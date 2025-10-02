“Look At Her Face”: Zendaya Fans Convinced She’s Pregnant After Photo With Lisa Goes Viral
Fans are convinced that Zendaya has that pregnancy glow.
The Dune actress, who got engaged to Tom Holland last year, attended Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday (September 30).
The 29-year-old sat front row at the show and stunned in a silver coat dress with cream fur at the collar and cuffs.
While many fans praised Zendaya’s look, others speculated that the star might be pregnant, pointing to one photo she took with Lisa where they claimed her face looked “different” as supposed evidence.
- Fans speculate that Zendaya may be pregnant, claiming her face appeared different in a photo she took with singer Lisa.
- The star, who has been dating Tom Holland since 2017, attended Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show.
- She and Tom got engaged last year after he popped the question at her home.
Fans believe Zendaya is expecting her first child with fiancé Tom Holland
Image credits: Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic
Image credits: lalalalisa_m/Instagram
“Yup zendaya is pregnant omg,” one fan captioned the photo, amassing 9.6 million views and 90,000 likes.
The Spider-Man actor and the Euphoria star were assumed to be engaged after she was photographed at the Golden Globes in January wearing a massive sparkler on her left ring finger.
Tom reportedly popped the question between Christmas and New Year’s in a “very intimate setting” at one of Zendaya’s homes in the United States, a source told TMZ.
According to the fan theory, Zendaya’s face appeared different in photos taken at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show
Image credits: Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Image credits: gbennylola
He confirmed the news last month when he sweetly corrected a reporter who told him, “I brought my daughter and she got to meet your girlfriend.” The 29-year-old laughed and replied, “Fiancée.”
Though the two haven’t said “I do” yet, fans believe they may have already taken the next step in their relationship by deciding to start a family.
“Look at the glow on her face 😍” one person noted about a zoomed-in shot of Zendaya’s photo.
“Zendaya’s baby already has better fashion sense than me,” another fan quipped.
@gala.fr#zendaya#louisvuitton#tiktokfashion#pfw#fashiontiktok♬ Man I Need – Olivia Dean
“Her face does look a bit rounder than usual,” a third added, while a fourth shared, “I have no choice but to believe you. Every time yall say somebody pregnant they be pregnant.”
However, others were more cautious.
“God forbid a girl gained weight,” wrote a separate fan.
“You got ultrasound in your eyes???” said someone else who disagreed that the Challengers star “looked pregnant.”
“Zendaya probably finds out she’s pregnant from Twitter before her own doctor,” someone else joked.
In 2022, Zendaya shut down speculation that she was expecting her first child, writing on her Instagram Stories, “This is why I stay off Twitter…just making stuff up for no reason.”
The Challengers actress got engaged to Tom Holland last December
Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Swan Gallet/WWD
Image credits: samarainkqueen
Image credits: autumnsecretsxx
“I doubt she’d wanna get pregnant this early. They r still at the peak of their careers and they said once they start a family they r done acting,” another user said.
Speaking with Men’s Health, Tom said he plans to step away from show business once he becomes a father so he can devote his full time and attention to his child.
“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” the British actor told the outlet, adding that all he’ll do is go golfing and be a father. “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”
Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images
Image credits: missdarkimova
Image credits: D_queennnn
As for Zendaya, the Euphoria actress previously told British Vogue that she doesn’t want her future children to have to “deal with” the lack of privacy that comes with being a global superstar.
She also said she would like to “make things and pop out when I need to pop out, and then have a safe and protected life with my family.”
The former Disney Channel star added that she doesn’t want to worry about losing success if she isn’t constantly working on projects after becoming a mom.
“Zendaya’s baby already has a better fashion sense than me,” one fan quipped
Image credits: voguemagazine/TikTok
Image credits: Lil_Luna_IRLz
Image credits: shivlestat
The couple met on the set of the 2017 Marvel film Spider-Man: Homecoming, where they played love interests. Soon after, rumors began to swirl about their connection extending beyond the big screen.
In 2017, an insider told People that the pair were “super careful” to keep their relationship out of the public eye and that they had gone on vacations together.
Their relationship was confirmed in 2021 when they were photographed kissing in a car.
The Euphoria actress previously denied being pregnant in 2022, writing, “This is why I stay off Twitter”
Zendaya denies viral pregnancy rumor:
“This is why I stay off Twitter… Just making stuff up for no reason” pic.twitter.com/ZdTqQPxQ6y
— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 15, 2022
Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images
“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told Elle in 2023. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either.”
Given the nature of their relationship, the actors likely won’t be sharing many details about their wedding. Asked about the planning process, Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, revealed in July that his muse was more focused on her career than on speaking with a wedding planner.
Zendaya and Tom met on the set of the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming
Image credits: tomholland2013/Instagram
“The process hasn’t even started yet,” he told E! News. “Zendaya is working on so many movies. She’s now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she’s away doing that.”
Bored Panda has contacted Zendaya’s representatives for comment.
While some hoped the fan theory was true, others called it “insane” and said people shouldn’t assume she’s pregnant
Image credits: shiroktsunechan
Image credits: houseofdarklina
Image credits: sikkh0515
Image credits: tasimetre
Image credits: c5spizzin
Image credits: mr_finds
Image credits: LydiaLyon5
Image credits: KryshnaDeAmour
Image credits: itsmarbss
Image credits: mogutweet
Image credits: Isahbless79
Image credits: btchrnts
Image credits: cyberlychloe
Image credits: _beingethereal
Image credits: mavienotes
Image credits: _Amaa_Web3
Image credits: realomahade
Image credits: JacobIn26190681
Image credits: ranporac
Image credits: yolkymabob
Image credits: 20biteen
22
0