapinkettsmith

    Man in a dark coat and patterned trousers stands against a concrete wall, exuding "creepy old man vibes.

    Image credits: willsmith

    The Oscar-winning actor was seen getting quite flirty with Martinez during their performance at the award show. Embracing on stage, the pair got closer and closer to the point of nearly sharing a kiss in Instagram footage of the performance. The Spanish singer was seen singing as she placed her hand on the back of Smith’s head, pulling his face in close to hers.

    In addition to dancing up close with the singer, Will Smith was also pictured putting his hand on Martinez’s backside, channelling the Y2K R&B vibes. In the intimate backstage footage of the duo, Martinez jumps into Smith’s arms and wraps her legs around the actor’s waist. 

    Fans slammed Smith amid his unusual marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith

    Man and female singer performing onstage with vibrant red lighting and an umbrella, conveying "creepy old man vibes.

    Image credits: india_martinez_oficial/willsmith

    Man in a suit onstage with female singer, dramatic lighting, intense atmosphere.

    Image credits: india_martinez_oficial/willsmith

    The act got the online users talking. Some fans were seen blasting the actor and calling it “inappropriate” due to his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, no matter if it’s supposedly some sort of an open marriage.

    After the event’s footage was shared online, one fan commented, “This is the worst”, while another called the performance “Inappropriate, even if it is ‘entertainment.’” One user shared, “’It’s like someone’s dad’s on the karaoke with a drunk local woman.”

    As one user said, “Will plays too much.” Another user commented on the backstage footage, saying, “It’s how Will forgot where he was and went to put his arms around her.”

    Fans rushed to Will Smith’s rescue among backlash from online users

    Man in a suit and female singer onstage in an intimate moment, evoking 'creepy old man vibes' discussion.

    Image credits: india_martinez_oficial/willsmith

    Not everyone criticized the actor; some fans came to the actor’s rescue. “This man is an actor and has kissed plenty of women who is not his wife, he is a paid entertainer this is legit his job,” one user stated. 

    About the alleged kiss on stage, another user explained, “If you actually look. You can tell the attempt was a joke. They never actually kissed. The 2nd attempt when she came back still no kiss he leaned his forehead down as to get their lips further apart and backed away.”

    One user says Smith deserves “unlimited hall passes” after relationship drama with Pinkett Smith

    Man embracing a woman backstage as another man watches and claps, creating controversial discussion.

    Image credits: india_martinez_oficial

    A person in a satin top looks at the camera, with "Creepy Old Man Vibes" as a main SEO topic.

    Image credits: jadapinkettsmith

    One user added that Smith deserves “unlimited hall passes” after Pinkett’s admitted affair with Alsina in 2020. Another lashed out, saying, “I know y’all ain’t tripping when Jada has embarrassed this man publicly numerous times!! Come on.”

    Seeing it as some sort of justice for the actor, other fans commented, “Let that man live he’s been put through enough, damn,” and “Good for Will! He deserves to live life to the fullest, Jada did him dirty.”

    Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she and Smith have been separated since 2016

    I don't know who these people are. A man in a black suit with sunglasses and a woman in a gold dress at an event.

    Image credits: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

    A family portrait with a man in a white outfit, surrounded by a woman and three children in a park setting.

    Image credits: jadapinkettsmith

    Going public with their relationship for the first time in 1995, the Smiths were once hailed as one of the iconic couples of Hollywood. However, a 2020 episode of Jada’s online show Red Table Talk revealed that she had a romantic relationship with singer August Alsina, their son Jaden’s friend. Adding that it happened while she and Smith were separated in 2016.

    And in 2023, Jada Pinkett announced that she and Smith had been separated for seven years, beginning in 2016. 

    A new report says the couple “are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties”

    Family enjoying a sunny day by the ocean, smiling and posing for a group photo.

    Image credits: jadapinkettsmith

    Pinkett Smith also stated that while they’re still married on paper, they are currently leading their own lives in separate homes. Adding that they have a strong bond, she explained that they are working on their marriage in their own way.

    Most recently, People reported that the couple “are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties.”

    Fans were quick to comment on Will Smith’s intimate performance

    Tweet expressing "creepy old man vibes" related to an incident involving Will Smith.

    Image credits: ErinOrtiqeaux

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing inappropriate behavior described as having "Creepy Old Man Vibes.

    Image credits: nyc_adriana

    Tweet by user commenting on Hollywood with sarcastic tone, expressing dissatisfaction.

    Image credits: AskMeLaterOn

    Tweet by user commenting on an onstage act, mentioning a slap.

    Image credits: HA_Fernandez

    Tweet questioning previous statement on wife-related issue, related to Will Smith's controversial performance.

    Image credits: TPlaysNow

    Tweet from user Neirdolife commenting on potential divorce, timestamped February 26, 2025.

    Image credits: neirdolife1

    Tweet reply from Dr Anja, commenting on extra energy, dated Feb 26, 2025, with engagement icons below.

    Image credits: AHBrooks2

    Tweet from Philthy Werks about public rumors lasting 15 years.

    Image credits: PhilthyWerks

    Tweet criticizing Will Smith, referencing Chris Rock slap with skull emoji reaction.

    Image credits: Coda_Warrior

    Tweet discussing marriage, with laughing emoji.

    Image credits: jsansonnn

    Tweet criticizing Will Smith for looking creepy, posted by user Ron on social media.

    Image credits: BK4HOF

    Tweet by SAVAGE MONKEY defends onstage act, saying, "It's really just like acting. Nothing wrong here," posted on Feb 26, 2025.

    Image credits: SavageMonkey_23

    Tweet by Logical Fool (@LogicalFool1) saying, "The dude is finally getting revenge. Good," with one like.

    Image credits: LogicalFool1

    Tweet questioning Jada's actions in relation to a controversial onstage act.

    Image credits: smerrell89

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Read more »

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Read more »

    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She encroached into his space, i dont get this? Why is it all on him?

