“We’re Best Friends With A Baby”: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Second Child

While we can’t get enough of Rihanna’s one-of-a-kind maternity style, it’s time to say goodbye to that because RiRi is now a proud mom of two.

The “Umbrella” singer and ASAP Rocky, her 34-year-old partner, welcomed their second boy on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles, just over a year after they celebrated the arrival of their firstborn son, RZA Athelston Mayers.

Although not much else is currently known – besides that the couple were very hush-hush about this miracle – the baby boy’s name reportedly starts with an ‘R’.

Earlier this month, Rihanna gave birth to her second child

Image credits: badgalriri

The “Umbrella” singer and ASAP Rocky welcomed their second baby boy on August 3rd

Image credits: asaprocky

Image credits: asaprocky

However, this hasn’t dampened the excitement of fans who were taken by surprise when Rihanna announced her baby bump during one of the most-watched events worldwide – The Super Bowl halftime show in which RiRi had the pleasure of headlining.

In an interview with Apple Music prior to her return to the stage for the Super Bowl performance, Rihanna shared some heartfelt thoughts about motherhood.

“When you become a mom, there’s just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world,” she said. She further added how important it was for representation and for her son to witness his mother perform on such a grand scale.

RiRi revealed her pregnancy in February while headlining The Super Bowl halftime show

Image credits: asaprocky

Image credits: badgalriri

Amidst all these changes in life, Rihanna also opened up about how having children has brought them closer as partners. In an interview with British Vogue in February, she stated, “We’re best friends with a baby.”

Rihanna and her partner also share a 1-year-old son, RZA

Image credits: badgalriri