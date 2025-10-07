“It Didn’t Make Sense”: The Best And Worst Celebrity Looks At Paris Fashion Week 2025
Paris Fashion Week is where style dreams are made, and sometimes, it is also where they spectacularly unravel.
From Hollywood icons to global pop stars, the stars descended on France this week dressed to impress. Yet, while some looks turned heads for all the right reasons, others had fans saying, “It didn’t make sense.”
The event, which ran from September 29 to October 7, brought together high fashion and viral internet moments in equal measure, from Jennifer Lawrence’s glow-up to Jaden Smith’s eyebrow-raising ensemble.
Jennifer Lawrence’s ensemble meets a tall order
Image credits: Getty/Pascal Le Segretain
Jennifer Lawrence caused an online frenzy when she appeared at Dior’s runway show looking radiant.
Image credits: FoxTrot7373
Dressed in a four-piece ensemble that featured a crisp blue button-down blouse, black vest, and tailored gray trousers beneath a tan trench, her outfit was pure fall elegance.
@extravagantmag Paris witnessed a historic moment: after conquering Dior’s menswear runway, Jonathan Anderson officially debuted at the helm of the Maison’s womenswear, marking the beginning of a new era following Maria Grazia Chiuri’s departure. The British designer infused his irreverent and poetic touch into a collection that fused the house’s legacy with a contemporary language. Between reinvented miniskirts, sculptural hats, and rose-shaped shoes, Anderson managed to rewrite Dior’s codes while preserving the essence of Parisian femininity. The show’s grand finale came with a gesture rich in symbolism: a white dress inspired by the iconic Junon gown of 1949, one of Monsieur Dior’s emblematic creations. With this reinterpretation, Anderson built a bridge between past and present, reaffirming that the house’s heritage can seamlessly dialogue with the future. The audience’s final ovation left no doubt: Dior is opening a vibrant new chapter under Jonathan Anderson’s visionary eye. #jenniferlawrence#jenniferlawrenceedit#fashionedit#fashionviral#pfw♬ after hours – nadia
The Hunger Games star capped off her look with a deep red handbag, which complemented the neutral tones of her ensemble.
Zendaya shimmered and stunned in silver
Image credits: Getty/Marc Piasecki
Zendaya stole the show at Louis Vuitton in a silver minidress that shimmered from every angle. The sculpted metallic piece featured knotted detailing and white fur accents, giving major retro-futurist energy.
Fans loved the warm-toned makeup and ’60s hairstyle, though her photo with Lisa from BLACKPINK had some convinced she might be hiding a baby bump, according to Insider.
@etalkctv Zendaya will forever be THAT girl. 👏 She attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. 🤩 #Zendaya#ParisFashionWeek#LouisVuitton#Fashion♬ original sound – ellzlyrics★
Despite her typically stunning looks after all, it’s hard to argue that Zendeya was absolutely glowing during Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show.
Anitta took a bold risk, and it paid off in spades
Image credits: Getty/Pascal Le Segretain
Brazilian superstar Anitta brought pure power to Balmain’s runway show with a sleek black leather gown with a plunging neckline, a form-fitted bodice, and all-over ruching. She paired them with gold-accented gloves and pointed sandals.
@vogueitalia#Anitta allo show #Balmain primavera/estate 2026 durante la #ParisFashionWeek#PFW♬ suono originale – vogueitalia
The look was bold, confident, and even sensual to a point. The ruching and form-fitting silhouette gave the perfect blend of classic and daring.
Looking at just how well received her ensemble was, it seems safe to say that Anitta’s fashion gamble definitely paid off.
Anne Hathaway pulled off a look that only she could
Image credits: Instagram/annehathaway
Anne Hathaway lit up Paris Fashion Week by channeling her inner rock goddess. Amidst the dramatic sequins and gowns from the other attendees of the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2026, The Devil Wears Prada star stood out with her Balenciaga graphic tee and wide-leg black trousers.
@parismatch#annehathaway#balenciaga#fashionweek#tiktokfashion#pfw♬ オリジナル楽曲 – パンダ
She completed her outfit with leather opera gloves, wide black sunglasses, and pointy stilettos, according to Parade.
Image credits: ScottReed154771
With anyone else, the unique ensemble might not have worked at all. But she is Anne Hathaway, so, of course, she could pull off the high-fashion look perfectly.
Linda Evangelista’s stunning comeback was well-deserved
Image credits: Getty/Dominique Charriau
Supermodel Linda Evangelista looked radiant while attending Saint Laurent’s Trocadéro show in a classic black outfit that exuded poise and class.
On Instagram, she thanked the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello for “a beautiful evening” and was showered with praise from fans and peers alike, with many raving about “supermodel best” look.
Image credits: slwilliams1101
The supermodel’s stunning appearance is a huge victory for her, as she admitted recently that she still needs therapy to “see what she looks like in the mirror” following a botched cosmetic procedure that deformed her face.
Heidi Klum’s outfit didn’t make sense at all
Image credits: Getty/Pierre Suu
Heidi Klum’s outfit at the Vetements show had fans talking—and not in a good way. The supermodel wore a sheer lace gown layered under a bulky gray coat, leaving little to the imagination.
