Rihanna is expanding her family, as the superstar revealed she’s pregnant with her third child with longtime partner A$AP Rocky during a dramatic, rain-soaked appearance at the 2025 Met Gala today (May 5).

The 37-year-old stepped out in the rain just before the event, wearing an unzipped coat that revealed her pregnancy. 

Photographer Miles Diggs, known professionally as Diggzy, shared an image of the moment on Instagram, making the news public before the couple had the chance to appear on the red carpet.

The child joins her siblings RZA, who will turn 3 this month, and Riot Rose, who will turn 2 in a couple of months.

    Rihanna shows her 3rd pregnancy in a blue outfit holding an umbrella, walking on a rainy city street.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    This marks the second time Rihanna has chosen a high-profile event to reveal a pregnancy. In 2023, she announced she was expecting her second child during her Super Bowl halftime show performance.

    Rihanna showing baby bump at Met Gala 2025, holding fur stole and wearing matching knit dress and boots in rain.

    Image credits: Steve Eichner/Getty Images

    In a 2024 interview with Interview Magazine, Rihanna expressed openness to having a larger family, saying that she would have “as many [babies]as God wants me to have.”

    Rihanna also sang her praises for A$AP Rocky, explaining that parenthood had deepened their bond. “I love him differently as a dad,” she said. “What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [person],” she said, confessing that their children are “obsessed with him.”

    Rihanna showcasing her pregnancy in a bold red outfit during the 2025 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky.

    Image credits: NFL

    Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has also spoken about their growing family. 

    In a 2023 conversation with Complex, when asked about professional collaboration with Rihanna, he responded, “I think we do a really great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far.”

    The couple’s marital status has been a constant source of debate among fans

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky with their child, Rihanna showing third pregnancy at Met Gala 2025 in stylish black outfits.

    Image credits: asaprocky

    Despite consistently expressing admiration for one another, the couple’s relationship has been the subject of ongoing public scrutiny—particularly over the fact that the couple is not publicly known to be married.

    Rihanna at the beach with her two children, showcasing her style and radiant smile in a casual outdoor setting.

    Image credits: asaprocky

    Netizens echoed this sentiment as news of their third child spread, with users urging Rocky to “put a ring on it” or speculating that the couple may have already wed in private. “It amazes me when people say that they need to get married,” one user wrote. “Knowing them, they maybe secretly married.”

    The debate gained renewed relevance during A$AP Rocky’s high-profile assault trial in February of this year. 

    Legal observers noted that the court explored whether Rihanna could be compelled to testify, since the couple is not legally married and therefore not covered under spousal privilege.

    “Good for them.” Despite wanting the couple to get married, netizens congratulated on their new baby

    Tweet by Jill Menor expressing mixed feelings about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, referencing Rihanna's 3rd pregnancy reveal.

    Image credits: jilslander

    Tweet reply expressing admiration and excitement about Rihanna unveiling third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky at Met Gala 2025.

    Image credits: demarcs_

    Twitter user Jen excitedly reacting to Rihanna unveiling her third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky during Met Gala 2025.

    Image credits: 3therealbby

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to @FentyHeadlines and @asvpxrocky with the text We ain’t never getting that album.

    Image credits: lili_shtupp

    Rihanna wearing a glamorous gown and unveiling her 3rd pregnancy at Met Gala 2025 with A$AP Rocky.

    Image credits: hebertsousan

    Tweet reacting to Rihanna’s third pregnancy reveal with A$AP Rocky at Met Gala 2025 expressing disbelief about the news.

    Image credits: PegasusaCNC

    Tweet mentioning Rihanna unveiling third pregnancy at Met Gala 2025, speculating about baby boy and ring status.

    Image credits: TreatMeBetterB

    Tweet praising Rihanna’s strength and family, posted May 5, 2025, referencing her pregnancy news at Met Gala.

    Image credits: Tiffany95178533

