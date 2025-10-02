Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Look At Her Face": Zendaya Fans Convinced She's Pregnant After Photo With Lisa Goes Viral
Zendaya and Lisa smiling together, with Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant after viral photo.
Celebrities, Entertainment

"Look At Her Face": Zendaya Fans Convinced She's Pregnant After Photo With Lisa Goes Viral

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Fans are convinced that Zendaya has that pregnancy glow.

The Dune actress, who got engaged to Tom Holland last year, attended Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday (September 30).

The 29-year-old sat front row at the show and stunned in a silver coat dress with cream fur at the collar and cuffs.

While many fans praised Zendaya’s look, others speculated that the star might be pregnant, pointing to one photo she took with Lisa where they claimed her face looked “different” as supposed evidence.

Highlights
  • Fans speculate that Zendaya may be pregnant, claiming her face appeared different in a photo she took with singer Lisa.
  • The star, who has been dating Tom Holland since 2017, attended Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show.
  • She and Tom got engaged last year after he popped the question at her home.
    Zendaya smiling in a black sequin dress, with fans speculating pregnancy after viral photo with Lisa.

    Fans believe Zendaya is expecting her first child with fiancé Tom Holland
    Zendaya smiling in a black sequin dress, with fans speculating pregnancy after viral photo with Lisa.

    Image credits: Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic

    Zendaya and Lisa posing together in stylish outfits, sparking fans' speculation about Zendaya being pregnant.

    Zendaya and Lisa posing together in stylish outfits, sparking fans' speculation about Zendaya being pregnant.

    Image credits: lalalalisa_m/Instagram

    “Yup zendaya is pregnant omg,” one fan captioned the photo, amassing 9.6 million views and 90,000 likes.

    The Spider-Man actor and the Euphoria star were assumed to be engaged after she was photographed at the Golden Globes in January wearing a massive sparkler on her left ring finger.

    Tom reportedly popped the question between Christmas and New Year’s in a “very intimate setting” at one of Zendaya’s homes in the United States, a source told TMZ.

    According to the fan theory, Zendaya’s face appeared different in photos taken at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show

    Zendaya posing outdoors in a metallic coat with fur collar, sparking fans' pregnancy speculation after viral photo with Lisa.

    Zendaya posing outdoors in a metallic coat with fur collar, sparking fans' pregnancy speculation after viral photo with Lisa.

    Image credits: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

    Zendaya and Lisa posing together in stylish outfits sparking Zendaya fans convinced she’s pregnant rumors.

    Zendaya and Lisa posing together in stylish outfits sparking Zendaya fans convinced she’s pregnant rumors.

    Image credits: gbennylola

    He confirmed the news last month when he sweetly corrected a reporter who told him, “I brought my daughter and she got to meet your girlfriend.” The 29-year-old laughed and replied, “Fiancée.” 

    Though the two haven’t said “I do” yet, fans believe they may have already taken the next step in their relationship by deciding to start a family.

    “Look at the glow on her face 😍” one person noted about a zoomed-in shot of Zendaya’s photo.

    “Zendaya’s baby already has better fashion sense than me,” another fan quipped.

    “Her face does look a bit rounder than usual,” a third added, while a fourth shared, “I have no choice but to believe you. Every time yall say somebody pregnant they be pregnant.”

    However, others were more cautious.

    “God forbid a girl gained weight,” wrote a separate fan.

    “You got ultrasound in your eyes???” said someone else who disagreed that the Challengers star “looked pregnant.”

    “Zendaya probably finds out she’s pregnant from Twitter before her own doctor,” someone else joked.

    In 2022, Zendaya shut down speculation that she was expecting her first child, writing on her Instagram Stories, “This is why I stay off Twitter…just making stuff up for no reason.”

    The Challengers actress got engaged to Tom Holland last December

    Zendaya posing in an orange gown and a metallic coat, sparking fans’ pregnancy rumors after viral photo with Lisa.

    Zendaya posing in an orange gown and a metallic coat, sparking fans’ pregnancy rumors after viral photo with Lisa.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images  / Swan Gallet/WWD

    Twitter post discussing how a face changes shape by rounding out quickly during pregnancy among Zendaya fans.

    Twitter post discussing how a face changes shape by rounding out quickly during pregnancy among Zendaya fans.

