Zendaya Reacting To Diana Ross Upstaging Her On The Met Gala Red Carpet Stuns People
Zendaya reacting with surprise wearing a feathered hat as Diana Ross upstages her at the Met Gala red carpet event.
Zendaya Reacting To Diana Ross Upstaging Her On The Met Gala Red Carpet Stuns People

The stars came out in full force for the Met Gala on the first Monday of May, and Diana Ross sure knew how to make an entrance to steal the show

As the music legend ascended the Met Gala steps in a sweeping white cape and crystal-covered gown, even Zendaya, the evening’s co-chair and a red carpet powerhouse in her own right, was caught on camera stepping aside to make way.

Highlights
  • Zendaya was filmed stepping aside as Diana Ross made a grand entrance at the 2025 Met Gala in a crystal-covered gown and 18-foot cape.
  • Ross's custom "family gown," marked her first Met Gala appearance in 22 years.
  • Fans commented on both women online, calling Zendaya “a class act” and Diana Ross “a diva” after the viral red carpet moment.
    Diana Ross stole the show at the Met Gala in a stunning gown and an 18-foot-long train

    Diana Ross wearing a luxurious white feathered gown and hat on the Met Gala red carpet, stunning attendees and photographers.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    The 81-year-old diva hit fashion’s biggest night in a low-cut, floor-length, crystal-covered gown paired with a matching 18-foot-long white cape with feather trim and a wide-brimmed hat on Monday, May 5. And needless to say, jaws were dropped.

    This marked the singer’s first appearance at the highly anticipated event in 22 years. Ross’s last appearance at the Met Gala was with Tom Ford in 2003. But last night, she opted for a more personal touch.

    Zendaya posing in a white suit and hat on the Met Gala red carpet, capturing reactions to Diana Ross upstaging her.

    Image credits: John Shearer/WireImage

    Designed by Ross herself and Nigerian fashion designer Ugo Mozie, Ross called her dress a “family gown” and shared that it was embroidered with the names of all her children and eight grandchildren.

    Zendaya was stunned by Ross’s grandiose entrance, leading to her stepping out of the way

    Zendaya dressed in white suit and hat, reacting to Diana Ross upstaging her at the Met Gala red carpet event.

    Image credits: vogueitalia

    During Ross’s entrance, Zendaya was filmed reacting to the diva upstaging her on the Met Gala carpet. The iconic singer’s arrival was so commanding that a visibly stunned Zendaya, 28, stepped aside to give Ross her moment at the top of the famed steps in footage shared by Marie Claire’s Instagram account.

    Zendaya’s outfit drew inspiration from one of Diana Ross’s looks from 1975

    @britishvogue Live from the red carpet: #Zendaya at the 2025 #MetGala♬ original sound – 🧜🏾‍♀️

    Zendaya in a sparkling gown and large feathered hat reacting on the Met Gala red carpet amid a floral backdrop.

    Image credits: mtvuk

    The Euphoria star had also opted for a striking all-white ensemble from Louis Vuitton, a tailored suit paired with a wide-brimmed matching hat, echoing Ross’s color palette.

    Thenewly-engaged actress’s Met Gala look also seems to have been inspired by Diana Ross’s outfit from her 1975 movie Mahogany, which added a more sentimental touch to the viral moment. 

    Ross’s gown had the names of her children and grandchildren embroidered on it

    @savoirflair#DianaRoss just made her grand #MetGala comeback after 22 years—and in true icon fashion, she shut it down. Her white gown, complete with an 18-foot train embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren, was a love letter to legacy and style. Designed alongside her son Evan Ross and Ugo Mozie, it was personal, powerful, and easily one of the most unforgettable looks of the night. #MetGala2025♬ original sound – Savoir Flair

    In a majestic look, the singer walked the Met’s navy carpet with her son Evan Ross, 36, by her side. Later, the singer’s daughter, Tracee Ellis Ross, 52, joined the duo, turning the night into a family affair.  

    In a livestream interview with Vogue, Ross said it was her son who persuaded her to attend the event. “He said, ‘Mom, you gotta go,’” she added.

    The iconic singer’s children, Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross, accompanied her at the event 

    Zendaya reacting in a white hat and outfit on the Met Gala red carpet, capturing a stunned moment among attendees.

