Zendaya Reacting To Diana Ross Upstaging Her On The Met Gala Red Carpet Stuns People

The stars came out in full force for the Met Gala on the first Monday of May, and Diana Ross sure knew how to make an entrance to steal the show.

As the music legend ascended the Met Gala steps in a sweeping white cape and crystal-covered gown, even Zendaya, the evening’s co-chair and a red carpet powerhouse in her own right, was caught on camera stepping aside to make way.

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 81-year-old diva hit fashion’s biggest night in a low-cut, floor-length, crystal-covered gown paired with a matching 18-foot-long white cape with feather trim and a wide-brimmed hat on Monday, May 5. And needless to say, jaws were dropped.

This marked the singer’s first appearance at the highly anticipated event in 22 years. Ross’s last appearance at the Met Gala was with Tom Ford in 2003. But last night, she opted for a more personal touch.



Image credits: John Shearer/WireImage

Designed by Ross herself and Nigerian fashion designer Ugo Mozie, Ross called her dress a “family gown” and shared that it was embroidered with the names of all her children and eight grandchildren.

Zendaya was stunned by Ross’s grandiose entrance, leading to her stepping out of the way



Image credits: vogueitalia

During Ross’s entrance, Zendaya was filmed reacting to the diva upstaging her on the Met Gala carpet. The iconic singer’s arrival was so commanding that a visibly stunned Zendaya, 28, stepped aside to give Ross her moment at the top of the famed steps in footage shared by Marie Claire’s Instagram account.

Zendaya’s outfit drew inspiration from one of Diana Ross’s looks from 1975

Image credits: mtvuk

The Euphoria star had also opted for a striking all-white ensemble from Louis Vuitton, a tailored suit paired with a wide-brimmed matching hat, echoing Ross’s color palette.

Thenewly-engaged actress’s Met Gala look also seems to have been inspired by Diana Ross’s outfit from her 1975 movie Mahogany, which added a more sentimental touch to the viral moment.

Ross’s gown had the names of her children and grandchildren embroidered on it

In a majestic look, the singer walked the Met’s navy carpet with her son Evan Ross, 36, by her side. Later, the singer’s daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, 52, joined the duo, turning the night into a family affair.

In a livestream interview with Vogue, Ross said it was her son who persuaded her to attend the event. “He said, ‘Mom, you gotta go,’” she added.

The iconic singer’s children, Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross, accompanied her at the event

Image credits: marieclairemag

Evan Ross, who accompanied his mother on the red carpet, had nothing but praise for the iconic singer. “She is the Met ball,” he said, calling her “the best thing of all time.”

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrived later in a dramatic Marc Jacobs ensemble, complete with a custom Stephen Jones hat. Even though she missed her mother’s grand entrance, she spoke about the canon event with praise, saying that “My mother stops time.”

“She never comes out — it’s a show stopper. It’s amazing,” she added in her interview with Vogue.

Online users were stunned by the singer’s arrival and Zendaya’s wholesome reaction

Image credits: marieclairemag

Users on social media were in awe of the viral moment. One user said, “I’ve never seen Zendaya pale in comparison to anyone but the one and only Diana Ross, now that’s rarefied air right there. She is legendary, and she looked like a Queen. Zendaya looks amazing too.”

Another commented on Zendaya’s reaction, saying, “Love her more each time! What a wonderful person!”

A third agreed, “So she should! Respect the legends.”

One user praised Zendaya, saying, “That’s a class act,” and another added, “A young lady with manners in a sea of trashy celebs.”

Image credits: vogueitalia/ IMDB

Diana Ross also broke the internet with her grand arrival. One user exclaimed, “This queen just changed the world again.”

And others added, “Winner in my book”, and “This is how class and elegance is done.”

Others called the singer “stunning” and “mother”, while one wrote, “Nobody can remotely out diva this diva. This takes her past icon status.”

Met Gala 2025 was all about personal tailoring and dandyism

Image credits: mtvuk

This year’s Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, draws inspiration from the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, which spotlights Black dandyism. The official dress code, Tailored for You, encouraged guests to bring personal expression to classic tailoring with a refined edge.

As always, the guest list was stacked with A-list names. The event featured a number of iconic moments, including Rihanna’s baby bump reveal.

Stars such as Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid lit up the red carpet, joined by Hollywood powerhouses including Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Jeremy Allen White.

Among the star-studded guest list were also a number of iconic musicians, including Bad Bunny, Suki Waterhouse, Shakira, and Lisa.

Netizens commented on the moment Diana Ross walked on the Met Gala carpet

