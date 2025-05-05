“Where’s Her Ring Then”: Rihanna Unveils 3rd Pregnancy During Met Gala 2025 With A$AP Rocky
Rihanna is expanding her family, as the superstar revealed she’s pregnant with her third child with longtime partner A$AP Rocky during a dramatic, rain-soaked appearance at the 2025 Met Gala today (May 5).
The 37-year-old stepped out in the rain just before the event, wearing an unzipped coat that revealed her pregnancy.
Photographer Miles Diggs, known professionally as Diggzy, shared an image of the moment on Instagram, making the news public before the couple had the chance to appear on the red carpet.
The child joins her siblings RZA, who will turn 3 this month, and Riot Rose, who will turn 2 in a couple of months.
Rihanna shocked her fans by announcing she’s pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s third child during the 2025 Met Gala
Image credits: BACKGRID
This marks the second time Rihanna has chosen a high-profile event to reveal a pregnancy. In 2023, she announced she was expecting her second child during her Super Bowl halftime show performance.
Image credits: Steve Eichner/Getty Images
In a 2024 interview with Interview Magazine, Rihanna expressed openness to having a larger family, saying that she would have “as many [babies]as God wants me to have.”
RIHANNA IS PREGNANT AGAIN OMFG😭😭😭 #MetGalapic.twitter.com/My58FOEPvc
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 5, 2025
Rihanna also sang her praises for A$AP Rocky, explaining that parenthood had deepened their bond. “I love him differently as a dad,” she said. “What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [person],” she said, confessing that their children are “obsessed with him.”
Image credits: NFL
Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has also spoken about their growing family.
In a 2023 conversation with Complex, when asked about professional collaboration with Rihanna, he responded, “I think we do a really great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far.”
The couple’s marital status has been a constant source of debate among fans
Image credits: asaprocky
Despite consistently expressing admiration for one another, the couple’s relationship has been the subject of ongoing public scrutiny—particularly over the fact that the couple is not publicly known to be married.
Image credits: asaprocky
Netizens echoed this sentiment as news of their third child spread, with users urging Rocky to “put a ring on it” or speculating that the couple may have already wed in private. “It amazes me when people say that they need to get married,” one user wrote. “Knowing them, they maybe secretly married.”
The debate gained renewed relevance during A$AP Rocky’s high-profile assault trial in February of this year.
Legal observers noted that the court explored whether Rihanna could be compelled to testify, since the couple is not legally married and therefore not covered under spousal privilege.
“Good for them.” Despite wanting the couple to get married, netizens congratulated on their new baby
Image credits: jilslander
Image credits: demarcs_
Image credits: 3therealbby
Image credits: lili_shtupp
Image credits: hebertsousan
Image credits: PegasusaCNC
Image credits: TreatMeBetterB
Image credits: Tiffany95178533
28
0