Some fans praised her boldness, but most were baffled. “It didn’t make sense,” one comment summed it up. Others poked fun at her oversized coat, which was far too big for her.
The oversized outerwear and nearly see-through dress made the look feel mismatched, proving that even fashion veterans can have a rare misstep.
Jenna Ortega’s ensemble looked like it needed at least one more fitting
Image credits: Getty/Marc Piasecki
Jenna Ortega usually nails gothic glamour, but her red Givenchy gown left fans puzzled. The off-shoulder ruffled neckline sat awkwardly loose, clashing with the gown’s see-through mesh skirt.
@wmag Did you hear that? #JennaOrtega has arrived at the @Givenchy spring 2026 show in Paris. #PFW♬ original sound – W Magazine
Though the gown’s red color popped beautifully against her pale skin, the overall design looked unfinished, almost like it needed one last fitting.
She completed the look with matching sandals, but fans agreed it was far from her Wednesday Addams-level perfection.
Jaden Smith just flat-out confused the internet
Image credits: Instagram/c.syresmith
Jaden Smith sparked major confusion when he stepped out in a red-faced “diaper” look that immediately went viral.
Known for his avant-garde choices, Jaden took things to the next, red level during the Christian Louboutin Spring/Summer 2026 presentation, but not necessarily in a good way.
Image credits: HouseoftheMuse_
Social media erupted with memes and jokes, with one fan tweeting, “Will Smith should have slapped some sense into him.” The bold outfit might have been meant as artistic expression, but it landed firmly in the “what in the world is happening?” category.
Meghan Markle was going for classy, but netizens saw bed sheets instead
Image credits: Getty/Arnold Jerocki
The Duchess of Sussex’s white Balenciaga ensemble was meant to be minimalist chic, but netizens thought it looked more like she was wearing some sheets.
Image credits: KarenA790145758
Meghan wore wide trousers, a loose cape, and high heels, a combination that, while classy, also became an instant lure for internet critics.
@vogueitalia La duchessa di Sussex è arrivata alla #ParisFashionWeek! #MeghanMarkle si è seduta in front row per assistere alla collezione di debutto di #PierpaoloPiccioli per #Balenciaga, indossando un look tutto bianco per l’occasione. Scopri di più al link in bio. #PFW♬ Im god – Jordie
“She found the camera,” joked one viral commenter, poking fun at her poses. Others poked fun at her loose clothing, with many joking that she looked like she was wearing a bed sheet over her shoulder.
Pamela Anderson almost nailed it, but her hair and shoes were distracting
Image credits: Getty/Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Pamela Anderson has been reclaiming her natural beauty era, but her look left fans torn.
Her sparkling gown was lovely, as it was a fitted, ’80s-inspired piece with bold shoulders, but it was overshadowed by her bright red bob and statement shoes, both of which stole all the attention.
Fans admired her confidence but agreed the combo distracted from what could’ve been a stunning moment. Fans stated that a sleeker hairstyle and some simpler shoes could have made her ensemble a complete triumph.
Emma Chamberlain’s look was appreciated by her fans, but netizens were split on it
Image credits: Instagram/emmachamberlain
Emma Chamberlain’s Paris Fashion Week appearance split fans right down the middle.
She went for a blue mini dress with daring side cut-outs. She then paired the dress with matching boots and accessories.
While the look was received well by some of her fans, netizens criticized her outfit, with some arguing that it gave away far too much, and others simply stating that the whole idea for her ensemble made her look like a “clown.”
Ice Spice had a great silhouette, but her beige minidress just washed her out
Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett
Rapper Ice Spice attended Stella McCartney’s show in a beige one-shoulder minidress that blended too closely with her skin tone.
The silhouette was great, but the color choice made her look almost washed out. Paired with brown square-toed heels, the outfit lacked the pop and vibrancy she’s known for.
Fans thought a deeper tone, or bold accessories at least, could’ve saved the look. Considering Ice Spice’s music and personality, she’s just far too fun for beige.
Rosalia’s dyed armpit hair did not impress
Image credits: Getty/Pierre Suu
Spanish singer Rosalia made a bold statement at Paris Fashion Week by dyeing her armpit hair white, seemingly to match her stylist’s two-piece romantic gothic ensemble with a halterneck top with unique cutouts.
It was definitely a creative choice, and it did get a lot of attention. While some defended her decision to dye her armpit hair, others saw it as performative.
@nssmagazine Rosalía arriving at the Julie Kegels SS26 show in Paris. #rosalia#pfw#tiktokfashion#juliekegels#parisfashionweek♬ suono originale – nss magazine
Netizens were not impressed by her bold choice, with some even dubbing it as “ridiculous” and “feminine nonsense.”
Netizens shared their thoughts on Paris Fashion Week’s best and worst looks on social media
I honestly don't care about Paris fashion. I'm just happy to see a website that admits there are celebrities outside the US and UK. I like Anitta's music, some of it. And I love Rosalia's music. Especially her older flamenco music. But even her pop stuff is good.