    Image credits: samarainkqueen

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant after viral photo with Lisa.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant after viral photo with Lisa.

    Image credits: autumnsecretsxx

    “I doubt she’d wanna get pregnant this early. They r still at the peak of their careers and they said once they start a family they r done acting,” another user said.

    Speaking with Men’s Health, Tom said he plans to step away from show business once he becomes a father so he can devote his full time and attention to his child.

    “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” the British actor told the outlet, adding that all he’ll do is go golfing and be a father. “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

    Zendaya posing in a neon green dress under string lights with greenery, sparking pregnancy rumors among fans.

    Zendaya posing in a neon green dress under string lights with greenery, sparking pregnancy rumors among fans.

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

    Tweet mentioning Zendaya fans convinced she’s pregnant after viral photo with Lisa sparking social media rumors.

    Tweet mentioning Zendaya fans convinced she’s pregnant after viral photo with Lisa sparking social media rumors.

    Image credits: missdarkimova

    Zendaya and Lisa posing together in a viral photo sparking Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant rumors.

    Zendaya and Lisa posing together in a viral photo sparking Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant rumors.

    Image credits: D_queennnn

    As for Zendaya, the Euphoria actress previously told British Vogue that she doesn’t want her future children to have to “deal with” the lack of privacy that comes with being a global superstar.

    She also said she would like to “make things and pop out when I need to pop out, and then have a safe and protected life with my family.”

    The former Disney Channel star added that she doesn’t want to worry about losing success if she isn’t constantly working on projects after becoming a mom.

    “Zendaya’s baby already has a better fashion sense than me,” one fan quipped

    Zendaya smiling outdoors wearing a metallic coat with fur collar, sparking fans' speculation about her pregnancy.

    Zendaya smiling outdoors wearing a metallic coat with fur collar, sparking fans' speculation about her pregnancy.

    Image credits: voguemagazine/TikTok

    Children playing in a park with one girl holding a red ball symbolizing Apollo and the gift of prophecy.

    Children playing in a park with one girl holding a red ball symbolizing Apollo and the gift of prophecy.

    Image credits: Lil_Luna_IRLz

    Tweet commenting on social media distance, shared amid Zendaya fans convinced she’s pregnant after photo with Lisa goes viral.

    Tweet commenting on social media distance, shared amid Zendaya fans convinced she’s pregnant after photo with Lisa goes viral.

    Image credits: shivlestat

    The couple met on the set of the 2017 Marvel film Spider-Man: Homecoming, where they played love interests. Soon after, rumors began to swirl about their connection extending beyond the big screen.

    In 2017, an insider told People that the pair were “super careful” to keep their relationship out of the public eye and that they had gone on vacations together.

    Their relationship was confirmed in 2021 when they were photographed kissing in a car.

    The Euphoria actress previously denied being pregnant in 2022, writing, “This is why I stay off Twitter”

    Zendaya smiling in a bright pink blazer at a media event, with fans speculating pregnancy after photo with Lisa.


    Zendaya smiling in a bright pink blazer at a media event, with fans speculating pregnancy after photo with Lisa.

    Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

    “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told Elle in 2023. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either.”

    Given the nature of their relationship, the actors likely won’t be sharing many details about their wedding. Asked about the planning process, Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, revealed in July that his muse was more focused on her career than on speaking with a wedding planner.

    Zendaya and Tom met on the set of the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming

    Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant after viral photo with Lisa, showing close-up of her face and expressions.

    Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant after viral photo with Lisa, showing close-up of her face and expressions.

    Image credits: tomholland2013/Instagram

    “The process hasn’t even started yet,” he told E! News. “Zendaya is working on so many movies. She’s now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she’s away doing that.”

    Bored Panda has contacted Zendaya’s representatives for comment.

    While some hoped the fan theory was true, others called it “insane” and said people shouldn’t assume she’s pregnant

    Tweet discussing Zendaya fans convinced she’s pregnant after a viral photo with Lisa, focusing on the phrase look at her face.

    Tweet discussing Zendaya fans convinced she’s pregnant after a viral photo with Lisa, focusing on the phrase look at her face.

    Image credits: shiroktsunechan

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Zendaya fans convinced she’s pregnant after viral photo with Lisa.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Zendaya fans convinced she’s pregnant after viral photo with Lisa.