    Image credits: marieclairemag

    Evan Ross, who accompanied his mother on the red carpet, had nothing but praise for the iconic singer. “She is the Met ball,” he said, calling her “the best thing of all time.”

    Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrived later in a dramatic Marc Jacobs ensemble, complete with a custom Stephen Jones hat. Even though she missed her mother’s grand entrance, she spoke about the canon event with praise, saying that “My mother stops time.” 

    “She never comes out — it’s a show stopper. It’s amazing,” she added in her interview with Vogue.

    Online users were stunned by the singer’s arrival and Zendaya’s wholesome reaction

    Zendaya reacting with surprise as Diana Ross in a white feathered outfit upstages her at the Met Gala red carpet event.

    Image credits: marieclairemag

    @marieclairemagazine When a queen recognizes a queen!! 👑 #zendaya#dianaross#metgala#metgala2025#queen♬ original sound – Marie Claire Magazine

    Users on social media were in awe of the viral moment. One user said, “I’ve never seen Zendaya pale in comparison to anyone but the one and only Diana Ross, now that’s rarefied air right there. She is legendary, and she looked like a Queen. Zendaya looks amazing too.” 

    Another commented on Zendaya’s reaction, saying, “Love her more each time! What a wonderful person!”

    A third agreed, “So she should! Respect the legends.” 

    One user praised Zendaya, saying, “That’s a class act,” and another added, “A young lady with manners in a sea of trashy celebs.”

    Image credits: vogueitalia/ IMDB

    Diana Ross also broke the internet with her grand arrival. One user exclaimed, “This queen just changed the world again.” 

    And others added, “Winner in my book”, and “This is how class and elegance is done.” 

    Others called the singer “stunning” and “mother”, while one wrote, “Nobody can remotely out diva this diva. This takes her past icon status.”

    Met Gala 2025 was all about personal tailoring and dandyism

    Diana Ross in a glittering gown and large feathered hat at the Met Gala, capturing attention on the red carpet.

    Image credits: mtvuk

    This year’s Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, draws inspiration from the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, which spotlights Black dandyism. The official dress code, Tailored for You, encouraged guests to bring personal expression to classic tailoring with a refined edge.

    As always, the guest list was stacked with A-list names. The event featured a number of iconic moments, including Rihanna’s baby bump reveal.

    @complexstyle Diana Ross Arrived At The 2025 Met Gala 🔥 #metgala#metgala2025#blackdandysim♬ original sound – Complex Style

    Stars such as Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid lit up the red carpet, joined by Hollywood powerhouses including Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Jeremy Allen White.

    Among the star-studded guest list were also a number of iconic musicians, including Bad Bunny, Suki Waterhouse, Shakira, and Lisa.

    Netizens commented on the moment Diana Ross walked on the Met Gala carpet

    Zendaya reacting with surprise to Diana Ross upstaging her on the Met Gala red carpet, stunning onlookers.

    Comment about Zendaya respecting Diana Ross, expressing admiration during a Met Gala red carpet moment.

    Zendaya reacting with surprise and amazement as Diana Ross upstages her on the Met Gala red carpet.

    Comment text on a white background discussing Diana’s cape reacting to Zendaya at the Met Gala red carpet.

    Comment praising a person, expressing love and admiration with the words Love her more each time and wonderful person.

    Zendaya reacting with surprise and admiration during the Met Gala red carpet event, highlighting Diana Ross's presence.

    Comment praising Zendaya for stepping aside and letting Diana Ross have her moment at the Met Gala red carpet.

    Zendaya reacting with surprise and grace as Diana Ross upstages her on the Met Gala red carpet.

    Zendaya reacting with surprise to Diana Ross upstaging her on the Met Gala red carpet, capturing stunned onlookers.

    Zendaya reacting with surprise and awe on the Met Gala red carpet as Diana Ross upstages her.

    Zendaya reacting to Diana Ross upstaging her with a stunned expression on the Met Gala red carpet.

    Zendaya reacting with surprise as Diana Ross upstages her on the Met Gala red carpet, stunning the audience.

    Zendaya reacting with a big grin, stunned by Diana Ross upstaging her on the Met Gala red carpet.

    Zendaya reacting with surprise as Diana Ross upstages her on the Met Gala red carpet, stunning onlookers.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Ian
    57 minutes ago

    You are no Diana Ross. Shame on you.🇨🇦❤️🇺🇲