    Image credits: houseofdarklina

    Social media comment discussing Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant based on her face in a viral photo with Lisa.

    Social media comment discussing Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant based on her face in a viral photo with Lisa.

    Image credits: sikkh0515

    Zendaya and Lisa in a viral photo sparking fan discussions about Zendaya’s face and pregnancy rumors.

    Zendaya and Lisa in a viral photo sparking fan discussions about Zendaya’s face and pregnancy rumors.

    Image credits: tasimetre

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing how Zendaya fans are convinced she's pregnant after viral photo with Lisa.

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing how Zendaya fans are convinced she's pregnant after viral photo with Lisa.

    Image credits: c5spizzin

    Zendaya and Lisa posing together in a candid photo sparking pregnancy rumors among Zendaya fans online.

    Zendaya and Lisa posing together in a candid photo sparking pregnancy rumors among Zendaya fans online.

    Image credits: mr_finds

    Comment on a social media post discussing Zendaya fans convinced she’s pregnant after viral photo with Lisa.

    Comment on a social media post discussing Zendaya fans convinced she’s pregnant after viral photo with Lisa.

    Image credits: LydiaLyon5

    Zendaya fans react to viral photo with Lisa, speculating she might be pregnant based on her face and nose features.

    Zendaya fans react to viral photo with Lisa, speculating she might be pregnant based on her face and nose features.

    Image credits: KryshnaDeAmour

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing an outfit, related to Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant after viral photo with Lisa.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing an outfit, related to Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant after viral photo with Lisa.

    Image credits: itsmarbss

    Tweet showing excitement about Zendaya’s glowing face sparking pregnancy rumors among fans after viral photo with Lisa.

    Tweet showing excitement about Zendaya’s glowing face sparking pregnancy rumors among fans after viral photo with Lisa.

    Image credits: mogutweet

    Zendaya and Lisa posing together, sparking Zendaya fans to speculate she might be pregnant after viral photo.

    Zendaya and Lisa posing together, sparking Zendaya fans to speculate she might be pregnant after viral photo.

    Image credits: Isahbless79

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Zendaya pregnancy rumors after a viral photo with Lisa sparks fan speculation.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Zendaya pregnancy rumors after a viral photo with Lisa sparks fan speculation.

    Image credits: btchrnts

    Zendaya fans react to pregnancy rumors after viral photo with Lisa sparks speculation online.

    Zendaya fans react to pregnancy rumors after viral photo with Lisa sparks speculation online.

    Image credits: cyberlychloe

    Tweet from Ethereal replying to a fan, discussing Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant after photo with Lisa goes viral.

    Tweet from Ethereal replying to a fan, discussing Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant after photo with Lisa goes viral.

    Image credits: _beingethereal

    Zendaya and Lisa posing together in a viral photo sparking pregnancy rumors among fans online.

    Zendaya and Lisa posing together in a viral photo sparking pregnancy rumors among fans online.

    Image credits: mavienotes

    Tweet from Ama_Web3 replying to another user, discussing Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant after photo with Lisa goes viral.

    Tweet from Ama_Web3 replying to another user, discussing Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant after photo with Lisa goes viral.

    Image credits: _Amaa_Web3

    Tweet from user OMAH expressing disbelief about authenticity, related to Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant after viral photo with Lisa.

    Tweet from user OMAH expressing disbelief about authenticity, related to Zendaya fans convinced she's pregnant after viral photo with Lisa.

    Image credits: realomahade

    Zendaya fans speculate pregnancy after viral photo with Lisa sparks online discussion and rumors

    Zendaya fans speculate pregnancy after viral photo with Lisa sparks online discussion and rumors

    Image credits: JacobIn26190681

    Tweet by Aliyyah responding to pregnancy speculations about Zendaya, debating body changes as proof, posted October 1, 2025.

    Tweet by Aliyyah responding to pregnancy speculations about Zendaya, debating body changes as proof, posted October 1, 2025.

    Image credits: ranporac

    Zendaya fans speculate pregnancy after viral photo with Lisa sparks conversation online.

    Zendaya fans speculate pregnancy after viral photo with Lisa sparks conversation online.

    Image credits: yolkymabob

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing pregnancy rumors about Zendaya following a viral photo with Lisa.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing pregnancy rumors about Zendaya following a viral photo with Lisa.

    Image credits: 20biteen

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
